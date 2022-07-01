20 Fresh Dill Recipes That Go Beyond Pickles

  • <p>If you’re anything like us, fresh herbs don’t make it to your <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner" class="link ">dinner</a> plate as often as they could. Sure, we’ll grab a bunch of basil or parsley every so often to turn into a big batch of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27793321/chimichurri-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chimichurri sauce" class="link ">chimichurri sauce</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27728075/basil-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pesto" class="link ">pesto</a>, but the rest of the options usually get left behind at the grocery store. Join us in attempting to change that, starting with the much under-appreciated option: dill. Whether you’re a big aficionado of the herb, or aren’t sure you see it’s value beyond pickles, we’ve got a recipe here for you. Check out our 20 dill recipes for ideas—it’s not just a garnish anymore.</p><p>Yes, dill can be used for more than just <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25101333/how-to-make-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickles" class="link ">pickles</a>, but it’s important to give them their due too. We’re low-key obsessed with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g674/popular-pickles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickles" class="link ">pickles</a> here at Delish, and we love making homemade ones, or surprising our friends and family with all the things we can sneak them into. As pickle’s best friend, dill often plays sidekick in these recipes, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53332/oven-fried-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oven-fried pickles" class="link ">oven-fried pickles</a> or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a56470/pickle-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickle dip" class="link ">pickle dip</a>. Speaking of dip, dill is integral to some of our favorites, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30715622/authentic-tzatziki-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tzatziki" class="link ">tzatziki</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50968/greek-feta-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek feta dip" class="link ">Greek feta dip</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29368889/dill-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dill dip" class="link ">dill dip</a>, or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25634518/ranch-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ranch dressing" class="link ">ranch dressing</a> (not just for salad!). It also pairs particularly well with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/g928/healthy-seafood-recipes-myplate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seafood" class="link ">seafood</a>, and can elevate even the most basic of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2039/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon" class="link ">salmon</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2768/shrimp-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shrimp" class="link ">shrimp</a> dishes, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57945/homemade-salmon-burgers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lemon-dill salmon burgers" class="link ">lemon-dill salmon burgers</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19694857/best-shrimp-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shrimp salad" class="link ">shrimp salad</a>, or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55509/salmon-patties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon patties" class="link ">salmon patties</a>.</p><p>If you’re really sitting on a major bounty of dill (lucky!), you <em>can</em> also just add it as a garnish to every meal. Check out our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2992/weeknight-seafood-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weeknight seafood dinners" class="link ">weeknight seafood dinners</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1172/cucumber-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cucumber recipes" class="link ">cucumber recipes</a> for more meals and recipes where dill will be a perfect fit too.</p>
  • <p>Your veggie platter deserves more than a sad store-bought dip. This easy dill dip comes together in mere minutes and is bright and fresh and makes every veggie sing. Serve it alongside this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21782346/ultimate-chip-and-dip-platter-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ultimate chips and dip platter" class="link ">ultimate chips and dip platter</a> for the best party spread <em>ever</em>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29368889/dill-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dill Dip recipe" class="link ">Dill Dip recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Your veggie platter deserves more than a sad store-bought dip. This easy dill dip comes together in mere minutes and is bright and fresh and makes every veggie sing. Serve it alongside this ultimate chips and dip platter for the best party spread ever.

  • <p>We kept it simple by adding a few crushed garlic cloves and fresh dill to our homemade <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g674/popular-pickles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickles" class="link ">pickles</a>, but feel free to get creative. Add mustard seeds, whole black peppercorns, crushed red pepper flakes, or even fresh chiles for a kick! </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25101333/how-to-make-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How To Make Pickles recipe" class="link ">How To Make Pickles recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    We kept it simple by adding a few crushed garlic cloves and fresh dill to our homemade pickles, but feel free to get creative. Add mustard seeds, whole black peppercorns, crushed red pepper flakes, or even fresh chiles for a kick!

