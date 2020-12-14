13,600 Amazon Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This Blanket Sweatshirt — And It's on Sale Today

  • <p>She may not be dating you for your gift-giving skills, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't show them off whenever you get the chance. This Christmas, impress her with one of these gifts for girlfriends, whether you opt for something more personalized or straight-up cute. While this list includes several tried-and-true standbys — think: watches, purses, and pajamas — it's also full of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29417662/unique-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unique gift ideas</a> that'll prove to your girlfriend just how good of a listener you really are. There's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something special for every type of woman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">something special for every type of woman</a> out there, including (but not limited to) fashionistas, foodies, homebodies, romantics at heart, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4031/reading-gifts-for-book-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">book lovers</a>. Plus, if she happens to be celebrating a big milestone, there are a number of sentiment-heavy gift ideas that best express your pride, admiration, and most of all, love. All of these picks, which range from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4711/funny-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:funny (but all too relatable) presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">funny (but all too relatable) presents</a> to handmade jewelry, are so spot-on that she'll be impressed (surprised, really) that she hadn't picked them out herself.</p><p>And if you just so happen to be shopping at the last minute, we've got you covered with a bunch of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last-minute gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">last-minute gift ideas</a> on Amazon that come with two-day Prime shipping. Consider this our gift to you!<br></p>
    1/56

    13,600 Amazon Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This Blanket Sweatshirt — And It's on Sale Today

    She may not be dating you for your gift-giving skills, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't show them off whenever you get the chance. This Christmas, impress her with one of these gifts for girlfriends, whether you opt for something more personalized or straight-up cute. While this list includes several tried-and-true standbys — think: watches, purses, and pajamas — it's also full of unique gift ideas that'll prove to your girlfriend just how good of a listener you really are. There's something special for every type of woman out there, including (but not limited to) fashionistas, foodies, homebodies, romantics at heart, and book lovers. Plus, if she happens to be celebrating a big milestone, there are a number of sentiment-heavy gift ideas that best express your pride, admiration, and most of all, love. All of these picks, which range from funny (but all too relatable) presents to handmade jewelry, are so spot-on that she'll be impressed (surprised, really) that she hadn't picked them out herself.

    And if you just so happen to be shopping at the last minute, we've got you covered with a bunch of last-minute gift ideas on Amazon that come with two-day Prime shipping. Consider this our gift to you!

  • <p><strong>Kendasun Jewelry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HQVJQV4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bracelet's engraving, "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think," serves as a constant reminder of just how incredible she is. Pick from rose gold, gold, or silver to match her watch or other most-worn accessories. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts Under $20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Gifts Under $20</a></p>
    2/56

    Mantra Bangle

    Kendasun Jewelry

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    This bracelet's engraving, "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think," serves as a constant reminder of just how incredible she is. Pick from rose gold, gold, or silver to match her watch or other most-worn accessories.

    RELATED: The Best Gifts Under $20

  • <p><strong>THE COMFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DKSY26D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure she's comfy — literally — for all of her Netflix binges and Hallmark Christmas movie marathons with this gift. Just as the name describes, this blanket sweatshirt gives her the best of both worlds: the comfort of a sherpa-lined blanket with sleeves and pockets for functionality's sake. </p>
    3/56

    Wearable Blanket

    THE COMFY

    amazon.com

    $74.99

    Shop Now

    Make sure she's comfy — literally — for all of her Netflix binges and Hallmark Christmas movie marathons with this gift. Just as the name describes, this blanket sweatshirt gives her the best of both worlds: the comfort of a sherpa-lined blanket with sleeves and pockets for functionality's sake.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Fresh</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ffresh-sugar-lip-ornament-P461449&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>'Tis the season for mistletoe kisses! This festive set features six hydrating balms, including Advanced Therapy, a GH Beauty Award winner.</p>
    4/56

    Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin

    Fresh

    sephora.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    'Tis the season for mistletoe kisses! This festive set features six hydrating balms, including Advanced Therapy, a GH Beauty Award winner.

  • <p><strong>GracePersonalized </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$41.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F566718663%2Fdainty-custom-name-ring-custom-word-ring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To guarantee a happy holiday, make sure she's not expecting <em>that</em> kind of ring before gifting her this beauty. Once you get that out of the way, customize this dainty ring with her name or a word that sums up your relationship (forever, perhaps?).</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29302190/unique-etsy-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Etsy Gifts You Can't Find Anywhere Else" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unique Etsy Gifts You Can't Find Anywhere Else</a></p>
    5/56

    Custom Name Ring

    GracePersonalized

    etsy.com

    $41.00

    Shop Now

    To guarantee a happy holiday, make sure she's not expecting that kind of ring before gifting her this beauty. Once you get that out of the way, customize this dainty ring with her name or a word that sums up your relationship (forever, perhaps?).

    RELATED: Unique Etsy Gifts You Can't Find Anywhere Else

  • <p><strong>SEPHORA COLLECTION</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fready-to-roll-brush-set-P420011&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's a makeup junkie, she knows that the type of brush you use is extremely important. So add this professional set of 10 brushes to her collection — they come in a black faux leather roll that makes it easy to pack up for travel.</p>
    6/56

    Ready to Roll Brush Set

    SEPHORA COLLECTION

    sephora.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    If she's a makeup junkie, she knows that the type of brush you use is extremely important. So add this professional set of 10 brushes to her collection — they come in a black faux leather roll that makes it easy to pack up for travel.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>HALLUCI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L7B6SMJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When she's home, she can kick back, relax, and throw on these TikTok-approved slippers. While trendy, they also live up to the hype — some Amazon reviewers even gush that they "feel like a hug on my feet."</p>
    7/56

    Cross Band Plush Slippers

    HALLUCI

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    When she's home, she can kick back, relax, and throw on these TikTok-approved slippers. While trendy, they also live up to the hype — some Amazon reviewers even gush that they "feel like a hug on my feet."

  • <p><strong>QI-EU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YZ5H47D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The more devices she has, the more cords, cables, and chargers she has on her nightstand. Help her stay fully charged and mess-free with this compact charging station, which wirelessly charges compatible iPhones and Androids, smart watches, and AirPods. </p>
    8/56

    Wireless Charger

    QI-EU

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    Shop Now

    The more devices she has, the more cords, cables, and chargers she has on her nightstand. Help her stay fully charged and mess-free with this compact charging station, which wirelessly charges compatible iPhones and Androids, smart watches, and AirPods.

  • <p><strong>Zyllion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BOYA2M2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When aches and pains kick in, she can stick this kneading massage pillow wherever her body needs it most: tense shoulders, strained back muscles, tight hamstrings, you name it. Beats your sub-par back rub, no?</p>
    9/56

    Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

    Zyllion

    amazon.com

    49.95

    Shop Now

    When aches and pains kick in, she can stick this kneading massage pillow wherever her body needs it most: tense shoulders, strained back muscles, tight hamstrings, you name it. Beats your sub-par back rub, no?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>FaceTory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3S5Y9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After all the sheet masks you've "borrowed" from her, use FaceTory to help pay her back. The monthly subscription box comes packed with four or seven Korean sheet masks, targeting different skin wants and needs. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34211587/best-digital-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Virtual Gift Ideas That Make Christmas Shopping Easier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Virtual Gift Ideas That Make Christmas Shopping Easier</a></p>
    10/56

    Korean Sheet Mask Subscription Box

    FaceTory

    amazon.com

    $19.90

    Shop Now

    After all the sheet masks you've "borrowed" from her, use FaceTory to help pay her back. The monthly subscription box comes packed with four or seven Korean sheet masks, targeting different skin wants and needs.

    RELATED: Virtual Gift Ideas That Make Christmas Shopping Easier

  • <p><strong>Gift Republic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075SDQ2K8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this a gift for both of you. This ready-to-hang poster invites you to watch — and then check off — 100 of Hollywood's best movies, from <em>The Goonies</em> to <em>Citizen Kane</em>. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cute Gifts That Couples Can Enjoy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cute Gifts That Couples Can Enjoy</a></p>
    11/56

    100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

    Gift Republic

    amazon.com

    $23.72

    Shop Now

    Consider this a gift for both of you. This ready-to-hang poster invites you to watch — and then check off — 100 of Hollywood's best movies, from The Goonies to Citizen Kane.

    RELATED: Cute Gifts That Couples Can Enjoy

  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhuggable-sloth-cooling-heating-pad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the days when you're away or, ya know, when she's feeling the pain. She can stick this lavender-infused sloth in the microwave or freezer to get it to the perfect temperature to ease her aches and pains. </p>
    12/56

    Huggable Sloth Cooling + Heating Pad

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    For the days when you're away or, ya know, when she's feeling the pain. She can stick this lavender-infused sloth in the microwave or freezer to get it to the perfect temperature to ease her aches and pains.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Compendium, Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970147024?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your writing skills shouldn't hold you back from putting your storybook romance on paper. Throughout this 64-page book, there are fill-in-the-blank prompts to get your creative juices flowing, like "I will never get tired of the way we _________."</p>
    13/56

    I Wrote a Book About Us

    Compendium, Inc.

    amazon.com

    $13.46

    Shop Now

    Your writing skills shouldn't hold you back from putting your storybook romance on paper. Throughout this 64-page book, there are fill-in-the-blank prompts to get your creative juices flowing, like "I will never get tired of the way we _________."

