20 Best Curly Hair Products for Moisturized, Bouncy Strands, According to Experts

  • <p>If you have <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/a38078697/tamera-mowry-housley-naturelab-tokyo-perfect-texture-shampoo-conditioner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curly hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">curly hair</a>, then you know all too well that it’s a hair type that requires a little extra TLC. Whether you have a wavy, spiral, or coily curl pattern, you know just how important it is to use the best curly hair products to get your locks to look moisturized, bouncy, and healthy. </p><p>Experts note that it’s essential to understand the basics of curly hair to determine what product would work best. “Curly hairs are produced by oval follicle shapes and the bends in the follicle lead to wavy and curly hair patterns, says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/drhopemitchell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hope Mitchell M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hope Mitchell M.D.</a>, board-certified dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://www.mitchellderm.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mitchell Dermatology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mitchell Dermatology</a>. <br><br>But because of the shape, it can be harder for your strands to receive nutrients from the scalp. “When you think about curls vs. straight hair, straight hair is like a ladder and curly hair is like a winding staircase,” says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelacstyles/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela C. Stevens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Angela C. Stevens</a>, Emmy award-winning celebrity hairstylist and <a href="https://shop.consciouscurlshair.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:founder of Conscious Curls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">founder of Conscious Curls</a>.“Oils can travel down a ladder much faster than a winding staircase. The curlier the hair, the drier it tends to be because natural oils can’t travel as far down the strand,” she explains. This is why curly hair requires more moisture and hydration. <br><br>Knowing your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32733411/curl-hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exact curl type" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exact curl type</a> will also make finding hair products easier. “Those with 2A-3A curls should avoid using thick butters and heavy oils that can weigh down the hair,” explains <a href="https://www.instagram.com/crystalaguhmd/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crystal Aguh M.D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crystal Aguh M.D</a>., board-certified dermatologist and Associate Professor of Dermatology at John Hopkins. “Thicker and coarser curl types (3B to 4C) should reach for butters and creams that will enhance moisture retention,” she adds.<br><br>When shopping for products, experts advise looking for nutrient-rich ingredients that will help moisturize, add shine, and build elasticity. “Opt for organic oils for hydration; camellia oil, argan, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/a29802150/green-tea-weight-loss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:green tea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">green tea</a>, almond, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20428276/coconut-oil-cures-for-your-skin-and-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut</a>,” says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/themartyharper/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martin-Christopher Harper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Martin-Christopher Harper</a>, celebrity hairstylist and texture expert for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaturelab.com%2Fcollections%2Fall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg38323278%2Fbest-curly-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nature Lab. Tokyo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nature Lab. Tokyo</a>. “Proteins like wheat, keratin, amino acids, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20456639/collagen-supplements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collagens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">collagens</a> can also help strengthen fragile cuticles,” he adds. <br><br>Below, find 20 of the best hair products to treat and style curly hair. From creams to smoothing oils and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g34207951/best-leave-in-conditioner-for-natural-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leave-in conditioners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leave-in conditioners</a>, we've got you covered with the best expert-recommended picks.</p>
    If you have curly hair, then you know all too well that it’s a hair type that requires a little extra TLC. Whether you have a wavy, spiral, or coily curl pattern, you know just how important it is to use the best curly hair products to get your locks to look moisturized, bouncy, and healthy.

    Experts note that it’s essential to understand the basics of curly hair to determine what product would work best. “Curly hairs are produced by oval follicle shapes and the bends in the follicle lead to wavy and curly hair patterns, says Hope Mitchell M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mitchell Dermatology.

    But because of the shape, it can be harder for your strands to receive nutrients from the scalp. “When you think about curls vs. straight hair, straight hair is like a ladder and curly hair is like a winding staircase,” says Angela C. Stevens, Emmy award-winning celebrity hairstylist and founder of Conscious Curls.“Oils can travel down a ladder much faster than a winding staircase. The curlier the hair, the drier it tends to be because natural oils can’t travel as far down the strand,” she explains. This is why curly hair requires more moisture and hydration.

    Knowing your exact curl type will also make finding hair products easier. “Those with 2A-3A curls should avoid using thick butters and heavy oils that can weigh down the hair,” explains Crystal Aguh M.D., board-certified dermatologist and Associate Professor of Dermatology at John Hopkins. “Thicker and coarser curl types (3B to 4C) should reach for butters and creams that will enhance moisture retention,” she adds.

    When shopping for products, experts advise looking for nutrient-rich ingredients that will help moisturize, add shine, and build elasticity. “Opt for organic oils for hydration; camellia oil, argan, green tea, almond, and coconut,” says Martin-Christopher Harper, celebrity hairstylist and texture expert for Nature Lab. Tokyo. “Proteins like wheat, keratin, amino acids, and collagens can also help strengthen fragile cuticles,” he adds.

