19 Pictures That Prove Arnold Palmer Was The Ultimate Stud

(Editor's Note: This article was first published in 2014.)

Palmer poses with Miss Golf 1959, Andrea Little, after the third round of the 1959 Masters.

Palmer paired up with countless models to produce ads.

Winnie Palmer gets a kiss after her husband wins the 1960 Masters.

Palmer hangs poolside in this ad for terry cloth.

Always popular with the young female fans, Palmer signs autographs at the 1961 Masters.

Many of Palmer's ads were for his own clothing line.

The Palmers celebrate at the presentation ceremony of the 1962 Masters.

The Palmer cardigan is still a classic fashion statement.

Palmer did not just stick to casual wear.

The Palmers pose at the 1958 Masters.

Palmer models with yet another woman on his arm.

Palmer leans on a red Cadillac in his green jacket during the 1973 Masters Tournament.

Two icons of style, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, smoke as they wait to play their tee shots on the second hole during the 1966 Masters.

Palmer shows off his fitness and style.

Winnie and Arnie at Augusta in 1980.

Annika Sorenstam gets a hug from Palmer at the 3M Players Championship in 2013.

Palmer has some pointers for supermodel Kate Upton in Golf Digest's December 2013 issue.

Palmer poses with supermodel Kate Upton for Golf Digest's December 2013 cover.

The pair met through a mutual friend at Palmer's management company, IMG.