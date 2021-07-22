19 Pet Products That Dog Moms Swear By

  • <p>We’ve all been there, spending tons of money on dog toys, only to find them shredded within minutes. We replace them with something we think looks sturdier, only to find that destroyed, too. From <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/pet-care/g26763903/most-indestructible-dog-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indestructible chew toys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indestructible chew toys</a> to <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/pet-care/g33338799/indoor-dog-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor dog games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indoor dog games</a>, the toy market is regularly coming out with new creations to entice your furry friend. But how do we find the toy that will actually last? The choice is hard—and it doesn’t just end with toys. If you’ve ever walked through a pet store, you may be wondering how to decide between the countless harnesses, taste deterrents, treats and more. </p><p>Luckily, we can rely on other dog owners’ reviews to guide us in the right direction for pet products. Pet parents want the best for their dogs, and the numbers don’t lie. According to the American Pet Products Association, <a href="https://www.americanpetproducts.org/press_industrytrends.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. pet owners spent $103 billion on their pets in 2020." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U.S. pet owners spent $103 billion on their pets in 2020.</a> That number doubled in the past 10 years, so the trend isn’t slowing down. While many people spent the majority of the past year at home with their dog (or <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/pet-care/a32600443/how-to-adopt-a-dog/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newly adopted pet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">newly adopted pet</a>), not only have they bonded, but they’ve invested in new pet products. </p><p>With more dog parks open, try spending more time outside with your dog to improve both of your overall health. The items on this list are tried and true standouts that we think you and your pup will both love. Consider the licks, snuggles and wet nose kisses to be your dog’s stamp of approval.</p>
    We’ve all been there, spending tons of money on dog toys, only to find them shredded within minutes. We replace them with something we think looks sturdier, only to find that destroyed, too. From indestructible chew toys to indoor dog games, the toy market is regularly coming out with new creations to entice your furry friend. But how do we find the toy that will actually last? The choice is hard—and it doesn’t just end with toys. If you’ve ever walked through a pet store, you may be wondering how to decide between the countless harnesses, taste deterrents, treats and more.

    Luckily, we can rely on other dog owners’ reviews to guide us in the right direction for pet products. Pet parents want the best for their dogs, and the numbers don’t lie. According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet owners spent $103 billion on their pets in 2020. That number doubled in the past 10 years, so the trend isn’t slowing down. While many people spent the majority of the past year at home with their dog (or newly adopted pet), not only have they bonded, but they’ve invested in new pet products.

    With more dog parks open, try spending more time outside with your dog to improve both of your overall health. The items on this list are tried and true standouts that we think you and your pup will both love. Consider the licks, snuggles and wet nose kisses to be your dog’s stamp of approval.

  • <p><strong>Alinana</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089YQ67Y8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ready to potty train your dog without dog pads? Hang these bells by whichever door(s) your dog will go outside. It's easy to train your pup to ring the bell when they need to take care of business.</p>
    Dog Doorbells for Potty Training

    Ready to potty train your dog without dog pads? Hang these bells by whichever door(s) your dog will go outside. It's easy to train your pup to ring the bell when they need to take care of business.

  • <p>petsmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petsmart.com%2Fdog%2Ftoys%2Fballs%2Fchuckit-ball-launcher-dog-toy-color-varies-5161322.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Chuckit! is an absolute must for the perfect game of fetch. If you've got the space, the launcher itself will really send the ball flying. It comes with a ball, but will also hold regular tennis balls.</p>
    Chuckit!® Ball Launcher Dog Toy

    The Chuckit! is an absolute must for the perfect game of fetch. If you've got the space, the launcher itself will really send the ball flying. It comes with a ball, but will also hold regular tennis balls.

  • <p><strong>Ark Naturals</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fark-naturals-brushless-toothpaste%2Fdp%2F45755&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many dogs show signs of dental problems by just three years old. While a regular toothbrush works well, many dogs resist. These toothpaste dental chews are a great alternative to try.</p>
    Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste Dental Dog Chews

    Many dogs show signs of dental problems by just three years old. While a regular toothbrush works well, many dogs resist. These toothpaste dental chews are a great alternative to try.