  • <p>When you're looking for something warm, comforting, and carb-y, do Polish pierogi come to mind? We think they should, and this cheesy dill version certainly satisfies on all fronts. Loaded with sharp white cheddar, sweet <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28700143/how-to-caramelize-onions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caramelized onions" class="link ">caramelized onions</a>, and creamy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50630/perfect-mashed-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mashed potatoes" class="link ">mashed potatoes</a>, the only thing more gratifying than making them from scratch is stuffing them in your mouth. 😋</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37941002/pierogi-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dill & Cheddar Pierogis recipe" class="link ">Dill & Cheddar Pierogis recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    When you're looking for something warm, comforting, and carb-y, do Polish pierogi come to mind? We think they should, and this cheesy dill version certainly satisfies on all fronts. Loaded with sharp white cheddar, sweet caramelized onions, and creamy mashed potatoes, the only thing more gratifying than making them from scratch is stuffing them in your mouth. 😋

  • <p>The secret to this burger is using <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4470/canned-salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:canned salmon" class="link ">canned salmon</a>. Now's the perfect chance to overhaul the bad reputation canned foods have and prove to y'all just how good canned fish can be! Not only is it fast and convenient, you also don't have to worry about the fish bones: the canning process makes them as soft and safe to eat as the fish filet itself.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57945/homemade-salmon-burgers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon-Dill Salmon Burgers recipe" class="link ">Lemon-Dill Salmon Burgers recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    The secret to this burger is using canned salmon. Now's the perfect chance to overhaul the bad reputation canned foods have and prove to y'all just how good canned fish can be! Not only is it fast and convenient, you also don't have to worry about the fish bones: the canning process makes them as soft and safe to eat as the fish filet itself.

  • <p>A homemade ranch dressing is quick, simple, and so much better than anything you can buy at the store. Feel free to change up the amounts or types of herbs depending on what you have or what you prefer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25634518/ranch-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ranch Dressing recipe" class="link ">Ranch Dressing recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    A homemade ranch dressing is quick, simple, and so much better than anything you can buy at the store. Feel free to change up the amounts or types of herbs depending on what you have or what you prefer.

  • <p>Who doesn't love a good chicken salad sandwich? It is one of our absolute favorite things to do with a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g577/recipes-with-rotisserie-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rotisserie chicken" class="link ">rotisserie chicken</a> or leftovers from a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22813471/classic-roast-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roast chicken" class="link ">roast chicken</a> dinner. We add the crispy celery, tart apple and herbaceous dill for a bright and slightly tangy bite, but beyond <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25363303/whole30-paleo-mayo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mayo" class="link ">mayo</a> and chicken, the mix-ins are up to you. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54787/best-chicken-salad-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Salad Sandwich recipe" class="link ">Chicken Salad Sandwich recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Who doesn't love a good chicken salad sandwich? It is one of our absolute favorite things to do with a rotisserie chicken or leftovers from a roast chicken dinner. We add the crispy celery, tart apple and herbaceous dill for a bright and slightly tangy bite, but beyond mayo and chicken, the mix-ins are up to you.

  • <p>Derived from the Yiddish word for <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2039/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon" class="link ">salmon</a>, lox is cured salmon. Our version below is more akin to gravlax, which is a Nordic variation that includes dill and juniper alongside the basic salt and sugar cure. Pair it with cream cheese on a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39456710/bagel-and-lox-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bagel and lox" class="link ">bagel and lox</a> for the <em>perfect</em> breakfast.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33446892/lox-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lox recipe" class="link ">Lox recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Derived from the Yiddish word for salmon, lox is cured salmon. Our version below is more akin to gravlax, which is a Nordic variation that includes dill and juniper alongside the basic salt and sugar cure. Pair it with cream cheese on a bagel and lox for the perfect breakfast.

