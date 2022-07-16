Tween Girls Will Actually Love These Trendy Gift Ideas

  • <p>Tween girls, between the ages of 8 and 12, are notoriously hard to shop for. They’re constantly scrolling Instagram and TikTok, so they know what’s cool and trendy — and they’re not afraid to judge you for being out of the loop. To help you out, especially if you're shopping for a birthday, we’ve rounded up the best <strong>gifts for tween girls </strong>that will actually impress your middle schooler (or soon-to-be middle schooler).</p><p>Her interests are changing by the day. She’s not a little kid anymore, but she isn’t quite a teenager either — although she may think she is. These age-appropriate gift ideas cover all the bases, with everything from hair accessories and bedroom decor to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g29553257/best-toys-gifts-for-10-year-old-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool toys" class="link ">cool toys</a> and tech gadgets. Find cool crafts that will make her put her phone down, beauty products she’ll be begging to use and stylish bags you may even want to borrow.<br> <br>Don't worry: if you’re in need of girl gift ideas for your older tween (11 or 12 years old), click on over to our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift guide for teens" class="link ">gift guide for teens</a> for even more creative finds. Plus, if you're shopping for Christmas, don't forget to pick up a few <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29039549/stocking-stuffers-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers" class="link ">stocking stuffers</a>! And if you happen to be on the hunt for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g29551016/best-toys-gifts-for-12-year-olds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for tween boys" class="link ">gifts for tween boys</a>, browse this list of no-fail picks. </p>
  • <p><strong>swelldom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8ZZCJT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What was once considered uncool is now all the rage! This trendy fanny pack is the perfect place to store lip balms, hand sanitizers and scrunchies (which can all be found on this list). </p>
    Holographic Fanny Pack

    What was once considered uncool is now all the rage! This trendy fanny pack is the perfect place to store lip balms, hand sanitizers and scrunchies (which can all be found on this list).

  • <p><strong>French KOKO</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F291975313%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does she want to give her desk a makeover? With this marble organizer, she'll have an adorable spot to wrangle her pens, sticky notes and other most-used supplies. There are other playful patterns, so you can find the perfect fit for her personality. </p>
    Desk Organizer

    Does she want to give her desk a makeover? With this marble organizer, she'll have an adorable spot to wrangle her pens, sticky notes and other most-used supplies. There are other playful patterns, so you can find the perfect fit for her personality.

  • <p><strong>NeonTea</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1022374055%2Fcustom-name-neon-signgift-girl-friendboy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your tween feel special with a customized gift, one she can admire every time she enters her bedroom. She will love seeing her name on display! </p>
    Custom Name Neon Sign

    Make your tween feel special with a customized gift, one she can admire every time she enters her bedroom. She will love seeing her name on display!

  • <p><strong>WATINC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GYMP1D1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She always has room for more Squishies, especially if it means she can customize them with adorable facial expressions. Bring all 10 to life with the included stickers or go the extra mile by coloring them with markers. </p>
    DIY Squishies

    She always has room for more Squishies, especially if it means she can customize them with adorable facial expressions. Bring all 10 to life with the included stickers or go the extra mile by coloring them with markers.

  • <p><strong>Fpxnb</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SLZ712T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Squish it, squeeze it, pop it. Kids love playing with these bubble sensory toys, which simultaneously help to reduce anxiety and build emotional stability. Plus, these rainbow shapes are so cute!</p>
    Pop Fidget Toy

    Squish it, squeeze it, pop it. Kids love playing with these bubble sensory toys, which simultaneously help to reduce anxiety and build emotional stability. Plus, these rainbow shapes are so cute!

  • <p><strong>Butterfly Craze</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFZ6852?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enter the easiest way to step up her slumber party game. This polka dot lounger is way more fun than a standard air mattress, but is just as plush. Just fill the washable cover with five spare pillows for a cozy bed or hangout spot. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g34275546/clever-tiktok-products-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 TikTok-Approved Amazon Finds You Didn't Know She Needed" class="link ">30 TikTok-Approved Amazon Finds You Didn't Know She Needed</a></p>
    Floor Lounger

    Enter the easiest way to step up her slumber party game. This polka dot lounger is way more fun than a standard air mattress, but is just as plush. Just fill the washable cover with five spare pillows for a cozy bed or hangout spot.

