31 Gifts for the Man in Your Life Who Loves to Golf

  • <p>Finding the perfect gift for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/g29428708/golf-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the golf-lover in your life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the golf-lover in your life</a> can be tricky—especially if you're not an aficionado of the sport yourself. Whether your favorite golf fiend is a seasoned pro or spends more of his time in the pro shop, we've got everything the golf geek in your life needs to incorporate their passion into every aspect of their life, from high-tech swing analyzers to stylish golf decor.</p>
    1/32

    31 Gifts for the Man in Your Life Who Loves to Golf

    Finding the perfect gift for the golf-lover in your life can be tricky—especially if you're not an aficionado of the sport yourself. Whether your favorite golf fiend is a seasoned pro or spends more of his time in the pro shop, we've got everything the golf geek in your life needs to incorporate their passion into every aspect of their life, from high-tech swing analyzers to stylish golf decor.

  • <p><strong>SipDark</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F486086317%2Fgolf-ball-whiskey-chillers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pop these glass whiskey chillers into the freezer before hitting the course for a perfectly cooled post-game drink.</p>
    2/32

    Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers

    SipDark

    etsy.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Pop these glass whiskey chillers into the freezer before hitting the course for a perfectly cooled post-game drink.

  • <p><strong>Hot Sox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MU3IBJM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Much classier than a "I'd Rather Be Golfing" t-shirt.</p>
    3/32

    Golf Crew Sock

    Hot Sox

    amazon.com

    $7.20

    Shop Now

    Much classier than a "I'd Rather Be Golfing" t-shirt.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Franmara</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001QGIZT0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who enjoys a tipple as much as he does teeing off, this leather-wrapped, personalized flask has all his needs covered. </p>
    4/32

    Golf Travel Flask Gift Set

    Franmara

    amazon.com

    $34.16

    Shop Now

    For the guy who enjoys a tipple as much as he does teeing off, this leather-wrapped, personalized flask has all his needs covered.

  • <p><strong>personalized</strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-golf-ball-mini-crate&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He'll never lose track of a ball again when he has a crate of Callaways emblazoned with his name (plus a personalized ball-marking divot fixer and golf towel.)</p>
    5/32

    Personalized Golf Ball Mini Crate

    personalized

    mancrates.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    He'll never lose track of a ball again when he has a crate of Callaways emblazoned with his name (plus a personalized ball-marking divot fixer and golf towel.)

  • <p><strong>Prestige Decanters</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fprestige-decanters-hand-blown-glass-decanter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This golfball shaped decanter will be a hole in one with any whiskey-loving golfer. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g10230081/best-whiskey-decanters-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Bar</a></p>
    6/32

    Hand-Blown Glass Decanter

    Prestige Decanters

    thegrommet.com

    $59.95

    Shop Now

    This golfball shaped decanter will be a hole in one with any whiskey-loving golfer.

    More: The Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Bar

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>SaltyLaneStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F684447820%2Fmonogram-ball-marker-golf-ball-marker&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forget those cheap plastic ball markers—the golf aficionado in your life deserves something sleek, elegant, and of course personalized. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3017/monogram-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents</a></p>
    7/32

    Monogram Golf Ball Marker

    SaltyLaneStudio

    etsy.com

    $21.95

    Shop Now

    Forget those cheap plastic ball markers—the golf aficionado in your life deserves something sleek, elegant, and of course personalized.

    More: Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents

  • <p><strong>Garmin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$389.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D9FB15R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, activity profiles, and performance metrics, this do-it-all smart watch is just what high-tech sporty types are craving.</p>
    8/32

    Garmin Golf Watch

    Garmin

    amazon.com

    $389.04

    Shop Now

    With a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, activity profiles, and performance metrics, this do-it-all smart watch is just what high-tech sporty types are craving.

