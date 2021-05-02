20 Heated Celebrity Feuds (Past and Present) That Put Your Favorite Drama to Shame

  • <p>Ah, celebrity feuds. As much as we may hate to admit it, we all love some good celebrity conflict now and then (maybe even more than a good <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/g5182/best-celebrity-love-stories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrity love story" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrity love story</a>!) — and there has been no shortage of them in recent years, with plenty of harsh words, Twitter fights and even full-out brawls between famous faces. But even before the infamous beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West or the iconic rivalry between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, there have been plenty of notorious celebrity fights (even back in the golden ages of Hollywood) that have had our biggest stars butting heads.</p><p>Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most famous celebrity feuds in history, from iconic rivalries between <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30106373/hollywood-legends-getting-walk-of-fame-star/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollywood legends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hollywood legends</a> to deteriorated celebrity friendships, intense falling-out's and more. While some of these famous feuds have ultimately ended with the stars making amends (and even becoming friends!), other messy fights have never been resolved or are still going on to this day — and some, of course, have only intensified over the years. Here's how 20 celebrities battled it out — whether on set, in the press or on the good old internet.</p>
    20 Heated Celebrity Feuds (Past and Present) That Put Your Favorite Drama to Shame

    Ah, celebrity feuds. As much as we may hate to admit it, we all love some good celebrity conflict now and then (maybe even more than a good celebrity love story!) — and there has been no shortage of them in recent years, with plenty of harsh words, Twitter fights and even full-out brawls between famous faces. But even before the infamous beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West or the iconic rivalry between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, there have been plenty of notorious celebrity fights (even back in the golden ages of Hollywood) that have had our biggest stars butting heads.

    Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most famous celebrity feuds in history, from iconic rivalries between Hollywood legends to deteriorated celebrity friendships, intense falling-out's and more. While some of these famous feuds have ultimately ended with the stars making amends (and even becoming friends!), other messy fights have never been resolved or are still going on to this day — and some, of course, have only intensified over the years. Here's how 20 celebrities battled it out — whether on set, in the press or on the good old internet.

  • <p>How could we not start with one of Hollywood's most legendary feuds of all? Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' feud was so infamous that it even <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a20666/feud-bette-davis-joan-crawford-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inspired an FX show called Feud" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">inspired an FX show called <em>Feud</em></a>. The rivalry between the two silver-screen actresses reportedly began in 1935 over a man, when Bette fell in love with her co-star, Franchot Tone, on the set of the movie "Dangerous" — only for Joan to quickly marry him shortly after the film was wrapped. </p>
    Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis

    How could we not start with one of Hollywood's most legendary feuds of all? Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' feud was so infamous that it even inspired an FX show called Feud. The rivalry between the two silver-screen actresses reportedly began in 1935 over a man, when Bette fell in love with her co-star, Franchot Tone, on the set of the movie "Dangerous" — only for Joan to quickly marry him shortly after the film was wrapped.

  RELATED: 40 Iconic Photos of Old Hollywood Stars on Set
    Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis

    Of course, the two actresses' feud didn't end there. Their rivalry reached its most famous heights during the filming of their 1962 movie, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, where things reportedly got intense on set. When Bette got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role, Joan then hatched a plan so that she was able to go on stage to accept the very same award, on behalf of the winning actress Anne Bancroft. The two stars reportedly never amends before they both died.

    RELATED: 40 Iconic Photos of Old Hollywood Stars on Set

  • <p>Paris and Nicole were <em>the</em> iconic BFF duo in the 2000s, starring together on the reality show <em>The Simple Life</em> in 2003. But the friendship between the two socialites turned sour in 2005, when the former BFFs had a dramatic falling-out. "It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Paris told <em><a href="http://people.com/celebrity/paris-speaks-out-about-split-with-nicole/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a> </em>that same year. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.” </p>
    Paris Hilton vs. Nicole Richie

    Paris and Nicole were the iconic BFF duo in the 2000s, starring together on the reality show The Simple Life in 2003. But the friendship between the two socialites turned sour in 2005, when the former BFFs had a dramatic falling-out. "It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Paris told People that same year. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

  • <p>According to <em>People</em>, the feud between the two occurred when Paris apparently didn't invite Nicole to her <em>Saturday Night Live </em>hosting gig<em> — </em>to which Nicole retaliated by screening a private video of Paris' at a party. Eventually, though, the pair reconciled at the season 5 premiere of <em>The Simple Life</em>, and since then have seemingly continued to remain close friends. </p>
    Paris Hilton vs. Nicole Richie

    According to People, the feud between the two occurred when Paris apparently didn't invite Nicole to her Saturday Night Live hosting gigto which Nicole retaliated by screening a private video of Paris' at a party. Eventually, though, the pair reconciled at the season 5 premiere of The Simple Life, and since then have seemingly continued to remain close friends.

