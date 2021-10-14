28 New TV Shows To Get Excited About Before The End Of 2021

Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to go over some of their favorite stats from the NFL season thus far, and use them to dig into topics like: How D’Andre Swift is like a younger Austin Ekeler Is Baker Mayfield better than Jared Goff? What to expect from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf without Russell Wilson What will NYG do with Kadarius Toney now that Slayton and Shepard are healthy? Is Marquise Brown the most underappreciated WR in fantasy? Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are excelling despite Roethlisberger Is AJ Brown a buy-low candidate? Plus, a full fantasy and DFS preview of Thursday’s game between the Buccaneers and Eagles.