20 Dreamy Decor Ideas for Above the Bed

While the focal point of the bedroom is, well, usually the bed, there are countless creative bedroom decorating ideas. There's no arguing that the style of bed frame, piles of pretty pillows, passed-down antique quilts, and comfy coverlets are thoughtful and cozy bedroom bedroom ideas. You can also add loads of design personality to your restful retreat with a selection from the best bedroom paint colors and come up with some ideas for creative bedroom wall decor.

But don't stop there. A prime (and often ignored!) spot for something a little extra special is that blank space above the bed. How (and with what) you choose to fill this blank space will likely depend on the type of bedroom you're decorating (master suite, guest room, kids’ bedroom), your budget, and your overall design style.

For a cheerful guest room that isn’t used very often, a surprising installation of old book pages hung in a grid is an inexpensive yet memorable option. A creative DIY “headboard” made of colorful boat paddles feels happily at home on the wall of a lakeside retreat bedroom. In a kids' bedroom, consider your little one's interests and hobbies. For example, a set of vintage globes strung above the bed makes for sweet dreams for that aspiring world traveler. In any bedroom, the area above the bed is ideal for a favorite piece of artwork that ties the room together, displaying collections, or showcasing that prized flea-market find.

Whether your bedroom style is filled with rustic decorating ideas, clean-lined and simple, or fun and playful, here are 20 decor ideas to try above your bed.