  • <p>Who could forget the notorious, long-lasting feud between <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a31137273/taylor-swift-transformation-the-man-music-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift</a> and Kanye West? It all started, of course, when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech at the VMA's in 2009. In response to Kanye's apology following the incident, Taylor penned a heartfelt song for the rapper called "Innocent," and the two seemed to have made amends ...</p>
    Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

    Who could forget the notorious, long-lasting feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West? It all started, of course, when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech at the VMA's in 2009. In response to Kanye's apology following the incident, Taylor penned a heartfelt song for the rapper called "Innocent," and the two seemed to have made amends ...

  • <p>... until old wounds opened back up again in 2016, when Kanye released a song called "Famous," in which he directed some crude lyrics about Taylor. When Taylor publicly denounced the song, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian released secret recordings of a private phone call in which the pop star seemingly gave approval of the lyrics, which led to intense internet backlash against Taylor. Most recently, though, a <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a31845976/taylor-swift-full-famous-call-kanye-west-leaked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leaked version of the full phone call" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leaked version of the full phone call</a> seems to support Taylor's version of the story ... and the feud still doesn't seem to have any peaceful end in sight. </p>
    Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

    ... until old wounds opened back up again in 2016, when Kanye released a song called "Famous," in which he directed some crude lyrics about Taylor. When Taylor publicly denounced the song, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian released secret recordings of a private phone call in which the pop star seemingly gave approval of the lyrics, which led to intense internet backlash against Taylor. Most recently, though, a leaked version of the full phone call seems to support Taylor's version of the story ... and the feud still doesn't seem to have any peaceful end in sight.

  • <p>The two stars may have played good friends on <em>Sex and the City</em>, but it turns out Kim and Sarah were nowhere as close in real life. Rumors of <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/g17765125/timeline-sarah-jessica-parker-kim-cattrall-sex-and-the-city-feud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bad blood between the two co-stars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bad blood between the two co-stars</a> began when Kim refused to participate in a third <em>Sex and the City</em> movie. Then, in an <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/kim-cattrall-sex-and-city-stars-never-friends-pier-morgans-life-stories-sarah-jessica-parker-cynthia-nixon-kristin-davis-a8014706.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interview in 2018" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interview in 2018</a>, Kim called out SJP in particular: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have." </p>
    Kim Cattrall vs. Sarah Jessica Parker

    The two stars may have played good friends on Sex and the City, but it turns out Kim and Sarah were nowhere as close in real life. Rumors of bad blood between the two co-stars began when Kim refused to participate in a third Sex and the City movie. Then, in an interview in 2018, Kim called out SJP in particular: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

  • <p>Things escalated even further in 2018, when Sarah offered her condolences to her co-star after Kim's brother passed away, and Kim responded with a bitter Instagram post dismissing Sarah's words. "I don't need your love or support at this time @sarahjessicaparker," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BfBIPebAmFX/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she wrote</a>. "You are not my family. You are not my friend." SJP, however, dismissed the idea that there was ever a "catfight" in an interview with <em><a href="https://www.vulture.com/2018/04/sarah-jessica-parker-on-sex-and-the-city-friendships.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vulture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vulture</a></em> that same year, saying, "I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions."</p>
    Kim Cattrall vs. Sarah Jessica Parker

    Things escalated even further in 2018, when Sarah offered her condolences to her co-star after Kim's brother passed away, and Kim responded with a bitter Instagram post dismissing Sarah's words. "I don't need your love or support at this time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote. "You are not my family. You are not my friend." SJP, however, dismissed the idea that there was ever a "catfight" in an interview with Vulture that same year, saying, "I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions."

