20 Coolest Valet Trays for Staying Organized

  • <p>I figured that, at some point, at some moment in time along the way of life, you just become the sort of person that doesn't forget where they put their keys. The kind of person that never has to set aside time to look for their <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/advice/g1455/best-wallets-for-men-shopping-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wallets" class="link ">wallets</a> because they already <em>know </em>where their wallet is. They always know where their wallet is. Not so.</p><p>Turns out, for the disorganized in both behavior and in spirit, disorganization will follow you wherever you go. The key to keeping it mostly together is to follow that sage old advice: have a home for everything. That's a little dramatic, in my opinion, but having a home for stuff that you need and that which is very annoying to lose is super useful. A valet tray you keep right at your entryway—a home for your most important leaving-the-house items—is one such useful piece. </p><p>Valet trays are little pieces of organizational wonder. They're small because they're just meant to hold those things that you're picking up and putting down often. It's open—because you need to actually see those things—but having them contained in this little space looks and feels so much more organized than just throwing them on the entryway table. Plus, having a dedicated spot for them frees up any headspace you might otherwise have to use in locating them every time you go to leave the house. </p><p>Here, we rounded up some of the coolest valet trays out there right now. Some are chic and leather, some hold your <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g3362/affordable-watches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watches" class="link ">watches</a> and phone, and still others have tech charging capabilities built right in. </p>
  • <p><strong>Courant</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fcourant-wireless-charging-accessory-tray-d7555&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Courant's beautiful charging tray is a very good addition to an at-home office space. Keep your keys in one section and charge your phone in the other. </p>
    Catch:3 Wireless Charging Tray

    Courant

    $175.00

    Courant's beautiful charging tray is a very good addition to an at-home office space. Keep your keys in one section and charge your phone in the other.

  • <p><strong>Leatherology </strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$170.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fdeluxe-valet%3Fcolor%3Dbrown&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is a rather executive valet tray, and it won't feel like an eyesore placed on a common space counter or table. </p>
    Deluxe Valet

    Leatherology

    $170.00

    This is a rather executive valet tray, and it won't feel like an eyesore placed on a common space counter or table.

  • <p><strong>CB2</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fheath-cognac-leather-tray%2Fs253331&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This deep leather tray can fit your keys, wallet, and anything else you need to put down and not forget to pick up again later. </p>
    Heath Leather Tray

    CB2

    $79.95

    This deep leather tray can fit your keys, wallet, and anything else you need to put down and not forget to pick up again later.

  • <p><strong>Noah Marion</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fnoah-marion%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F73928-genuine-leather-valet-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The thing about trays that are mostly for organization is that there's no pressure to be flashy. A simple black leather option gets the job done without getting in the way, visually or physically. </p>
    Leather Valet Tray

    Noah Marion

    $90.00

    The thing about trays that are mostly for organization is that there's no pressure to be flashy. A simple black leather option gets the job done without getting in the way, visually or physically.

  • <p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogrammed-wood-and-marble-valet%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Other times, depending on the space, you <em>want </em>a tray that has a little personality. This one is marble and wood, and you can get it customized with initials<em>—</em>ideal for a space of more than one tray or to give as a housewarming gift. </p>
    Wood and Marble Valet Tray

    Mark & Graham

    $69.00

    Other times, depending on the space, you want a tray that has a little personality. This one is marble and wood, and you can get it customized with initialsideal for a space of more than one tray or to give as a housewarming gift.

  • <p><strong>Bey-Berk</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$45.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbey-berk-kelly-silver-plate-valet-tray%2F6764005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a brighter, don't-forget-about-me tray, Bey-Berk's silver plate is a fun take. It looks great in more monochrome, modern spaces, and it provides some audible feedback to help you remember if and when you put your keys down on it. </p>
    Silver Plate Valet Tray

    Bey-Berk

    $45.62

    For a brighter, don't-forget-about-me tray, Bey-Berk's silver plate is a fun take. It looks great in more monochrome, modern spaces, and it provides some audible feedback to help you remember if and when you put your keys down on it.

  • <p><strong>Billy Kirk</strong></p><p>billykirk.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.billykirk.com/collections/accessories-sale/products/no-471-large-leather-valet-trays-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Billy Kirk's green leather valet tray is a fun option for someone who wants a bit more color. It also helps the tray stand out as an item designated for holding your valuables. </p>
    No. 471 Valet Trays

    Billy Kirk

    $45.00

    Billy Kirk's green leather valet tray is a fun option for someone who wants a bit more color. It also helps the tray stand out as an item designated for holding your valuables.

  • <p><strong>Room & Board </strong></p><p>roomandboard.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/catalog/storage-and-entryway/trays-and-small-storage/dylan-leather-valet-tray/464739" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This easy leather tray is great for keeping on a counter or on a desk, where you might put your keys but you also might need it to store your AirPods and sticks of gum. </p>
    Dylan

    Room & Board

    $25.00

    This easy leather tray is great for keeping on a counter or on a desk, where you might put your keys but you also might need it to store your AirPods and sticks of gum.

  • <p><strong>The Citizenry</strong></p><p>the-citizenry.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Fazad-leather-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The higher edges on this tray make it a little more visually interesting and do a little more work in containing stuff, which might be important if you're throwing down jewelry and other small, easy-to-lose items. </p>
    Azad Leather Tray

    The Citizenry

    $65.00

    The higher edges on this tray make it a little more visually interesting and do a little more work in containing stuff, which might be important if you're throwing down jewelry and other small, easy-to-lose items.

