32 Halloween Costumes for a Throwback to the '80s

Fashion in the 1980s consisted of big hairstyles (courtesy of perms and teasing), big puffy shoulders (courtesy of shoulder pads) and bright, neon colors and patterns. In fact, even the fashionable toys were colorful (Rubik's cube, anyone?). Beyond the loud looks and crazy hair accessories, the 1980s were also a time of incredible films and television full of wild characters worth dressing up as, from E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to Back to the Future and well beyond. Which makes it the perfect decade to emulate for Halloween.

If you want to dress up this year like you're from the decade of Day-Glo, these 1980s Halloween costumes are totally radical. Some might even say they're tubular. Several of these costumes come courtesy of your favorite '80s movies, like Return of the Jedi, Ghostbusters, The Shining, The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Other costumes mimic the '80s outfits of the best TV characters of the decade, like Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell. And of course, there are a few costume ideas for rocking the looks of the big-name superstars who belted their tunes through your boombox, like Prince, Madonna and Joan Jett.

No matter what look you go with, if you're planning to wear a 1980s costume this year, you're destined for a totally boss this Halloween.

