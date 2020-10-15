Outdoor Christmas Lights Ideas That Put the 'Bright' in 'Merry and Bright'

It's nearly Christmas, and odds are, you've been busy holiday decorating. You've decked the halls, baked the holiday cookies, and filled the stockings with stocking stuffers—what's left to do? Focus on the outdoor Christmas decorations, that's what! Here, we've compiled the very best outdoor Christmas lights ideas to shop right now so you can focus on the other items on your to-do list—like grabbing the absolute perfect Christmas gift for Mom, writing a few thoughtful Christmas cards, and deciding on this year's Christmas menu. From the subtle to the extreme, we can practically guarantee there'll be something on our list that'll suit your home and style. Waterproof "meteor shower" lights look a whole lot like dripping icicles when they're attached to your roof, while a realistic-looking red lantern adds a touch of rustic holiday charm to any front porch. We've also got—wait for it!—a kitschy and oh-so-wonderful set of milk cow string lights for the proud country dwellers out there who want a good laugh. Of course, you can always keep it classic with a string of white Christmas lights, a simple fir wreath, or a multicolored, retro-inspired string light set that'll please older and younger guests alike. So what are you waiting for? Let's beautify your home, Christmas-style!