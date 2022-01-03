These 20 common foods aren't what you think they are
- 1/19
Broccoli is a flower
- 2/19
Cauliflower and cabbage are flowers too
- 3/19
Quinoa is a seed
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/19
Rhubarb is a vegetable
- 5/19
Avocados are fruit
- 6/19
Pumpkins are fruits too
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/19
Cocoa beans aren’t beans, but fruit seeds
- 8/19
Coffee beans aren’t beans either
- 9/19
Peppers are fruits
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/19
Corn is not a vegetable but a grain and a fruit
- 11/19
Peanuts are legumes, not nuts
- 12/19
Peas and chickpeas are legumes too
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/19
Strawberries, blackberries and raspberries aren’t berries
- 14/19
Bananas are berries
- 15/19
So are tomatoes, kiwis and pomegranates
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/19
Brown sugar is white sugar
- 17/19
White chocolate is not chocolate
- 18/19
Jelly is not jam, and jam is not jelly
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/19
Pringles aren’t chips, according to Pringles
Bianca Sanchez
Not everything in life is what it seems — not the avocado on your toast or the jelly in your PB&J. Whether you have mistaken a veggie for a fruit or a nut for a legume, blame your parents, school system or supermarket and let’s course correct. Here are some foods that aren’t what you think.