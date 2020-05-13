50 Father-Daughter Quotes That Will Warm Your Heart

50 Father-Daughter Quotes That Will Warm Your HeartCountry LivingMay 13, 2020, 8:27 p.m. UTC“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.”From Country Living50 Father-Daughter Quotes That Will Warm Your HeartYou want to make sure Father's Day is perfect for the man who is absolutely everything to you, and we understand that. While it can be difficult to figure out what to buy the guy who does so much for everyone else, you don't have to be at a loss for words this Father's Day. We've gathered some lovely, heartfelt father-daughter quotes to help you express exactly who you feel about the men (dads, grandpas, and so on!) who helped raise you. These Father's Day quotes will make Dad feel extra appreciated on his big day. Even if he’s adamant he doesn't need anything, a sweet or funny Father's day card offers the perfect spot for you to jot down some special words that will make his heart swell with love. We've got a bunch of great step dad quotes, too!Among our favorite quotes is Stanley T. Banks' wise words: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero." We also love this quote from Michael Josephson: "One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say."P.S. Don't miss our favorite father-son quotes and our fathers-day-gift-guide.Richard Bach"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life."Frank Pittman"Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man."Scroll to continue with contentAdAntoine Francois Prevost"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature."Irish Saying"A son is a son till he gets a wife; a daughter is a daughter for the rest of her life."Ken Norton"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best."Stanley T. Banks"You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero."Anthony Doerr"He sweeps her hair back from her ears and he swings her above his head. He says she is his émerveillement, he says he will never leave her, not in a million years."Terri Guillemets"I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart."Unknown"A little girl giggles when she is denied an ice cream by her mother. She knows daddy will get her some later."Michael Josephson"One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say."Enid Bagnold"A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again."Unknown"Fathers, be your daughter’s first love and she’ll never settle for anything less."John Gregory Brown"There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself."Sigmund Freud"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection."Tracy Morgan"Having a daughter makes you see things in a different way. This is my only girl. So I don’t care what it takes to protect her. You can call it what you want to call it. As long as you treat her the same way I treat her, like my princess, I don’t mind."Agatha Stephanie Lin"Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian and simply being there every time I need a hug."George Saunders"He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime." Joseph Addison"Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter."Sarah Orne Jewett"My dear father; my dear friend; the best and wisest man I ever knew, who taught me many lessons and showed me many things as we went together along the country by-ways."Hugh Jackman"When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away."David Duchovny"The happiest moment of my life was probably when my daughter was born."Jim Valvano"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."Ben Sirach"A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness."Mat Johnson"A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world."Ama H. Vanniarachchy"A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives."Dr. James Dobson"A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life."Alison Lohman"There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father."Bindi Irwin"My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun."Lady Gaga"I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad."Stanley Behrman"When my daughter says 'Daddy, I need you!' I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more."Marinela Reka“Being a daddy’s girl is like having a permanent armor for the rest of your life.”Paul Walker“I think my mom put it best. Little girls soften their daddy’s hearts.”Elaine S. Dalton"The greatest thing a father can do for his daughter is to love her mother.”Clarence Budington Kelland“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.”Guy Lombardo"Many a man wishes he were strong enough to tear a telephone book in half―especially if he has a teenage daughter."Gloria Naylor“Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes.”Dawn French“It was my father who taught me to value myself."Euripides“To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.”Bindi Irwin“Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero."Fanny Fern“To her, the name of father was another name for love.”Harper Lee“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father."Marisol Santiago“A girl’s first true love is her father.”John Mayer“On behalf of every man looking out for every girl, you are the God and weight of her world.”Hedy Lamar“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.”Joseph Addison“Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter.”Michael Ratnadeepak“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.”Tim McGraw“You've had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born.”Unknown“A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart.”Linda Poindexter“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back."Unknown"A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against she will judge all men."