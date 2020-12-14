40 Sentimental Gifts for Grandma That Are Sure to Warm Her Heart

  • <p>No one's better than your grandma: She's always prepared with a bounty of top-notch baked goods, a warm hug when you're feeling blue, and sound advice when you need it most. Since your grandma gives tirelessly to you —and everyone else in her life — all year long, it's time to come up with a holiday gift idea that's just as sweet, thoughtful, and downright incredible as she is. </p><p>Since finding the perfect present is no easy feat, browse through these gifts for grandma, which include everything from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g2855/personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized picks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personalized picks</a> that show off her pride and joy (her grandbabies) to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ideas for the woman who has everything" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ideas for the woman who has everything</a>. No matter if she's a brand-new grandmother (congrats, by the way!) or has more grandkids than she can count, there are plenty of options on this list that range in price, sentiment, and customization. One thing's for sure, though: To show her that you put extra thought into her gift (a must), <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29417662/unique-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:opt for something unique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">opt for something unique</a> that aligns with her style and interests like a windowsill-friendly herb garden or a fresh pair of comfy-casual sneakers. Regardless of which gift you pick, she'll love it because she knows it came straight from your heart!</p><p>FYI: Certain items may be shipped later this year due to the pandemic. You can <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/news/a47305/holiday-shipping-deadlines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:check here for all shipping deadlines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">check here for all shipping deadlines</a> to ensure your item arrives in time for the holidays<br></p>
    40 Sentimental Gifts for Grandma That Are Sure to Warm Her Heart

    No one's better than your grandma: She's always prepared with a bounty of top-notch baked goods, a warm hug when you're feeling blue, and sound advice when you need it most. Since your grandma gives tirelessly to you —and everyone else in her life — all year long, it's time to come up with a holiday gift idea that's just as sweet, thoughtful, and downright incredible as she is.

    Since finding the perfect present is no easy feat, browse through these gifts for grandma, which include everything from personalized picks that show off her pride and joy (her grandbabies) to ideas for the woman who has everything. No matter if she's a brand-new grandmother (congrats, by the way!) or has more grandkids than she can count, there are plenty of options on this list that range in price, sentiment, and customization. One thing's for sure, though: To show her that you put extra thought into her gift (a must), opt for something unique that aligns with her style and interests like a windowsill-friendly herb garden or a fresh pair of comfy-casual sneakers. Regardless of which gift you pick, she'll love it because she knows it came straight from your heart!

    FYI: Certain items may be shipped later this year due to the pandemic. You can check here for all shipping deadlines to ensure your item arrives in time for the holidays

  ABOUND LIFESTYLE

amazon.com

$109.99

Shop Now

Since she loves nothing more than cuddling up on the couch with her grandkids, gift her this ultra-soft blanket for maximum comfort. This chenille blanket, which comes in five classic shades, is big enough to keep her and her loved ones cozy during the winter months.
    Chunky Knit Blanket

    ABOUND LIFESTYLE

    amazon.com

    $109.99

    Shop Now

    Since she loves nothing more than cuddling up on the couch with her grandkids, gift her this ultra-soft blanket for maximum comfort. This chenille blanket, which comes in five classic shades, is big enough to keep her and her loved ones cozy during the winter months.

  Deluxity

amazon.com

$15.95

Shop Now

This top-rated bag comes with a zip pocket and an open pouch for her phone, lip balm, and keys, so she can stay stylish and organized while she's out and about. Talk about a win-win.
    Lightweight Crossbody Bag

    Deluxity

    amazon.com

    $15.95

    Shop Now

    This top-rated bag comes with a zip pocket and an open pouch for her phone, lip balm, and keys, so she can stay stylish and organized while she's out and about. Talk about a win-win.

  Good Housekeeping

qvc.com

$38.50

Shop Now

She can cook up all kinds of delicious baked goodies in this top-tested two-pan set, designed by the experts from the Good Housekeeping Institute.
    Square and Rectangular Baker Set

    Good Housekeeping

    qvc.com

    $38.50

    Shop Now

    She can cook up all kinds of delicious baked goodies in this top-tested two-pan set, designed by the experts from the Good Housekeeping Institute.

  MignonandMignon

amazon.com/handmade

$17.50

Shop Now

Turn your family tree into a colorful necklace that she can wear at any and every occasion. Choose from a gold, rose gold, or silver chain, and then customize it with the initials and birthstones of her grandbabies.
    Personalized Birthstone Necklace

    MignonandMignon

    amazon.com/handmade

    $17.50

    Shop Now

    Turn your family tree into a colorful necklace that she can wear at any and every occasion. Choose from a gold, rose gold, or silver chain, and then customize it with the initials and birthstones of her grandbabies.