  • <p><strong>Juvale</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/juvale-5-compartment-black-faux-leather-mens-valet-catchall-tray-dresser-top-organizer-station-for-wallet-keys-10-x-7-3-x-2-in/-/A-85880294" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the hyper-organized and those who can only dream of being hyper-organized, this is a combination of a valet tray and a catchall. It stores everything in one place so you don't have to find anything a new home. </p>
    Valet Catchall Tray

    Juvale

    $19.99

    For the hyper-organized and those who can only dream of being hyper-organized, this is a combination of a valet tray and a catchall. It stores everything in one place so you don't have to find anything a new home.

  • <p><strong>Goodfellow & Co</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/-/A-75661082" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something that sits on a higher up counter, where you want to be able to clearly see the contents, this tray is perfect. Plus, there are a few separated areas for keeping stuff contained.</p>
    Acacia Wood Valet Tray

    Goodfellow & Co

    $16.99

    For something that sits on a higher up counter, where you want to be able to clearly see the contents, this tray is perfect. Plus, there are a few separated areas for keeping stuff contained.

  • <p><strong>Bey-Berk</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbey-berk-catchall-leather-valet-tray%2F6765001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This little square guy takes up barely any room and won't let your keys get lost in the mess of the rest of your space. </p>
    Catchall Leather Valet Tray

    Bey-Berk

    $24.97

    This little square guy takes up barely any room and won't let your keys get lost in the mess of the rest of your space.

  • <p><strong>The Artifox</strong></p><p>theartifox.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheartifox.com%2Fproducts%2Fvalet-tray-gray%3Fvariant%3D32671998541909&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Valet trays don't <em>need </em>to be for your keys and wallet; you can use them for whatever you want. In fact, we are very into the idea of having one just for charging cables. </p>
    Valet Tray

    The Artifox

    $45.00

    Valet trays don't need to be for your keys and wallet; you can use them for whatever you want. In fact, we are very into the idea of having one just for charging cables.

  • <p><strong>Native Union</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Fnative-union%2Fyellow-heritage-valet-wireless-charger%2F8305961&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Native Union's tray looks like a piece of decor and functions as both a catchall and a phone wireless charger. One for every room, please. </p>
    Heritage Valet Wireless Charger

    Native Union

    $160.00

    Native Union's tray looks like a piece of decor and functions as both a catchall and a phone wireless charger. One for every room, please.

  • <p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$66.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M7XD0CO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39235473%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jonathan Adler is the master of quirky, beautiful home accessories. This valet tray is meant to be seen. </p>
    Tiger Valet Tray

    Jonathan Adler

    $66.50

    Jonathan Adler is the master of quirky, beautiful home accessories. This valet tray is meant to be seen.

  • <p><strong>TherasDecorandGifts</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1102200761%2Fleather-catchall-valet-tray-molded&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a home that loves fun shapes and neutral colors, this Etsy shop makes odd-shaped valet trays in three different sizes. You can buy them individually, but they look even cooler as a group. </p>
    Leather Catchall Valet Tray

    TherasDecorandGifts

    $26.10

    For a home that loves fun shapes and neutral colors, this Etsy shop makes odd-shaped valet trays in three different sizes. You can buy them individually, but they look even cooler as a group.

  • <p><strong>ConcreteProject</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1061245141%2Fvalet-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little details—like a valet tray—in your home give you the chance to add stuff that's interesting without having to overhaul your entire home. A concrete valet tray is a still-usable kind of unique. </p>
    Valet Tray

    ConcreteProject

    $48.00

    Little details—like a valet tray—in your home give you the chance to add stuff that's interesting without having to overhaul your entire home. A concrete valet tray is a still-usable kind of unique.

  • <p><strong>Hay</strong></p><p>hay.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.hay.com/accessories/office/office-accessories/kaleido-tray/100128121.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hay's home organization is often geometrically shaped and brightly colored, which is great for making organization feel like it's fun and decorative rather than annoying. This tray comes in a ton of colors and size options for all your valeting needs. </p>
    Kaleido Tray

    Hay

    $40.00

    Hay's home organization is often geometrically shaped and brightly colored, which is great for making organization feel like it's fun and decorative rather than annoying. This tray comes in a ton of colors and size options for all your valeting needs.

  • <p><strong>SpaceCtrlDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F816482115%2Fspace-ctrl-design-salt-pond-tray-cork&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For all the people who have to chant, "keys, phone, wallet" before they head out the door. And also "keys, phone, wallet, sunglasses, headphones." </p>
    Cork Desk Organizer Tray

    SpaceCtrlDesign

    $38.00

    For all the people who have to chant, "keys, phone, wallet" before they head out the door. And also "keys, phone, wallet, sunglasses, headphones."

  • <p><strong>Craighill</strong></p><p>craighill.co</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraighill.co%2Fproducts%2Flittle-cloud-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39235473%2Fbest-leather-valet-trays-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This little cork tray is unassuming but so much more interesting to sit on a table than just randomly strewn about keys. </p>
    Little Cloud Tray

    Craighill

    $38.00

    This little cork tray is unassuming but so much more interesting to sit on a table than just randomly strewn about keys.

Here is to never desperately searching for your keys, phone, and wallet again.

