How to Veganize Your Favorite Foods, From Lasagna to Chili

Hot dogs and ice cream? We're here for it.

From Delish

<p>Mains, sides, snacks, and desserts all included.</p>
<p>Celebrate an oft-neglected veggie with this tremendous side.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32392550/bok-choy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Perfect Bok Choy

Celebrate an oft-neglected veggie with this tremendous side.

<p>Be sure to omit the optional parm. to ensure this is totally vegan.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32676054/cannellini-beans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Cannellini Beans

Be sure to omit the optional parm. to ensure this is totally vegan.

<p>Eating veggies off of a stick makes them even more delicious.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32675717/veggie-kabobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Veggie Kabobs

Eating veggies off of a stick makes them even more delicious.

<p>You'll be bowled over by flavor!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32292934/lentil-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.<br></p>
Lentil Salad

You'll be bowled over by flavor!

<p>These are incredible.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32293305/vegan-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Vegan Tacos

These are incredible.

<p>This might actually be better than a traditional shepherd's pie, tbh.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30779578/vegan-shepherds-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
Vegan Shepherd's Pie

This might actually be better than a traditional shepherd's pie, tbh.

<p>A classic lasagna made easy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58469/best-vegan-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
Vegan Lasagna

A classic lasagna made easy.

Who said chili has to have meat anyways?
Vegan Chili

Who said chili has to have meat anyways?

<p>'Tis the season to stuff ourselves with pumpkin sweets. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28449365/vegan-pumpkin-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Vegan Pumpkin Pie

'Tis the season to stuff ourselves with pumpkin sweets.

Fluffy vegan pancakes are still possible.
Vegan Pancakes

Fluffy vegan pancakes are still possible.

It's like the best of hummus and guacamole combined.
Avocado Hummus

It's like the best of hummus and guacamole combined.

No dairy, no problem.

More: 16 Totally Indulgent Vegan Dessert Recipes
Death By Chocolate N'ice Cream

No dairy, no problem.

More: 16 Totally Indulgent Vegan Dessert Recipes

Salty, spicy, and addicting.
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Salty, spicy, and addicting.

<p>We like this even better than the original!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53003/vegan-kale-caesar-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Vegan Kale Caesar Salad

We like this even better than the original!

<p>No ice cream maker, no problem.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51117/chocolate-sorbet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Chocolate Sorbet

No ice cream maker, no problem.

The perfect side for your vegan feast.
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

The perfect side for your vegan feast.

<p>There is nothing more perfect than roasted brussels sprouts.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55335/best-roasted-brussel-sprouts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

There is nothing more perfect than roasted brussels sprouts.

No turkey required.
Vegetable Gravy

No turkey required.

The perfect fall snack.
Apple Chips

The perfect fall snack.

The vegan hot dog you've been asking for.
Carrot Hot Dogs

The vegan hot dog you've been asking for.

<p>Slice the sweet potatoes as thinly as possible to maximize the crispiness potential!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49369/sweet-potato-chips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Sweet Potato Chips

Slice the sweet potatoes as thinly as possible to maximize the crispiness potential!

<p>We'll take this crazy flavorful, vegan dish over a roast chicken any day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53157/balsamic-glazed-roasted-cauliflower-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Balsamic Glazed Roasted Cauliflower

We'll take this crazy flavorful, vegan dish over a roast chicken any day.

<p>This shouldn't taste so freakin' delicious.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48798/tropical-avocado-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Tropical Avocado Ice Cream

This shouldn't taste so freakin' delicious.

Like your favorite sandwich but better.
PB&J Cups

Like your favorite sandwich but better.

<p>Do yourself a favor and skip the wilted green salad.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50228/holiday-roasted-vegetables-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Roasted Vegetables

Do yourself a favor and skip the wilted green salad.

<p>Does it get any better than low-carb churros?!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51527/churro-banana-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Churro Banana Bites

Does it get any better than low-carb churros?!

<p>Get ready for some bangin' Brussels.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51615/bang-bang-brussels-sprouts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Bang Bang Brussels Sprouts

Get ready for some bangin' Brussels.

<p>This hummus uses pickle brine in the most genius way.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54831/dill-pickle-hummus-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Dill Pickle Hummus

This hummus uses pickle brine in the most genius way.

<p>Roasted broccoli with a delish kick!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a52603/bang-bang-broccoli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Bang Bang Broccoli

Roasted broccoli with a delish kick!

<p>So much better than kale chips.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a49646/brussels-sprout-chips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Brussels Sprout Chips

So much better than kale chips.

