28 New TV Shows To Get Excited About Before The End Of 2021

<p>2020 was not our year. Anyone's year, really. And that is <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g31803505/coronavirus-social-distancing-memes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arguably the biggest understatement of 2020." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arguably the biggest understatement of 2020.</a></p><p>However, what was a very welcome silver lining through a year of doom, was <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g34858452/pop-culture-moments-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the brilliant TV we were able to distract ourselves with." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the brilliant TV we were able to distract ourselves with. </a>Even in a pandemic, there were unmissable debut TV series - from Normal People to I May Destroy You - which dominated conversations, provided a safety blanket of riveting stories we could get lost in and introduced us to some of our, now, favourite actors like<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a33894764/paul-mescal-elle-list-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Mescal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Paul Mescal</a>, Daisy Edgar Jones and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a33271814/weruche-opia-i-may-destroy-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weruche Opia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weruche Opia</a>, for example. </p><p>Because of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, a lot of upcoming TV series were pushed back due as production was delayed on virtually every studio project. However, as filming slowly resumed on many postponed projects, it became clear that we have a vast amount of great TV shows to look forward to, even if we have to wait for some a little longer than expected.</p><p>Here are the TV shows in 2021 and onwards, that you will not want to miss, and a reminder of the successful shows already released which you should still be able to catch on streaming sites...</p>
<p>The long-awaited season three of You is almost upon us and we can't wait to find out what's in store for Joe and Love. This season will see the couple navigate parenthood with their newborn, Henry, and suburban life while battling their urges to stalk and kill. Who thinks they'll fall at the first hurdle...?</p><p><strong>Release date: October 15</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80211991" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON NETFLIX">WATCH ON NETFLIX</a></p>
<p>The third instalment of Sex Education will, we're guessing, follow on from the season 2 cliffhanger involving Maeve and Otis. The hugely popular Netflix show - which has been praised for its realistic and inclusive narratives around sex - has resumed filming on the third series so fingers crossed it arrives next year.</p><p>Read more about what you can expect from Sex Education, season 3 <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a30653679/sex-education-season-3-release-date-spoilers-cast-trailer-and-plot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80197526" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW </a></p>
<p>Based on the hit book by Liane Moriarty -yes, that is the author behind Big Little Lies - eight-part series Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of a wellness retreat which opens its doors to nine guests 'who have no idea what is about to hit them'. </p><p>Produced by the team behind Big Little Lies - and starring one of its own in the form of Nicole Kidman - other cast members include Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Samara Weaving and will launch later in the year.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nine-Perfect-Strangers-Season-1/dp/B09C2MBJQ2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_I-ZuooYe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>A powerful story about a 25-year-old mother-of-one (Margaret Qualley) who, through determination and resilience, learns to stand on her own two feet away from her abusive ex despite facing poverty and homelessness around every corner. The plot is inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, and we couldn't love this series more.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81166770" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/tGtaHcqsSE8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>After <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a34698499/michael-fagan-the-crown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relinquishing her role as Queen Elizabeth II" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">relinquishing her role as Queen Elizabeth II</a>, Olivia Colman will be heading in a completely different direction when she stars in Sky's Landscapers. </p><p>The Oscar winner will play Susan Edwards, who along with her husband Christopher, was convicted of killing her parents and burying them in the garden of their Mansfield home. According to Sky, the show is 'based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused, who have always protested their innocence of murder,' (you can read more about the mind-blowing real life case <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-27924098" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>).</p><p><strong>Release date: TBC later in 2021</strong></p>
<p>The second season of the series - which is based on the New York Times column of the same name, where writers submit their experiences of love in all its forms - has now been confirmed with a cast that rivals its first season's. </p><p>In season one, we saw Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey and more in incredibly moving episodes. For season 2, the cast includes Lucy Boynton, Kit Harington, Minnie Driver and Anna Paquin. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Modern-Love-Season-1/dp/B0875ZRBGB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>British stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend star in the London-based series about sexual consent and privilege, based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan and brought to you by Big Little Lies' and The Undoing's David E Kelly.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Anatomy-Scandal-bestseller-everyone-talking/dp/1471165000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP Anatomy of A Scandal Book">SHOP Anatomy of A Scandal Book</a> </p><p><strong>Release date: TBC</strong></p>
<p>Harlan Coben's Stay Close is to be adapted into an eight-part drama starring Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife and Good Fight), James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage. The three lead characters (played by the aforementioned lead actors) all live seemingly normal lives but conceal dark secrets those close to them would never suspect, but the past soon comes back to haunt them...</p><p><strong>Release date: TBC </strong></p>
<p>Joanne Froggatt, of Downton Abbey fame, takes on the role of Angela Black - 'a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn't all it appears to be'.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.itv.com/hub/angela-black/2a6722" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Following on from the 1999 drama, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, which chronicled the horrendous racially-motivated 1993 murder of the south London teenager, a three-part sequel has been ordered by ITV.</p><p>Produced with the support of Stephen's parents, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Neville Lawrence, the drama will portray the events from 2006, where two of the several suspected men were convicted of Lawrence's murder after a tiresome and ongoing fight for justice from Doreen and Neville.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.itv.com/hub/stephen/10a0537a0001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>With an all-star cast featuring Joe Cole, Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton, the Len Deighton novel The Ipcress File has been adapted for a six-part ITV series. The spy thriller - set in London and Berlin in the 1960s - follows British spy Harry Palmer during the Cold War era. According to the broadcaster, the series 'is a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter- departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance'.</p><p><strong>Release date: TBC</strong><br></p>
<p>Stephen Merchant of The Office fame's new BBC creation is called The Offenders which follows seven strangers who all have to complete community service together in Bristol. Merchant himself stars as does Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson and Rihanne Barreto (pictured).</p><p><strong>Release date: TBC</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/feature.html?ie=UTF8&docId=1000784673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO">SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO</a><br></strong></p>