  VILIGHT

amazon.com

$18.87

Shop Now

She's one proud grandma, and this gift makes it even easier for her to show off her loved ones to anyone who stops by. Clip a selection of photos to this frame, so she can put it on display, stat.

RELATED: The Best Gifts to Buy Her
    Grandma's Brag Board

    VILIGHT

    amazon.com

    $18.87

    Shop Now

    She's one proud grandma, and this gift makes it even easier for her to show off her loved ones to anyone who stops by. Clip a selection of photos to this frame, so she can put it on display, stat.

    RELATED: The Best Gifts to Buy Her

  Intelex

amazon.com

$19.99

Shop Now

"Cold feet, warm heart" doesn't apply to your sweet-as-can-be grandma. The next time she catches a chill, however, she can stick these lavender-infused slippers in the microwave for instant warmth.
    Warming Slippers

    Intelex

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    "Cold feet, warm heart" doesn't apply to your sweet-as-can-be grandma. The next time she catches a chill, however, she can stick these lavender-infused slippers in the microwave for instant warmth.

  ThinkEngraved

etsy.com

$69.99

Shop Now

Perfect for your family's designated chef or baker, this beech or walnut cutting board comes engraved with her most treasured recipe. If you can't pick just one, opt for the double-sided engraving.
    Recipe Cutting Board

    ThinkEngraved

    etsy.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    Perfect for your family's designated chef or baker, this beech or walnut cutting board comes engraved with her most treasured recipe. If you can't pick just one, opt for the double-sided engraving.

  amazon.com

$6.95

Shop Now

Even young grandkids can add their own spin to this sweet gift. All 50 pages prompt them with a fill-in-the-blank statements — "I love how you always say..." — that'll melt grandma's heart.
    What I Love About Grandma: Fill in The Blank Book

    amazon.com

    $6.95

    Shop Now

    Even young grandkids can add their own spin to this sweet gift. All 50 pages prompt them with a fill-in-the-blank statements — "I love how you always say..." — that'll melt grandma's heart.

  Countryman Press

amazon.com

$24.29

Shop Now

Give Grandma the gift of pie! While she may enjoy making them, this is really a gift for the whole family once you get to taste the results.
    Art of the Pie: Recipe Book

    Countryman Press

    amazon.com

    $24.29

    Shop Now

    Give Grandma the gift of pie! While she may enjoy making them, this is really a gift for the whole family once you get to taste the results.

  UGG

nordstrom.com

$75.00

Shop Now

As temperatures dip, these touch-screen compatible gloves will keep her fingers warm while she's busy texting her grandchildren.
    All-Weather Quilted Gloves

    UGG

    nordstrom.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    As temperatures dip, these touch-screen compatible gloves will keep her fingers warm while she's busy texting her grandchildren.

  1-800-Flowers

1800flowers.com

$39.99

Shop Now

Fresh herbs instantly upgrade any meal — and now, she can pull thyme, oregano, and parsley straight from her windowsill garden. The herbs come pre-planted, so she can snip them with the complementary herb scissors upon arrival.
    Herb Garden Trio

    1-800-Flowers

    1800flowers.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Fresh herbs instantly upgrade any meal — and now, she can pull thyme, oregano, and parsley straight from her windowsill garden. The herbs come pre-planted, so she can snip them with the complementary herb scissors upon arrival.

  EmmaAndTheBean

etsy.com

$18.00

Shop Now

This double-duty gift is not only a sweet space filler, but it'll help grandma keep track of her grandchildren's birthdays. Keep in mind that each 8" x 10" or 11" x 14" print can only fit six birthdays, so it works best for smaller families.
    Personalized Burlap Print

    EmmaAndTheBean

    etsy.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    This double-duty gift is not only a sweet space filler, but it'll help grandma keep track of her grandchildren's birthdays. Keep in mind that each 8" x 10" or 11" x 14" print can only fit six birthdays, so it works best for smaller families.

  WoodCookStudio

etsy.com

$58.99

Shop Now

With this wooden box, she can preserve 150 of her most-loved recipes for generations to come. Along with a custom engraving, it comes with nine wooden dividers, so she can keep everything organized.

RELATED: Sweet Gifts for Any Grandparents
    Personalized Recipe Box with Wooden Dividers

    WoodCookStudio

    etsy.com

    $58.99

    Shop Now

    With this wooden box, she can preserve 150 of her most-loved recipes for generations to come. Along with a custom engraving, it comes with nine wooden dividers, so she can keep everything organized.