  • <p><strong>AHoleyMoleyLyfe</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F400296541%2Fmood-earrings-mood-studs-color-changing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From happy to sad, these stylish color-changing earrings will determine their mood. Everyone will be asking her what the colors mean!</p>
    Mood Earrings

    From happy to sad, these stylish color-changing earrings will determine their mood. Everyone will be asking her what the colors mean!

  • <p><strong>RAGZAN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086P34YCG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let her play her favorite songs while enjoying a comforting light show. With a setting for every mood, she can pick from seven color light modes and three levels of brightness. </p>
    Night Light Bluetooth Speaker

    Let her play her favorite songs while enjoying a comforting light show. With a setting for every mood, she can pick from seven color light modes and three levels of brightness.

  • <p><strong>BCXGS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D97MXXT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tweens everywhere are rocking rainbow-colored bracelets and necklaces with lettered messages. Encourage your tween to flex her creativity by making unique jewelry for her and her friends.</p>
    Jewelry Making Kit

    Tweens everywhere are rocking rainbow-colored bracelets and necklaces with lettered messages. Encourage your tween to flex her creativity by making unique jewelry for her and her friends.

  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-heartbeat-makeup-vanity-mirror&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a lovely touch to her bedroom with this heart-shaped, LED mirror! To really impress her, pair this gift with some lip balms, hair accessories or jewelry — which can conveniently fit in the catch-all tray base.</p>
    Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror

    Add a lovely touch to her bedroom with this heart-shaped, LED mirror! To really impress her, pair this gift with some lip balms, hair accessories or jewelry — which can conveniently fit in the catch-all tray base.

  • <p><strong>Smelly Kids Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085G979W6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make hygiene exciting for your tween! Inspired by kids, this delicious-smelling soap has a soft and creamy texture that's fun to use and great for all skin types.</p>
    Blueberry Cheesecake Whipped Soap

    Make hygiene exciting for your tween! Inspired by kids, this delicious-smelling soap has a soft and creamy texture that's fun to use and great for all skin types.

  • <p><strong>STMT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XWV5X9N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Encourage your tween to unleash their creativity with an assortment of stickers, gems, glitter tape and other fun add-ons. Once her journal is decorated to her liking, she can work on filling the inside with doodles and daydreams.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g29553257/best-toys-gifts-for-10-year-old-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts for 10-Year-Old Girls" class="link ">The Best Gifts for 10-Year-Old Girls </a></p>
    DIY Journaling Set

    Encourage your tween to unleash their creativity with an assortment of stickers, gems, glitter tape and other fun add-ons. Once her journal is decorated to her liking, she can work on filling the inside with doodles and daydreams.

  • <p><strong>Art Out of the Box </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fart-out-of-the-box-solo-drawing-game&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll no longer be bored in the house thanks to this single-player game. She simply picks an art technique and subject card to guide her as she draws.</p>
    Solo Drawing Game

    She'll no longer be bored in the house thanks to this single-player game. She simply picks an art technique and subject card to guide her as she draws.

  • <p><strong>NEWCOSPLAY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W3KBXTT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the choice was hers, she would tie-dye anything <em>and</em> everything. Give her bedroom a multi-colored makeover with this fuzzy blanket that's become popular with TikTok users (like her!). <br></p>
    Tie Dye Throw Blanket

    If the choice was hers, she would tie-dye anything and everything. Give her bedroom a multi-colored makeover with this fuzzy blanket that's become popular with TikTok users (like her!).

  • <p><strong>LPFEZRS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09R3XSXYY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of endless entertainment! Kids have gone crazy for this gooey concoction, and this set includes 10 different slimes. Fellow tween parents have rated this slime the best, because it's super stretchy and soft. </p>
    Butter Slime Kit

    Give the gift of endless entertainment! Kids have gone crazy for this gooey concoction, and this set includes 10 different slimes. Fellow tween parents have rated this slime the best, because it's super stretchy and soft.