<p>Shonda Rhimes - the powerhouse behind Grey's Anatomy, Scandal <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a34976347/phoebe-dynevor-bridgerton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and soon," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and soon, </a><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a34976347/phoebe-dynevor-bridgerton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bridgerton</a> - will also bring <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81008305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inventing Anna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inventing Anna</a> to Netflix, dramatising the true crime story of Anna Sorokin, who conned wealthy Manhattan circles via her 'fake heiress' persona Anna Delvey. Ozark's Julia Garner will portray the Sorokin, while Laverne Cox and Anna Chlumsky will also star.</p><p><strong> Release date: TBAC</strong></p>
<p>Amazon Prime Video are making. the iconic J.R.R Tolkein books - and later noughties, big-budget feature films - into a series. 'Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring,' a spokesperson said about the fantasy series. Earlier this month, Prime Video announced 20 new cast members including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry and Sir Lenny Henry. </p><p><strong>Release date: TBC</strong></p>
<p>The fourth season of the series, which was paused due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has now resumed filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite no confirmed release date, a teaser trailer has already been revealed, putting to bed what we presumed might happen in the fourth season judging by the final episode of season three...</p><p>Read more about what you can expect from Stranger Things, season four <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a29395620/stranger-things-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p><p><strong>Release date: TBC, most likely early 2022 </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Chernobyl's Emily Watson plays forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson in the upcoming drama, who is assigned to work with Connie Mortenson (Denise Gough), ) 'a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.'</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.itv.com/hub/too-close/2a7832" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective in Pennsylvania investing a local murder 'while her life crumbles around her' and she's racked with the guilt of an ongoing case she's not been able to solved. Watch to find out why Winslet has been heralded for this incredible performance.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.sky.com/watch/mare-of-easttown" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Lt9ED-DLIQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The six-part 'musical comedy' follows Amina (Anjana Vasan), a microbiology PHD student on the lookout for love, who soon meets the all-female punk band, Lady Parts. Band members include frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), taxi-driving drummer Ayesha’s (Juliette Motamed), cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma (Faith Omole) and band manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse). While the rest of the group aren't sure Amina is right for the band, Saira sees something in her and suggests playing matchmaker for her in exchange for Amina joining the band.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.channel4.com/programmes/we-are-lady-parts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>The sixth season of the cult police drama TV show is all anybody's talking about since its weekly release on the broadcaster.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p00yzlr0/line-of-duty?seriesId=m000tjg9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbKIzP4bmFA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The fourth season of the award-winning adaptation of Margaret Atwood's iconic novel was another postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and was finally released in June on Channel 4.</p><p>A fifth season of the dystopian drama has been greenlit. While we can't wait to see Elizabeth Moss, OT Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley back on our screens, we are nervous as to what two more seasons of Gilead means for the handmaids...</p><p>Read more about what we can expect from <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a28537787/handmaids-tale-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Handmaids Tale season four" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Handmaids Tale season four</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a34971901/handmaids-tale-season-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:five" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">five</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-handmaids-tale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg_160Be71g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Two powerhouse actors, Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, star as a prisoner and prison officer, respectively, in the BBC series, Time. Bean plays Mark Cobden, an inmate 'consumed by guilt after accidentally killing an innocent man' and embarking on a four year sentence. Inside, he meets Eric McNally (Stephen Graham), described as a 'caring prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge. However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.'</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p09fs2qh/time" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Lily James and Emily Beecham play best friends Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan on the hunt for husbands in the three-part dramatisation of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p099q26z/the-pursuit-of-love" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p>
<p>In the six-part Netflix series, Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (played by Tom Bateman). However she then befriends David's wife Adele (Eve Hewson, pictured) and she becomes entangled in the love triangle. This show seriously hooked viewers when it was released earlier this year, and is still available for full viewing on the streaming service.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80244630" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4LtoWQaLxk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>One of the best shows of the year so far came thanks to Legendary screenwriter Russell T Davies' who returned with <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a35289710/lydia-west-its-a-sin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:It's A Sin," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">It's A Sin,</a> which followed a group of gay friends in London in the 1980s as the devastating Aids epidemic unfolds around them. The series was praised for its accurate portrayal of the homophobic stigma the gay community faced as the epidemic came to light, the sheer amount of misunderstanding over the virus and the devastating effects this had on those affected and their loved ones. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.channel4.com/programmes/its-a-sin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CI6H_v8JzJ_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>From the creators of The Good Wife, Heisenberg himself (Brian Cranston) portrays a judge who tries to protect his son after he becomes involved in a hit and run accident. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.nowtv.com/watch/your-honor/iYEQZ2rcf32XQGuX9qFScA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW </a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TINh07o1rQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Disney Plus and Marvel Studios offering chronicling two beloved characters from the superhero films, Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elisabeth Olsen) was a cult success when it was released on the service earlier this year.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.disneyplus.com/en-gb/series/wandavision/4SrN28ZjDLwH" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBhlqe2OTt4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Released on New Year's Day, The Serpent - starring Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman and Ellie Bamber, is an international crime drama based on the real-life case of serial killer and conman Charles Sobhraj.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p08zh4ts/the-serpent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q55QbwZN9Ac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