  • <p><strong>or</strong></p><p>furbo.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopus.furbo.com%2Fproducts%2Ffurbo-dog-camera%3Fvariant%3D21266488961%26sfdr_ptcid%3D21604_4_303820266%26sfdr_hash%3Dde7cfb6b4d9cded4e81c43a49d2070fd%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hNH7Iy9zn4Hb3xw7dF6W7Cgbh36cryV63Kefzqs6VuMeJdl7crjhzcaArSGEALw_wcB%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hNH7Iy9zn4Hb3xw7dF6W7Cgbh36cryV63Kefzqs6VuMeJdl7crjhzcaArSGEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Furbo is a great way to keep an eye on your pets, and also reward them from a distance. Just don't be surprised if your dog sits by the camera, waiting for their treat!</p>
    Furbo Nanny Cam Bundle

    Furbo is a great way to keep an eye on your pets, and also reward them from a distance. Just don't be surprised if your dog sits by the camera, waiting for their treat!

  • <p><strong>KONG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0002AR0I8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>KONG has an entire line of popular toys, but the original version is still a favorite. The rubber is incredibly durable, satisfying the most extreme chewers. It can also be filled with treats to occupy your pet.</p>
    KONG Classic Dog Toy

    KONG has an entire line of popular toys, but the original version is still a favorite. The rubber is incredibly durable, satisfying the most extreme chewers. It can also be filled with treats to occupy your pet.

  • <p><strong>Garner's Garden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H14YFWK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This organic pet shampoo maintains your pet's natural oils while soothing their skin. Its hypoallergenic and made with essential oils which can help calm your pet during the bath.</p>
    Garner's Garden Organic Pet Shampoo

    This organic pet shampoo maintains your pet's natural oils while soothing their skin. Its hypoallergenic and made with essential oils which can help calm your pet during the bath.

  • <p>joyrideharness.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://joyrideharness.com/products/pug-life-harness-teal?variant=29209964773478&wickedsource=google&wickedid=492929248259&wtm_campaign=12128562397&wtm_content=122402325048&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hPAT27puXxvElvrQeBPJY1CDYX2oXwoHNHS8LPh2cYMe1ceUGs4ciIaAi9gEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While harnesses are supposed to make it easier to walk your dog, many of them are complicated to put on. The Joyride harness goes on in about two seconds and is effective against pulling.</p>
    Joyride Dog Harness

    While harnesses are supposed to make it easier to walk your dog, many of them are complicated to put on. The Joyride harness goes on in about two seconds and is effective against pulling.

  • <p><strong>grannick's</strong></p><p>petco.com</p><p><strong>$5.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petco.com%2Fshop%2Fen%2Fpetcostore%2Fproduct%2Fgrannicks-bitter-apple-16462&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just about everything in your home looks extra delicious for chewing, so it’s a good idea to spray a taste deterrent on everything you want your dog to avoid. The spray doubles as a training aid.</p>
    Grannick's Bitter Apple

    Just about everything in your home looks extra delicious for chewing, so it’s a good idea to spray a taste deterrent on everything you want your dog to avoid. The spray doubles as a training aid.

  • <p>k9ballistics.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://k9ballistics.com/collections/chew-proof/products/chew-proof-elevated-dog-bed?variant=17921261273159" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever purchased your dog a soft, fluffy bed, and come home to find the stuffing all over the house, it may be time to invest in an indestructible bed. It's durable and geared towards persistent chewers. </p>
    Chew Proof Armored Elevated Dog Bed™

    If you've ever purchased your dog a soft, fluffy bed, and come home to find the stuffing all over the house, it may be time to invest in an indestructible bed. It's durable and geared towards persistent chewers.

  • <p><strong>Furminator</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MZBX5ZW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Furminator's stainless steel edge reaches through your dog’s top coat to safely remove loose hair. This is a good way to keep your dog's fur healthy between grooming sessions. </p>
    Furminator Undercoat deShedding Tool

    The Furminator's stainless steel edge reaches through your dog’s top coat to safely remove loose hair. This is a good way to keep your dog's fur healthy between grooming sessions.

  • <p><strong>Starmark</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$12.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fstarmark-treat-dispensing-chew-ball%2Fdp%2F45447&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your canine pal entertained for hours with this durable and mentally stimulating toy. You can fill the toy with treats or even put your dog's meal inside to slow down their eating.</p>
    Starmark Treat Dispensing Chew Ball

    Keep your canine pal entertained for hours with this durable and mentally stimulating toy. You can fill the toy with treats or even put your dog's meal inside to slow down their eating.