  • <p><strong>Bath & Body Works</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T11J5NW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an easy gift that's cool yet practical. Your tween will love these scents, which include black cherry merlot, coconut and sparkling limoncello. </p>
    Hand Sanitizers

    Here's an easy gift that's cool yet practical. Your tween will love these scents, which include black cherry merlot, coconut and sparkling limoncello.

  • <p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.05</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085286JCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's time to put her smartphone aside (if she has one, that is): This Polaroid camera gives selfies, candids and other sweet snaps a retro look. Purchase some simple <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-INSTAX-Instant-Twin-Pack/dp/B00EB4ADQW/ref=sr_1_3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white film" class="link ">white film</a> or opt for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-Rainbow-Staind-Glass-Candy/dp/B00L1UEZS6/?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:film in pretty designs like stars and candy dots." class="link ">film in pretty designs like stars and candy dots. </a></p>
    Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

    It's time to put her smartphone aside (if she has one, that is): This Polaroid camera gives selfies, candids and other sweet snaps a retro look. Purchase some simple white film or opt for film in pretty designs like stars and candy dots.

  • <p><strong>I IHAYNER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075F77Q9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She already has a backpack for work, but what about play? This small backpack is the perfect size to tote around her on-the-go essentials: iPhone, lip balm and ever-growing Squishies collection. It even comes with adjustable straps, so the bag can grow with her.<br></p>
    Bowknot Mini Backpack

    She already has a backpack for work, but what about play? This small backpack is the perfect size to tote around her on-the-go essentials: iPhone, lip balm and ever-growing Squishies collection. It even comes with adjustable straps, so the bag can grow with her.

  • <p><strong>DAYBETTER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089Q5YJTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her room can be a little more fun, thanks to these LED lights. Just stick the adhesive side to the wall and plug them in. It comes with a remote control, so she can change the color whenever she wants.</p>
    LED Lights Kit

    Her room can be a little more fun, thanks to these LED lights. Just stick the adhesive side to the wall and plug them in. It comes with a remote control, so she can change the color whenever she wants.

  • <p><strong>Smoko</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fsmoko-toasty-heatable-plushie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time she's feeling under the weather, she can take out this heating pad's lavender-infused pouch and heat it in the microwave for instant comfort. Pick from trendy animals (sloths, corgis or koalas) or food items with cartoon faces (croissants, dumplings or potatoes). </p>
    Toasty Heatable Plushie

    The next time she's feeling under the weather, she can take out this heating pad's lavender-infused pouch and heat it in the microwave for instant comfort. Pick from trendy animals (sloths, corgis or koalas) or food items with cartoon faces (croissants, dumplings or potatoes).

  • <p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HWVLMQA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though you can't physically be with her during the school day to shower her with compliments, you can give her this 10-pack of pre-sharpened pencils engraved with inspiring phrases like "Yes, you totally can" to celebrate her smarts, beauty and heart. </p>
    Compliment Pencil Set

    Even though you can't physically be with her during the school day to shower her with compliments, you can give her this 10-pack of pre-sharpened pencils engraved with inspiring phrases like "Yes, you totally can" to celebrate her smarts, beauty and heart.

  • <p><strong>SEVEN STYLE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H7YCDR4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this pack of 50 velvet hair scrunchies, she'll be able to perfectly accessorize all of her outfits, no matter the color or style. </p>
    Velvet Hair Scrunchies

    With this pack of 50 velvet hair scrunchies, she'll be able to perfectly accessorize all of her outfits, no matter the color or style.

  • <p><strong>SimplyLaVerite</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1180648886%2F100-page-self-care-journal-self-care&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Self-care isn't just face masks and bubble baths — journaling is a great way to give her body, mind and spirit the TLC it needs. Encourage her to write down her thoughts, feelings and opinions when she needs a release, so she can put her best self forward. </p>
    Self-Care Journal

    Self-care isn't just face masks and bubble baths — journaling is a great way to give her body, mind and spirit the TLC it needs. Encourage her to write down her thoughts, feelings and opinions when she needs a release, so she can put her best self forward.