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tv/david-letterman-feud-jay-leno-a-new-biography-host-unhappiness" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biggest feud in late-night history" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">biggest feud in late-night history</a> occurred when Johnny Carson announced he was leaving NBC's <em>The Tonight Show</em> in 1992. David Letterman — who hosted his own show on the same network — was widely expected to be Carson's replacement, but much to everyone's surprise, comedian Jay Leno ended up landing the coveted gig. Not soon after, David left NBC to host <em>The</em> <em>Late Show with David Letterma</em><em>n </em>on CBS instead — right opposite Leno’s time-slot.</p>
    David Letterman vs. Jay Leno

    The biggest feud in late-night history occurred when Johnny Carson announced he was leaving NBC's The Tonight Show in 1992. David Letterman — who hosted his own show on the same network — was widely expected to be Carson's replacement, but much to everyone's surprise, comedian Jay Leno ended up landing the coveted gig. Not soon after, David left NBC to host The Late Show with David Letterman on CBS instead — right opposite Leno’s time-slot.

  RELATED: 20 Stars You Forgot Had Short-Lived Talk Shows
    David Letterman vs. Jay Leno

    Thus began the long-standing rivalry known as the "Late Night Wars," as the two talk shows — and the two hosts — competed for ratings over the next two decades, before both retiring from their respective shows. Jay then later said in 2017: “The idea that there was a huge rift between me and Dave — yeah, of course there was. And our shows were very competitive ... but it doesn't mean you don't respect each other."

    RELATED: 20 Stars You Forgot Had Short-Lived Talk Shows

  • <p>Here's <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a28181675/nicki-minaj-miley-cyrus-feud-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:another famous celebrity feud" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">another famous celebrity feud</a> that started with a shocking VMA's moment: When Nicki won the VMA for best hip-hop video in 2015, the rapper directly called out Miley during her speech for having "a lot to say about me the other day in the press." Then came her most famous line: "Miley, what's good?" </p>
    Miley Cyrus vs. Nicki Minaj

    Here's another famous celebrity feud that started with a shocking VMA's moment: When Nicki won the VMA for best hip-hop video in 2015, the rapper directly called out Miley during her speech for having "a lot to say about me the other day in the press." Then came her most famous line: "Miley, what's good?"

  • <p>Apparently, Nicki's call-out was a reference to Miley's comments in an interview with <em><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/28/arts/music/miley-cyrus-2015-mtv-vmas.html?_r=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The New York Times</a></em>, where she criticized Nicki for <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/nicki-minaj-mtv-vma-snub-810258" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeting about the lack of representation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeting about the lack of representation</a> after her "Anaconda" video didn't receive a nomination for the VMA Video of the Year Award. In response to Nicki's call-out, Miley fired back on stage at the VMA's, saying “Hey. We’re all in this industry, we all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate." Then, in 2019, the pop singer released a track called "Cattitude," which includes the lyrics: "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."</p>
    Miley Cyrus vs. Nicki Minaj

    Apparently, Nicki's call-out was a reference to Miley's comments in an interview with The New York Times, where she criticized Nicki for tweeting about the lack of representation after her "Anaconda" video didn't receive a nomination for the VMA Video of the Year Award. In response to Nicki's call-out, Miley fired back on stage at the VMA's, saying “Hey. We’re all in this industry, we all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate." Then, in 2019, the pop singer released a track called "Cattitude," which includes the lyrics: "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

  • <p>Ah, the battle of the lifestyle gurus. The feud between Gwyneth and Martha started back in 2014, when Martha didn't hold back in revealing what she thought about Gwyneth's lifestyle business, Goop. "She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart," she told <a href="http://www.etonline.com/news/151140_martha_stewart_slams_gwyneth_paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Porter magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Porter</em> magazine</a>. </p>
    Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Martha Stewart

    Ah, the battle of the lifestyle gurus. The feud between Gwyneth and Martha started back in 2014, when Martha didn't hold back in revealing what she thought about Gwyneth's lifestyle business, Goop. "She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart," she told Porter magazine.

  RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Controversial Goop Moments Over the Years
    Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Martha Stewart

    The drama didn't end there, with Martha posting a pie recipe spread called “Conscious Coupling” in the November 2014 issue of Martha Stewart Living — a cheeky reference to Gwyneth's "conscious uncoupling" announcement of her divorce from Chris Martin. A month later, Gwyneth posted her own recipe called "jailbird cake," a dig at Martha's time in prison for fraud charges back in 2004.

    RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Controversial Goop Moments Over the Years

  • <p>The feud between the two actors erupted during filming of "The Fate of the Furious" in 2017, when The Rock took to social media to <a href="https://time.com/4444921/the-rock-furious-8-male-costars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slam some unnamed co-stars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slam some unnamed co-stars</a>. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t," he wrote. "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right." Then, in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJTMZqIDCCA/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:another Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">another Instagram post</a> celebrating the wrap of the film, The Rock thanked nearly everyone in the cast and crew .. but made no mention of Vin Diesel, the film's co-producer.</p>
    Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

    The feud between the two actors erupted during filming of "The Fate of the Furious" in 2017, when The Rock took to social media to slam some unnamed co-stars. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t," he wrote. "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right." Then, in another Instagram post celebrating the wrap of the film, The Rock thanked nearly everyone in the cast and crew .. but made no mention of Vin Diesel, the film's co-producer.

  • <p>By 2017, the beef between the two stars seemed to have cooled down, with Vin Diesel addressing his relationship with Dwayne in an interview with <em><a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/entertainthis/2017/04/07/fate-furious-vin-diesel-talks-dwayne-johnson-rock-feud/100108476/?hootPostID=0f01fbc61223b5b852419a3fcc647cbd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:USA Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">USA Today</a></em>. "I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," he said. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”</p>
    Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

    By 2017, the beef between the two stars seemed to have cooled down, with Vin Diesel addressing his relationship with Dwayne in an interview with USA Today. "I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," he said. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

  RELATED: The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs
    Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

    The two pop icons may have been good friends for years, but it all went south in 2014 when a fight erupted over some back-up dancers who left in the middle of Taylor's Red Tour to go work for Katy's Prismatic Tour. Taylor then released a song called "Bad Blood," which she later revealed was about an unnamed female artist who “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.” Katy then fired back with "Swish Swish," a song believed to be a diss track of her own.

    RELATED: The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs

  • <p>Thankfully, the "bad blood" between these two seems to have ended at last, with Taylor and Katy eventually making peace over the years. Katy ended up extending an olive branch (literally by <a href="https://time.com/5270322/taylor-swift-katy-perry-olive-branch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sending Taylor an actual olive branch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sending Taylor an actual olive branch</a>!) in 2018, and the feud's end was confirmed in 2019 when Katy <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bylq5qjHUwj/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted an Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted an Instagram</a> of cookies from Swift's kitchen with the words, "Peace At Last." Katy then even appeared in Taylor's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a28067623/taylor-swift-you-need-to-calm-down-cast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;You Need to Calm Down&quot; music video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"You Need to Calm Down" music video</a>, where the two stars hugged while dressed up in an adorable matching burger and fries costume.</p>
    Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

    Thankfully, the "bad blood" between these two seems to have ended at last, with Taylor and Katy eventually making peace over the years. Katy ended up extending an olive branch (literally by sending Taylor an actual olive branch!) in 2018, and the feud's end was confirmed in 2019 when Katy posted an Instagram of cookies from Swift's kitchen with the words, "Peace At Last." Katy then even appeared in Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, where the two stars hugged while dressed up in an adorable matching burger and fries costume.

  RELATED: A Look at Sir Elton John and His Husband David Furnish's Incredible Love Story
    Elton John vs. Madonna

    Sir Elton John and Madonna have famously feuded for several years, and it all apparently started in 2002 when Elton criticized Madonna's track for the 007 film, Die Another Day, as "the worst Bond tune of all time." Over the past few years, Elton continued to make disparaging remarks about Madonna multiple times, including accusing the pop singer of lip-syncing at her live shows.

    RELATED: A Look at Sir Elton John and His Husband David Furnish's Incredible Love Story

  • <p>The beef between the two legendary musicians only escalated when both were nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes in 2012, and Elton said that Madonna had no chance of beating him. After Madonna won, she said about Elton backstage: "He's been known to get mad at me, so I don't know. He's brilliant, and I adore him, so he'll win another award. I don't feel bad." To this day, though, their <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/madonna-and-elton-john-inside-their-decade-long-feud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decade-long feud" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decade-long feud</a> still doesn't seem to have an end in sight.<br></p>
    Elton John vs. Madonna

    The beef between the two legendary musicians only escalated when both were nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes in 2012, and Elton said that Madonna had no chance of beating him. After Madonna won, she said about Elton backstage: "He's been known to get mad at me, so I don't know. He's brilliant, and I adore him, so he'll win another award. I don't feel bad." To this day, though, their decade-long feud still doesn't seem to have an end in sight.