  • <p><strong>Dexas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N64DCPR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say goodbye to the days of muddy paw prints throughout the house or wiping your dogs feet countless times after a walk or trip outside. Available in various sizes, MudBuster will keep mud outside where it belongs.</p>
    Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

    Say goodbye to the days of muddy paw prints throughout the house or wiping your dogs feet countless times after a walk or trip outside. Available in various sizes, MudBuster will keep mud outside where it belongs.

  • <p><strong>good2go</strong></p><p>petco.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petco.com%2Fshop%2Fen%2Fpetcostore%2Fproduct%2Fgood2go-squeeze-bottle-water-dispenser-in-assorted-colors-20-fl-oz-3033351&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of taking a collapsible water dish with you for long walks in the summer, this water dispenser allows you to flip out the dish and then control how much water you pour in for your dog. The bottle itself holds 19 ounces.</p>
    Good2Go Squeeze Bottle Water Dispenser

    Instead of taking a collapsible water dish with you for long walks in the summer, this water dispenser allows you to flip out the dish and then control how much water you pour in for your dog. The bottle itself holds 19 ounces.

  • <p><strong>Illumiseen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UAINMMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Taking your dog for an evening walk got a lot safer with this rechargeable dog car. It's available in six colors and six sizes. The light has three different speeds: steady mode, rapid flashing or slow flashing.</p>
    LED Dog Collar

    Taking your dog for an evening walk got a lot safer with this rechargeable dog car. It's available in six colors and six sizes. The light has three different speeds: steady mode, rapid flashing or slow flashing.

  • <p><strong>Frisco</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Ffrisco-non-skid-slow-feeder-dog-bowl%2Fdp%2F182407&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If it seems like your dog finished eating before the kibble hits the bowl, a slow feeder can help support their digestive health. By lengthening mealtime, dogs may also feel fuller for longer.</p>
    Frisco Non-Skid Slow Feeder Dog Bowl

    If it seems like your dog finished eating before the kibble hits the bowl, a slow feeder can help support their digestive health. By lengthening mealtime, dogs may also feel fuller for longer.

  • <p><strong>Thundershirt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0029PYC3K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.36125697%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The constant, gentle pressure of the Thundershirt helps calm a dog's anxiety, fear and overexcitement. It's a drug-free way to help your dog get through fireworks, thunder, separation and vet visits.</p>
    Thundershirt

    The constant, gentle pressure of the Thundershirt helps calm a dog's anxiety, fear and overexcitement. It's a drug-free way to help your dog get through fireworks, thunder, separation and vet visits.

  • <p><strong>Top Paw</strong></p><p>petsmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petsmart.com%2Fdog%2Ftoys%2Fplush-toys%2Ftop-paw-realistic-brown-bear-flattie-dog-toy---crinkle-squeaker-54453.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your house has been covered in fluff from a dog toy, you may want to consider a safer alternative. Flattie dog toys are still fun, enticing dogs with the squeaker and crinkling. </p>
    Top Paw® Realistic Brown Bear Flattie Dog Toy

    If your house has been covered in fluff from a dog toy, you may want to consider a safer alternative. Flattie dog toys are still fun, enticing dogs with the squeaker and crinkling.

  • <p><strong>outward hound</strong></p><p>petco.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petco.com%2Fshop%2Fen%2Fpetcostore%2Fproduct%2Foutward-hound-brick-blue-puzzle-dog-toy-large-3128211&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keeping your dogs entertained while they're home alone can seem like a challenge, especially if your pup has separation anxiety. Brain-stimulating games like this puzzle toy has compartments for you to hide treats in. </p>
    Outward Hound Brick Blue Puzzle Dog Toy

    Keeping your dogs entertained while they're home alone can seem like a challenge, especially if your pup has separation anxiety. Brain-stimulating games like this puzzle toy has compartments for you to hide treats in.

  • <p><strong>Musher's Secret</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fmushers-secret-paw-protection-natural%2Fdp%2F128336&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fpet-care%2Fg36125697%2Ftop-dog-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extreme weather and hard pavement can do a number on your dog's paws. The moisturizing wax, which includes beeswax and vitamin E, forms a barrier to protect your dog's paws. </p>
    Musher's Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax

    Extreme weather and hard pavement can do a number on your dog's paws. The moisturizing wax, which includes beeswax and vitamin E, forms a barrier to protect your dog's paws.