  • <p><strong>STNTUS INNOVATIONS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q6BLNT6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this pack of seven multi-colored bath bombs, she'll actually look forward to her post-soccer bath. Including lavender, blueberry and sweet orange scents, these fizzy bombs smell amazing. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g29417608/best-toys-gifts-for-9-year-old-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:36 Best Toys and Gifts for 9-Year-Old Girls, According to Parents and Parenting Experts" class="link ">36 Best Toys and Gifts for 9-Year-Old Girls, According to Parents and Parenting Experts</a></p>
    Bath Bomb Gift Set

    With this pack of seven multi-colored bath bombs, she'll actually look forward to her post-soccer bath. Including lavender, blueberry and sweet orange scents, these fizzy bombs smell amazing.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Filluminated-doodle-pillowcase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This might just be the coolest way to unwind: Drawings and doodles cast a glow on this pillowcase for up to five minutes before gradually fading, so she can start with a blank canvas when she wakes up. </p>
    Illuminated Doodle Pillowcase

    This might just be the coolest way to unwind: Drawings and doodles cast a glow on this pillowcase for up to five minutes before gradually fading, so she can start with a blank canvas when she wakes up.

  • <p><strong>BONAOK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071SGMQ7V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This wireless microphone lets her take the party — and the music — with her wherever she goes. When she wants to jam out to her favorite playlist, she can sync it with any Bluetooth-enabled device to sing along to songs on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming sites. </p>
    3-in-1 Karaoke Microphone

    This wireless microphone lets her take the party — and the music — with her wherever she goes. When she wants to jam out to her favorite playlist, she can sync it with any Bluetooth-enabled device to sing along to songs on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming sites.

  • <p><strong>Food Network Magazine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785300?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll have a hard time keeping your budding baker out of the kitchen if you give them this book. Inside, they'll find over 110 cake, cookie and other dessert recipes, all tried and tested by <em>Food Network Magazine</em> editors. </p>
    The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book

    You'll have a hard time keeping your budding baker out of the kitchen if you give them this book. Inside, they'll find over 110 cake, cookie and other dessert recipes, all tried and tested by Food Network Magazine editors.

  • <p><strong>Kara Grace Art & Design</strong></p><p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$39.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fthrow-blanket%2FTREAT-PEOPLE-WITH-KINDNESS-by-karapos23%2F47474935.16D0B&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Harry Styles said it best: In this world, we should always treat people with kindness. She can continue to spread his message by cozying up in this plush blanket (while also showing everyone else just how much she loves the teen heartthrob). </p>
    Treat People With Kindness Throw Blanket

    Harry Styles said it best: In this world, we should always treat people with kindness. She can continue to spread his message by cozying up in this plush blanket (while also showing everyone else just how much she loves the teen heartthrob).

  • <p><strong>NAISIER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092V5182N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She won't have to choose between butterfly clips and claw clips with this set. All six tortoise clips combine the best of both — a cute butterfly exterior with the functionality of a claw clip — so she can pull her hair back with style and ease. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g29551016/best-toys-gifts-for-12-year-olds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Toys and Gifts for 12-Year-Olds" class="link ">The Best Toys and Gifts for 12-Year-Olds</a></p>
    Butterfly Claw Clips

    She won't have to choose between butterfly clips and claw clips with this set. All six tortoise clips combine the best of both — a cute butterfly exterior with the functionality of a claw clip — so she can pull her hair back with style and ease.

  • <p><strong>Sterling Children's Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/1454921773/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Following this step-by-step guide, your little coder can lean on her budding JavaScript, HTML and Python skills to build her own website. </p>
    How to Code: A Step-By-Step Guide to Computer Coding

    Following this step-by-step guide, your little coder can lean on her budding JavaScript, HTML and Python skills to build her own website.