  • <p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>www.markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-jewelry-case-petite-shadow-print-stripe%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Even if she doesn't have any travel plans on her radar, this pebbled vegan leather jewelry case will look pretty sitting on her vanity or nightstand. Personalize it with a pop of color (shadow printed letters) or something more classic (foil debossed characters).</p>
    14/56

    Petite Travel Jewelry Case

    Mark & Graham

    www.markandgraham.com

    $49.00

    SHOP NOW

    Even if she doesn't have any travel plans on her radar, this pebbled vegan leather jewelry case will look pretty sitting on her vanity or nightstand. Personalize it with a pop of color (shadow printed letters) or something more classic (foil debossed characters).

  • <p><strong>Minted </strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$41.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-map-printing%2FMIN-XXC-MDA%2Fcustom-filled-map-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this sentimental print, you can commemorate where you bought your first home as a couple, her college town, or her hometown. Cue the (happy) tears. </p>
    15/56

    Custom Map Art

    Minted

    minted.com

    $41.00

    Shop Now

    With this sentimental print, you can commemorate where you bought your first home as a couple, her college town, or her hometown. Cue the (happy) tears.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></p><p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><strong>$16.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/2021-gh-calendar-choice.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each time she opens this planner in the year ahead, she'll feel inspired to live a simpler, happier life. Along with the weekly calendar pages, it's packed with family-friendly recipes, organizing tricks, and helpful how-tos.</p>
    16/56

    2021 Live Life Beautifully Planner

    Good Housekeeping

    goodhousekeeping.com

    $16.46

    Shop Now

    Each time she opens this planner in the year ahead, she'll feel inspired to live a simpler, happier life. Along with the weekly calendar pages, it's packed with family-friendly recipes, organizing tricks, and helpful how-tos.

  • <p><strong>GracePersonalized</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$44.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F697558243%2Fcustom-letter-necklace-vote-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spell out her first name, nickname, or a word that centers her — bold, fearless, dream, and so on — as long as it's less than 15 characters. Once you have that settled, pick between seven chain lengths and three materials — gold, rose gold, or silver — until you find something that's perfect for her. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g2855/personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heartfelt Personalized Gift Ideas for Her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heartfelt Personalized Gift Ideas for Her </a></p>
    17/56

    Custom Letter Necklace

    GracePersonalized

    etsy.com

    $44.80

    Shop Now

    Spell out her first name, nickname, or a word that centers her — bold, fearless, dream, and so on — as long as it's less than 15 characters. Once you have that settled, pick between seven chain lengths and three materials — gold, rose gold, or silver — until you find something that's perfect for her.

    RELATED: Heartfelt Personalized Gift Ideas for Her

  • <p><strong>DUSTandTHINGS</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$48.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F292363883%2Fpersonalized-wooden-keepsake-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a place to store evidence of your best moments, from ticket stubs to handwritten notes. In addition to the engraving on the box's lid, you have the option to write a personal message on the bottom of the box or inside the lid. </p>
    18/56

    Personalized Wooden Keepsake Box

    DUSTandTHINGS

    etsy.com

    $48.52

    Shop Now

    Give her a place to store evidence of your best moments, from ticket stubs to handwritten notes. In addition to the engraving on the box's lid, you have the option to write a personal message on the bottom of the box or inside the lid.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fvotes-for-women-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Twenty-twenty has shown her the value of her right to vote, and now this 500-piece puzzle will help her learn more about the women who made it possible, from Susan B. Anthony to Elizabeth Cady Stanton.</p>
    19/56

    Votes for Women Puzzle

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Twenty-twenty has shown her the value of her right to vote, and now this 500-piece puzzle will help her learn more about the women who made it possible, from Susan B. Anthony to Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fembellished-leather-monogram-pouch&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beaded monogram on the outside of this velvet pouch has a personal touch, but doesn't require any extra work on your end. Use it in place of a gift bag by storing a gift card, jewelry, or heartfelt note inside.</p>
    20/56

    Embellished Leather Monogram Pouch

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    The beaded monogram on the outside of this velvet pouch has a personal touch, but doesn't require any extra work on your end. Use it in place of a gift bag by storing a gift card, jewelry, or heartfelt note inside.

  • <p><strong>LORAC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HTRWDGU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her everyday look could use a spruce-up — and this neutral eyeshadow palette by LORAC makes it possible. She can start off her look with their top-rated eye primer before working her way through 16 different matte and shimmery shades.</p>
    21/56

    PRO Palette 3

    LORAC

    amazon.com

    $33.00

    Shop Now

    Her everyday look could use a spruce-up — and this neutral eyeshadow palette by LORAC makes it possible. She can start off her look with their top-rated eye primer before working her way through 16 different matte and shimmery shades.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdiy-organic-bath-bomb-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit brings her two favorite activities together — crafting and bubble baths. It comes with everything she needs to make 16 mini bath bombs, scented with all-natural ingredients like rose petals, chamomile, and lavender.</p>
    22/56

    DIY Organic Bath Bomb Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This kit brings her two favorite activities together — crafting and bubble baths. It comes with everything she needs to make 16 mini bath bombs, scented with all-natural ingredients like rose petals, chamomile, and lavender.

  • <p><strong>Serena Williams Jewelry</strong></p><p>serenawilliamsjewelry.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fserenawilliamsjewelry.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Funstoppable-with-all-your-heart-id-bracelet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your love for her is unstoppable, and the pave diamond heart in the center of this bracelet tells her just that. Since it's dainty, she can wear it for any and every occasion, whether she's running errands or all dolled up for an important event. </p>
    23/56

    Unstoppable with All Your Heart ID Bracelet

    Serena Williams Jewelry

    serenawilliamsjewelry.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    Your love for her is unstoppable, and the pave diamond heart in the center of this bracelet tells her just that. Since it's dainty, she can wear it for any and every occasion, whether she's running errands or all dolled up for an important event.

  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fyoga-accessories%2FDouble-Roller-Mini%2F_%2Fprod9750428&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Style factor aside, this two-in-one foam roller works out all of the tension in her body: the exterior roller targets muscles in her arms and legs, while the interior roller is made for her back and large muscle groups. </p>
    24/56

    Double Roller Mini

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Style factor aside, this two-in-one foam roller works out all of the tension in her body: the exterior roller targets muscles in her arms and legs, while the interior roller is made for her back and large muscle groups.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>ROUND A’ROUND</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z9829W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like the reed diffusers she sticks all around the house, but way cuter. These adorable cacti, which emit a subtle floral or fruity scent depending on the variety you pick, are small enough to fit on most desks, shelves, and end tables.</p>
    25/56

    Cactus Room Diffuser

    ROUND A’ROUND

    amazon.com

    $40.10

    Shop Now

    Like the reed diffusers she sticks all around the house, but way cuter. These adorable cacti, which emit a subtle floral or fruity scent depending on the variety you pick, are small enough to fit on most desks, shelves, and end tables.

  • <p><strong>BrownButterBeauty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F861133337%2Fa-beautiful-mess-x-etsy-orange-rosemary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Body oils work wonders on dry, cracked skin, but <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26341786/best-body-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute </a>also love that they make a great perfume alternative. This brand-new pick from A Beautiful Mess x Etsy's collaboration is scented with all-natural ingredients, so she can feel good about how she's hydrating her skin.</p>
    26/56

    Orange Rosemary Body Oil

    BrownButterBeauty

    etsy.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    Body oils work wonders on dry, cracked skin, but the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute also love that they make a great perfume alternative. This brand-new pick from A Beautiful Mess x Etsy's collaboration is scented with all-natural ingredients, so she can feel good about how she's hydrating her skin.

  • <p><strong>Smoko</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fsmoko-heated-slipper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of just having dumplings on her mind, these USB-powered slippers let her have warm and cozy dumplings on her feet, too. When plugged in, they heat up to the perfect temperature, making them a must-have on cold winter nights. </p>
    27/56

    Heated Slipper

    Smoko

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Instead of just having dumplings on her mind, these USB-powered slippers let her have warm and cozy dumplings on her feet, too. When plugged in, they heat up to the perfect temperature, making them a must-have on cold winter nights.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Giving Keys </strong></p><p>thegivingkeys.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegivingkeys.com%2Fcollections%2Flove%2Fproducts%2Fmini-key-post-earring%3Fvariant%3D25073864456&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because some days she needs to see it to believe it. When wearing these gold or silver key earrings, she'll be reminded of all the love she has in her life and feel encouraged to give it back to others.</p>
    28/56

    Mini Key Post Earrings

    The Giving Keys

    thegivingkeys.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Because some days she needs to see it to believe it. When wearing these gold or silver key earrings, she'll be reminded of all the love she has in her life and feel encouraged to give it back to others.

