20 DIY Outdoor Fireplaces to Keep You Cozy

20 DIY Outdoor Fireplaces to Keep You CozyCountry LivingMarch 31, 2020, 4:37 a.m. UTCWhether you want to go elaborate or rustic, these fireplaces will light up your yard.From Country Living20 DIY Outdoor Fireplaces to Keep You CozySince mankind first began using flames to light up the night, to cook and keep warm and ward off predators, humans have been drawn to fire. It's a force to be reckoned with, beautiful and beguiling—and dangerous too, if uncontrolled. It's said that the ability to use fire is one of the characteristics that separates humans from other animals. Today, some 1.5 million years after the first people discovered fire, we still make it, and find great satisfaction in cooking meat over a flame. After all, isn't inviting friends and families over to tip a few cold ones around the barbecue one of the most beloved summer traditions? But there are more ways to enjoy backyard fires than by merely grilling. From how to build a fireplace, to the best way to make fire pit, the following DIY outdoor fireplace tutorials will give you all the know-how you need to be relaxing by the glow of an outdoor fire in no time.DIY Four Step Fire PitThis easy-peasy fire pit can be knocked out in an afternoon, so you can be toasting marshmallows over it by evening. Use two or three layers of landscaping stone—it's your choice.Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.SHOP MASONRY ADHESIVE DIY Adirondack Fire Bowl TableIf space is at a premium in your backyard, build yourself this nifty fire bowl table, made to fit a deck or patio. But be aware you should only use gel burners or small eco logs with it.Get the tutorial at Interior Frugalista.SHOP TABLE SAWSScroll to continue with contentAdDIY Outdoor Fire PitFor a fire pit the whole family can enjoy, use granite, sand or pea gravel to make a wide circle around the pit. It's not only safer, but it looks great too.Get the tutorial at Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom.SHOP WHEELBARROWS DIY Fire Pit with GrillThrow another shrimp on the barbie with this stylish square fire pit topped by a grill. Made from a kit, it can be built in just two hours. Get the tutorial at Redhead Can Decorate.SHOP MALLETSDIY Concrete Fire BowlAdd instant allure to your outdoor space with this pretty-as-a-picture fire bowl. Just be sure not to rush the drying time on the concrete.Get the tutorial at Scrappy Geek.SHOP TIN SNIPS Chefs will love the chrome cooking grate that's removable for easy cleanup.DIY Fire Pit on a PatioThis lovely fire pit can sit on a patio because it was built with an insert, which prevents heat from coming in direct contact with the concrete. Get the tutorial at Creatively Southern.SHOP RETAINING WALL BLOCKSDIY Rustic Fire PitBring memories of camp back with this homey fire pit that's far more durable than it looks, thanks to the concrete used to bind the rocks together.Get the tutorial at Greco Design Co.SHOP TROWELSDIY Personal Fire PitYou won't want to share this exquisite little fire pit, which is lined with a wire mesh bottom to hold stones and a gel fuel can.Get the tutorial at The Art of Doing Stuff.SHOP SILICONE Cabin-Style ChimineaKotulasamazon.com$129.99Shop NowThis chiminea, which is styled to look like a a cabin, isn't only cute. Crafted of steel, it's perfect for outdoor cooking too.DIY Fire Pit with CoverWhat's better than a fire pit in the backyard? A fire pit that can double as a handy table when not in use.Get the tutorial at Keeping it Simple.SHOP PAVER SANDDIY Tabletop BurnerMade specifically for s'mores-loving families, this sweet little table top burner can be used when the weather is too warm for the fire pit.Get the tutorial at Sincerely, Marie Designs.SHOP RIVER ROCKSDIY Modern Concrete Fire PitSleek but sturdy, this modern fire pit is also portable and can be made for under $50.Get the tutorial at ManMade.SHOP SANDPAPER It comes with a poker, spark screen, and cooking grate.DIY Outdoor FireplaceDazzle your friends with this outdoor fireplace fit for royalty—just make sure you consult a professional before attempting a DIY project of this scale.Get the tutorial at Living Stone Masonry.SHOP LEVELSDIY Pizza OvenNot only practical but beautiful as well, this oven made from fire bricks will help you create the perfect pizza—and become the stunning centerpiece of your backyard.Get the tutorial at Tikkido.SHOP REBAR