  • <p><strong>Truly</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Funicorn-fruit-body-butter-pimprod2002183&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>TikTok made it famous and now, teens are ditching their drugstore body lotion for this multi-colored body butter. The scent, which is meant to mirror a unicorn's vibrant, fun nature, smells like "pure magic," according to one reviewer. </p>
    Unicorn Fruit Body Butter

    TikTok made it famous and now, teens are ditching their drugstore body lotion for this multi-colored body butter. The scent, which is meant to mirror a unicorn's vibrant, fun nature, smells like "pure magic," according to one reviewer.

  • <p><strong>JWLGANG</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$23.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F626763845%2Fold-english-letter-number-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Personalized name necklaces have met their match — tweens are now wearing their birth year around their neck. Choose between two metal colors and different necklace lengths (14" to 20"), depending on if she wants to wear it as a layering piece or solo.</p>
    Gothic Number Necklace

    Personalized name necklaces have met their match — tweens are now wearing their birth year around their neck. Choose between two metal colors and different necklace lengths (14" to 20"), depending on if she wants to wear it as a layering piece or solo.

  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbalm-dotcom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While she's not quite ready for a full makeup look, this ultra-hydrating lip balm will give her lips a subtle red, pink, peach or berry tint. If you want to stay away from color altogether, go for the mint, coconut or original, fragrance-free versions — all of which are completely untinted. </p>
    Balm Dotcom

    While she's not quite ready for a full makeup look, this ultra-hydrating lip balm will give her lips a subtle red, pink, peach or berry tint. If you want to stay away from color altogether, go for the mint, coconut or original, fragrance-free versions — all of which are completely untinted.

  • <p><strong>SENSYNE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B3X7NXC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For as much time as they spend on YouTube and TikTok, help them create a couple of videos of their own with this easy-to-use duo. The 10" ring light can be turned on and off with just the touch of a button and boasts 10 different brightness levels. </p>
    Ring Light with 50'' Extendable Tripod Stand

    For as much time as they spend on YouTube and TikTok, help them create a couple of videos of their own with this easy-to-use duo. The 10" ring light can be turned on and off with just the touch of a button and boasts 10 different brightness levels.

  • <p><strong>VagaryLight</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BZKQCVX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of giving her a real cactus that requires love and care, take the fail-safe approach by wrapping up this cactus-shaped light instead. Since it's fully powered by batteries (not included, by the way), she can stick it on her nightstand, desk, shelf or anywhere she pleases.</p>
    Cactus Neon Light Wall Decor

    Instead of giving her a real cactus that requires love and care, take the fail-safe approach by wrapping up this cactus-shaped light instead. Since it's fully powered by batteries (not included, by the way), she can stick it on her nightstand, desk, shelf or anywhere she pleases.

  • <p><strong>Doctor Unicorn</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GZ7V24W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Question for parents: If she's wearing a magical bathrobe that means she'll get ready 10x faster, right? One can only hope. </p>
    Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe

    Question for parents: If she's wearing a magical bathrobe that means she'll get ready 10x faster, right? One can only hope.

  • <p><strong>COOL Maker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cool-MAKER-Stamper-Studio-Packaging/dp/B07P5ZWT6L/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4742%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a nail salon-worthy manicure without paying the big bucks thanks to this tween-friendly nail kit, complete with two nail polish shades and five pattern pods.</p>
    Go Glam Nail Stamper Studio

    Give her a nail salon-worthy manicure without paying the big bucks thanks to this tween-friendly nail kit, complete with two nail polish shades and five pattern pods.

  • <p><strong>DecoratedBliss</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$14.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F702291254%2Fpersonalized-journal-custom-journal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4742%2Fgifts-for-tween-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Customize a white, pink, blue, floral or tropical notebook with her initials, name, nickname or go-to phrase. Then tell her to fill the 80 lined pages with her thoughts, questions and dreams for the year ahead. </p>
    Custom Journal

    Customize a white, pink, blue, floral or tropical notebook with her initials, name, nickname or go-to phrase. Then tell her to fill the 80 lined pages with her thoughts, questions and dreams for the year ahead.