  • <p><strong>Bearaby</strong></p><p>bearaby.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-napper%3Fvariant%3D32117474885721&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some weighted blankets can be an eyesore, but this knitted option from Bearaby is anything but. It comes in three different weights — 15, 20, and 25 pounds — to fit her needs, as well as a range of gorgeous colors to match her home's aesthetic. </p>
    29/56

    Cotton Napper

    Bearaby

    bearaby.com

    $249.00

    Shop Now

    Some weighted blankets can be an eyesore, but this knitted option from Bearaby is anything but. It comes in three different weights — 15, 20, and 25 pounds — to fit her needs, as well as a range of gorgeous colors to match her home's aesthetic.

  • <p><strong>S'well</strong></p><p>www.swell.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.swell.com%2Fproducts%2Fswell%2Fbottles%2Fgeode-rose%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>She may already have a cabinet full of water bottles, but does she have one as pretty as this? For an extra $10, personalize this vacuum-insulated water bottle with her name or initials, so she doesn't mix it up with anyone else's.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g30188103/eco-friendly-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts You Can Give" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts You Can Give </a></p>
    30/56

    Personalized Water Bottle

    S'well

    www.swell.com

    $35.00

    SHOP NOW

    She may already have a cabinet full of water bottles, but does she have one as pretty as this? For an extra $10, personalize this vacuum-insulated water bottle with her name or initials, so she doesn't mix it up with anyone else's.

    RELATED: The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts You Can Give

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>NINE WEST</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072KMX19N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know the drill: She gushes about the flowers you buy her every year, but sulks when they die. With this blush and rose gold watch, she can keep fresh florals on her wrist 247, 365 days a year. </p>
    31/56

    Rose Gold Watch

    NINE WEST

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    You know the drill: She gushes about the flowers you buy her every year, but sulks when they die. With this blush and rose gold watch, she can keep fresh florals on her wrist 247, 365 days a year.

  • <p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B015LOH854/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add her initial to this dainty necklace, which comes in gold, rose gold, or silver. You can add up to seven discs on one chain to spell out an important word, her name, or add initials of other family members (maybe yours?). </p>
    32/56

    Initial Disc Necklace

    MignonandMignon

    amazon.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    Add her initial to this dainty necklace, which comes in gold, rose gold, or silver. You can add up to seven discs on one chain to spell out an important word, her name, or add initials of other family members (maybe yours?).

  • <p><strong>Nevenka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XZYX214?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cross between a backpack and a purse, this top-rated Amazon find is lightweight enough for everyday use but still comes with enough storage space to hold her tablet, e-reader, water bottle, and other on-the-go essentials.</p>
    33/56

    Leather Backpack

    Nevenka

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    A cross between a backpack and a purse, this top-rated Amazon find is lightweight enough for everyday use but still comes with enough storage space to hold her tablet, e-reader, water bottle, and other on-the-go essentials.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>AprilandKiwi</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F749094487%2Fairpod-case-that-can-be-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a cheap but chic gift idea, give her AirPods a makeover with this black or brown leather case engraved with her initials, monogram, name, or nickname. That way her headphones will be protected and easily distinguishable from yours. </p>
    34/56

    Personalized AirPods Case

    AprilandKiwi

    etsy.com

    $19.90

    Shop Now

    For a cheap but chic gift idea, give her AirPods a makeover with this black or brown leather case engraved with her initials, monogram, name, or nickname. That way her headphones will be protected and easily distinguishable from yours.

  • <p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XGM2VPZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just because she isn't with you at home doesn't mean she can't indulge in the scents that made up her childhood, college years, or another time that she cherishes most. Each soy candle is scented with natural fragrances that correspond with its given state (Texas smells like leather, pine, and lemon, for example). </p>
    35/56

    Homesick Scented Candle

    Homesick

    amazon.com

    $52.94

    Shop Now

    Just because she isn't with you at home doesn't mean she can't indulge in the scents that made up her childhood, college years, or another time that she cherishes most. Each soy candle is scented with natural fragrances that correspond with its given state (Texas smells like leather, pine, and lemon, for example).

  • <p><strong>Axel & Ash</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0987449346/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pausing life may be impossible, but this book prompts her to take time to recalibrate her mind before jumping into another week. For 52 weeks, the fill-in-the-blank pages encourage her to celebrate her accomplishments, fine-tune her learnings, and appreciate the simple things in life.</p>
    36/56

    Press Pause

    Axel & Ash

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    Pausing life may be impossible, but this book prompts her to take time to recalibrate her mind before jumping into another week. For 52 weeks, the fill-in-the-blank pages encourage her to celebrate her accomplishments, fine-tune her learnings, and appreciate the simple things in life.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-flower-grow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>More personal than a standard flower bouquet, this ready-to-grow kit comes with soil, seeds, and a glass bottle that can be used as a vase once the flowers bloom. </p>
    37/56

    Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    More personal than a standard flower bouquet, this ready-to-grow kit comes with soil, seeds, and a glass bottle that can be used as a vase once the flowers bloom.

  • <p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072BVVBNG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get her new year started on the right foot (get it?) with a pair of Amazon's best-selling running shoes. The supportive cushioning and lining make them comfortable enough for her longest runs or back-to-back errands.</p>
    38/56

    Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes

    adidas

    amazon.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    Get her new year started on the right foot (get it?) with a pair of Amazon's best-selling running shoes. The supportive cushioning and lining make them comfortable enough for her longest runs or back-to-back errands.

  • <p><strong>OliveBella</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F475080498%2Fzodiac-jewelry-constellation-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>More unique than a standard initial necklace, this personalized pick relies on her zodiac sign — if you don't know it, now's the time to ask — to create a pretty constellation design.</p>
    39/56

    Zodiac Constellation Necklace

    OliveBella

    etsy.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    More unique than a standard initial necklace, this personalized pick relies on her zodiac sign — if you don't know it, now's the time to ask — to create a pretty constellation design.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Tile</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After she attaches Tile Mate to her keys, bag, or another easy-to-lose gadget, she can track its whereabouts with an app to find it in record time. That'll come in handy for your next date night, don't ya think? </p>
    40/56

    Tile Mate

    Tile

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    After she attaches Tile Mate to her keys, bag, or another easy-to-lose gadget, she can track its whereabouts with an app to find it in record time. That'll come in handy for your next date night, don't ya think?

  • <p><strong>DELUXITY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GCW4RDL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A functional yet stylish crossbody bag is a must for any gal on the go. This top-rated find fits everything she needs — wallet, makeup, keys, you name it — while keeping her hands totally open, so she can comfortably carry her iPhone in one hand and Starbucks in the other.</p>
    41/56

    Crossbody Bag with Tassel

    DELUXITY

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    A functional yet stylish crossbody bag is a must for any gal on the go. This top-rated find fits everything she needs — wallet, makeup, keys, you name it — while keeping her hands totally open, so she can comfortably carry her iPhone in one hand and Starbucks in the other.

  • <p><strong>Masterclass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift%23gift_class%3Fproduct_id%3D88&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You might not be able to give her what she really wants — a five-course dinner made by Gordon Ramsay — but you can give her the next best thing: personal cooking lessons by Hell's Kitchen's finest. If she's itching to get out of the kitchen, she can also take classes by Serena Williams and Dr. Jane Goodall. </p>
    42/56

    Class Subscription

    Masterclass

    masterclass.com

    $180.00

    Shop Now

    You might not be able to give her what she really wants — a five-course dinner made by Gordon Ramsay — but you can give her the next best thing: personal cooking lessons by Hell's Kitchen's finest. If she's itching to get out of the kitchen, she can also take classes by Serena Williams and Dr. Jane Goodall.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Two Tumbleweeds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016APTXF6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a quick toss of these wooden dice, she'll find a different mix of proteins, grains, herbs, seasonal veggies, and cooking methods to spice up your date nights — literally. </p>
    43/56

    Foodie Dice

    Two Tumbleweeds

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    With a quick toss of these wooden dice, she'll find a different mix of proteins, grains, herbs, seasonal veggies, and cooking methods to spice up your date nights — literally.

  • <p><strong>Just Love </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XKS8YKV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cold weather is here, which means she lives/sleeps/does everything in her bathrobe. Convince her to ditch her old, ratty one for this plush version, which comes in 10 different colors.</p>
    44/56

    Scalloped Bathrobe

    Just Love

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    The cold weather is here, which means she lives/sleeps/does everything in her bathrobe. Convince her to ditch her old, ratty one for this plush version, which comes in 10 different colors.