    Below, find 20 of the best hair products to treat and style curly hair. From creams to smoothing oils and leave-in conditioners, we've got you covered with the best expert-recommended picks.

  • <p><strong>COLOR WOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DCJ91HQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This is the one product I use to refresh styled hair or to prepare curly hair for layering products on,” says Harper. “<strong>It's basically a toner that helps to condense the exposure of the cuticle</strong>,” he explains. It will also give your curls a glossy look while leaving them feeling hydrated and soft to the touch. </p>
    “This is the one product I use to refresh styled hair or to prepare curly hair for layering products on,” says Harper. “It's basically a toner that helps to condense the exposure of the cuticle,” he explains. It will also give your curls a glossy look while leaving them feeling hydrated and soft to the touch.

  • <p><strong>Aphogee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000BU7G1A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you frequently <strong>use a flat iron to straighten your curls</strong>, you’ll definitely need to try this green-tea infused treatment. “It contains hydrolyzed proteins (like keratin) which help repair heat and chemical damage,” explains Dr. Aguh. </p>
    If you frequently use a flat iron to straighten your curls, you’ll definitely need to try this green-tea infused treatment. “It contains hydrolyzed proteins (like keratin) which help repair heat and chemical damage,” explains Dr. Aguh.

  • <p><strong>As I Am</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006J9BCZ8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This curling jelly dries well in coily hair types and<strong> helps to retain the pattern</strong>,” says Harper. It’s crafted to reduce shrinkage by stretching out each strand. Its formula also works to minimize frizz and lock in moisture by sealing the cuticles. “I use this jelly on my whole family,” wrote one <a href="https://www.amazon.com/As-Am-Curling-Jelly-Ounce/dp/B006J9BCZ8/ref=sr_1_6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> customer. “We all have different hair, and <strong>it does not leave the strands feeling crunchy or flaky</strong>.”</p>
    “This curling jelly dries well in coily hair types and helps to retain the pattern,” says Harper. It’s crafted to reduce shrinkage by stretching out each strand. Its formula also works to minimize frizz and lock in moisture by sealing the cuticles. “I use this jelly on my whole family,” wrote one Amazon customer. “We all have different hair, and it does not leave the strands feeling crunchy or flaky.”

  • <p><strong>Rene Furterer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBVYXTH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This pick is <strong>formulated with natural oil extracts such as <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/a21526454/castor-oil-benefits-hair-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:castor oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">castor oil</a> and evening primrose oil that controls frizz while also adding moisture</strong>,” says Dr. Mitchell. “It also works wonders at removing build-up thanks to its anionic surfactants,” she adds.</p>
    “This pick is formulated with natural oil extracts such as castor oil and evening primrose oil that controls frizz while also adding moisture,” says Dr. Mitchell. “It also works wonders at removing build-up thanks to its anionic surfactants,” she adds.

  • <p><strong>Herbal Essences</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZPQ87BW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g29653314/best-conditioner-dry-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">conditioner</a> includes a fatty alcohol called cetyl, which works great at conditioning curly hair,” says Dr. Aguh. <strong>It has a deep moisture system that works to hydrate the hair from the inside and out</strong>. You’ll find nutrient-rich ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, and honey.</p>
    “This conditioner includes a fatty alcohol called cetyl, which works great at conditioning curly hair,” says Dr. Aguh. It has a deep moisture system that works to hydrate the hair from the inside and out. You’ll find nutrient-rich ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, and honey.

  • <p><strong>Olaplex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With over<strong> 74,000 5-star global ratings</strong>, this top-rated hair product deserves a spot in your bathroom cabinet. It’s a treatment designed to reduce breakage and strengthen the hair structure. “Let me start by saying that this thing is a miracle worker,” wrote one reviewer. “I had loose curls/waves and my hair looked like brillo before using this—now it’s soft, shiny, and easy to comb through.”</p>
    With over 74,000 5-star global ratings, this top-rated hair product deserves a spot in your bathroom cabinet. It’s a treatment designed to reduce breakage and strengthen the hair structure. “Let me start by saying that this thing is a miracle worker,” wrote one reviewer. “I had loose curls/waves and my hair looked like brillo before using this—now it’s soft, shiny, and easy to comb through.”

  • <p><strong>NatureLab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07612BPGY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This product is great for hydrating the hair without weighing down the curls and <strong>it includes nourishing oils and keratin</strong> that help to strengthen and soften the hair,” says Harper. Customers also love its light green tea and cypress scent, which was inspired by Japanese bamboo forests, according to the brand. </p>
    “This product is great for hydrating the hair without weighing down the curls and it includes nourishing oils and keratin that help to strengthen and soften the hair,” says Harper. Customers also love its light green tea and cypress scent, which was inspired by Japanese bamboo forests, according to the brand.

