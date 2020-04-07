19 Super Fun Adult Board Games for 2020

Country Living

Yes, there's a Golden Girls game!

From Country Living

<p>Everybody loves game night! But after you've played the best <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g31979328/family-board-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family board games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">family board games</a> and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g27410985/best-board-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best board games for kids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best board games for kids</a> (and perhaps even come up with some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/a31995635/virtual-game-night-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:virtual game night ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">virtual game night ideas</a>!), you might be ready for some games made just for the grown-ups. Put the kids to bed, pour a glass of wine (from your new <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31997673/mail-order-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mail-order wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mail-order wine</a> subscription, maybe?), and get ready for some entertainment. These top-rated games that you can easily order online include classics you've probably played before, like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, as well as newer options to add to your game closet. Pop culture fans have plenty of options to choose from (<em>Friends! Golden Girls! The Office!</em> and even...Blockbuster?!?), so pick your favorite and get playing. </p><p>A note: Check the age ratings posted on the box of each game before you buy. Some of these are appropriate for teens, while others are definitely more raucous and earn their adults-only label. They're all sure to have you laughing out loud as you play. Prepare to unleash your competitive side. Whoever said, "It's not whether you win or lose, it's how you play the game," hasn't played these games.</p>
19 Super Fun Adult Board Games for 2020

Everybody loves game night! But after you've played the best family board games and the best board games for kids (and perhaps even come up with some virtual game night ideas!), you might be ready for some games made just for the grown-ups. Put the kids to bed, pour a glass of wine (from your new mail-order wine subscription, maybe?), and get ready for some entertainment. These top-rated games that you can easily order online include classics you've probably played before, like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, as well as newer options to add to your game closet. Pop culture fans have plenty of options to choose from (Friends! Golden Girls! The Office! and even...Blockbuster?!?), so pick your favorite and get playing.

A note: Check the age ratings posted on the box of each game before you buy. Some of these are appropriate for teens, while others are definitely more raucous and earn their adults-only label. They're all sure to have you laughing out loud as you play. Prepare to unleash your competitive side. Whoever said, "It's not whether you win or lose, it's how you play the game," hasn't played these games.

<p><strong>funko</strong></p><p>hottopic.com</p><p><strong>$26.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hottopic.com%2Fproduct%2Ffunko-the-golden-girls-101-pop-funkoverse-strategy-game%2F12494069.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This game, complete with Dorothy and Sophia figurines, is a must-have for any fans of <em>The Golden Girls</em>. It has four game scenarios to keep things interesting.</p>
1) The Golden Girls Funkoverse Strategy Game

funko

hottopic.com

$26.32

Shop Now

This game, complete with Dorothy and Sophia figurines, is a must-have for any fans of The Golden Girls. It has four game scenarios to keep things interesting.

<p><strong>Game Development Group</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00004W60G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fast-paced trivia game will test your problem-solving skills. The award-winner includes riddles, brain-teasers, and a sequence category (can you put these animals in order from smallest to largest)?</p>
2) Wit's End

Game Development Group

amazon.com

$36.95

Shop Now

This fast-paced trivia game will test your problem-solving skills. The award-winner includes riddles, brain-teasers, and a sequence category (can you put these animals in order from smallest to largest)?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><strong>UNCORKED! Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PGL8820?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This game combines wine tasting and a laugh-out-loud game. What more could you want?</p>
3) Read Between The Wines!

UNCORKED! Games

amazon.com

$40.00

Shop Now

This game combines wine tasting and a laugh-out-loud game. What more could you want?

<p><strong>Big Potato</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-blockbuster-party-game%2F-%2FA-54397712&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>That's right, Blockbuster! This charades-style game will have you acting out popular movies.</p>
4) The Blockbuster Party Game

Big Potato

target.com

$19.99

Shop Now

That's right, Blockbuster! This charades-style game will have you acting out popular movies.

<p><strong>TeeTurtle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BMLQBM1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This card game combines destruction and unicorns and promises to "destroy friendships...but in a good way."</p>
5) Unstable Unicorns Card Game

TeeTurtle

amazon.com

$19.99

Shop Now

This card game combines destruction and unicorns and promises to "destroy friendships...but in a good way."

<p>hottopic.com</p><p><strong>$48.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hottopic.com%2Fproduct%2Fclue-the-office-edition-board-game-hot-topic-exclusive%2F11938690.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A must-have for any Office fan! Discover the secrets of Dunder Mifflin with this twist on the classic who-done-it game.</p>
6) Clue: The Office Edition

hottopic.com

$48.90

Shop Now

A must-have for any Office fan! Discover the secrets of Dunder Mifflin with this twist on the classic who-done-it game.

