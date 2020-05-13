50 Father-Daughter Quotes That Will Warm Your Heart

You want to make sure Father's Day is perfect for the man who is absolutely everything to you, and we understand that. While it can be difficult to figure out what to buy the guy who does so much for everyone else, you don't have to be at a loss for words this Father's Day. We've gathered some lovely, heartfelt father-daughter quotes to help you express exactly who you feel about the men (dads, grandpas, and so on!) who helped raise you. These Father's Day quotes will make Dad feel extra appreciated on his big day. Even if he’s adamant he doesn't need anything, a sweet or funny Father's day card offers the perfect spot for you to jot down some special words that will make his heart swell with love. We've got a bunch of great step dad quotes, too!

Among our favorite quotes is Stanley T. Banks' wise words: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero." We also love this quote from Michael Josephson: "One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say."