  • <p><strong>Quirk Books </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1683690427?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The horoscope-driven handbook might be the blessing you didn't know your relationship needed. In fact, several Amazon reviewers say the personality assessments are spot-on. </p>
    45/56

    The Astrology of You and Me

    Quirk Books

    amazon.com

    $22.49

    Shop Now

    The horoscope-driven handbook might be the blessing you didn't know your relationship needed. In fact, several Amazon reviewers say the personality assessments are spot-on.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Ekouaer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AHZT9E0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even thought she'll probably still prefer sleeping in your oversized college t-shirt, you should give her options on the off chance that she wants to look cute in a matching pajamas. </p>
    46/56

    Soft Sleep Pajama Set

    Ekouaer

    amazon.com

    $45.99

    Shop Now

    Even thought she'll probably still prefer sleeping in your oversized college t-shirt, you should give her options on the off chance that she wants to look cute in a matching pajamas.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcompact-swivel-cheese-board-with-knives&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this four-tier cheese board, she can give her impressive cheese selection the attention that it deserves. It even has a hidden compartment to store a trio of cheese knives, so they don't get lost in the mix of other silverware and kitchen gadgets. </p>
    47/56

    Compact Swivel Cheese Board

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    With this four-tier cheese board, she can give her impressive cheese selection the attention that it deserves. It even has a hidden compartment to store a trio of cheese knives, so they don't get lost in the mix of other silverware and kitchen gadgets.

  • <p><strong>Orolay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HHOXQP8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's one of the few without "the Amazon coat," then now's the time for her to jump on the trend. With nearly 12,000 rave reviews, it remains one of Amazon's best-selling puffer jackets because, well, pockets.</p>
    48/56

    Thickened Down Jacket

    Orolay

    amazon.com

    $149.99

    Shop Now

    If she's one of the few without "the Amazon coat," then now's the time for her to jump on the trend. With nearly 12,000 rave reviews, it remains one of Amazon's best-selling puffer jackets because, well, pockets.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p>winc.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2Fgifts%2Fgift-cards%2Foptions&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As a sophisticated wine lover, she knows her palette best. Let her pick out a selection of red, white, rosé, or bubbly that she's guaranteed to love. Once she makes her pick, her personalized selection will be delivered straight to her door. </p>
    49/56

    Gift Card

    Winc

    winc.com

    Shop Now

    As a sophisticated wine lover, she knows her palette best. Let her pick out a selection of red, white, rosé, or bubbly that she's guaranteed to love. Once she makes her pick, her personalized selection will be delivered straight to her door.

  • <p><strong>Spanx</strong></p><p>spanx.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fleggings%2Ffaux-leather-leggings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone's obsessed with them (seriously, just ask her), and for good reason. These ultra-flattering leggings give off the chic leather look but are comfortable enough for 24/7 wear. </p>
    50/56

    Faux Leather Leggings

    Spanx

    spanx.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone's obsessed with them (seriously, just ask her), and for good reason. These ultra-flattering leggings give off the chic leather look but are comfortable enough for 24/7 wear.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmerlot-infused-coffee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Count how many times she says "If only I could drink wine for breakfast," and then order her this merlot-infused coffee. Relationships (and, well, life) are all about compromise, right?</p>
    51/56

    Merlot Infused Coffee

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Count how many times she says "If only I could drink wine for breakfast," and then order her this merlot-infused coffee. Relationships (and, well, life) are all about compromise, right?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Borgasets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078ZD687B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to you, she'll no longer have to unload her overloaded wallet until it fits in her clutch. Instead, she can fill the eight slots in this compact wallet with her daily essentials, including her license, work ID, debit card, credit card, and cash.</p>
    52/56

    Bifold Wallet

    Borgasets

    amazon.com

    $14.88

    Shop Now

    Thanks to you, she'll no longer have to unload her overloaded wallet until it fits in her clutch. Instead, she can fill the eight slots in this compact wallet with her daily essentials, including her license, work ID, debit card, credit card, and cash.

  • <p><strong>1-800-Flowers</strong></p><p>1800flowers.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800flowers.com%2Fplants-dig-it-succulent-trio-157326%3FcategoryId%3D400077288&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good news: She doesn't need much of a green thumb to keep succulents alive. In this gift set, she'll get three plants in trendy marble planters engraved with phrases like "dig it" and "I will survive." </p>
    53/56

    “Dig It” Succulent Trio

    1-800-Flowers

    1800flowers.com

    $44.99

    Shop Now

    Good news: She doesn't need much of a green thumb to keep succulents alive. In this gift set, she'll get three plants in trendy marble planters engraved with phrases like "dig it" and "I will survive."

  • <p>kendrascott.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kendrascott.com%2Fpresleigh-link-bracelet-%257C-kendra-scott%2F842177053942.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A new trend this season: knotted jewelry. No beads, stones, or studs — this knot bracelet shows that love comes in many forms. </p>
    54/56

    Presleigh Cuff Bracelet in Gold

    kendrascott.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    A new trend this season: knotted jewelry. No beads, stones, or studs — this knot bracelet shows that love comes in many forms.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N4BU9G6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that you know that her essential oil obsession is here to stay, kick things up a notch by gifting her a top-rated diffuser. She'll love that it's chic enough to be left out 24/7, but still does its job well (very well, actually). </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g25999098/best-essential-oil-diffuser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Essential Oil Diffusers to Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Essential Oil Diffusers to Buy</a></p>
    55/56

    Essential Oil Diffuser

    Vitruvi

    amazon.com

    $99.25

    Shop Now

    Now that you know that her essential oil obsession is here to stay, kick things up a notch by gifting her a top-rated diffuser. She'll love that it's chic enough to be left out 24/7, but still does its job well (very well, actually).

    RELATED: Best Essential Oil Diffusers to Buy

  • <p><strong>Artifact Uprising </strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-calendars%2Fmodern-wall-calendar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rather than sticking your favorite couple photo in a frame, choose the top 12 (some cute, some funny) to customize this hanging wall calendar. Once the month is up, she can tear away the perforated photo and frame it herself. </p>
    56/56

    Modern Wall Calendar

    Artifact Uprising

    artifactuprising.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    Rather than sticking your favorite couple photo in a frame, choose the top 12 (some cute, some funny) to customize this hanging wall calendar. Once the month is up, she can tear away the perforated photo and frame it herself.