  • <p><strong>St. Martin's Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/125016107X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him bring a little bit of his gold love off the course with this memoir by golf great Arnold Palmer. </p>
    9/32

    A Life Well Played: My Stories (Commemorative Edition)

    St. Martin's Press

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Help him bring a little bit of his gold love off the course with this memoir by golf great Arnold Palmer.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Assouline Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1614286531?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this luxe coffee table book, he can explore 100 of the best golf courses in the world without leaving the comfort of his living room.</p>
    10/32

    Golf: The Impossible Collection

    Assouline Publishing

    amazon.com

    $2100.00

    Shop Now

    With this luxe coffee table book, he can explore 100 of the best golf courses in the world without leaving the comfort of his living room.

  • <p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fnavy-golf-notes-panama-notebook-1017671.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him keep track of of his game with a sophisticated notebook.</p>
    11/32

    Golf Notes Panama Notebook

    smythson.com

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    Help him keep track of of his game with a sophisticated notebook.

  • <p>art.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.art.com%2Fproducts%2Fp19247610930-sa-i7182333%2Fpresident-john-kennedy-playing-golf-at-hyannis-port-july-20-1963.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give his decor a hint of his favorite game without looking like he picked his housewares up at the sporting goods store.</p>
    12/32

    Framed print of JFK Playing Golf

    art.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    Give his decor a hint of his favorite game without looking like he picked his housewares up at the sporting goods store.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Small Business Support</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Forange-whip-golf-stance-trainer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give his stance a level up with this practice board that's specially designed to move his body into he right position for an optimum swing. </p>
    13/32

    Golf Stance Trainer

    Small Business Support

    thegrommet.com

    $179.00

    Shop Now

    Give his stance a level up with this practice board that's specially designed to move his body into he right position for an optimum swing.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdesktop-golf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe he wants to hit the links every day, but just so happens to have a day job. This is a good happy medium.</p>
    14/32

    Desktop Golf

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Maybe he wants to hit the links every day, but just so happens to have a day job. This is a good happy medium.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolfers-bbq-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe he loves golf <em>and</em> he loves to grill. Now you can combine those interests. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g29576420/cooking-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Gifts for Your Favorite Foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Gifts for Your Favorite Foodie</a></p>
    15/32

    Golfer's BBQ Set

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    Maybe he loves golf and he loves to grill. Now you can combine those interests.

    More: Cooking Gifts for Your Favorite Foodie

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Oakley</strong></p><p>sunglassoutlet.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunglassoutlet.com%2Fsunglasses%2Foakley%2Foo9264-4561%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw0K-HBhDDARIsAFJ6UGjec4e-gIuOAYNP9RWw5WGv4Zdt7MZfA09hMJEs8UYGCQ96JcP_uRUaAg9LEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Special technology helps make the view through these sunnies especially sharp, while also providing UV protection for eyes.</p>
    16/32

    Mainlink Prizm Polarized Sunglasses

    Oakley

    sunglassoutlet.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    Special technology helps make the view through these sunnies especially sharp, while also providing UV protection for eyes.

  • <p><strong>Vineyard Vines</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvineyard-vines-9-inch-stretch-breaker-shorts%2F4469795&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These flat-front, stretch cotton shorts will become his new wardrobe go-to, on and off the course.</p>
    17/32

    Stretch Breaker Shorts

    Vineyard Vines

    nordstrom.com

    $52.50

    Shop Now

    These flat-front, stretch cotton shorts will become his new wardrobe go-to, on and off the course.

  • <p><strong>PatentPrints</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fpatentprints-patent-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who appreciates the technical side of the game, this print of an original golf club patent is sure to please. </p>
    18/32

    Patent Art

    PatentPrints

    thegrommet.com

    $19.95

    Shop Now

    For the guy who appreciates the technical side of the game, this print of an original golf club patent is sure to please.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Blast Motion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UNFHKUK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Track performance and gradual improvement over time with a bluetooth enabled swing analyzer. It's like a pocket-sized and portable coach—what could be better?</p>
    19/32

    Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer

    Blast Motion

    amazon.com

    $135.94

    Shop Now

    Track performance and gradual improvement over time with a bluetooth enabled swing analyzer. It's like a pocket-sized and portable coach—what could be better?