    RELATED: Sweet Gifts for Any Grandparents

  orthaheel

$45.00

Shop Now

Put some pep in her step — the comfortable way — with these cute sneakers, which are perfect for errands, neighborhood walks, or any day-to-day activities. Reviewers rave that they provide a great level of support, especially for anyone suffering with plantar fasciitis or back aches.
    Remi Casual Sneaker

    orthaheel

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Put some pep in her step — the comfortable way — with these cute sneakers, which are perfect for errands, neighborhood walks, or any day-to-day activities. Reviewers rave that they provide a great level of support, especially for anyone suffering with plantar fasciitis or back aches.

  FixtureDisplays

amazon.com

$45.01

Shop Now

Every tea drinker needs a reliable kettle, and this floral beauty boils water in a matter of minutes. That means, she doesn't need to turn on the stovetop or microwave when she wants to fill her cup — just flip a switch, pick a tea bag, and pour.
    Floral Electric Kettle

    FixtureDisplays

    amazon.com

    $45.01

    Shop Now

    Every tea drinker needs a reliable kettle, and this floral beauty boils water in a matter of minutes. That means, she doesn't need to turn on the stovetop or microwave when she wants to fill her cup — just flip a switch, pick a tea bag, and pour.

  Grace Eleyae GE

amazon.com

Shop Now

Just because she's accepted her grays, doesn't mean she has to settle for dull, frizzy hair. This satin-lined cap is more modern than a bonnet, but reaps similar benefits: It eliminates bed head, which means she can wake up without any kinks, frizz, or breakage.
    Silky Sleep Cap

    Grace Eleyae GE

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Just because she's accepted her grays, doesn't mean she has to settle for dull, frizzy hair. This satin-lined cap is more modern than a bonnet, but reaps similar benefits: It eliminates bed head, which means she can wake up without any kinks, frizz, or breakage.

  Hearst

amazon.com

$19.58

Shop Now

If Hallmark movies are on constant rotation in her house, then wrap up this in-depth movie watching guide, complete with celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets, and recipes inspired by the movies.
    Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas: Have a Very Merry Movie Holiday

    Hearst

    amazon.com

    $19.58

    Shop Now

    If Hallmark movies are on constant rotation in her house, then wrap up this in-depth movie watching guide, complete with celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets, and recipes inspired by the movies.

  ILoveColoring

etsy.com

$45.00

Shop Now

Before she moves out of her family home, take a picture of the front of their house and let this Etsy seller transform it into a beautiful painting that she can cherish for years to come.

RELATED: Gifts That the Whole Family Can Enjoy
    Custom House Painting

    ILoveColoring

    etsy.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Before she moves out of her family home, take a picture of the front of their house and let this Etsy seller transform it into a beautiful painting that she can cherish for years to come.

    RELATED: Gifts That the Whole Family Can Enjoy

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$40.00

Shop Now

Once she fills the glass well in this stoneware puddler with a sand and water mixture, she'll notice pretty butterflies flying overhead. Here's how it works: The mixture leaves behind tiny crystals once the water evaporates, which attracts butterflies.
    Thistle Butterfly Puddler

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Once she fills the glass well in this stoneware puddler with a sand and water mixture, she'll notice pretty butterflies flying overhead. Here's how it works: The mixture leaves behind tiny crystals once the water evaporates, which attracts butterflies.

  Vahdam Teas

amazon.com

$24.99

Shop Now

While a standard tea bag works just fine, your grandma deserves to drink something premium. This loose leaf trio from Vahdam Teas, which includes two chai varieties and a basic green tea, tastes just as luxe as it looks.
    Assorted Tea Gift Set

    Vahdam Teas

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    While a standard tea bag works just fine, your grandma deserves to drink something premium. This loose leaf trio from Vahdam Teas, which includes two chai varieties and a basic green tea, tastes just as luxe as it looks.

  L'OCCITANE

nordstrom.com

$34.00

Shop Now

As her skin starts to take a hit from the dry winter air, she can lather up with the almond-scented products in this four-piece set. Each moisturizing product targets a specific area — a hand and nail cream for dry cuticles, for example — so she can give her body complete care.
    Almond Always & Forever Favorites Set

    L'OCCITANE

    nordstrom.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    As her skin starts to take a hit from the dry winter air, she can lather up with the almond-scented products in this four-piece set. Each moisturizing product targets a specific area — a hand and nail cream for dry cuticles, for example — so she can give her body complete care.