<p>She may not be dating you for your gift-giving skills, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't show them off whenever you get the chance. This Christmas, impress her with one of these gifts for girlfriends, whether you opt for something more personalized or straight-up cute. While this list includes several tried-and-true standbys — think: watches, purses, and pajamas — it's also full of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29417662/unique-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unique gift ideas</a> that'll prove to your girlfriend just how good of a listener you really are. There's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something special for every type of woman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">something special for every type of woman</a> out there, including (but not limited to) fashionistas, foodies, homebodies, romantics at heart, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4031/reading-gifts-for-book-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">book lovers</a>. Plus, if she happens to be celebrating a big milestone, there are a number of sentiment-heavy gift ideas that best express your pride, admiration, and most of all, love. All of these picks, which range from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4711/funny-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:funny (but all too relatable) presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">funny (but all too relatable) presents</a> to handmade jewelry, are so spot-on that she'll be impressed (surprised, really) that she hadn't picked them out herself.</p><p>And if you just so happen to be shopping at the last minute, we've got you covered with a bunch of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last-minute gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">last-minute gift ideas</a> on Amazon that come with two-day Prime shipping. Consider this our gift to you!<br></p>
<p><strong>Kendasun Jewelry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HQVJQV4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bracelet's engraving, "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think," serves as a constant reminder of just how incredible she is. Pick from rose gold, gold, or silver to match her watch or other most-worn accessories. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts Under $20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Gifts Under $20</a></p>
<p><strong>THE COMFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DKSY26D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure she's comfy — literally — for all of her Netflix binges and Hallmark Christmas movie marathons with this gift. Just as the name describes, this blanket sweatshirt gives her the best of both worlds: the comfort of a sherpa-lined blanket with sleeves and pockets for functionality's sake. </p>
<p><strong>Fresh</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ffresh-sugar-lip-ornament-P461449&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>'Tis the season for mistletoe kisses! This festive set features six hydrating balms, including Advanced Therapy, a GH Beauty Award winner.</p>
<p><strong>GracePersonalized </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$41.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F566718663%2Fdainty-custom-name-ring-custom-word-ring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To guarantee a happy holiday, make sure she's not expecting <em>that</em> kind of ring before gifting her this beauty. Once you get that out of the way, customize this dainty ring with her name or a word that sums up your relationship (forever, perhaps?).</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29302190/unique-etsy-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Etsy Gifts You Can't Find Anywhere Else" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unique Etsy Gifts You Can't Find Anywhere Else</a></p>
<p><strong>SEPHORA COLLECTION</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fready-to-roll-brush-set-P420011&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's a makeup junkie, she knows that the type of brush you use is extremely important. So add this professional set of 10 brushes to her collection — they come in a black faux leather roll that makes it easy to pack up for travel.</p>
<p><strong>HALLUCI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L7B6SMJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When she's home, she can kick back, relax, and throw on these TikTok-approved slippers. While trendy, they also live up to the hype — some Amazon reviewers even gush that they "feel like a hug on my feet."</p>
<p><strong>QI-EU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YZ5H47D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The more devices she has, the more cords, cables, and chargers she has on her nightstand. Help her stay fully charged and mess-free with this compact charging station, which wirelessly charges compatible iPhones and Androids, smart watches, and AirPods. </p>
<p><strong>Zyllion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BOYA2M2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When aches and pains kick in, she can stick this kneading massage pillow wherever her body needs it most: tense shoulders, strained back muscles, tight hamstrings, you name it. Beats your sub-par back rub, no?</p>
<p><strong>FaceTory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3S5Y9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After all the sheet masks you've "borrowed" from her, use FaceTory to help pay her back. The monthly subscription box comes packed with four or seven Korean sheet masks, targeting different skin wants and needs. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34211587/best-digital-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Virtual Gift Ideas That Make Christmas Shopping Easier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Virtual Gift Ideas That Make Christmas Shopping Easier</a></p>
<p><strong>Gift Republic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075SDQ2K8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this a gift for both of you. This ready-to-hang poster invites you to watch — and then check off — 100 of Hollywood's best movies, from <em>The Goonies</em> to <em>Citizen Kane</em>. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cute Gifts That Couples Can Enjoy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cute Gifts That Couples Can Enjoy</a></p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhuggable-sloth-cooling-heating-pad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the days when you're away or, ya know, when she's feeling the pain. She can stick this lavender-infused sloth in the microwave or freezer to get it to the perfect temperature to ease her aches and pains. </p>
<p><strong>Compendium, Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970147024?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your writing skills shouldn't hold you back from putting your storybook romance on paper. Throughout this 64-page book, there are fill-in-the-blank prompts to get your creative juices flowing, like "I will never get tired of the way we _________."</p>
<p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>www.markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-jewelry-case-petite-shadow-print-stripe%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Even if she doesn't have any travel plans on her radar, this pebbled vegan leather jewelry case will look pretty sitting on her vanity or nightstand. Personalize it with a pop of color (shadow printed letters) or something more classic (foil debossed characters).</p>
<p><strong>Minted </strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$41.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-map-printing%2FMIN-XXC-MDA%2Fcustom-filled-map-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this sentimental print, you can commemorate where you bought your first home as a couple, her college town, or her hometown. Cue the (happy) tears. </p>
<p><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></p><p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><strong>$16.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/2021-gh-calendar-choice.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each time she opens this planner in the year ahead, she'll feel inspired to live a simpler, happier life. Along with the weekly calendar pages, it's packed with family-friendly recipes, organizing tricks, and helpful how-tos.</p>
<p><strong>GracePersonalized</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$44.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F697558243%2Fcustom-letter-necklace-vote-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spell out her first name, nickname, or a word that centers her — bold, fearless, dream, and so on — as long as it's less than 15 characters. Once you have that settled, pick between seven chain lengths and three materials — gold, rose gold, or silver — until you find something that's perfect for her. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g2855/personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heartfelt Personalized Gift Ideas for Her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heartfelt Personalized Gift Ideas for Her </a></p>
<p><strong>DUSTandTHINGS</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$48.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F292363883%2Fpersonalized-wooden-keepsake-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a place to store evidence of your best moments, from ticket stubs to handwritten notes. In addition to the engraving on the box's lid, you have the option to write a personal message on the bottom of the box or inside the lid. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fvotes-for-women-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Twenty-twenty has shown her the value of her right to vote, and now this 500-piece puzzle will help her learn more about the women who made it possible, from Susan B. Anthony to Elizabeth Cady Stanton.</p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fembellished-leather-monogram-pouch&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beaded monogram on the outside of this velvet pouch has a personal touch, but doesn't require any extra work on your end. Use it in place of a gift bag by storing a gift card, jewelry, or heartfelt note inside.</p>
<p><strong>LORAC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HTRWDGU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her everyday look could use a spruce-up — and this neutral eyeshadow palette by LORAC makes it possible. She can start off her look with their top-rated eye primer before working her way through 16 different matte and shimmery shades.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdiy-organic-bath-bomb-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit brings her two favorite activities together — crafting and bubble baths. It comes with everything she needs to make 16 mini bath bombs, scented with all-natural ingredients like rose petals, chamomile, and lavender.</p>
<p><strong>Serena Williams Jewelry</strong></p><p>serenawilliamsjewelry.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fserenawilliamsjewelry.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Funstoppable-with-all-your-heart-id-bracelet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your love for her is unstoppable, and the pave diamond heart in the center of this bracelet tells her just that. Since it's dainty, she can wear it for any and every occasion, whether she's running errands or all dolled up for an important event. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fyoga-accessories%2FDouble-Roller-Mini%2F_%2Fprod9750428&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Style factor aside, this two-in-one foam roller works out all of the tension in her body: the exterior roller targets muscles in her arms and legs, while the interior roller is made for her back and large muscle groups. </p>
<p><strong>ROUND A’ROUND</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z9829W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like the reed diffusers she sticks all around the house, but way cuter. These adorable cacti, which emit a subtle floral or fruity scent depending on the variety you pick, are small enough to fit on most desks, shelves, and end tables.</p>
<p><strong>BrownButterBeauty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F861133337%2Fa-beautiful-mess-x-etsy-orange-rosemary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Body oils work wonders on dry, cracked skin, but <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26341786/best-body-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute </a>also love that they make a great perfume alternative. This brand-new pick from A Beautiful Mess x Etsy's collaboration is scented with all-natural ingredients, so she can feel good about how she's hydrating her skin.</p>
<p><strong>Smoko</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fsmoko-heated-slipper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of just having dumplings on her mind, these USB-powered slippers let her have warm and cozy dumplings on her feet, too. When plugged in, they heat up to the perfect temperature, making them a must-have on cold winter nights. </p>
<p><strong>The Giving Keys </strong></p><p>thegivingkeys.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegivingkeys.com%2Fcollections%2Flove%2Fproducts%2Fmini-key-post-earring%3Fvariant%3D25073864456&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because some days she needs to see it to believe it. When wearing these gold or silver key earrings, she'll be reminded of all the love she has in her life and feel encouraged to give it back to others.</p>
<p><strong>Bearaby</strong></p><p>bearaby.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-napper%3Fvariant%3D32117474885721&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some weighted blankets can be an eyesore, but this knitted option from Bearaby is anything but. It comes in three different weights — 15, 20, and 25 pounds — to fit her needs, as well as a range of gorgeous colors to match her home's aesthetic. </p>
<p><strong>S'well</strong></p><p>www.swell.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.swell.com%2Fproducts%2Fswell%2Fbottles%2Fgeode-rose%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>She may already have a cabinet full of water bottles, but does she have one as pretty as this? For an extra $10, personalize this vacuum-insulated water bottle with her name or initials, so she doesn't mix it up with anyone else's.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g30188103/eco-friendly-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts You Can Give" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts You Can Give </a></p>
<p><strong>NINE WEST</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072KMX19N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know the drill: She gushes about the flowers you buy her every year, but sulks when they die. With this blush and rose gold watch, she can keep fresh florals on her wrist 247, 365 days a year. </p>
<p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B015LOH854/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add her initial to this dainty necklace, which comes in gold, rose gold, or silver. You can add up to seven discs on one chain to spell out an important word, her name, or add initials of other family members (maybe yours?). </p>
<p><strong>Nevenka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XZYX214?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cross between a backpack and a purse, this top-rated Amazon find is lightweight enough for everyday use but still comes with enough storage space to hold her tablet, e-reader, water bottle, and other on-the-go essentials.</p>
<p><strong>AprilandKiwi</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F749094487%2Fairpod-case-that-can-be-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a cheap but chic gift idea, give her AirPods a makeover with this black or brown leather case engraved with her initials, monogram, name, or nickname. That way her headphones will be protected and easily distinguishable from yours. </p>
<p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XGM2VPZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just because she isn't with you at home doesn't mean she can't indulge in the scents that made up her childhood, college years, or another time that she cherishes most. Each soy candle is scented with natural fragrances that correspond with its given state (Texas smells like leather, pine, and lemon, for example). </p>
<p><strong>Axel & Ash</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0987449346/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pausing life may be impossible, but this book prompts her to take time to recalibrate her mind before jumping into another week. For 52 weeks, the fill-in-the-blank pages encourage her to celebrate her accomplishments, fine-tune her learnings, and appreciate the simple things in life.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-flower-grow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>More personal than a standard flower bouquet, this ready-to-grow kit comes with soil, seeds, and a glass bottle that can be used as a vase once the flowers bloom. </p>
<p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072BVVBNG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get her new year started on the right foot (get it?) with a pair of Amazon's best-selling running shoes. The supportive cushioning and lining make them comfortable enough for her longest runs or back-to-back errands.</p>
<p><strong>OliveBella</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F475080498%2Fzodiac-jewelry-constellation-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>More unique than a standard initial necklace, this personalized pick relies on her zodiac sign — if you don't know it, now's the time to ask — to create a pretty constellation design.</p>
<p><strong>Tile</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After she attaches Tile Mate to her keys, bag, or another easy-to-lose gadget, she can track its whereabouts with an app to find it in record time. That'll come in handy for your next date night, don't ya think? </p>
<p><strong>DELUXITY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GCW4RDL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A functional yet stylish crossbody bag is a must for any gal on the go. This top-rated find fits everything she needs — wallet, makeup, keys, you name it — while keeping her hands totally open, so she can comfortably carry her iPhone in one hand and Starbucks in the other.</p>
<p><strong>Masterclass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift%23gift_class%3Fproduct_id%3D88&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You might not be able to give her what she really wants — a five-course dinner made by Gordon Ramsay — but you can give her the next best thing: personal cooking lessons by Hell's Kitchen's finest. If she's itching to get out of the kitchen, she can also take classes by Serena Williams and Dr. Jane Goodall. </p>
<p><strong>Two Tumbleweeds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016APTXF6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a quick toss of these wooden dice, she'll find a different mix of proteins, grains, herbs, seasonal veggies, and cooking methods to spice up your date nights — literally. </p>
<p><strong>Just Love </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XKS8YKV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cold weather is here, which means she lives/sleeps/does everything in her bathrobe. Convince her to ditch her old, ratty one for this plush version, which comes in 10 different colors.</p>
<p><strong>Quirk Books </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1683690427?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The horoscope-driven handbook might be the blessing you didn't know your relationship needed. In fact, several Amazon reviewers say the personality assessments are spot-on. </p>
<p><strong>Ekouaer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AHZT9E0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even thought she'll probably still prefer sleeping in your oversized college t-shirt, you should give her options on the off chance that she wants to look cute in a matching pajamas. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcompact-swivel-cheese-board-with-knives&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this four-tier cheese board, she can give her impressive cheese selection the attention that it deserves. It even has a hidden compartment to store a trio of cheese knives, so they don't get lost in the mix of other silverware and kitchen gadgets. </p>
<p><strong>Orolay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HHOXQP8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's one of the few without "the Amazon coat," then now's the time for her to jump on the trend. With nearly 12,000 rave reviews, it remains one of Amazon's best-selling puffer jackets because, well, pockets.</p>
<p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p>winc.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2Fgifts%2Fgift-cards%2Foptions&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As a sophisticated wine lover, she knows her palette best. Let her pick out a selection of red, white, rosé, or bubbly that she's guaranteed to love. Once she makes her pick, her personalized selection will be delivered straight to her door. </p>
<p><strong>Spanx</strong></p><p>spanx.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fleggings%2Ffaux-leather-leggings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone's obsessed with them (seriously, just ask her), and for good reason. These ultra-flattering leggings give off the chic leather look but are comfortable enough for 24/7 wear. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmerlot-infused-coffee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Count how many times she says "If only I could drink wine for breakfast," and then order her this merlot-infused coffee. Relationships (and, well, life) are all about compromise, right?</p>
<p><strong>Borgasets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078ZD687B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to you, she'll no longer have to unload her overloaded wallet until it fits in her clutch. Instead, she can fill the eight slots in this compact wallet with her daily essentials, including her license, work ID, debit card, credit card, and cash.</p>
<p><strong>1-800-Flowers</strong></p><p>1800flowers.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800flowers.com%2Fplants-dig-it-succulent-trio-157326%3FcategoryId%3D400077288&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good news: She doesn't need much of a green thumb to keep succulents alive. In this gift set, she'll get three plants in trendy marble planters engraved with phrases like "dig it" and "I will survive." </p>
<p>kendrascott.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kendrascott.com%2Fpresleigh-link-bracelet-%257C-kendra-scott%2F842177053942.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A new trend this season: knotted jewelry. No beads, stones, or studs — this knot bracelet shows that love comes in many forms. </p>
<p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N4BU9G6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4707%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that you know that her essential oil obsession is here to stay, kick things up a notch by gifting her a top-rated diffuser. She'll love that it's chic enough to be left out 24/7, but still does its job well (very well, actually). </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g25999098/best-essential-oil-diffuser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Essential Oil Diffusers to Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Essential Oil Diffusers to Buy</a></p>
<p><strong>Artifact Uprising </strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-calendars%2Fmodern-wall-calendar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4707%2Fgifts-for-girlfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rather than sticking your favorite couple photo in a frame, choose the top 12 (some cute, some funny) to customize this hanging wall calendar. Once the month is up, she can tear away the perforated photo and frame it herself. </p>

