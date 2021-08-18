31 Gifts for the Man in Your Life Who Loves to Golf

The Canadian Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Will Ulmer doesn’t have to hide anymore. The Marshall offensive lineman, all 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds of him, unleashed a year's worth of energy in his first on-stage performance since the start of the pandemic, playing guitar and belting out songs in his Kentucky baritone for a modest crowd outside a Huntington ice cream store. His keychain fastened to a belt loop and a can of smokeless tobacco bulging from a back pocket, Ulmer spent an hour singing country favorites alo