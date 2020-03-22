20 Dreamy Decor Ideas for Above the Bed

Take this blank space from boring and bare to bold and beautiful.

<p>While the focal point of the bedroom is, well, usually the bed, there are countless creative <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/g1192/bedroom-designs-gallery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom decorating ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom decorating ideas</a>. There's no arguing that the style of bed frame, piles of pretty pillows, passed-down antique quilts, and comfy coverlets are thoughtful and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1389/cozy-bedroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy bedroom bedroom ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cozy bedroom bedroom ideas</a>. You can also add loads of design personality to your restful retreat with a selection from the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/color/a30173089/best-paint-colors-for-bedrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best bedroom paint colors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best bedroom paint colors</a> and come up with some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g28557737/bedroom-wall-decor-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ideas for creative bedroom wall decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ideas for creative bedroom wall decor</a>. </p><p>But don't stop there. A prime (and often ignored!) spot for something a little extra special is that blank space above the bed. How (and with what) you choose to fill this blank space will likely depend on the type of bedroom you're decorating (master suite, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g678/guest-bedroom-decorating-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:guest room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">guest room</a>, kids’ bedroom), your budget, and your overall design style.</p><p>For a cheerful guest room that isn’t used very often, a surprising installation of old book pages hung in a grid is an inexpensive yet memorable option. A creative DIY “headboard” made of colorful boat paddles feels happily at home on the wall of a lakeside retreat bedroom. In a kids' bedroom, consider your little one's interests and hobbies. For example, a set of vintage globes strung above the bed makes for sweet dreams for that aspiring world traveler. In any bedroom, the area above the bed is ideal for a favorite piece of artwork that ties the room together, displaying collections, or showcasing that prized flea-market find.</p><p>Whether your bedroom style is filled with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g30569494/rustic-bedroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rustic decorating ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rustic decorating ideas</a>, clean-lined and simple, or fun and playful, here are 20 decor ideas to try above your bed. </p>
<p>In this boys’ room, an American flag is just the right width to fill the space above the bed. </p><p>Pro tip: When hanging the flag horizontally or vertically, the canton (the blue square, or field, with stars) should always be in the top left corner.</p>
<p>The found sign hanging above the bed inspired the palette for the guest bedroom. “I love the scrolling on the sides,” says homeowner Renita Browning. The sign’s black-and-white combo is carried throughout the room, as seen in the bed, bedding, and stacked nightstand comprised of a chippy white trunk and old black toolbox.</p>
<p>Homeowner Jenni Yolo got creative in her nursery. “I framed some pages torn from a damaged, old alphabet book in some cheap frames from Amazon,” she says. Layered atop peel-and-stick wallpaper on the top half, the neat row of frames hang high enough to keep tiny hands at bay.</p>
<p>Take a page (or 15, in this case) from an old book and hang in a grid for a simple and inexpensive over-the-bed art installation. Pro tip: Use double-sided tape for easy application and a clean look.</p>
<p>Playful yet simple white pom-pom-trimmed curtains hung behind (and wrapped around the corners of) the matching beds add a touch of softness to iron furniture. The curtain panels frame oil portraits, which the homeowner collects.</p>
<p>A collection of pewter plates firmly secured to the wall shimmers against paneled walls painted a crisp country blue.</p>
<p>In this attic bedroom, a sweet needlepoint in a simple frame makes for charming above-the-bed artwork.</p>
<p>For a dreamy boys’ room, a trio of globes strung from the ceiling creates a worldly and creative display. Vintage maps in the corners round out the schoolhouse vibe. </p>
<p>A wood framed mirror reflects the natural light and landscape in this modern-style farmhouse. </p><p>Pro tip: When hanging heavy items above a bed, make sure they are anchored securely to the wall.</p>
<p>A row of colorful paddles painted in bold patterns makes for a punchy DIY (and one-of-a-kind!) "headboard" at this lakeside retreat. Paint your own or buy hand-crafted pieces at <a href="http://www.norquayco.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:norquayco.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">norquayco.com</a>. A trio of straw hats adds extra height for an eye-catching vignette.</p>
<p>A single piece of white folk art above the iron bed brings a just-right amount of texture and interest. (The elaborate canvas was created by women who were learning to sew.)</p>
<p>In this girls’ bedroom, letters from <a href="http://www.anthropologie.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a> mixed in with numbers used at past birthday parties form eye-catching and sentimental wall art that can be added to as the years go on.</p>
<p>In this farmhouse bedroom, the upholstered bed needed to be positioned in front of the window to make the best use of the small space. To complete the focal point, bold draperies in a large-scale floral pattern were hung and can be closed for privacy or to block out sunlight. </p>
<p>This colorful, happy guest room shines bright thanks to a single barn light hung over the bed. </p><p>Pro tip: Install a dimmer switch to adjust nighttime reading light.</p>
<p>Vintage signal flag "bunting" is draped above a navy headboard and enhances the sense of place for this lake house location.</p><p>Know your flags: The rectangular flags stand for letters; number flags are triangular.</p>
<p>In this light and airy bedroom, the bed is placed beneath the large window. Vintage French linens used to make the window treatment (as well as the bed skirt and slipcovered chair) provide privacy while letting in ample natural light.</p>
<p>Hanging Western hats around rising antlers (an animal-friendly take on taxidermy) makes for a lively, rustic accent wall above the bed. </p>
<p>A shallow shelf created by installing standard painted trim offers a clever and easy (no nails! no measuring!) way to prop up art above the bed in this tiny bedroom. Swap out frames as you wish. Bonus: The horizontal wood paneling below acts as a makeshift headboard.<br></p>
<p>Instead of the typical grid arrangement, this assortment of trays and landscapes are hung above the bed in a diamond pattern. The trays might be an unexpected choice but add another layer of texture, along with the grasscloth wallpaper and rush headboard.</p>
<p>A simple wreath with a ribbon bow hanging above the chippy white bed brings a sweet, feminine touch to this bedroom. </p>
