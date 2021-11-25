20 Best Curly Hair Products for Moisturized, Bouncy Strands, According to Experts

Yahoo Sports Videos

Minty Bets has the betting preview you have been looking for. She dives into her best bets in all three of the Turkey Day matchups. Pamela Maldonado will join Minty tomorrow to break down the rest of the NFL slate. Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.