  Perky-Pet

amazon.com

$15.73

Shop Now

Once the weather warms up, she can stick this antique glass feeder on her patio, deck, or porch to spot hummingbirds. While the green and clear options are gorgeous, the red feeder is your best bet because hummingbirds often feed on flowers that have red in them.
    Hummingbird Feeder

    Perky-Pet

    amazon.com

    $15.73

    Shop Now

    Once the weather warms up, she can stick this antique glass feeder on her patio, deck, or porch to spot hummingbirds. While the green and clear options are gorgeous, the red feeder is your best bet because hummingbirds often feed on flowers that have red in them.

  ThreeTwo1

etsy.com

$23.49

Shop Now

This pillow cover lets her proudly display all of her grandkid's names. Although this gift doesn't include the pillow insert, it's actually a good thing because 1. pillow inserts are easy to find and 2. she can throw the cover in the washing machine in case any sticky hands (grandkids) get a hold of 'em.
    Personalized Throw Pillow Cover

    ThreeTwo1

    etsy.com

    $23.49

    Shop Now

    This pillow cover lets her proudly display all of her grandkid's names. Although this gift doesn't include the pillow insert, it's actually a good thing because 1. pillow inserts are easy to find and 2. she can throw the cover in the washing machine in case any sticky hands (grandkids) get a hold of 'em.

  Summersalt

summersalt.com

$95.00

Shop Now

No one wants to splurge on pajamas for themselves, so that's where you come in: Pick out a pretty pattern that best suits her — stripes, florals, or leopard print — to guarantee her most luxurious sleep yet.
    The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set

    Summersalt

    summersalt.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    No one wants to splurge on pajamas for themselves, so that's where you come in: Pick out a pretty pattern that best suits her — stripes, florals, or leopard print — to guarantee her most luxurious sleep yet.

  The Crabby Nook

amazon.com

$42.50

Shop Now

Support her new bread-making hobby with this beautiful terracotta stone and handwoven basket set. It's simple, really: If she sticks the terracotta stone in the oven for as little as 10 minutes, it'll give pastries, breads, and rolls a fresh-from-the-oven taste.
    Warming Bread Basket

    The Crabby Nook

    amazon.com

    $42.50

    Shop Now

    Support her new bread-making hobby with this beautiful terracotta stone and handwoven basket set. It's simple, really: If she sticks the terracotta stone in the oven for as little as 10 minutes, it'll give pastries, breads, and rolls a fresh-from-the-oven taste.

  Caitlyn Minimalist

etsy.com

$31.50

Shop Now

This heart-shaped necklace features a scaled down version of her grandkids' fingerprints. A perfect gift for any brand-new grandmas, don't you think?
    Actual Fingerprint Necklace

    Caitlyn Minimalist

    etsy.com

    $31.50

    Shop Now

    This heart-shaped necklace features a scaled down version of her grandkids' fingerprints. A perfect gift for any brand-new grandmas, don't you think?

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$35.00

Shop Now

Depending on where her aches and pains may be, she can heat up this lavender-infused pillow in the microwave and then place it on her neck, back, stomach, or any other trouble spots for soothing relief.
    Calming Lavender Heat Pillow

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Depending on where her aches and pains may be, she can heat up this lavender-infused pillow in the microwave and then place it on her neck, back, stomach, or any other trouble spots for soothing relief.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$34.00

Shop Now

She can place this glass vase on her windowsill to watch her birth flowers come to life. Or if she doesn't have too many grandkids, you can pick out their birth flowers for a sweet nod to the ones she loves most.
    Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    She can place this glass vase on her windowsill to watch her birth flowers come to life. Or if she doesn't have too many grandkids, you can pick out their birth flowers for a sweet nod to the ones she loves most.

  Mugsby

etsy.com

$12.99

Shop Now

Customize this mug with your nickname for her — Gigi, Mimi, Gram, you name it. And if she's a heavy coffee or tea drinker, you should go for the 15 oz. option.
    Custom "Best Mimi"Mug

    Mugsby

    etsy.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Customize this mug with your nickname for her — Gigi, Mimi, Gram, you name it. And if she's a heavy coffee or tea drinker, you should go for the 15 oz. option.

  uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Once winter is over, she can sprinkle these seeds over her plants and flowers to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees. Consider it a gift that keeps on giving!
    Pollinator Set

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Once winter is over, she can sprinkle these seeds over her plants and flowers to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees. Consider it a gift that keeps on giving!

  LovetoArtCo

etsy.com

$87.00

Shop Now

Even if her grandkids live miles away, they're still close to her heart. Find their exact location on a map and add it to this framed print to prove to grandma that even the greatest distance can't get in the way of true love.
    Personalized Map Print

    LovetoArtCo

    etsy.com

    $87.00

    Shop Now

    Even if her grandkids live miles away, they're still close to her heart. Find their exact location on a map and add it to this framed print to prove to grandma that even the greatest distance can't get in the way of true love.

