19 Super Fun Adult Board Games for 2020

19 Super Fun Adult Board Games for 2020Country LivingApril 7, 2020, 6:28 p.m. UTCYes, there's a Golden Girls game!From Country Living19 Super Fun Adult Board Games for 2020Everybody loves game night! But after you've played the best family board games and the best board games for kids (and perhaps even come up with some virtual game night ideas!), you might be ready for some games made just for the grown-ups. Put the kids to bed, pour a glass of wine (from your new mail-order wine subscription, maybe?), and get ready for some entertainment. These top-rated games that you can easily order online include classics you've probably played before, like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, as well as newer options to add to your game closet. Pop culture fans have plenty of options to choose from (Friends! Golden Girls! The Office! and even...Blockbuster?!?), so pick your favorite and get playing. A note: Check the age ratings posted on the box of each game before you buy. Some of these are appropriate for teens, while others are definitely more raucous and earn their adults-only label. They're all sure to have you laughing out loud as you play. Prepare to unleash your competitive side. Whoever said, "It's not whether you win or lose, it's how you play the game," hasn't played these games.1) The Golden Girls Funkoverse Strategy Gamefunkohottopic.com$26.32Shop NowThis game, complete with Dorothy and Sophia figurines, is a must-have for any fans of The Golden Girls. It has four game scenarios to keep things interesting.2) Wit's EndGame Development Groupamazon.com$36.95Shop NowThis fast-paced trivia game will test your problem-solving skills. The award-winner includes riddles, brain-teasers, and a sequence category (can you put these animals in order from smallest to largest)?Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Read Between The Wines!UNCORKED! Gamesamazon.com$40.00Shop NowThis game combines wine tasting and a laugh-out-loud game. What more could you want?4) The Blockbuster Party GameBig Potatotarget.com$19.99Shop NowThat's right, Blockbuster! This charades-style game will have you acting out popular movies.5) Unstable Unicorns Card GameTeeTurtleamazon.com$19.99Shop NowThis card game combines destruction and unicorns and promises to "destroy friendships...but in a good way."6) Clue: The Office Editionhottopic.com$48.90Shop NowA must-have for any Office fan! Discover the secrets of Dunder Mifflin with this twist on the classic who-done-it game.7) Family Feud Late Night EditionCardinaltarget.com$19.89Shop NowSome of the answers in this adults-only version of the popular TV show could make even Steve Harvey blush! (Ages 16+)8) The Rolling Stone Rock & Roll Party GameBig Potatotarget.com$15.99Shop NowAny music fan will love this name-that-tune-style game.9) Telestrations After DarkTelestrationstarget.com$21.99Shop NowGet ready to laugh and gasp at the results of this game, a combination of Pictionary and Telephone. (Ages 17+)10) IncohearentWhat Do You Meme?target.com$19.99Shop NowThis adults-only choice will have you laughing as you try to make sense out of gibberish words. (Ages 17+)11) CodenamesCzech Gamesamazon.com$15.39Shop NowFast-paced and tense, Codenames features two rival spymasters who compete to reveal the identities of their secret agents. 12) Hella 90's Pop Culture TriviaBuffalo Gamestarget.com$12.99Shop NowTest your 1990s pop culture knowledge with this fun trivia game. It includes a '90s-era Spotify playlist to up the nostalgia factor!13) ScrabbleScrabbletarget.com$16.19Shop NowThis classic game has been around for decades and deserves a spot in any game cabinet.14) Cards Against HumanityCards Against Humanity LLC.amazon.com$25.00Shop NowIn this simple game, one person asks a question from a stack of black cards, and the others play their funniest answer card. Not for the easily offended! 15) Hedbanz AdultingSpin Master Gamesamazon.com$10.19Shop NowIn this millennial-themed game, each player wears a headband with a word on it and asks the other players questions to determine what's on their card.16) Guess Who? High School ReunionHasbrotarget.com$9.99Shop NowThis adult version of the childhood classic will have you asking hilarious, adult-themed questions to guess the mystery person.17) Trivial Pursuit: Classic EditionHasbro Gamingamazon.com$24.95Shop NowNothing beats the original! Trivial Pursuit features 2,400 questions in six categories (geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure) sure to put your knowledge to the test.18) Friends Trivia GameCardinalamazon.com$18.49Shop NowFans of the hit TV show can put their knowledge to the test with this entertaining game (do you know the names of Phoebe's triplets?).19) ScytheStonemaier Gamesamazon.com$69.66Shop NowScythe is set in an alternate history in the 1920s. Each player has hidden objectives and try to conquer territory, enlist new recruits, and gain resources as they attempt to gain power.