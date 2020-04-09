20 Best Bits Of Gardening Kit To Buy If You And Your Relatives Are Getting Green-Fingered

20 Best Bits Of Gardening Kit To Buy If You And Your Relatives Are Getting Green-FingeredElleApril 9, 2020, 11:40 a.m. UTCIt's time to get muddyFrom ELLE20 Best Bits Of Gardening Kit To Buy If You And Your Relatives Are Getting Green-FingeredGardening tools and equipment has entered our must-have shopping items thanks to the British weather finally heating up.Whether it’s books on gardening throughout the year and weeding forks or watering cans and lawn mowers, we’re loving celebrating plants and flowers, be it in our gardens, small balconies or the succulent in the corner of the bathroom.No matter how much square footage you have, spring and summer is the perfect time to flex your gardening skills (even if its just watering a plant once in a while) and to learn more about the great outdoors.Here is a list of the best gardening tools and equipment to buy:V&A Gardening Gift Set HamperV&A - £100SHOP NOWRHS Gardening Through the Year: Month-by-month Planning Instructions and InspirationRHS - £13.61SHOP NOWScroll to continue with contentAdMooni TakeMe LED Colour Changing Portable Outdoor Light with Built-In Bluetooth SpeakerMooni - £88SHOP NOWFura Outdoor Garden Wall Window Style Arched MirrorFura - £239.99SHOP NOWKew Gardens Weed Fork, FSC-certified (Ash)Kew Gardens - £12.99SHOP NOWKew Gardens Digging Fork, FSC-certified (Ash)Kew Gardens - £39.99SHOP NOWAytm Vivero steel watering canAytm - £95SHOP NOWThe White Company Fireside glass lantern (44cm)The White Company - £95SHOP NOWBOSCH AdvancedRotak 650 Corded Rotary Lawn Mower - GreenBOSCH - £209SHOP NOWAllsorted The Little Book of House Plants and Other GreeneryAllsorted - £8.09SHOP NOWPlant Theatre So Succulent KitPlant Theatre - £14.99SHOP NOWPlant Theatre Boozy Gardeners Kit (6 Varieties to Grow)Plant Theatre - £14.99SHOP NOWSeed Collecting Kit, Ideal Gardening Gift SetCreamore Mill - £16.95SHOP NOWLibrao 2 Pack 10 Gallon Planting Potato Grow BagsLibrao - £21.52SHOP NOWViridescent Leather Gardening GlovesViridescent - £13.97SHOP NOWGroundlevel Multi Purpose Easy Relax Garden Kneeler And Chair With Tool BagGroundlevel - £16.99SHOP NOWVeg in One Bed: How to Grow an Abundance of Food in One Raised Bed, Month by Month Kindle EditionAmazon - £13.30SHOP NOWBurgon & Ball RHS Flora and Fauna Gardening GlovesBurgon & Ball - £15.95SHOP NOWPlant Theatre Funky Veg KitPlant Theatre - £14.99SHOP NOWAcdyion Gardening GlovesAcdyion - £15.99SHOP NOW