Funny Christmas Quotes to Keep Spirits Bright All Season

  • <p>"Next to a circus there ain't nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit."</p>
    1/23

    1) Kin Hubbard

    "Next to a circus there ain't nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit."

  • <p>"Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard."</p>
    2/23

    2) Andy Borowitz

    "Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard."

  • <p>"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."</p>
    3/23

    3) Will Ferrell, "Elf"

    "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Nothing's as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas."</p>
    4/23

    4) Kin Hubbard

    "Nothing's as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas."

  • <p>"I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph."</p>
    5/23

    5) Shirley Temple

    "I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph."

  • <p>“That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me.”</p>
    6/23

    6) Jerry Seinfeld

    “That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other."</p>
    7/23

    7) Johnny Carson

    "The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other."

  • <p>"Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall."</p>
    8/23

    8) Larry Wilde

    "Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall."

  • <p>"There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus."</p>
    9/23

    9) Bob Phillips

    "There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Santa Claus had the right idea. Visit people only once a year."</p>
    10/23

    10) Victor Borge

    "Santa Claus had the right idea. Visit people only once a year."

  • <p>"I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, toys not included."</p>
    11/23

    11) Bernard Manning

    "I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, toys not included."

  • <p>"Christmas is a race to see which gives out first—your money or your feet."</p>
    12/23

    12) Author Unknown

    "Christmas is a race to see which gives out first—your money or your feet."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"One can never have enough socks. Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books."</p>
    13/23

    13) J.K. Rowling

    "One can never have enough socks. Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books."

  • <p>"You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights."</p>
    14/23

    14) Maya Angelou

    "You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights."

  • <p>"Sending Christmas cards is a good way to let your friends and family know that you think they’re worth the price of a stamp."</p>
    15/23

    15) Melanie White

    "Sending Christmas cards is a good way to let your friends and family know that you think they’re worth the price of a stamp."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>“I haven’t taken my Christmas lights down. They look so nice on the pumpkin.”</p>
    16/23

    16) Winston Spear

    “I haven’t taken my Christmas lights down. They look so nice on the pumpkin.”

  • <p>“I hate the radio this time of year because they play 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' like, every other song. And that’s just not enough.”</p>
    17/23

    17) Bridger Winegar

    “I hate the radio this time of year because they play 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' like, every other song. And that’s just not enough.”

  • <p>“Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas. You know, the birth of Santa?”</p>
    18/23

    18) Matt Groening

    “Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas. You know, the birth of Santa?”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"There are 17 more shopping days until Christmas. So, guys, that means 16 more days till we start shopping, right?"</p>
    19/23

    19) Conan O'Brien

    "There are 17 more shopping days until Christmas. So, guys, that means 16 more days till we start shopping, right?"

  • <p>"A Christmas miracle is when your family doesn’t get into a single argument all day."</p>
    20/23

    20) Melanie White

    "A Christmas miracle is when your family doesn’t get into a single argument all day."

  • <p>"Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas."</p>
    21/23

    21) Johnny Carson

    "Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"The office Christmas party is a great opportunity to catch up with people you haven't seen for 20 minutes."</p>
    22/23

    22) Julius Sharpe

    "The office Christmas party is a great opportunity to catch up with people you haven't seen for 20 minutes."

  • <p>"Christmas sweaters are only acceptable as a cry for help."</p>
    23/23

    23) Andy Borowitz

    "Christmas sweaters are only acceptable as a cry for help."

<p>"Next to a circus there ain't nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit."</p>
<p>"Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard."</p>
<p>"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."</p>
<p>"Nothing's as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas."</p>
<p>"I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph."</p>
<p>“That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me.”</p>
<p>"The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other."</p>
<p>"Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall."</p>
<p>"There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus."</p>
<p>"Santa Claus had the right idea. Visit people only once a year."</p>
<p>"I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, toys not included."</p>
<p>"Christmas is a race to see which gives out first—your money or your feet."</p>
<p>"One can never have enough socks. Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books."</p>
<p>"You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights."</p>
<p>"Sending Christmas cards is a good way to let your friends and family know that you think they’re worth the price of a stamp."</p>
<p>“I haven’t taken my Christmas lights down. They look so nice on the pumpkin.”</p>
<p>“I hate the radio this time of year because they play 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' like, every other song. And that’s just not enough.”</p>
<p>“Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas. You know, the birth of Santa?”</p>
<p>"There are 17 more shopping days until Christmas. So, guys, that means 16 more days till we start shopping, right?"</p>
<p>"A Christmas miracle is when your family doesn’t get into a single argument all day."</p>
<p>"Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas."</p>
<p>"The office Christmas party is a great opportunity to catch up with people you haven't seen for 20 minutes."</p>
<p>"Christmas sweaters are only acceptable as a cry for help."</p>

The gift of laughter is the best gift of all.

From Country Living

Latest Stories