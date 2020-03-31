20 Disney Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Child

We can tell already—you were that kid that had every Disney movie memorized. Right? And the night before your family went on vacation to Disney World, you couldn’t sleep a wink because of your excitement. And you were always clutching the stuffed animal of your favorite character tight and never wanted to let it go…except when forced into the washing machine. But now you’re an adult and you’ve left those Disney days behind you—and yet you feel something missing. Maybe you’re like me and recently logged into Disney+ for the first time and was overcome with a tidal wave of nostalgia. You realized that you still know all the words. And that you're due for a trip to the Magic Kingdom. Plus, there are even more characters to fall in love with. And best of all, you can now share them with the children in your life. It’s time to dust off that childlike spirit and let your favorite characters inspire you with these best Disney quotes. Who knew so much of what they had to say was actually really good advice for how to navigate life…even as an adult?