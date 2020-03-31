20 DIY Outdoor Fireplaces to Keep You Cozy

Whether you want to go elaborate or rustic, these fireplaces will light up your yard.

<p>Since mankind first began using flames to light up the night, to cook and keep warm and ward off predators, humans have been drawn to fire. It's a force to be reckoned with, beautiful and beguiling—and dangerous too, if uncontrolled. It's said that the ability to use fire is one of the characteristics that separates humans from other animals. Today, some 1.5 million years after the first people discovered fire, we still make it, and find great satisfaction in cooking meat over a flame. After all, isn't inviting friends and families over to tip a few cold ones around the barbecue one of the most beloved summer traditions? But there are more ways to enjoy backyard fires than by merely grilling. From how to build a fireplace, to the best way to make fire pit, the following DIY outdoor fireplace tutorials will give you all the know-how you need to be relaxing by the glow of an outdoor fire in no time.</p>
<p>This easy-peasy fire pit can be knocked out in an afternoon, so you can be toasting marshmallows over it by evening. Use two or three layers of landscaping stone—it's your choice.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/2014/09/make-your-own-fire-pit-in-4-easy-steps.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FQuikrete-Company-9902-10-Construction-Adhesive-10-Ounce-Construction-Grade-Eac%2F21589693%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D1194%26adid%3D22222222227000000000%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D42423897272%26wl4%3Daud-430887228898%253Apla-51320962143%26wl5%3D9006520%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D112550058%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D21589693%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw6_vzBRCIARIsAOs54z63grzgLl4o5MdWGT2zuzHKc5T9_G_UuN8TPDYrYp8FtplmBMHx_qwaAlNBEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MASONRY ADHESIVE">SHOP MASONRY ADHESIVE </a></p>
<p>If space is at a premium in your backyard, build yourself this nifty fire bowl table, made to fit a deck or patio. But be aware you should only use gel burners or small eco logs with it.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.interiorfrugalista.com/2013/07/diy-adirondack-fire-bowl-table.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interior Frugalista" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Interior Frugalista</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/DEWALT-10-Inch-2-Inch-Capacity-DWE7491RS/dp/B00F2CGXGG/ref=zg_bs_552962_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=04H09JG4S4GT9EHMY130&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TABLE SAWS">SHOP TABLE SAWS</a></p>
<p>For a fire pit the whole family can enjoy, use granite, sand or pea gravel to make a wide circle around the pit. It's not only safer, but it looks great too.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.scatteredthoughtsofacraftymom.com/how-to-make-a-fire-pit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJackson-M6T22-6-Cubic-Steel-Wheelbarrow%2F20463684&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WHEELBARROWS">SHOP WHEELBARROWS</a><br> </p>
<p><strong>BALI OUTDOORS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YC6B5D9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This charming little chimenea will brighten up your patio or backyard with a 360 degree view of the fire. It's also designed to funnel smoke up and away, so it won't get in your eyes.</p>
<p>Throw another shrimp on the barbie with this stylish square fire pit topped by a grill. Made from a kit, it can be built in just two hours. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://redheadcandecorate.com/2014/09/diy-fire-pit-kit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Redhead Can Decorate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Redhead Can Decorate</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/TEKTON-30603-Fiberglass-Handle-16-Ounce/dp/B00KX4KB5M/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=mallets&qid=1585435232&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MALLETS">SHOP MALLETS</a></p>
<p>Add instant allure to your outdoor space with this pretty-as-a-picture fire bowl. Just be sure not to rush the drying time on the concrete.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.scrappygeek.com/diy-concrete-fire-bowl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scrappy Geek" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scrappy Geek</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSTANLEY-14-563W-FatMax-Straight-Aviation-Snips%2F14146150%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D1122%26adid%3D22222222227000000000%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D42423897272%26wl4%3Daud-430887228898%253Apla-51320962143%26wl5%3D9006520%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D101593696%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D14146150%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw6_vzBRCIARIsAOs54z4CNr4HAGC70UgYULKueKPaiUOBST7vqEj8fwFfnqkKSy3JNr0YzlwaAprZEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TIN SNIPS">SHOP TIN SNIPS </a></p>
<p><strong>Red Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$235.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00M26QKMM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This extra-large outdoor fireplace comes with a door, cover, and raised legs for added safety. Chefs will love the chrome cooking grate that's removable for easy cleanup.</p>
<p>This lovely fire pit can sit on a patio because it was built with an insert, which prevents heat from coming in direct contact with the concrete. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.creativelysouthern.com/2012/09/how-to-build-firepit.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creatively Southern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creatively Southern</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMutual-Materials-Retaining-Wall-6x4x8-VineyardStone-Antique-Rosebrown%2F16783078&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP RETAINING WALL BLOCKS">SHOP RETAINING WALL BLOCKS</a><strong><br></strong></p>
