Adopt One of These Hypoallergenic Dogs for Endless Cuddles

If you want a cuddly pet, but can't stand the sniffles you get when you bury your face in that soft, sweet fur, hypoallergenic dogs might be the answer to your puppy prayers. Hypoallergenic dogs who don't shed are the perfect choice for potential pup parents who need a sneeze-free friend. Whether you can't stand picking fur off your clothes or suffer from canine-induced allergy attacks, don't count out dog ownership just yet. The experts at the American Kennel Club have pointed us toward these adorable dogs who will give you all of their love, without leaving all of their fur everywhere. Go ahead, start picking out animal accessories.