  • <p><strong>NaturAll</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KFHVBWP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Leave-in conditioners are a gem for curly hair and this pick is worth every penny! Its <strong>thirst-quenching formula works to prevent frizz, nourish, and seal in moisture</strong>. Its key ingredients include avocado oil, which is known to soothe and repair damage. It can be used as a base product to prep the hair for styling, or you can apply the product by itself. The brand notes that the formula works well on <strong>4C coils, 3B spirals, and 2A waves</strong>.</p>
    Leave-in conditioners are a gem for curly hair and this pick is worth every penny! Its thirst-quenching formula works to prevent frizz, nourish, and seal in moisture. Its key ingredients include avocado oil, which is known to soothe and repair damage. It can be used as a base product to prep the hair for styling, or you can apply the product by itself. The brand notes that the formula works well on 4C coils, 3B spirals, and 2A waves.

  • <p><strong>Paul Mitchell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000UPEDXU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another excellent choice for those with curly hair, “this product has a vegan and <strong>paraben-free formula with anionic surfactants that’s very effective in removing mineral build-up</strong> and chlorine,” says Dr. Mitchell. “It also strengthens the inner structure of the hair, scalp and reduces future build-up,” she adds.</p>
    Another excellent choice for those with curly hair, “this product has a vegan and paraben-free formula with anionic surfactants that’s very effective in removing mineral build-up and chlorine,” says Dr. Mitchell. “It also strengthens the inner structure of the hair, scalp and reduces future build-up,” she adds.

  • <p><strong>Cantu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LTIAUFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This leave-in spray <strong>doesn’t weigh down the hair or make it oily</strong>,” says Stevens. And that’s important if you’re looking to create bouncy curls. Formulated with pure shea butter, it replaces moisture, strengthens, and adds a natural shine to dry curls. It’s also great for medium to thicker curl textures.</p>
    “This leave-in spray doesn’t weigh down the hair or make it oily,” says Stevens. And that’s important if you’re looking to create bouncy curls. Formulated with pure shea butter, it replaces moisture, strengthens, and adds a natural shine to dry curls. It’s also great for medium to thicker curl textures.

  • <p><strong>Pantene</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQERD2H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>For just $7</strong>, you can treat your damaged strands to a hydrating dose of this detangling hair milk. The formula not only helps to detangle but it also works great at strengthening and softening the cuticles. Its key ingredient is argan oil, which works to give the hair a major moisture boost.</p>
    For just $7, you can treat your damaged strands to a hydrating dose of this detangling hair milk. The formula not only helps to detangle but it also works great at strengthening and softening the cuticles. Its key ingredient is argan oil, which works to give the hair a major moisture boost.

  • <p><strong>Leonor Greyl PARIS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fleonor-greyl-paris-tonique-hydratant-leave-in-treatment-mist%2F3294538&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg38323278%2Fbest-curly-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another favorite of Dr. Mitchell, this leave-in mist is <strong>formulated with seaweed extracts and amino acids to hydrate and strengthen the hair</strong>. Customers also love it for its soothing lavender scent. “This is perfect for fine hair, especially if it’s wavy and prone to some frizz,” wrote one <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fleonor-greyl-paris-tonique-hydratant-leave-in-treatment-mist%2F3294538&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg38323278%2Fbest-curly-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a> reviewer.</p>
    Another favorite of Dr. Mitchell, this leave-in mist is formulated with seaweed extracts and amino acids to hydrate and strengthen the hair. Customers also love it for its soothing lavender scent. “This is perfect for fine hair, especially if it’s wavy and prone to some frizz,” wrote one Nordstrom reviewer.

  • <p><strong>Thank God It's Natural</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K6SQYFW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Miracle-Repairx-Hydrating-Masque-Natural/dp/B07K6SQYFW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> customers love this hair mask, <strong>giving it a 4.7-star rating</strong>, and we can see why. It’s <strong>designed specifically for natural curl textures</strong> and works to bring back life to those with dry, damaged strands. The formula is packed with rich ingredients like fruit oil, agave, papaya fruit, and ginger root.</p>
    Amazon customers love this hair mask, giving it a 4.7-star rating, and we can see why. It’s designed specifically for natural curl textures and works to bring back life to those with dry, damaged strands. The formula is packed with rich ingredients like fruit oil, agave, papaya fruit, and ginger root.

