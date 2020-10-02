The 20 Coolest New Menswear Picks You Should Scoop This Week

Well, shit. Did nature just go full winter on us? Because I'm facing down yet another dark and dreary New York City day and right now, it's starting to feel a lot like we're about to skip fall completely. A week into the thing and it already looks like we're hightailing it straight to the Arctic tundra portion of the season? It's 2020. That checks. Maybe the DOJ was right—NYC really is an anarchist jurisdiction!

As we rapidly barrel towards the onset of the holiday season (yes, the holiday season fully starts in October), it's high time to take stock of how you want to be dressin' throughout this period of time that, for brevity's sake, I'm going to continue calling fall. The weather ain't the only thing making this particular season a profoundly weird one. The nature of WFH life (for those lucky enough to have jobs that transitioned relatively seamlessly from the office desk to the living room couch) has completely upended the way people around the world are interacting with their clothing. So, if you're feeling conflicted about buying anything new at all, you're not alone.

You might be entirely fed up with wearing sweatpants, or you might feel even more firmly resolved to wear nothing but for as long as you can. You might be yearning for something fresh to jolt your wardrobe back to life or you might feel utterly spent by anything that doesn't spark some serious joy. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, the latest batch of brand-spanking-new menswear has you covered. From not-so-simple tees made with purpose to knits so soft you might just reconsider your commitment to fleece, this week's drops come correct.

Cheers to the weekend, folks. Stay safe out there.