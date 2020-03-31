20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Child

You had these quotes memorized as a kid—now get ready to enjoy them again as an adult.

<p>We can tell already—you were that kid that had every <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g30875475/kids-movies-disney-plus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney movie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disney movie</a> memorized. Right? And the night before your family went on vacation to Disney World, you couldn’t sleep a wink because of your excitement. And you were always clutching the stuffed animal of your favorite character tight and never wanted to let it go…except when forced into the washing machine. But now you’re an adult and you’ve left those Disney days behind you—and yet you feel something missing. Maybe you’re like me and recently logged into <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a29504770/how-much-is-disney-plus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney+" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disney+</a> for the first time and was overcome with a tidal wave of nostalgia. You realized that you still know all the words. And that you're due for a trip to the Magic Kingdom. Plus, there are even more characters to fall in love with. And best of all, you can now share them with the children in your life. It’s time to dust off that childlike spirit and let your favorite characters inspire you with these best Disney quotes. Who knew so much of what they had to say was actually really good advice for how to navigate life…even as an adult?</p>
20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Child

<p>"No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."</p>
Cinderella

<p>"Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.”</p>
Pooh

<p>"Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it."</p>
Merida

<p>"The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up."</p>
Timothy Mouse

<p>"Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine."</p>
Snow White

<p>"Even miracles take a little time."</p>
Fairy Godmother

<p>"If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead."</p>
Gusteau

<p>"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all."</p>
The Emperor

<p>"In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun."</p>
Mary Poppins

<p>“To infinity and beyond!”</p>
Buzz Lightyear

<p>"Always let your conscience be your guide."</p>
The Blue Fairy

<p>“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.”</p>
Olaf

<p>"If you don't know where you want to go, then it doesn't matter which path you take." </p>
The Cheshire Cat

<p>“Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home.”</p>
Dory

<p>“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind.”</p>
Stitch

<p>“I never look back, darling! It distracts me from the now.”</p>
Edna Mode

<p>“You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring!”</p>
Lumiere

<p>“Motto? Nothing, what’s a motto with you?”</p>
Timon

<p>"Man has always learned from the past. After all, you can’t learn history in reverse!”</p>
Archimedes

<p>"A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart."</p>
Zeus

