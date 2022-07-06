These 25 Bible Verses Will Help You Find Strength When You Need It

  • <p>“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” </p>
    1) Proverbs 31:25

    “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”

  • <p>“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had.” </p>
    2) Romans 15:5

    “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had.”

  • <p>“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” <br></p>
    3) Thessalonians 5:11

    “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

  • <p>“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” </p>
    4) John 16:33

    “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

  • <p>“I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” </p>
    5) Psalm 121:1-2

    “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

  • <p>"Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength."</p>
    6) Nehemiah 8:10

    "Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength."

  • <p>"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."</p>
    7) Isaiah 41:10

    "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

  • <p>"The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory. This is my God, and I will praise him—my father’s God, and I will exalt him."</p>
    8) Exodus 15:2

    "The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory. This is my God, and I will praise him—my father’s God, and I will exalt him."

  • <p>"Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."</p>
    9) Joshua 1:9

    "Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

  • <p>"Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord, is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation."</p>
    10) Isaiah 12:2

    "Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord, is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation."

  • <p>"He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless."</p>
    11) Isaiah 40:29

    "He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless."

  • <p>"And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast."</p>
    12) 1 Peter 5:10

    "And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast."

  • <p>"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."</p>
    13) Psalm 73:26

    "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

  • <p>"I can do all this through him who gives me strength."</p>
    14) Phillippians 4:13

    "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

  • <p>"That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong."</p>
    15) 2 Corinthians 12:10

    "That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong."

  • <p>"But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one."</p>
    16) 2 Thessalonians 3:3

    "But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one."

  • <p>"Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always."</p>
    17) 1 Chronicles 16:11

    "Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always."

  • <p>"Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong."</p>
    18) 1 Corinthians 16:13

    "Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong."

  • <p>"The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights."</p>
    19) Habakkuk 3:19

    "The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights."

  • <p>"Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power."</p>
    20) Ephesians 6:10

    "Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power."

  • <p>"The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace."</p>
    21) Psalm 29:11

    "The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace."

  • <p>"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."</p>
    22) Deuteronomy 31:6

    "Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."

  • <p>"The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?"</p>
    23) Psalm 27:1

    "The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?"

  • <p>"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."</p>
    24) Isaiah 40:31

    "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

  • <p>"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging."</p>
    25) Psalm 46:1-3

    "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging."

Find inner courage in these Bible verses about strength and healing. In hard times, scripture can serve as a powerful reminder that, with a little faith, strength can always be found, even when we think it's lost.