  • <p>The complicated relationship between these two Hollywood icons started with an <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/elizabeth-taylor-eddie-fisher-debbie-reynolds-affair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:infamous love triangle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">infamous love triangle</a>, when Debbie Reynolds's husband, Eddie Fisher, walked out on her for none other than Debbie's longtime friend, Elizabeth Taylor. Reportedly, Eddie and Elizabeth's affair first started when Eddie attempted to comfort Elizabeth after her husband, Mike Todd, unexpectedly passed away in 1959 ... only for them to fall in love.</p>
    Elizabeth Taylor vs. Debbie Reynolds

    The complicated relationship between these two Hollywood icons started with an infamous love triangle, when Debbie Reynolds's husband, Eddie Fisher, walked out on her for none other than Debbie's longtime friend, Elizabeth Taylor. Reportedly, Eddie and Elizabeth's affair first started when Eddie attempted to comfort Elizabeth after her husband, Mike Todd, unexpectedly passed away in 1959 ... only for them to fall in love.

  RELATED: 40 Old Hollywood Actresses Who Aged Beautifully
    Elizabeth Taylor vs. Debbie Reynolds

    Years afterwards, after Elizabeth had divorced Eddie, the two movie stars eventually reconciled. As Debbie revealed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, she and Elizabeth made up in 1966 when the two stars found themselves booked on the same cruise trip. Then, in 2001, Elizabeth and Debbie starred together in the film These Old Broads, which was written by Debbie and Eddie's daughter, Carrie Fisher.

    RELATED: 40 Old Hollywood Actresses Who Aged Beautifully

  • <p>Supermodels Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell had an intense feud back in the early '90s, with <a href="https://people.com/style/tyra-banks-naomi-campbell-feud-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyra revealing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tyra revealing</a> that she did not feel welcomed by Naomi when she was a new girl coming into the modeling business. "As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there,” she said. “And was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”<br></p>
    Tyra Banks vs. Naomi Campbell

    Supermodels Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell had an intense feud back in the early '90s, with Tyra revealing that she did not feel welcomed by Naomi when she was a new girl coming into the modeling business. "As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there,” she said. “And was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

  • <p>Years later, Tyra and Naomi seemed to have buried the hatchet, eventually reuniting together on Tyra's talk show in 2005 to clear the air. But rumors of a <a href="https://www.lofficielusa.com/pop%20culture/naomi-campbell-tyra-banks-feud-instagram" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:re-ignited feud recently returned" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">re-ignited feud recently returned</a> in 2020, with Naomi sharing an article on her Instagram titled “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell." Could it be that the beef between the two models isn't over after all?</p>
    Tyra Banks vs. Naomi Campbell

    Years later, Tyra and Naomi seemed to have buried the hatchet, eventually reuniting together on Tyra's talk show in 2005 to clear the air. But rumors of a re-ignited feud recently returned in 2020, with Naomi sharing an article on her Instagram titled “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell." Could it be that the beef between the two models isn't over after all?

  • <p>Who could forget the rivalry between the two pop divas? <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/933841/the-complete-history-of-christina-aguilera-and-britney-spears-long-running-rivalry-including-everything-you-forgot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Britney and Christina's relationship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Britney and Christina's relationship </a>dates all the way back to when the two were in the <em>The Mickey House Club</em> together, but things apparently turned sour when the two stars were pitted against each other at the onset of their careers, with rumors of a love triangle with Justin Timberlake. From there on out, the two stars continued to take swipes at each other in the press, with Christina once <a href="https://ew.com/article/2003/12/29/britney-and-christina-rivalry-heats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calling Britney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">calling Britney</a> "a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance." </p>
    Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera

    Who could forget the rivalry between the two pop divas? Britney and Christina's relationship dates all the way back to when the two were in the The Mickey House Club together, but things apparently turned sour when the two stars were pitted against each other at the onset of their careers, with rumors of a love triangle with Justin Timberlake. From there on out, the two stars continued to take swipes at each other in the press, with Christina once calling Britney "a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."