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-golf-go-to-5-pocket-water-repellent-golf-pants%2F5817645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These comfy pants provide the elegance of dressier trousers with the feel of his favorite workout gear. Bonus: they're water repellent for drizzly days on the course. </p>
    20/32

    Go-To 5-Pocket Water Repellent Golf Pants

    Adidas

    nordstrom.com

    $90.00

    Shop Now

    These comfy pants provide the elegance of dressier trousers with the feel of his favorite workout gear. Bonus: they're water repellent for drizzly days on the course.

  • <p>frontgate.com</p><p><strong>$512.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frontgate.com%2Fgolf-organizers%2Fholiday-decor%2Fgifts%2Ffor-him%2F157065%3FlistIndex%3D7%26uniqueId%3D157065&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who has a lot of golf clutter, this organizer can hold all of his bags, clubs, balls, shoes, towels, and all of his other playing gear. </p>
    21/32

    Golf Organizer

    frontgate.com

    $512.10

    Shop Now

    For the guy who has a lot of golf clutter, this organizer can hold all of his bags, clubs, balls, shoes, towels, and all of his other playing gear.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Callaway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A9CR5DI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Moisture-resistant and durable, he'll have a quality grip when he hits the greens.</p>
    22/32

    Callaway Golf Gloves 3 Pack Small Left Hand for Right Handed Golfer

    Callaway

    amazon.com

    $26.96

    Shop Now

    Moisture-resistant and durable, he'll have a quality grip when he hits the greens.

  • <p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GSH531Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fashion plates will love these cool golf shoes that can transition from the course to cocktail hour with minimal effort.</p>
    23/32

    Performance Go Golf Elite 2 Golf Shoe

    Skechers

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Fashion plates will love these cool golf shoes that can transition from the course to cocktail hour with minimal effort.

  • <p><strong>montrail</strong></p><p>columbia.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fmens-evapouration-omni-tech-waterproof-jacket-RM2023.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This waterproof, all-weather shell (made with wicking technology and zippable vents to keep you comfy at any temp) can tuck easily into a golf bag so he's always prepared for unexpected mid-round showers.</p>
    24/32

    Men’s EvaPOURation Omni-Tech Waterproof Jacket

    montrail

    columbia.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    This waterproof, all-weather shell (made with wicking technology and zippable vents to keep you comfy at any temp) can tuck easily into a golf bag so he's always prepared for unexpected mid-round showers.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Athletico</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YVLTXN5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep him organized with a trunk organizer (with space for accessories) at home, and complete with a vented shoe bag and golf ball carrier for when he's on the go. </p>
    25/32

    Athletico Golf Trunk Organizer + Shoe Bag (Black)

    Athletico

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Keep him organized with a trunk organizer (with space for accessories) at home, and complete with a vented shoe bag and golf ball carrier for when he's on the go.

  • <p><strong>DIXON EARTH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B001P303YY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For eco-conscious golfers, you can't go wrong with these high-performance, 100 percent recyclable golf balls.</p>
    26/32

    Dixon Earth Golf Balls

    DIXON EARTH

    amazon.com

    $39.95

    Shop Now

    For eco-conscious golfers, you can't go wrong with these high-performance, 100 percent recyclable golf balls.

  • <p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Ffloating-golf-greens-floating-golf-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him get some practice on those water traps with this floating green. </p>
    27/32

    Floating Golf Turf Game

    thegrommet.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    Help him get some practice on those water traps with this floating green.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>taylormade</strong></p><p>taylormadegolf.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.taylormadegolf.com/M5-Driver/DW-JJI01.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Engineered to help keep shots straighter and maximize ball speed, this driver is designed to up his game.</p>
    28/32

    M5 Driver

    taylormade

    taylormadegolf.com

    $399.99

    Shop Now

    Engineered to help keep shots straighter and maximize ball speed, this driver is designed to up his game.

