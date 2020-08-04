How to Veganize Your Favorite Foods, From Lasagna to Chili

How to Veganize Your Favorite Foods, From Lasagna to ChiliDelishAugust 4, 2020, 3:48 p.m.Hot dogs and ice cream? We're here for it.From DelishHow to Veganize Your Favorite Foods, From Lasagna to ChiliMains, sides, snacks, and desserts all included.Perfect Bok ChoyCelebrate an oft-neglected veggie with this tremendous side.Get the recipe from Delish.Cannellini BeansBe sure to omit the optional parm. to ensure this is totally vegan.Get the recipe from Delish.Scroll to continue with contentAdVeggie KabobsEating veggies off of a stick makes them even more delicious.Get the recipe from Delish.Lentil SaladYou'll be bowled over by flavor!Get the recipe from Delish.Vegan TacosThese are incredible.Get the recipe from Delish.Vegan Shepherd's PieThis might actually be better than a traditional shepherd's pie, tbh.Get the recipe from Delish.Vegan LasagnaA classic lasagna made easy.Get the recipe from Delish. Vegan ChiliWho said chili has to have meat anyways?Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW Le Creuset Dutch Oven, $385, amazon.comVegan Pumpkin Pie'Tis the season to stuff ourselves with pumpkin sweets. Get the recipe from Delish.Vegan PancakesFluffy vegan pancakes are still possible.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Nonstick Skillet, $32.65, amazon.com.Avocado HummusIt's like the best of hummus and guacamole combined.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Food Processor, $115.50, amazon.com.Death By Chocolate N'ice CreamNo dairy, no problem.Get the recipe from Delish.More: 16 Totally Indulgent Vegan Dessert RecipesKung Pao Brussels SproutsSalty, spicy, and addicting.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Baking Sheets, $30, amazon.com.Vegan Kale Caesar SaladWe like this even better than the original!Get the recipe from Delish.Chocolate SorbetNo ice cream maker, no problem.Get the recipe from Delish.Rosemary Roasted PotatoesThe perfect side for your vegan feast.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, $30; amazon.com.Roasted Brussels SproutsThere is nothing more perfect than roasted brussels sprouts.Get the recipe from Delish.Vegetable GravyNo turkey required.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Kuhn Rikon Silicone Rainbow Whisk, $18; amazon.com.Apple ChipsThe perfect fall snack.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, $30; amazon.com.Carrot Hot DogsThe vegan hot dog you've been asking for.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Le Creuset Baking Dish, $60, amazon.com.Sweet Potato ChipsSlice the sweet potatoes as thinly as possible to maximize the crispiness potential!Get the recipe from Delish.Balsamic Glazed Roasted CauliflowerWe'll take this crazy flavorful, vegan dish over a roast chicken any day.Get the recipe from Delish.Tropical Avocado Ice CreamThis shouldn't taste so freakin' delicious.Get the recipe from Delish.PB&J CupsLike your favorite sandwich but better.Get the recipe from Delish.BUY NOW: Muffin Tin, $8, amazon.com.Roasted VegetablesDo yourself a favor and skip the wilted green salad.Get the recipe from Delish.Churro Banana BitesDoes it get any better than low-carb churros?!Get the recipe from Delish.Bang Bang Brussels SproutsGet ready for some bangin' Brussels.Get the recipe from Delish.Dill Pickle HummusThis hummus uses pickle brine in the most genius way.Get the recipe from Delish.Bang Bang BroccoliRoasted broccoli with a delish kick!Get the recipe from Delish.Brussels Sprout ChipsSo much better than kale chips.Get the recipe from Delish.