  RELATED: The Mickey Mouse Club: Where Are They Now?
    Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera

    In 2008, Christina put the rumors of a feud to rest."It must have seemed as if we were competing with each other, but, in reality, Britney is someone that I used to hold hands with," she said. "We were silly little girls together on 'The Mickey Mouse Club.' What a journey it has been for both of us!" Today, it seems as if the stars are in good terms, with Christina even posting a photo of her and Britney on Instagram in 2018.

    RELATED: The Mickey Mouse Club: Where Are They Now?

  • <p>Rumors of a feud between the pop icons first started in 2011, when comparisons were drawn between Gaga's "Born This Way" to Madonna's "Express Yourself." Though Gaga denied any similarities, Madonna famously called Gaga's song "reductive." Then, in 2015, <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/madonna-fights-back-inside-rolling-stones-new-issue-104684/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madonna revealed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madonna revealed</a> that the only time she had an issue with Gaga was when she felt like she "blatantly ripped off" her song. "It’s got nothing to do with ‘she’s taking my crown’ or ‘she’s in some space of mine.’ She has her thing," she said. "I do think she’s a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue."<br></p>
    Madonna vs. Lady Gaga

    Rumors of a feud between the pop icons first started in 2011, when comparisons were drawn between Gaga's "Born This Way" to Madonna's "Express Yourself." Though Gaga denied any similarities, Madonna famously called Gaga's song "reductive." Then, in 2015, Madonna revealed that the only time she had an issue with Gaga was when she felt like she "blatantly ripped off" her song. "It’s got nothing to do with ‘she’s taking my crown’ or ‘she’s in some space of mine.’ She has her thing," she said. "I do think she’s a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue."

  • <p>Gaga then addressed the beef in 2017, saying that although she "admires [Madonna] no matter what she might think of me," she was bothered by the singer not coming directly to her. "No matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive," she said. Eventually, though, Madonna <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/a27373338/madonna-lady-gaga-feud-enemies-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleared the air in 2019" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cleared the air in 2019</a>, saying that she and Gaga were "never enemies."</p>
    Madonna vs. Lady Gaga

    Gaga then addressed the beef in 2017, saying that although she "admires [Madonna] no matter what she might think of me," she was bothered by the singer not coming directly to her. "No matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive," she said. Eventually, though, Madonna cleared the air in 2019, saying that she and Gaga were "never enemies."

  • <p>It isn't just Taylor Swift that Kanye has had beef with. Though Kanye and Jay-Z have been longtime friends and collaborators since the '90s, the relationship between the two hip-hop artists has reportedly had a falling-out in recent years. In 2016, Kanye <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/watch-kanye-west-call-out-beyonce-and-jay-z-abruptly-end-concert-116186/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:publicly ranted about Jay-Z" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">publicly ranted about Jay-Z</a> for not contacting him, saying "Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t calling me." Soon after, Jay-Z hit back with a line about Kanye in his song "Kill Jay-Z": "You ain't a saint / This ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye."</p>
    Kanye West vs. Jay-Z

    It isn't just Taylor Swift that Kanye has had beef with. Though Kanye and Jay-Z have been longtime friends and collaborators since the '90s, the relationship between the two hip-hop artists has reportedly had a falling-out in recent years. In 2016, Kanye publicly ranted about Jay-Z for not contacting him, saying "Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t calling me." Soon after, Jay-Z hit back with a line about Kanye in his song "Kill Jay-Z": "You ain't a saint / This ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye."

  • <p>Jay-Z eventually addressed the feud in 2017, breaking his silence about his relationship with Kanye in an interview with <em><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/11/29/t-magazine/jay-z-dean-baquet-interview.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The New York Times</a>. </em>“It’s a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother," he said. "And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother ... But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good."</p>
    Kanye West vs. Jay-Z

    Jay-Z eventually addressed the feud in 2017, breaking his silence about his relationship with Kanye in an interview with The New York Times. “It’s a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother," he said. "And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother ... But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good."