  • <p><strong>Mack Weldon</strong></p><p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fsilverknit-polo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The special weave of this polo is blended with naturally odor-resistant silver to keep him smelling fresh all the way to the 18th hole.</p>
    29/32

    Silver Polo

    Mack Weldon

    mackweldon.com

    $78.00

    Shop Now

    The special weave of this polo is blended with naturally odor-resistant silver to keep him smelling fresh all the way to the 18th hole.

  • <p><strong>Ogio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074Q945W5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oversized cover fits all types of golf bags and its padded top compartment makes sure that those clubs stay coddled.</p>
    30/32

    Ogio 2018 Mutant Travel Cover

    Ogio

    amazon.com

    395.00

    Shop Now

    This oversized cover fits all types of golf bags and its padded top compartment makes sure that those clubs stay coddled.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolf-game-dartboard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, so this technically isn't golf, but it is a golf-themed game of darts. Perfect for days off the course.</p>
    31/32

    Golf Game Dartboard

    uncommongoods.com

    $120.00

    Shop Now

    OK, so this technically isn't golf, but it is a golf-themed game of darts. Perfect for days off the course.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-personalized-golf-history-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make their day with a personalized compilation of golfs greatest moments in a stylish hardbound heirloom.</p>
    32/32

    The New York Times History of Golf

    uncommongoods.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    Make their day with a personalized compilation of golfs greatest moments in a stylish hardbound heirloom.