  • <p><strong>PATTERN</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fstyling-custard-pimprod2027177&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg38323278%2Fbest-curly-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I use this custard on clients that like to set their hair,” says Harper. “This has a bit more hold and tack,” he explains. Its <strong>formula is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like flaxseed oil, agave, and Irish moss</strong>, which all work together to hydrate, define, and add shine to curly hair. Plus, it’s created by <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/a36698487/tracee-ellis-ross-yon-ka-eye-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tracee Ellis Ross" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tracee Ellis Ross</a>, the queen of flawless-looking curls.</p>
    “I use this custard on clients that like to set their hair,” says Harper. “This has a bit more hold and tack,” he explains. Its formula is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like flaxseed oil, agave, and Irish moss, which all work together to hydrate, define, and add shine to curly hair. Plus, it’s created by Tracee Ellis Ross, the queen of flawless-looking curls.

  • <p><strong>Qhemet Biologics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00K6PGBHU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Enriched with <strong>castor oil and Ayurvedic botanicals</strong>, this cream <strong>provides great hydration and moisture retention to tresses</strong> that are set in a cornrow, flat twist, two-strand twist, braided hairstyles, or twist outs,” says Dr. Mitchell.</p>
    “Enriched with castor oil and Ayurvedic botanicals, this cream provides great hydration and moisture retention to tresses that are set in a cornrow, flat twist, two-strand twist, braided hairstyles, or twist outs,” says Dr. Mitchell.

  • <p><strong>Naturally Drenched</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B14K377?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <strong>in-shower treatment is loaded with almond oil, bamboo extract, and papaya to give the strands a healthy dose of nutrients</strong>. The formula strengthens the hair follicles, protects against breakage, and reduces frizz. The brand recommends applying it right after shampooing and following up with a brush to help distribute the product evenly.</p>
    This in-shower treatment is loaded with almond oil, bamboo extract, and papaya to give the strands a healthy dose of nutrients. The formula strengthens the hair follicles, protects against breakage, and reduces frizz. The brand recommends applying it right after shampooing and following up with a brush to help distribute the product evenly.

  • <p><strong>Luster's</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$4.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/luster-s-curl-activator-moisturizer-8-oz/-/A-14770754" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed to treat all curly hair types, <strong>this curl activator spray works to moisturize and soften your strands</strong>. Its ingredients include glycerin, argan, and olive oil which work to moisturize and add shine. “I don't know what I would do without this product,” wrote one <a href="https://www.target.com/p/luster-39-s-s-curl-activator-moisturizer-12-fl-oz/-/A-14770754" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a> reviewer. “It truly moisturizes my hair when nothing else will. I have to apply it daily like it says because it absorbs into my hair by the end of the day.”</p>
    Designed to treat all curly hair types, this curl activator spray works to moisturize and soften your strands. Its ingredients include glycerin, argan, and olive oil which work to moisturize and add shine. “I don't know what I would do without this product,” wrote one Target reviewer. “It truly moisturizes my hair when nothing else will. I have to apply it daily like it says because it absorbs into my hair by the end of the day.”

  • <p><strong>DevaCurl</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001NZUMB8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“These towels are literally the truth,” says Harper. “They <strong>help absorb moisture and are not abrasive on the hair</strong>, unlike traditional cotton towels, which create friction and can cause breakage,” he explains. The brand notes that when using the towel, you should scrunch your hair upward toward the scalp to remove excess water weight.</p>
    “These towels are literally the truth,” says Harper. “They help absorb moisture and are not abrasive on the hair, unlike traditional cotton towels, which create friction and can cause breakage,” he explains. The brand notes that when using the towel, you should scrunch your hair upward toward the scalp to remove excess water weight.

  • <p><strong>Living proof</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0846TTPKG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38323278%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to curls, dodging dryness is the number one priority. When your hair needs more than a conditioner, add this intense moisture mask into your wash day routine. It <strong>deeply conditions coarse curls, minimizes frizz, and coats each strand with a creamy, rich lather that won't weigh your hair down</strong>.</p>
    When it comes to curls, dodging dryness is the number one priority. When your hair needs more than a conditioner, add this intense moisture mask into your wash day routine. It deeply conditions coarse curls, minimizes frizz, and coats each strand with a creamy, rich lather that won't weigh your hair down.

  • <p><strong>BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbread-beauty-supply-everyday-hair-gloss-oil-mini-P467938&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg38323278%2Fbest-curly-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to add some high-shine to your curls? Get this <strong>award-winning hair gloss</strong>. The ingredients list includes <strong>unique oils like Kakadu plum oil, which contains <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/a36265389/halle-berry-vitamin-c-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a> (great for the scalp</strong>), and safflower oil which coats the strands in healthy fatty acids. </p>
    Want to add some high-shine to your curls? Get this award-winning hair gloss. The ingredients list includes unique oils like Kakadu plum oil, which contains vitamin C (great for the scalp), and safflower oil which coats the strands in healthy fatty acids.

