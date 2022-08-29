20 Bible Verses About Gratitude to Others

  • <p>"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."</p>
    1) 1 Thessalonians 5:18

    "Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."

  • <p>"This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."</p>
    2) Psalm 118:24

    "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."

  • <p>"And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful."</p>
    3) Colossians 3:15

    "And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful."

  • <p>"Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!"</p>
    4) Psalm 107:1

    "Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!"

  • <p>"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."</p>
    5) Matthew 6:21

    "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

  • <p>"But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere."</p>
    6) 2 Corinthians 2:14

    "But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere."

  • <p>"Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."</p>
    7) 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

    "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."

  • <p>"Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy, who satisfies you with good so that your youth is renewed like the eagle's."</p>
    8) Psalm 103:2-5

    "Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy, who satisfies you with good so that your youth is renewed like the eagle's."

  • <p>"They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."</p>
    9) Lamentations 3:23

    "They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."

  • <p>"I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me."</p>
    10) Philippians 4:12-13

    "I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

  • <p>"Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing."</p>
    11) James 1:2-4

    "Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing."

  • <p>"Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."</p>
    12) Matthew 11:28

    "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

  • <p>"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."</p>
    13) Philippians 4:6-7

    "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

  • <p>"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."</p>
    14) Numbers 6:24-26

    "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."

  • <p>"You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God."</p>
    15) Corinthians 9:11

    "You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God."

  • <p>"Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!"</p>
    16) Psalm 95:2

    "Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!"

  • <p>"Now may the Lord show steadfast love and faithfulness to you. And I will do good to you because you have done this thing."</p>
    17) Samuel 2:6

    "Now may the Lord show steadfast love and faithfulness to you. And I will do good to you because you have done this thing."

  • <p>"For it is all for your sake, so that as grace extends to more and more people it may increase thanksgiving, to the glory of God. So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day."</p>
    18) 2 Corinthians 4:15-16

    "For it is all for your sake, so that as grace extends to more and more people it may increase thanksgiving, to the glory of God. So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day."

  • <p>"Rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving."</p>
    19) Colossians 2:7

    "Rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving."

  • <p>"The Lord is my strength and my shield; my hear trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him."</p>
    20) Psalm 28:7

    "The Lord is my strength and my shield; my hear trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him."

Let the Good Book put you in a good mood. Look to theses messages when you need a reminder about all the things you have to be thankful for.

