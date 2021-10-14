28 New TV Shows To Get Excited About Before The End Of 2021
1) You Season Three - Netflix
2) Sex Education Series 3 - Netflix
3) Nine Perfect Strangers - Amazon Prime Video
4) Maid - Netflix
5) Landscapers - Sky
6) Modern Love Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video
7) Anatomy Of A Scandal - Netflix
8) Stay Close - Netflix
9) Angela Black - ITV
10) Stephen - ITV
11) The Ipcress File - ITV
12) The Offenders - BBC and Amazon Prime Video
13) Inventing Anna - Netflix
14) Lord Of The Rings - Amazon Prime Video
15) Stranger Things Season 4 - Netflix
16) Too Close - ITV
17) Mare Of Easttown - Sky Atlantic/NOW
18) We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
19) Line Of Duty Season 6 - BBC
20) The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 - Channel 4
21) Time - BBC
22) The Pursuit Of Love - BBC
23) Behind Her Eyes - Netflix
24) It's A Sin - Channel 4
25) Your Honuor - Sky/NOW TV
26) Wandavision - Disney Plus
27) The Serpent - BBC