<p><strong>Cardinal</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$19.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffamily-feud-late-night-edition-board-game%2F-%2FA-76151566&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some of the answers in this adults-only version of the popular TV show could make even Steve Harvey blush! (Ages 16+)</p>
7) Family Feud Late Night Edition

Cardinal

target.com

$19.89

Shop Now

Some of the answers in this adults-only version of the popular TV show could make even Steve Harvey blush! (Ages 16+)

<p><strong>Big Potato</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-rolling-stone-rock-38-roll-party-game%2F-%2FA-76530163&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any music fan will love this name-that-tune-style game.</p>
8) The Rolling Stone Rock & Roll Party Game

Big Potato

target.com

$15.99

Shop Now

Any music fan will love this name-that-tune-style game.

<p><strong>Telestrations</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftelestrations-after-dark-board-game%2F-%2FA-50336272&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get ready to laugh and gasp at the results of this game, a combination of Pictionary and Telephone. (Ages 17+)</p>
9) Telestrations After Dark

Telestrations

target.com

$21.99

Shop Now

Get ready to laugh and gasp at the results of this game, a combination of Pictionary and Telephone. (Ages 17+)

<p><strong>What Do You Meme?</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fincohearent-by-what-do-you-meme-board-game%2F-%2FA-76151640&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adults-only choice will have you laughing as you try to make sense out of gibberish words. (Ages 17+)</p>
10) Incohearent

What Do You Meme?

target.com

$19.99

Shop Now

This adults-only choice will have you laughing as you try to make sense out of gibberish words. (Ages 17+)

<p><strong>Czech Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014Q1XX9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fast-paced and tense, Codenames features two rival spymasters who compete to reveal the identities of their secret agents. </p>
11) Codenames

Czech Games

amazon.com

$15.39

Shop Now

Fast-paced and tense, Codenames features two rival spymasters who compete to reveal the identities of their secret agents.

<p><strong>Buffalo Games</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbuffalo-games-hella-90-s-pop-culture-trivia-game%2F-%2FA-53935829&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Test your 1990s pop culture knowledge with this fun trivia game. It includes a '90s-era Spotify playlist to up the nostalgia factor!</p>
12) Hella 90's Pop Culture Trivia

Buffalo Games

target.com

$12.99

Shop Now

Test your 1990s pop culture knowledge with this fun trivia game. It includes a '90s-era Spotify playlist to up the nostalgia factor!

<p><strong>Scrabble</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$16.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fscrabble-board-game%2F-%2FA-13697577&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This classic game has been around for decades and deserves a spot in any game cabinet.</p>
13) Scrabble

Scrabble

target.com

$16.19

Shop Now

This classic game has been around for decades and deserves a spot in any game cabinet.

<p><strong>Cards Against Humanity LLC.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004S8F7QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this simple game, one person asks a question from a stack of black cards, and the others play their funniest answer card. Not for the easily offended! </p>
14) Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity LLC.

amazon.com

$25.00

Shop Now

In this simple game, one person asks a question from a stack of black cards, and the others play their funniest answer card. Not for the easily offended!

<p><strong>Spin Master Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NFQS26B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this millennial-themed game, each player wears a headband with a word on it and asks the other players questions to determine what's on their card.</p>
15) Hedbanz Adulting

Spin Master Games

amazon.com

$10.19

Shop Now

In this millennial-themed game, each player wears a headband with a word on it and asks the other players questions to determine what's on their card.

<p><strong>Hasbro</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fguess-who-high-school-reunion-parody-game-adult-party-game%2F-%2FA-76151688&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg32045356%2Fbest-adult-board-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adult version of the childhood classic will have you asking hilarious, adult-themed questions to guess the mystery person.</p>
16) Guess Who? High School Reunion

Hasbro

target.com

$9.99

Shop Now

This adult version of the childhood classic will have you asking hilarious, adult-themed questions to guess the mystery person.

<p><strong>Hasbro Gaming</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N4MXCK4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing beats the original! Trivial Pursuit features 2,400 questions in six categories (geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure) sure to put your knowledge to the test.</p>
17) Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition

Hasbro Gaming

amazon.com

$24.95

Shop Now

Nothing beats the original! Trivial Pursuit features 2,400 questions in six categories (geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure) sure to put your knowledge to the test.

<p><strong>Cardinal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YVNGTRS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of the hit TV show can put their knowledge to the test with this entertaining game (do you know the names of Phoebe's triplets?).</p>
18) Friends Trivia Game

Cardinal

amazon.com

$18.49

Shop Now

Fans of the hit TV show can put their knowledge to the test with this entertaining game (do you know the names of Phoebe's triplets?).

<p><strong>Stonemaier Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IPUGYK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32045356%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Scythe is set in an alternate history in the 1920s. Each player has hidden objectives and try to conquer territory, enlist new recruits, and gain resources as they attempt to gain power.</p>
19) Scythe

Stonemaier Games

amazon.com

$69.66

Shop Now

Scythe is set in an alternate history in the 1920s. Each player has hidden objectives and try to conquer territory, enlist new recruits, and gain resources as they attempt to gain power.

What to Read Next

Back