  • <p>Turns out Nicole Richie wasn't the only BFF that Paris had beef with in the 2000s. Once inseparable friends while being the "It" girls of Hollywood, Paris and Lindsay Lohan's bond quickly crumbled in 2006 when Lindsay was spotted with Paris' ex-boyfriend, and Paris noticeably remained silent while her friend Brandon Davis disparaged Lindsay on camera. From there on out, the two stars <a href="https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2011/08/the-history-of-paris-hilton-and-lindsay-lohans-friendship/february-9-2008-paris-and-lindsay-catfight-at-timbalands-pre-grammy-party" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:entered a vicious cycle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">entered a vicious cycle</a> of publicly insulting each other, making up then feuding again.</p>
    Paris Hilton vs. Lindsay Lohan

    Turns out Nicole Richie wasn't the only BFF that Paris had beef with in the 2000s. Once inseparable friends while being the "It" girls of Hollywood, Paris and Lindsay Lohan's bond quickly crumbled in 2006 when Lindsay was spotted with Paris' ex-boyfriend, and Paris noticeably remained silent while her friend Brandon Davis disparaged Lindsay on camera. From there on out, the two stars entered a vicious cycle of publicly insulting each other, making up then feuding again.

  • <p>Today, it seems as if Paris and Lindsay are still at it in their rocky, back-and-forth "frenemy" relationship. Just back <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/a27475023/paris-hilton-calls-lindsay-lohan-lame-embarrassing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in 2019" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in 2019</a>, Paris seemingly reignited their feud when she called Lindsay “beyond lame, and embarrassing.” Lindsay <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/a27589794/lindsay-lohan-responds-paris-hilton-lame-embarrassing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:then responded" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">then responded</a> by posting a sweet Instagram post about Paris, before jokingly pretending not to know who Paris was <a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-responds-paris-hilton-feud-whos-that/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in an interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in an interview</a>.</p>
    Paris Hilton vs. Lindsay Lohan

    Today, it seems as if Paris and Lindsay are still at it in their rocky, back-and-forth "frenemy" relationship. Just back in 2019, Paris seemingly reignited their feud when she called Lindsay “beyond lame, and embarrassing.” Lindsay then responded by posting a sweet Instagram post about Paris, before jokingly pretending not to know who Paris was in an interview.

  RELATED: 20 Shocking Character Exits in TV History — and the Real Reasons the Actors Left
    Katherine Heigl vs. Shonda Rimes

    The drama between Katherine Heigl and Grey's Anatomy creator and producer Shonda Rhimes first came to light in 2008 when the actress declined her Emmy nomination for her role as Izzie Stevens on the medical show, stating that she did not feel that she "was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination." The strained relationship between Katherine and Shonda eventually led the actress to exit the show in 2010.

    RELATED: 20 Shocking Character Exits in TV History — and the Real Reasons the Actors Left

  • <p>In an interview with <em>Oprah </em>in 2012, Shonda said that she "was not surprised" with Katherine's Emmy snub, saying: "When people show you who they are, believe them." Later, in 2016, <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/04/katherine-heigl-greys-anatomy-shonda-rhimes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katherine revealed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Katherine revealed</a> that she was "embarrassed" about the incident and had apologized to Shonda herself, explaining that she did not mean to criticize the “material” on <em>Grey’s Anatomy </em>as much as her own performance.</p>
    Katherine Heigl vs. Shonda Rimes

    In an interview with Oprah in 2012, Shonda said that she "was not surprised" with Katherine's Emmy snub, saying: "When people show you who they are, believe them." Later, in 2016, Katherine revealed that she was "embarrassed" about the incident and had apologized to Shonda herself, explaining that she did not mean to criticize the “material” on Grey’s Anatomy as much as her own performance.

  • <p>You might remember this iconic feud from the 2000's, when <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/841837/it-s-been-10-years-since-lauren-conrad-and-heidi-montag-s-friendship-ended-looking-back-at-what-went-down" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's falling-out" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's falling-out</a> was famously documented on MTV's hit reality show <em>The Hills</em>. The drama started in 2007 when Lauren suspected that Heidi and her boyfriend Spencer Pratt had fabricated rumors of a sex tape between Lauren and her ex-boyfriend. Lauren then cut ties with her former friend — and kept her distance from the couple until she left <em>The Hills </em>in 2009.</p>
    Lauren Conrad vs. Heidi Montag

    You might remember this iconic feud from the 2000's, when Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's falling-out was famously documented on MTV's hit reality show The Hills. The drama started in 2007 when Lauren suspected that Heidi and her boyfriend Spencer Pratt had fabricated rumors of a sex tape between Lauren and her ex-boyfriend. Lauren then cut ties with her former friend — and kept her distance from the couple until she left The Hills in 2009.