Your new weekend wardrobe. 😍

From Good Housekeeping

Latest Stories

  • Report: James Harden not interested in partnership with John Wall, still wants out of Houston

    The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.

  • Bills had 'extra fire' to beat Steelers after seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster dance on their logo

    JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame dance on Buffalo's midfield logo got the Bills fired up.

  • Spiders, Rocks or ... Lindors? What should the Cleveland baseball team be called?

    Here are five options for the Cleveland Indians to consider as they move toward changing the name.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: For one week, Bears don't have to hear about Deshaun

    Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson. No kidding.

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'hateful' racist comments made toward Alphonso Davies, Jordyn Huitema

    Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning "hateful" racist comments directed toward Canadian national soccer team stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship.A photo posted to Huitema's Instagram account in late August of the two players vacationing in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments, including some that were offensive.Canada Soccer posted that the organization "stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and around the world. We are appalled with the hateful comments made to members of our players through social media."Share love not hate and work together for a better world."Canadian national men's team head coach John Herdman echoed the sentiment, posting a message on Twitter "We see the best in human nature from Alphonso/Jordyn two kids I've worked with and then the worst with the moronic comments from the small minority of humans that will just never get it.... " Herdman wrote.Canadian women's head coach Bev Priestman said via social media that she was "absolutely disgusted" at the racist comments.Davies, 20, was named the top Canadian men's soccer player for 2020 and co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is awarded to Canada's top athlete, last week. This past season, he helped his Bayern Munich club capture the German championship and went on to become the first Canadian man to win a Champions League title.Huitema, 19, signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1 Féminine in 2019, and has seven goals in 27 appearances with the club."We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin," Huitema said in a subsequent post. "We are all part of one race, the human race."WATCH | 2020 showed the whole of sports is greater than the sum of its parts:

  • Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Milwaukee Bucks will be worse this season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.

  • Orioles manager Hyde set to launch next step of team rebuild

    As the Baltimore Orioles draw closer to beginning the third year of their massive rebuilding project, manager Brandon Hyde is preparing to start spring training on time, play a full 162-game season and get the most of out of a team that will again rely heavily on youth.Orioles general manager Mike Elias cut the payroll during the off-season by trading starting shortstop José Iglesias and releasing second baseman Hanser Alberto and third baseman Renato Núñez. Though the trio provided offence, defence and leadership in 2020 for a club coming off two straight 100-loss seasons, the focus for Baltimore is to stockpile the farm system with players who have the potential to grow in accordance with an overhaul that stresses patience.“Those are going to be big losses, but I feel confident in our front office and how they're constructing our roster," Hyde said Monday in a conference call. “I feel good about the young players who are going to be getting more at-bats because of us losing some of these guys. We're moving forward with a younger club, and we're excited about the talent level of the guys moving through our system."The Orioles went 25-35 in 2020, one game better than the last-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East, and Hyde managed to keep the team healthy and competitive in his second season at the helm. He expects to make further strides this season with a budding starting rotation, the development of sluggers Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle, and the return of star Trey Mancini, who missed the entire year after undergoing colon cancer surgery.“I'm excited to have Trey to be a part of a full spring training in February," Hyde said.The hope is that the pandemic will have subsided enough to enable the Orioles to start preparations on time at their training site in Sarasota, Florida.“I'm anticipating us starting in February. They'll let me know if we're not," Hyde said. “I'm anticipating the season starting on time, I'm anticipating the season being 162 games. The next month or two is going to tell all of us whether that's going to happen or not, but I'm going to prepare like we're starting a normal season. Hopefully that happens."Hyde was selected by Elias to guide the Orioles through a rebuild that started following Baltimore's dismal 47-115 season in 2018. Hyde owns a 79-143 record with the Orioles, but plans to be calling the shots if and when things finally turn around for a franchise in search of its first World Series title since 1983.“I want to see this through," Hyde said. “We made a lot of progress last year, and it's exciting what we have here going forward."___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press

  • WNBA stars support HS players suspended for BLM shirts in show of ever-present activism

    A large group of WNBA stars and MVPs stood with the two high school players who wore BLM shirts in warm-ups.

