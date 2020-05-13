50 Father-Daughter Quotes That Will Warm Your Heart

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.”

<p>You want to make sure Father's Day is perfect for the man who is absolutely everything to you, and we understand that. While it can be difficult to figure out what to buy the guy who does so much for everyone else, you don't have to be at a loss for words this Father's Day. We've gathered some lovely, heartfelt father-daughter quotes to help you express exactly who you feel about the men (dads, grandpas, and so on!) who helped raise you. These <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g1750/father-day-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day quotes</a> will make Dad feel extra appreciated on his big day. Even if he’s adamant he doesn't need anything, a sweet or funny <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g3389/fathers-day-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's day card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's day card</a> offers the perfect spot for you to jot down some special words that will make his heart swell with love. We've got a bunch of great <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g20717398/step-dad-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:step dad quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">step dad quotes</a>, too!</p><p>Among our favorite quotes is Stanley T. Banks' wise words: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero." We also love this quote from Michael Josephson: "One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say."</p><p>P.S. Don't miss our favorite <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g27394192/father-son-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:father-son quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">father-son quotes</a> and our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1465/fathers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fathers-day-gift-guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fathers-day-gift-guide</a>.</p>
<p>"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life."</p>
Richard Bach

<p>"Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man."</p>
Frank Pittman

<p>"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature."</p>
Antoine Francois Prevost

<p>"A son is a son till he gets a wife; a daughter is a daughter for the rest of her life."</p>
Irish Saying

<p>"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best."</p>
Ken Norton

<p>"You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero."</p>
Stanley T. Banks

<p>"He sweeps her hair back from her ears and he swings her above his head. He says she is his émerveillement, he says he will never leave her, not in a million years."</p>
Anthony Doerr

<p>"I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart."</p>
Terri Guillemets

<p>"A little girl giggles when she is denied an ice cream by her mother. She knows daddy will get her some later."</p>
Unknown

<p>"One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say."</p>
Michael Josephson

<p>"A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again."</p>
Enid Bagnold

<p>"Fathers, be your daughter’s first love and she’ll never settle for anything less."</p>
Unknown

<p>"There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself."</p>
John Gregory Brown

<p>"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection."</p>
Sigmund Freud

<p>"Having a daughter makes you see things in a different way. This is my only girl. So I don’t care what it takes to protect her. You can call it what you want to call it. As long as you treat her the same way I treat her, like my princess, I don’t mind."</p>
Tracy Morgan

<p>"Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian and simply being there every time I need a hug."</p>
Agatha Stephanie Lin

<p>"He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime." </p>
George Saunders

<p>"Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter."</p>
Joseph Addison

<p>"My dear father; my dear friend; the best and wisest man I ever knew, who taught me many lessons and showed me many things as we went together along the country by-ways."</p>
Sarah Orne Jewett

<p>"When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away."</p>
Hugh Jackman

<p>"The happiest moment of my life was probably when my daughter was born."</p>
David Duchovny

<p>"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."</p>
Jim Valvano

<p>"A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness."</p>
Ben Sirach

<p>"A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world."</p>
Mat Johnson

<p>"A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives."</p>
Ama H. Vanniarachchy

<p>"A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life."</p>
Dr. James Dobson

<p>"There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father."</p>
Alison Lohman

<p>"My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun."</p>
Bindi Irwin

<p>"I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad."</p>
Lady Gaga

<p>"When my daughter says 'Daddy, I need you!' I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more."</p>
Stanley Behrman

<p>“Being a daddy’s girl is like having a permanent armor for the rest of your life.”</p>
Marinela Reka

<p>“I think my mom put it best. Little girls soften their daddy’s hearts.”</p>
Paul Walker

<p>"The greatest thing a father can do for his daughter is to love her mother.”</p>
Elaine S. Dalton

<p>“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.”</p>
Clarence Budington Kelland

<p>"Many a man wishes he were strong enough to tear a telephone book in half―especially if he has a teenage daughter."</p>
Guy Lombardo

<p>“Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes.”</p>
Gloria Naylor

<p>“It was my father who taught me to value myself."</p>
Dawn French

<p>“To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.”</p>
Euripides

<p>“Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero."</p>
Bindi Irwin

<p>“To her, the name of father was another name for love.”</p>
Fanny Fern

<p>“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father."</p>
Harper Lee

<p>“A girl’s first true love is her father.”</p>
Marisol Santiago

<p>“On behalf of every man looking out for every girl, you are the God and weight of her world.”</p>
John Mayer

<p>“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.”</p>
Hedy Lamar

<p>“Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter.”</p>
Joseph Addison

<p>“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.”</p>
Michael Ratnadeepak

<p>“You've had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born.”</p>
Tim McGraw

<p>“A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart.”</p>
Unknown

<p>“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back."</p>
Linda Poindexter

<p>"A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against she will judge all men."</p>
Unknown

