20 Best Bits Of Gardening Kit To Buy If You And Your Relatives Are Getting Green-Fingered

It's time to get muddy

<p>Gardening tools and equipment has entered our must-have <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/trends/g31778444/independent-clothing-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shopping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shopping</a> items thanks to the British weather finally heating up.</p><p>Whether it’s <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">books</a> on gardening throughout the year and weeding forks or watering cans and lawn mowers, we’re loving celebrating <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g24554501/best-plants-flowers-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plants</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30428669/wedding-flowers-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flowers</a>, be it in our gardens, small balconies or the succulent in the corner of the bathroom.</p><p>No matter how much square footage you have, spring and summer is the perfect time to flex your gardening skills (even if its just watering a plant once in a while) and to learn more about the great outdoors.</p><p><strong>Here is a list of the best gardening tools and equipment to buy:</strong></p>
V&A Gardening Gift Set Hamper

RHS Gardening Through the Year: Month-by-month Planning Instructions and Inspiration

Mooni TakeMe LED Colour Changing Portable Outdoor Light with Built-In Bluetooth Speaker

Fura Outdoor Garden Wall Window Style Arched Mirror

Kew Gardens Weed Fork, FSC-certified (Ash)

Kew Gardens Digging Fork, FSC-certified (Ash)

Aytm Vivero steel watering can

The White Company Fireside glass lantern (44cm)

BOSCH AdvancedRotak 650 Corded Rotary Lawn Mower - Green

Allsorted The Little Book of House Plants and Other Greenery

Plant Theatre So Succulent Kit

Plant Theatre Boozy Gardeners Kit (6 Varieties to Grow)

Seed Collecting Kit, Ideal Gardening Gift Set

Librao 2 Pack 10 Gallon Planting Potato Grow Bags

Viridescent Leather Gardening Gloves

Groundlevel Multi Purpose Easy Relax Garden Kneeler And Chair With Tool Bag

Veg in One Bed: How to Grow an Abundance of Food in One Raised Bed, Month by Month Kindle Edition

Burgon & Ball RHS Flora and Fauna Gardening Gloves

Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit

Acdyion Gardening Gloves