<p>Finding the perfect gift for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/g29428708/golf-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the golf-lover in your life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the golf-lover in your life</a> can be tricky—especially if you're not an aficionado of the sport yourself. Whether your favorite golf fiend is a seasoned pro or spends more of his time in the pro shop, we've got everything the golf geek in your life needs to incorporate their passion into every aspect of their life, from high-tech swing analyzers to stylish golf decor.</p>
<p><strong>SipDark</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F486086317%2Fgolf-ball-whiskey-chillers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pop these glass whiskey chillers into the freezer before hitting the course for a perfectly cooled post-game drink.</p>
<p><strong>Hot Sox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MU3IBJM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Much classier than a "I'd Rather Be Golfing" t-shirt.</p>
<p><strong>Franmara</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001QGIZT0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who enjoys a tipple as much as he does teeing off, this leather-wrapped, personalized flask has all his needs covered. </p>
<p><strong>personalized</strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-golf-ball-mini-crate&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He'll never lose track of a ball again when he has a crate of Callaways emblazoned with his name (plus a personalized ball-marking divot fixer and golf towel.)</p>
<p><strong>Prestige Decanters</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fprestige-decanters-hand-blown-glass-decanter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This golfball shaped decanter will be a hole in one with any whiskey-loving golfer. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g10230081/best-whiskey-decanters-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Bar</a></p>
<p><strong>SaltyLaneStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F684447820%2Fmonogram-ball-marker-golf-ball-marker&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forget those cheap plastic ball markers—the golf aficionado in your life deserves something sleek, elegant, and of course personalized. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3017/monogram-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents</a></p>
<p><strong>Garmin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$389.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D9FB15R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, activity profiles, and performance metrics, this do-it-all smart watch is just what high-tech sporty types are craving.</p>
<p><strong>St. Martin's Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/125016107X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him bring a little bit of his gold love off the course with this memoir by golf great Arnold Palmer. </p>
<p><strong>Assouline Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1614286531?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this luxe coffee table book, he can explore 100 of the best golf courses in the world without leaving the comfort of his living room.</p>
<p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fnavy-golf-notes-panama-notebook-1017671.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him keep track of of his game with a sophisticated notebook.</p>
<p>art.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.art.com%2Fproducts%2Fp19247610930-sa-i7182333%2Fpresident-john-kennedy-playing-golf-at-hyannis-port-july-20-1963.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give his decor a hint of his favorite game without looking like he picked his housewares up at the sporting goods store.</p>
<p><strong>Small Business Support</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Forange-whip-golf-stance-trainer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give his stance a level up with this practice board that's specially designed to move his body into he right position for an optimum swing. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdesktop-golf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe he wants to hit the links every day, but just so happens to have a day job. This is a good happy medium.</p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolfers-bbq-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe he loves golf <em>and</em> he loves to grill. Now you can combine those interests. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g29576420/cooking-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Gifts for Your Favorite Foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Gifts for Your Favorite Foodie</a></p>
<p><strong>Oakley</strong></p><p>sunglassoutlet.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunglassoutlet.com%2Fsunglasses%2Foakley%2Foo9264-4561%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw0K-HBhDDARIsAFJ6UGjec4e-gIuOAYNP9RWw5WGv4Zdt7MZfA09hMJEs8UYGCQ96JcP_uRUaAg9LEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Special technology helps make the view through these sunnies especially sharp, while also providing UV protection for eyes.</p>
<p><strong>Vineyard Vines</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvineyard-vines-9-inch-stretch-breaker-shorts%2F4469795&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These flat-front, stretch cotton shorts will become his new wardrobe go-to, on and off the course.</p>
<p><strong>PatentPrints</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fpatentprints-patent-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who appreciates the technical side of the game, this print of an original golf club patent is sure to please. </p>
<p><strong>Blast Motion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UNFHKUK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Track performance and gradual improvement over time with a bluetooth enabled swing analyzer. It's like a pocket-sized and portable coach—what could be better?</p>
<p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-golf-go-to-5-pocket-water-repellent-golf-pants%2F5817645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These comfy pants provide the elegance of dressier trousers with the feel of his favorite workout gear. Bonus: they're water repellent for drizzly days on the course. </p>
<p>frontgate.com</p><p><strong>$512.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frontgate.com%2Fgolf-organizers%2Fholiday-decor%2Fgifts%2Ffor-him%2F157065%3FlistIndex%3D7%26uniqueId%3D157065&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the guy who has a lot of golf clutter, this organizer can hold all of his bags, clubs, balls, shoes, towels, and all of his other playing gear. </p>
<p><strong>Callaway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A9CR5DI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Moisture-resistant and durable, he'll have a quality grip when he hits the greens.</p>
<p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GSH531Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fashion plates will love these cool golf shoes that can transition from the course to cocktail hour with minimal effort.</p>
<p><strong>montrail</strong></p><p>columbia.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fmens-evapouration-omni-tech-waterproof-jacket-RM2023.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This waterproof, all-weather shell (made with wicking technology and zippable vents to keep you comfy at any temp) can tuck easily into a golf bag so he's always prepared for unexpected mid-round showers.</p>
<p><strong>Athletico</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YVLTXN5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep him organized with a trunk organizer (with space for accessories) at home, and complete with a vented shoe bag and golf ball carrier for when he's on the go. </p>
<p><strong>DIXON EARTH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B001P303YY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For eco-conscious golfers, you can't go wrong with these high-performance, 100 percent recyclable golf balls.</p>
<p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Ffloating-golf-greens-floating-golf-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him get some practice on those water traps with this floating green. </p>
<p><strong>taylormade</strong></p><p>taylormadegolf.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.taylormadegolf.com/M5-Driver/DW-JJI01.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Engineered to help keep shots straighter and maximize ball speed, this driver is designed to up his game.</p>
<p><strong>Mack Weldon</strong></p><p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fsilverknit-polo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The special weave of this polo is blended with naturally odor-resistant silver to keep him smelling fresh all the way to the 18th hole.</p>
<p><strong>Ogio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074Q945W5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.10016896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oversized cover fits all types of golf bags and its padded top compartment makes sure that those clubs stay coddled.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolf-game-dartboard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, so this technically isn't golf, but it is a golf-themed game of darts. Perfect for days off the course.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-personalized-golf-history-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg10016896%2Fgolf-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make their day with a personalized compilation of golfs greatest moments in a stylish hardbound heirloom.</p>

Everything he'll need to hit the links in style, from a swing analyzer to a good bag for all of his equipment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories