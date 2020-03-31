20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Child

20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner ChildCountry LivingMarch 31, 2020, 1:40 a.m. UTCYou had these quotes memorized as a kid—now get ready to enjoy them again as an adult.From Country Living20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner ChildWe can tell already—you were that kid that had every Disney movie memorized. Right? And the night before your family went on vacation to Disney World, you couldn’t sleep a wink because of your excitement. And you were always clutching the stuffed animal of your favorite character tight and never wanted to let it go…except when forced into the washing machine. But now you’re an adult and you’ve left those Disney days behind you—and yet you feel something missing. Maybe you’re like me and recently logged into Disney+ for the first time and was overcome with a tidal wave of nostalgia. You realized that you still know all the words. And that you're due for a trip to the Magic Kingdom. Plus, there are even more characters to fall in love with. And best of all, you can now share them with the children in your life. It’s time to dust off that childlike spirit and let your favorite characters inspire you with these best Disney quotes. Who knew so much of what they had to say was actually really good advice for how to navigate life…even as an adult?Cinderella"No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."Pooh"Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.”Scroll to continue with contentAdMerida"Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it."Timothy Mouse"The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up."Snow White"Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine."Fairy Godmother"Even miracles take a little time."Gusteau"If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead."The Emperor"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all."Mary Poppins"In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun."Buzz Lightyear“To infinity and beyond!”The Blue Fairy"Always let your conscience be your guide."Olaf“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.”The Cheshire Cat"If you don't know where you want to go, then it doesn't matter which path you take." Dory“Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home.”Stitch“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind.”Edna Mode“I never look back, darling! It distracts me from the now.”Lumiere“You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring!”Timon“Motto? Nothing, what’s a motto with you?”Archimedes"Man has always learned from the past. After all, you can’t learn history in reverse!”Zeus"A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart."