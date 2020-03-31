20 DIY Outdoor Fireplaces to Keep You Cozy

Since mankind first began using flames to light up the night, to cook and keep warm and ward off predators, humans have been drawn to fire. It's a force to be reckoned with, beautiful and beguiling—and dangerous too, if uncontrolled. It's said that the ability to use fire is one of the characteristics that separates humans from other animals. Today, some 1.5 million years after the first people discovered fire, we still make it, and find great satisfaction in cooking meat over a flame. After all, isn't inviting friends and families over to tip a few cold ones around the barbecue one of the most beloved summer traditions? But there are more ways to enjoy backyard fires than by merely grilling. From how to build a fireplace, to the best way to make fire pit, the following DIY outdoor fireplace tutorials will give you all the know-how you need to be relaxing by the glow of an outdoor fire in no time.