  • Chiefs keep winning despite letting big leads slip away

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is perhaps a strange argument to make that the Kansas City Chiefs have a problem with complacency.This is a team that returned largely intact from the one that ended a five-decade championship drought in dramatic fashion last season, rallying to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. And despite all the resulting adoration, they've won 12 of their first 13 games this season, clinching a fifth straight AFC West title with a win in Miami on Sunday.“That's one of the biggest challenges any championship team has, is complacency,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt acknowledged. “It's easy to look back at what you accomplished last year and not focus on the task at hand. Andy (Reid) and the team leaders have done a really good job of keeping the team dialed in.“To get to 12 victories at this point,” Hunt added, "is a tremendous accomplishment.”One the Chiefs have never accomplished before.Yet the Chiefs, who lead the AFC and are positioned for a first-round playoff bye, also have gotten into a dangerous habit of letting big leads slip away — or, put another way, failing to bury opponents when they have a chance.They had a 33-24 lead in the fourth quarter against the Panthers before surviving for a 33-31 victory. They gave up the go-ahead touchdown to the Raiders with 1:43 left before rallying to retake the lead with 28 seconds to go in a 35-31 escape job. They led the Buccaneers 27-10 at the end of the third quarter before hanging on for a 27-24 win. And on Sunday, they built a 30-10 halftime lead before they needed to pounce on an onside kick to secure a 33-27 victory.None of the Chiefs' past five wins have been by more than one possession. Four of them should have been.“Probably the primary thing is that we end up winning the game, which I don't want to lose focus on,” Reid said after the latest close call. “They're a good football team, playoff-calibre team. We could have helped out offensively too, so it was a team thing that we just — we need to finish.”Indeed, it's not as if the defence is entirely to blame, though they have allowed fourth-quarter yards by the hundred. But special teams have been poor and the offence has too often gone into an overly conservative shell.“I'll take responsibility for that. I could have been more aggressive as the play-caller and so on,” Reid said, “so it starts with me and that's where we roll.”WHAT’S WORKINGTravis Kelce has gone over 100 yards receiving in five of his past six games, and his 1,250 yards lead the league this season. He also nine touchdown receptions, solidifying his place at Patrick Mahomes' go-to playmaker when things break down.“Trying to take advantage of the opportunity that I have here in Kansas City every single day, on and off the field,” Kelce said. “That's my goal.”WHAT NEEDS HELPFor the first time this season, the Chiefs had to overcome some significant turnover trouble. Mahomes had just two interceptions all season but had three in Miami, though all of them were tipped by someone. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman also fumbled after a long catch.STOCK UPRookie defensive end Mike Danna had his best game with the Chiefs, pulling down the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for a sack among his three tackles for loss. The fifth-round pick out of Michigan has been a pleasant surprise after missing some time with an injury earlier this season.STOCK DOWNAnthony Sherman's value has dwindled the past couple of years as the Chiefs offence has gone away from using a fullback. That makes his wide-open dropped pass — one of his rare chances to contribute — even more egregious.INJUREDOffensive lineman Mike Remmers hurt his back and did not return against Miami.KEY NUMBER10 — You could pick five for the number of consecutive division titles, or 12 for the most wins through 13 games in franchise history. But perhaps neither of those would have happened without a club-record 10 consecutive road wins. It's the longest active streak in the NFL.NEXT STEPSThe Chiefs visit New Orleans on Sunday before finishing the regular season at home against the Falcons and Chargers.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • NFL Week 14 betting roundup: Chiefs fail to cover spread again, but public finally has winning weekend

    The public continues to heavily back the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have been consistently failing to cover the spread. 

  • Chase Young's mom crashes postgame news conference, showers son with praise

    Chase Young's mom Carla obviously thinks her son's performance has improved after she gave him a C+ midseason grade.

  • Qualification still needed but now Canada knows what awaits at 2023 Rugby World Cup

    Canada got a look Monday at what awaits at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and it's a case of pick your poison. The 23rd-ranked Canadian men will face either New Zealand or England in group play if they secure one of the two direct qualifying spots from the Americas for the 20-team showcase. At Monday's draw in Paris, Americas 1 was placed in Group A with third-ranked New Zealand, No. 4 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1 (which was Namibia at the 2019 tournament). Americas 2 will play in Group D alongside No. 2 England, No. 8 Argentina, No. 10 Japan and Oceania 1 (No. 13 Tonga or No. 15 Samoa). Group B, the only pool Canada could not land in, features defending champion and top-ranked South Africa, No. 5 Ireland, No. 7 Scotland (7), Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2. Group C consists of No. 6 Australia, No. 9 Wales, No. 11 Fiji, Europe 1 and the winner of the final qualification tournament. Canada, which won the last-chance repechage last time out, could also end up in this group. "I think they're all looking pretty tough, aren't they," Canada coach Kingsley Jones said of the groups. Jones has to consider both the skill and physicality of the opposition, given the sometimes short turnaround at the World Cup. Group A is similar to Canada's pool at the 2019 tournament in Japan with mercurial France replacing the powerful Springboks. The Canadian men (0-3-0) finished last in the pool (on point difference) behind tough opposition in New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia. Canada's final match against Namibia was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis. The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to run Sept. 8 to Oct. 21 in nine stadiums. Twelve teams have already qualified, by virtue of finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2019 tournament: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy. Eight more countries will join them via regional qualifiers, including the Americas. Qualifying for 2023 has seen various permutations in the region. Canadian officials had been led to believe it would involve results in the Americas Rugby Championship — which involves Canada, the U.S, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and an Argentina reserve side — over the next two years. But the most recent Americas qualifying road map tweaks the traditional format. Canada will face the 16th-ranked Americans home and away with the winner facing a South American tournament victor, likely No. 18 Uruguay, in the two-legged Americas 1 Playoff to determine who goes to the World Cup as Americas 1. The Canada-U.S. loser will face a South American tournament runner-up, likely No. 26 Brazil or No. 29 Chile, in the Americas 2 Qualifier with the winner advancing to the Americas 2 Playoff against the Americas 1 Playoff loser. The winner of that series moves on as Americas 2 while the loser goes the final qualification tournament. Jones hopes that process can start in the fall of 2021, allowing the teams that qualify more time to prepare for the World Cup.  The 12 teams already qualified were seeded for the draw based on World Rugby's rankings as of Jan. 1, 2020 — in deference to the COVID-caused havoc on the international schedule — and placed in the first three four-country pots. Americas 1 was in pot 4 and Americas 2 in pot 5. World Rugby has said in the future, seedings used for the draw will come much closer to the tournament itself. Due to the pandemic, the Canadians have not played since their final outing at the 2019 World Cup — a 66-7 loss to South Africa on Oct. 8. In the past, Americas qualifying has pitted Canada against the U.S. with the winner securing a World Cup berth and the loser facing a South American team for the second direct berth. The loser of that match has previously had a third shot via a last-chance repechage tournament. Before the 2019 event, Canada had always secured its Americas berth at the first stage of qualifying. But last time out, the Canadians lost qualifying series to the U.S. and Uruguay before winning the repechage tournament that also featured Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya. The loss to the Americans cost Mark Anscombe his job as Canada coach in August 2017, with Jones taking over. Monday's draw was held in a largely empty Palais Brongniart, with French president Emmanuel Macron, wearing a mask, delivered welcoming words while physically distanced from the draw host. World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont delivered his message remotely. "Rugby World Cup 2023 will be great for rugby, but not only for rugby. In a world of change and uncertainty accelerated by the global pandemic, it's important that major events are not just a celebration of sporting performance but a symbol of unity, diversity and change," said Beaumont.  "It will be the best of rugby, and the best of France," he added. The Canadian men have made every World Cup field since the tournament debuted in 1987. But the team has only got out of the preliminary round once, in 1991 when it lost 29-13 to New Zealand in the quarterfinals. 2023 Rugby World Cup draw (with current world rankings) Group A: New Zealand (3), France (4), Italy (14), America 1, Africa 1. Group B: South Africa (1), Ireland (5), Scotland (7), Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2. Group C: Wales (9), Australia (6), Fiji (11), Wales (9), Europe 1, winner of the final qualification tournament. Group D: England (2), Japan (10), Argentina (8), Oceania 1, America 2. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Championship gear: Get your Packers 2020 NFC North title merchandise here

    Find shirts, hoodies, knit hats and more.

  • After Gus Malzahn's tortured tenure at Auburn, who's next? It depends who's making the hire

    Whenever a major decision has to be made in Auburn athletics, a familiar question emerges: Who will actually make it? Here's a shortlist of candidates Auburn should be considering.