  • <p>Loaded with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1172/cucumber-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cucumbers" class="link ">cucumbers</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1448/quick-easy-tomato-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tomatoes" class="link ">tomatoes</a>, feta, and dill, this dip was inspired by our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54226/best-greek-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek salad" class="link ">Greek salad</a>. (Though it's missing the olives, onion, and oregano.) For a smoother, fluffy consistency, we added yogurt and cream cheese too. Full disclaimer: This recipe makes a LOT of dip. We've never had a problem demolishing it, but it's easily halved if you like.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50968/greek-feta-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek Feta Dip recipe" class="link ">Greek Feta Dip recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Loaded with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and dill, this dip was inspired by our Greek salad. (Though it's missing the olives, onion, and oregano.) For a smoother, fluffy consistency, we added yogurt and cream cheese too. Full disclaimer: This recipe makes a LOT of dip. We've never had a problem demolishing it, but it's easily halved if you like.

  • <p>We love this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2039/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon" class="link ">salmon</a> recipe because it comes with lots of bright and fresh veggies and flavors, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1172/cucumber-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cucumbers" class="link ">cucumbers</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1448/quick-easy-tomato-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tomatoes" class="link ">tomatoes</a>, feta and dill. If you want to be extra-healthy, serve the salmon over a bed of arugula or spinach, but rice or pasta would be nice too.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26103199/greek-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek Salmon recipe" class="link ">Greek Salmon recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    We love this salmon recipe because it comes with lots of bright and fresh veggies and flavors, like cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and dill. If you want to be extra-healthy, serve the salmon over a bed of arugula or spinach, but rice or pasta would be nice too.

  • <p>This salad recipe is simple, with 2 types of mustard (Dijon for kick and whole grain for a bit of sweetness) and some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27245453/pickled-red-onions-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickled red onions" class="link ">pickled red onions</a> for acid and crispness. With only 2/3 cup of mayo, it isn't too creamy but you still get the richness you expect in a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53128/classic-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potato salad" class="link ">potato salad</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36743797/red-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Potato Salad recipe" class="link ">Red Potato Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    This salad recipe is simple, with 2 types of mustard (Dijon for kick and whole grain for a bit of sweetness) and some pickled red onions for acid and crispness. With only 2/3 cup of mayo, it isn't too creamy but you still get the richness you expect in a potato salad.

  • <p>It's no secret we LOVE <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g674/popular-pickles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickles" class="link ">pickles</a> here at Delish. One of our all-time favorites: <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48094/fried-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fried pickles" class="link ">fried pickles</a>. As much as we'd love to eat them all day, everyday, we know that'd be trouble. So we came up with a healthier, baked alternative that we can eat with reckless abandon. The crunch is <em>unreal</em>. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53332/oven-fried-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oven-Fried Pickles recipe" class="link ">Oven-Fried Pickles recipe</a></strong>.<br></p>
    It's no secret we LOVE pickles here at Delish. One of our all-time favorites: fried pickles. As much as we'd love to eat them all day, everyday, we know that'd be trouble. So we came up with a healthier, baked alternative that we can eat with reckless abandon. The crunch is unreal.

  • <p>Shrimp salad is perfectly classic, but some might (wrongly) think it's old school. Ours is far from the gloppy mayo-laden dish from the 80s. We brightened it with red onion, celery, fresh dill and a light mayo dressing with Dijon and lemon zest for zing.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19694857/best-shrimp-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shrimp Salad recipe" class="link ">Shrimp Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Shrimp salad is perfectly classic, but some might (wrongly) think it's old school. Ours is far from the gloppy mayo-laden dish from the 80s. We brightened it with red onion, celery, fresh dill and a light mayo dressing with Dijon and lemon zest for zing.

  • <p>Tzatziki is a simple sauce that goes well on <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26092675/best-chicken-shawarma-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken shawarma" class="link ">chicken shawarma</a>, served with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1172/cucumber-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cucumbers" class="link ">cucumbers</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28143766/homemade-pita-bread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pita" class="link ">pita</a>, and just about everything else you want it on. It's the condiment we always keep in our fridge—just in case.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30715622/authentic-tzatziki-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Authentic Tzatziki recipe" class="link ">Authentic Tzatziki recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tzatziki is a simple sauce that goes well on chicken shawarma, served with cucumbers and pita, and just about everything else you want it on. It's the condiment we always keep in our fridge—just in case.