  • <p>Now, over ten years later, it seems as if there's still no peace between the two former friends, despite Heidi saying she was willing to reconcile with Lauren in an interview in 2019. "I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us," <a href="https://people.com/tv/heidi-montag-lauren-conrad-wont-reconcile-the-hills/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she said" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she said</a>. “We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that.”</p>
    Lauren Conrad vs. Heidi Montag

    Now, over ten years later, it seems as if there's still no peace between the two former friends, despite Heidi saying she was willing to reconcile with Lauren in an interview in 2019. "I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us," she said. “We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that.”

  RELATED: How Lady Gaga Got Her Name and Why She Doesn't Use Her Real One
    Lady Gaga vs. Perez Hilton

    Lady Gaga and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton started out as good friends in the early 2000's, but had an intense falling-out in 2011, when Perez interviewed Gaga during a cooking segment. Reportedly, Gaga felt "betrayed" when Perez started asking her "really terrible questions" and "being very negative about 'Born This Way.'" Their feud only escalated in the coming years, with the two continuously exchanging insults and attacks on social media.

    RELATED: How Lady Gaga Got Her Name and Why She Doesn't Use Her Real One

  • <p>Nearly ten years later, it seems that the two still haven't resolved their bitter dispute — after all, Gaga had said that she was "done" after the incident in 2011, saying she didn't "want to be around fake people." In 2020, <a href="https://celebrity.nine.com.au/latest/perez-hilton-lady-gaga-feud-im-a-celebrity/486240a1-140e-42a3-aff4-db27ca094c8a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perez confirmed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Perez confirmed</a> that the two still weren't on good terms. "Gaga has never reached out to me," he said. "I have reached out to her to apologize, even though I don't think I was in the wrong."</p>
    Lady Gaga vs. Perez Hilton

    Nearly ten years later, it seems that the two still haven't resolved their bitter dispute — after all, Gaga had said that she was "done" after the incident in 2011, saying she didn't "want to be around fake people." In 2020, Perez confirmed that the two still weren't on good terms. "Gaga has never reached out to me," he said. "I have reached out to her to apologize, even though I don't think I was in the wrong."

  • <p>Ah, the notorious 2018 clash between Cardi and Nicki. Rumors of a feud between the two rappers started with the two seemingly taking swipes at each other in their songs. It all culminated, of course, in the <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2018/09/08/cardi-b-and-nicki-minaj-fight-new-york-fashion-week-party/1237978002/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:infamous brawl at the New York Fashion Week Harper’s Bazaar party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">infamous brawl at the New York Fashion Week <em>Harper’s Bazaar</em> party</a>, where things reportedly got physical with Cardi throwing a shoe at Nicki. The same day, Cardi <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnc5gMAhCbD/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted an Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted an Instagram</a> directed at Nicki, saying that her rap rival had crossed the line by talking about her child and insulting her parenting skills.<br></p>
    Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

    Ah, the notorious 2018 clash between Cardi and Nicki. Rumors of a feud between the two rappers started with the two seemingly taking swipes at each other in their songs. It all culminated, of course, in the infamous brawl at the New York Fashion Week Harper’s Bazaar party, where things reportedly got physical with Cardi throwing a shoe at Nicki. The same day, Cardi posted an Instagram directed at Nicki, saying that her rap rival had crossed the line by talking about her child and insulting her parenting skills.

  • <p>Following even more exchanges of vicious words on social media, the two hip-hop artists finally appeared to call a truce a month after the altercation, with Nicki seemingly calling a cease-fire on Twitter. "Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out," <a href="https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1057096987948998656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1057096987948998656%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-3611105182668302116.ampproject.net%2F2011070101001%2Fframe.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she wrote</a>. Cardi then <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpitbsBhiHf/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:responded on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">responded on Instagram</a> with the caption, "Alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!" </p>
    Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

    Following even more exchanges of vicious words on social media, the two hip-hop artists finally appeared to call a truce a month after the altercation, with Nicki seemingly calling a cease-fire on Twitter. "Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out," she wrote. Cardi then responded on Instagram with the caption, "Alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