<p>Bring memories of camp back with this homey fire pit that's far more durable than it looks, thanks to the concrete used to bind the rocks together.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.grecodesigncompany.com/diy/firepit-diy-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greco Design Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greco Design Co</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F5-Piece-Concrete-Cement-Hand-Mason-Masonry-Margin-Trowel-Finishing-Finish-Tool-Set%2F751606050&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TROWELS">SHOP TROWELS</a></p>
<p>You won't want to share this exquisite little fire pit, which is lined with a wire mesh bottom to hold stones and a gel fuel can.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.theartofdoingstuff.com/how-to-make-a-personal-fire-pit-for-cheap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Art of Doing Stuff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Art of Doing Stuff</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPermatex-Clear-RTV-Silicone-Adhesive-Sealant%2F16879903&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SILICONE">SHOP SILICONE</a></p>
<p><strong>Sunnydaze Decor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$429.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075SBGQ8G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of durable rolled steel, this fire pit has a beautiful antique look due to its oxidized finish. </p>
<p><strong>Kotulas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075LHXRZ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This chiminea, which is styled to look like a a cabin, isn't only cute. Crafted of steel, it's perfect for outdoor cooking too.</p>
<p>What's better than a fire pit in the backyard? A fire pit that can double as a handy table when not in use.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.keepingitsimplecrafts.com/how-to-build-diy-fire-pit-for-only-60/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keeping it Simple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Keeping it Simple</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FQuikrete-Paver-Sand-50-Lb%2F126404373%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D466%26adid%3D22222222227071918827%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D182811257469%26wl4%3Daud-430887228898%253Apla-285239935809%26wl5%3D9006520%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D111840037%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D126404373%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw6_vzBRCIARIsAOs54z4_ukb2zGSvGrAifbdg3voZoJHXEuXNs4L0p-_farvDir2f6WUXJREaAmO2EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PAVER SAND">SHOP PAVER SAND</a></p>
<p>Made specifically for s'mores-loving families, this sweet little table top burner can be used when the weather is too warm for the fire pit.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sincerelymariedesigns.com/diy-tabletop-marshmallow-roaster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sincerely, Marie Designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sincerely, Marie Designs</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRiver-Rocks-Assorted-Earth-Tones-2-2-lb%2F915756258%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D1453%26adid%3D22222222227239245408%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D286030981165%26wl4%3Daud-430887228898%253Apla-483740268449%26wl5%3D9006520%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D112550049%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D915756258%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw6_vzBRCIARIsAOs54z4mFS06uXhrvZO5R3jM7R0aUNqgIFeDMDRDtIRdDS5GVFtWFKDcETcaAjpaEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP RIVER ROCKS">SHOP RIVER ROCKS</a></p>
<p>Sleek but sturdy, this modern fire pit is also portable and can be made for under $50.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.manmadediy.com/2618-how-to-make-a-diy-modern-concrete-fire-pit-from-scratch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ManMade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ManMade</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F3M-26060CP-P-G-Pro-Grade-No-Slip-Grip-Advanced-Sandpaper-9-X-11-Inches-60-Grit%2F545905180&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SANDPAPER">SHOP SANDPAPER</a></p>
<p><strong>Endless Summer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$213.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DNWW8BM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for anyone who doesn't want the muss and fuss of a wood fire, this LP gas fire table makes for a snazzy addition to a patio or porch.</p>
<p><strong>Landmann USA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$100.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001071ILM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jazzy fire pit will have you seeing stars thanks to its celestial cut-outs. It comes with a poker, spark screen, and cooking grate.</p>
<p>Dazzle your friends with this outdoor fireplace fit for royalty—just make sure you consult a professional before attempting a DIY project of this scale.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.livingstonemasons.com/instructional/how-to-build-an-outdoor-fireplace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Living Stone Masonry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Living Stone Masonry</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStanley-FatMax-43-572-72-Inch-Non-Magnetic-Level%2F15691447&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg31966151%2Foutdoor-fireplace-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LEVELS">SHOP LEVELS</a></p>
<p>Not only practical but beautiful as well, this oven made from fire bricks will help you create the perfect pizza—and become the stunning centerpiece of your backyard.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://tikkido.com/blog/wood-fired-pizza-oven-tutorial" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tikkido" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tikkido</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Coyote-Landscape-Products-Piece-Rebar/dp/B01FS2X8CG?ref_=s9_apbd_omwf_hd_bw_buDdh&pf_rd_r=24CQ3NATPSTDZCDBW68X&pf_rd_p=5b26e49d-bc5a-5bd6-96a7-98d5723f42c0&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&pf_rd_t=BROWSE&pf_rd_i=13398801&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP REBAR">SHOP REBAR</a></p>
<p><strong>Landmann</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$107.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071YT91LP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.31966151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter where you sit, you'll have a view of the flames with this circular fire pit, which comes with a 360-degree chrome-plated steel spark screen.</p>