  • <p>True Jewish food-philes know that Matzo Ball Soup isn’t just for your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g4062/passover-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Passover" class="link ">Passover</a> feast. It's the definition of warmth and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2150/comfort-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfort food" class="link ">comfort food</a>, and can be enjoyed year-round.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19473716/best-chicken-matzo-ball-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Matzo Ball Soup recipe" class="link ">Chicken Matzo Ball Soup recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    True Jewish food-philes know that Matzo Ball Soup isn’t just for your Passover feast. It's the definition of warmth and comfort food, and can be enjoyed year-round.

  • <p>Poached salmon may <em>sound</em> fancy but it's actually one of the easiest ways to cook <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2039/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon" class="link ">salmon</a>. It comes out perfect and tender every. single. time.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22108148/easy-poached-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poached Salmon recipe" class="link "><strong>Poached Salmon recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    Poached salmon may sound fancy but it's actually one of the easiest ways to cook salmon. It comes out perfect and tender every. single. time.

  • <p>In this recipe, we’ve taken our salmon patties to France with dill and Dijon mustard, but feel free to have some fun and add in or swap out any flavors you like!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55509/salmon-patties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salmon Patties recipe" class="link ">Salmon Patties recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    In this recipe, we’ve taken our salmon patties to France with dill and Dijon mustard, but feel free to have some fun and add in or swap out any flavors you like!

  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g674/popular-pickles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pickle" class="link ">Pickle</a> fans, this one's for you! Serve this dip with extra crunchy <a href="https://www.delish.com/food/g4548/the-best-potato-chips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potato chips" class="link ">potato chips</a>, buttery Ritz crackers, or pita chips—anything sturdy that will hold up to those delicious pickle pieces.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a56470/pickle-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pickle Dip recipe" class="link ">Pickle Dip recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Pickle fans, this one's for you! Serve this dip with extra crunchy potato chips, buttery Ritz crackers, or pita chips—anything sturdy that will hold up to those delicious pickle pieces.

  • <p>Pickle lovers, rejoice! You won't even be able to "dill" with how good this pickle bread is. Try it topped with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19637640/best-tuna-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tuna salad" class="link ">tuna salad</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53234/easy-chicken-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken salad" class="link ">chicken salad</a> for a quick, delicious lunch or snack.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53160/dill-pickle-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dill Pickle Bread recipe" class="link ">Dill Pickle Bread recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Pickle lovers, rejoice! You won't even be able to "dill" with how good this pickle bread is. Try it topped with tuna salad or chicken salad for a quick, delicious lunch or snack.

  • <p>This is one of those classic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2877/summer-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer salads" class="link ">summer salads</a> that we weren't sure about until we took a bite for ourselves. Now we're hooked on the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1172/cucumber-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cucumber" class="link ">cucumber</a> slices in a lemon juice, Greek yogurt, and dill dressing. Your <a href="https://www.delish.com/bbq-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBQ" class="link ">BBQ</a> guests will thank you.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53266/easy-cucumber-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cucumber Salad recipe" class="link ">Cucumber Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    This is one of those classic summer salads that we weren't sure about until we took a bite for ourselves. Now we're hooked on the cucumber slices in a lemon juice, Greek yogurt, and dill dressing. Your BBQ guests will thank you.

  • <p>We're no strangers to pairing salmon with lemon and garlic (like in our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26951289/lemon-butter-salmon-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lemon-butter salmon pasta" class="link ">lemon-butter salmon pasta</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50778/garlic-parmesan-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlic parmesan salmon" class="link ">garlic parmesan salmon</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58412/tuscan-butter-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tuscan butter salmon" class="link ">Tuscan butter salmon</a>...), so you can trust us when we say, dill's bright flavor takes that combo over the top in this simple dish.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23121561/creamy-lemon-garlic-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creamy Lemon Garlic Salmon recipe" class="link ">Creamy Lemon Garlic Salmon recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    We're no strangers to pairing salmon with lemon and garlic (like in our lemon-butter salmon pasta, our garlic parmesan salmon, our Tuscan butter salmon...), so you can trust us when we say, dill's bright flavor takes that combo over the top in this simple dish.