  • Robinson quietly closes in on Jaguars' rookie rushing record

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Marrone delivered a locker room speech like none of his others following Jacksonville’s 12th consecutive loss. The Jaguars coach stepped in front of his team and singled out one player in a dismal season that gets worse every week.Marrone gave a glowing shout out to James Robinson, who became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards rushing and the fastest to accomplish the feat (13 games). Robinson reached the milestone with a 47-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter of a 31-10 home loss to Tennessee on Sunday. It came on his last carry of the day.“I’m sure some people may mock me for it, but I just thought it was the right thing to do,” Marrone said. “And I don’t think you’re ever wrong when you do the right thing.”The always-humble Robinson now has 1,035 yards on the ground, joining Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010) and Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) as undrafted rookies to reach the millennium mark.He needs 189 yards rushing in the final three games to break the franchise's rookie record (1,223) set by Fred Taylor in 1998. Not bad company for the former Illinois State standout who wasn’t among the 19 backs chosen in the 2020 NFL draft.“I don’t ever really talk about individual accomplishments after the game, but I did because we don’t really have a lot going for us except we have three more opportunities,” Marrone said. “But it’s something that could be celebrated by all of us. … Here’s a guy that represents so much of what’s good about competition, about playing, about humility, about keeping things in perspective.“He’s been a great example. Even though he’s a rookie free agent, he’s been a great example for everybody. So I said that to the team after the game and they clapped for him when there’s not a lot to clap about really.”Robinson ranks third in the NFL in rushing, trailing Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (1,532) and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook (1,352). He's been the biggest bright spot on one of the league’s worst teams.Robinson enjoyed the moment in the spotlight, even though it really started on the sideline after his longest run of the season.“It wasn’t awkward at all,” Robinson said. “I am grateful that he did that. Before the game was even over, all the guys were coming up to me and saying congratulations.”He also welcomed being an example for current and future undrafted players.“You don’t get drafted, it sucks, but once you get on a team, it’s still kind of the same feeling other than not having your name called on TV,” Robinson said. “But, yeah, just keep going out there and grinding and wait for your opportunity.”WHAT’S WORKINGGardner Minshew looks like Jacksonville’s best option at quarterback. Minshew replaced Mike Glennon in the third quarter against Tennessee and immediately led the Jaguars to their lone touchdown of the day. He drove them into the red zone two more times against a prevent defence, but both ended with incomplete passes on fourth down.Marrone declined to select a starter after the game. But since Glennon has four turnovers and a safety in his last six quarters, no one would be surprised to see Marrone stick with Minshew at Baltimore on Sunday.WHAT NEEDS HELPJacksonville’s defence gave up more than 420 yards for the third straight week, including a season-high 249 on the ground. Henry gouged the Jags for 215 yards rushing and two touchdowns. A.J. Brown caught seven passes for 112 yards and a one-handed touchdown that set the tone early.STOCK UPPass rusher Dawuane Smoot has been the team’s most consistent defender in recent weeks. He forced a fumble against Tennessee and had a combined three sacks in the previous two games. The late-season surge could bode well for the pending free agent.STOCK DOWNJaguars receiver DJ Chark had two catches for 16 yards, his fourth consecutive game without 60 yards or a touchdown. He also was flagged for illegal formation, negating Robinson’s 18-yard TD run in the third quarter.INJUREDThe Jaguars hope to get centre Brandon Linder back after he missed his fourth game of the season and first because of an ankle injury. He also missed time with knee and back issues.KEY NUMBER69 — Number of sacks Calais Campbell (2017-19) and Yannick Ngakoue (2016-19) combined for with Jacksonville. The Ravens duo will face their former team for the first time Sunday.NEXT STEPSJacksonville can tie the franchise record for consecutive losses in Baltimore. The initial mark was set by losing the final five games in 2012 and the first eight in 2013.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

  • Gerard Houllier, former Liverpool coach, dies at 73

    PARIS — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who led English club Liverpool to three titles in one season following a disappointing spell as coach of France’s national team, has died. He was 73.Liverpool and the French soccer federation announced the death Monday. French sports daily L’Equipe said Houllier, who also won the French league title with two different teams, died at home on Sunday following heart surgery in France.“He is a true Liverpool legend and he is a true coaching legend," said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. “He was really influential in the game. A great coach, but a human being who gave you a really warm feeling when you were around him. For all of us it is a big loss and a really sad day.”French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute to Houllier, along with many current and former Liverpool players.“Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier," Jamie Carragher wrote on Twitter. “Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person and as a player and got LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss."Houllier had a mediocre stint as coach of France's national team in the early 1990s, his short-lived journey ending with an embarrassing failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.His tenure at Liverpool was far more successful, leading the Reds to the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001. He is one of only three managers — along with Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola — to have won three trophies with an English club in the same season.Houllier joined Liverpool in 1998, initially as co-manager with Roy Evans before taking sole control within a few months after Evans stepped down. He rebuilt the team, bringing a more disciplined and tactically savvy approach using more foreign-based players.“Gerard Houllier was still a young man at the age of 73,” former Manchester United manager Ferguson said. “He had fantastic football knowledge which he gained during his extensive and varied career.”Arsene Wenger, another Frenchman who had a big impact on the English league when he coached Arsenal, said his former rival “brought Liverpool into the modern era."“It was he who launched Steven Gerrard, who took Carragher forward, and so many others," Wenger told L’Equipe. “He is enormously respected in Liverpool for everything he has done there."Houllier had recovered from heart surgery in 2001 after doctors operated on him for several hours to repair damage to a major artery near his heart. He stopped coaching in 2011 following a final job with Aston Villa.UEFA paid tribute to Houllier at the start of the Champions League draw on Monday.“He greatly contributed to European football,” UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the whole of French football in these difficult times.”A former amateur player turned English teacher, Houllier started his coaching career with second-division French team Noeux-les-Mines before joining Lens. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1986 and led the club to its first league title.Houllier joined the French federation in 1988 and was appointed as deputy coach of the national squad, working alongside Michel Platini. Houllier was named coach when Platini stepped down following the 1992 European Championship.As France coach, Houllier endured a huge letdown after his players were seconds away from qualifying for the 1994 World Cup in the United States only to blow their chances in a dramatic finale.France needed only a draw from its final two home qualifiers against Israel and Bulgaria to reach the World Cup. France led Israel 2-1 before conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes and losing 3-2.Hosting Bulgaria, which needed a win to qualify, France took the lead after 30 minutes but Emil Kostadinov evened the score five minutes later. Then, with only a minute left, France striker David Ginola gave the ball away and Kostadinov fired a half-volley past goalkeeper Bernard Lama.Houllier stepped down after the traumatic exit but continued to work with successor Aime Jacquet, helping France win the 1998 World Cup before joining Liverpool the same year. After six years with the Reds, Houllier returned to France in 2005 as coach of Lyon, winning two French league titles.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • NCAAW week 3 top 3 performances: Stanford's Fran Belibi delivers first collegiate dunk

    The weekend held two moments for which fans had been waiting years.

  • On Sunday one of NFL's greatest streaks quietly ended, as Patriots were eliminated from AFC East race

    A team other than the Patriots will win the AFC East for the first time since 2008.

  • Montreal Alouettes get running back William Stanback to return after NFL look

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed star running back William Stanback to a two-year contract. Stanback returns to the Alouettes after getting cut by the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders in training camp this year. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback was third in the CFL with 1,048 rushing yards in 2019 and led the league with an average of 6.2 yards per carry. The 26-year-old native of Hempstead, N.Y., was named a CFL all-star in 2019. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league hopes to resume play in spring 2021. "We are extremely happy that William chose to return to Montreal and be a part of the nucleus of our players for the upcoming seasons," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.  "His return will allow us to continue offering our fans exciting and spectacular football, all while bolstering our offence with a good dose of talent and energy." The Alouettes also signed American defensive lineman Chris Favoroso to a two-year deal. ROUGHRIDERS GM, COACH GET EXTENSIONS The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed vice president of football operations/general manager Jeremy O'Day and head coach Craig Dickenson to two-year contract extensions. O'Day and Dickenson guided the Roughriders to a first-place finish in the West Division in 2019. "Jeremy has showed tremendous dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his leadership, especially through the challenges of 2020, has been outstanding," Roughriders president/CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement. Dickenson was named CFL coach of the year last year. “In his first season as head coach, Craig did an exceptional job leading and supporting our players on and off the field and the results speak for themselves,” O'Day said. Offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas and defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers also have signed extensions through 2022. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver Whitecaps send 'keeper Evan Bush to Columbus Crew for cash

    VANCOUVER — After a brief stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps, veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush is on the move once again.The 'Caps sent the 34-year-old from Concord Township, Ohio, to the Columbus Crew in exchange for US$125,000 in general allocation money during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window on Sunday. As part of the deal, Vancouver will retain an undisclosed portion of Bush's salary. Bush was traded to the Whitecaps by the Montreal Impact at the end of September after Vancouver goalies Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal suffered season-ending injuries. He posted a 4-4-0 record with his new club, including one shutout, but the 'Caps missed the playoffs for the third season in a row. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that when Vancouver brought Bush in, he expressed a desire to move closer to his family at the end of the year. The move to the Crew, which won the MLS Cup on Saturday, reunites the 'keeper with coach Caleb Porter, who was his coach at the University of Akron.“Evan is a talented goalkeeper whose significant experience in MLS will be a great addition to our team," Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating him into the team and seeing him push our goalkeeping corps as we prepare for the 2021 season.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.The Canadian Press