  Bevvee

amazon.com/handmade

$18.95

Shop Now

Just in case anyone doubted just how cool she really is, this stemless wine glass will show everyone that your grandma is still the life of the party. Just add wine.

RELATED: Funny Gifts for Wine Lovers
    Fun Grand Wine Glass

    Bevvee

    amazon.com/handmade

    $18.95

    Shop Now

    Just in case anyone doubted just how cool she really is, this stemless wine glass will show everyone that your grandma is still the life of the party. Just add wine.

    RELATED: Funny Gifts for Wine Lovers

  Artifact Uprising

artifactuprising.com

$25.00

Shop Now

Since it's hard to settle on one picture, how about gifting her 12? Pick a different family photo — vintage finds and Instagram exclusives — for each month in this desktop-friendly calendar.
    Wood Calendar

    Artifact Uprising

    artifactuprising.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Since it's hard to settle on one picture, how about gifting her 12? Pick a different family photo — vintage finds and Instagram exclusives — for each month in this desktop-friendly calendar.

  MyPersonalMemories

etsy.com

$44.99

Shop Now

For an easy, foolproof cookie, she can roll out her dough (homemade, of course) with this engraved rolling pin. It'll leave a mark — literally — so everyone knows who's kitchen it came from.
    Personalized Rolling Pin

    MyPersonalMemories

    etsy.com

    $44.99

    Shop Now

    For an easy, foolproof cookie, she can roll out her dough (homemade, of course) with this engraved rolling pin. It'll leave a mark — literally — so everyone knows who's kitchen it came from.

  CaitlynMinimalist

etsy.com

$34.87

Shop Now

To engrave this gold, rose gold, or
    Actual Handwriting Bangle

    CaitlynMinimalist

    etsy.com

    $34.87

    Shop Now

    To engrave this gold, rose gold, or silver bracelet with a sweet sentiment, ask your kids to write out a short phrase ("I love you" always works).

  • <p><strong>ASUTRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019HMNVU2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4683%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Infused with tea tree and lavender, this foot soak is a simple way to transform her bathtub into an at-home spa. Pair it with cozy socks and a fresh set of PJs for a well-rounded gift. </p>
    Therapeutic Foot Soak

    ASUTRA

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Infused with tea tree and lavender, this foot soak is a simple way to transform her bathtub into an at-home spa. Pair it with cozy socks and a fresh set of PJs for a well-rounded gift.

  • <p><strong>Costa Farms</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082PM9MHD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4683%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 15" white lily symbolizes purity and balance, which is just what grandma needs after a chaotic holiday season. It even arrives in a two-toned ceramic pot, so you don't have to worry about finding a planter that fits just right.</p>
    Peace Lily Plant

    Costa Farms

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This 15" white lily symbolizes purity and balance, which is just what grandma needs after a chaotic holiday season. It even arrives in a two-toned ceramic pot, so you don't have to worry about finding a planter that fits just right.

  • <p><strong>Tile</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W87124X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4683%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this Bluetooth-enabled tracker, grandma won't have to worry about where she last left her phone, TV remote, or beloved kitchen gadget. And when she can't seem to find what she's looking for, she can open the Tile app on her smartphone and give her not-so-lost item a ring.</p>
    Tile Pro

    Tile

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    With this Bluetooth-enabled tracker, grandma won't have to worry about where she last left her phone, TV remote, or beloved kitchen gadget. And when she can't seem to find what she's looking for, she can open the Tile app on her smartphone and give her not-so-lost item a ring.

  • <p><strong>Fisher's Finery </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FW49PP0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4683%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Silk pillowcases are the way to go if she's been complaining about her hair, skin, and overall sleep quality. Grandma would also be happy to know that this option topped the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3948/best-silk-pillowcases/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute's lab test." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute's lab test.</a></p>
    Pure Silk Pillowcase

    Fisher's Finery

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Silk pillowcases are the way to go if she's been complaining about her hair, skin, and overall sleep quality. Grandma would also be happy to know that this option topped the Good Housekeeping Institute's lab test.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fsunflower-garden-grow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg4683%2Fgifts-for-grandma%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Next summer, her backyard will be as bright and cheery as ever with a plot of growing sunflowers. This kit comes with seeds for six heirloom varieties, which mean she'll see an array of colors, shapes, and sizes.</p>
    Sunflower Garden Grow Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Next summer, her backyard will be as bright and cheery as ever with a plot of growing sunflowers. This kit comes with seeds for six heirloom varieties, which mean she'll see an array of colors, shapes, and sizes.

