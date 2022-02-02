18 Sweet Valentine's Day Bouquets to Order Now

    1/19

    18 Sweet Valentine's Day Bouquets to Order Now

    Of the many gifts you can give (or get) for Valentine's Day, flowers aren't the most out-of-the-box option. Still, love letters are that much sweeter when they're delivered with a vibrant bouquet. This year, all the best Valentine's Day flowers are a few clicks away: Send mini carnation arrangements to your closest friends, dozens of classic roses to a loved one, or follow Cher Horowitz's lead and queue up an overflowing bouquet just for yourself. Traditional pink, red, and cream blooms are in heavy rotation, as are orchids and planter gifts they can appreciate long after the holiday. No matter who you're crushing on in 2022, the upcoming 18 bouquets and plants are love at first sight.

    2/19

    The Love Spell

    UrbanStems

    urbanstems.com

    $160.00

    Shop Now

    Here's an enchanting bouquet that branches out from standard red roses and pink carnations. Jewel-tone blooms of ranunculus, lilies, and snapdragons convey just as much passion, with a modern twist.

    3/19

    The Day Off Bouquet Kit

    The Sill

    thesill.com

    $90.00

    Shop Now

    Valentine's Day 2022 falls on a Monday, but you can still bring your special someone a dose of weekend energy. The equation: Pair The Sill's limited-edition bouquet with a spa certificate or an indulgent self-care gift.

    4/19

    Le Mini Heart Bundle

    Venus Et Fleur

    venusetfleur.com

    $159.00

    Shop Now

    Sometimes, the best valentines do come in heart-shaped packages, like Venus Et Fleur's sentimental rose bundles. Choose between five thematic shades for a gift they can enjoy for a full year.

    5/19

    Al Fresco Bouquet

    Bouqs

    bouqs.com

    $59.00

    Shop Now

    Bouqs carries an array of elegant arrangements that will arrive on time and hit for less than $100. Opt for a signature rose and eucalyptus bouquet, and you'll see it front and center on your valentine's tablescape.

    6/19

    Scarlet Double Tulip

    FLOWERBX

    flowerbx.com

    $80.00

    Shop Now

    Red roses are plenty romantic, but you can capture the same effect with other blooms. Case in point: This striking arrangement of deep-red tulips.

    7/19

    Runaway with Me Bouquet x Apotheke White Vetiver Candle

    FTD

    ftd.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Flowers and a cozy candle—a Valentine's Day delivery with double the impact.

    8/19

    Starburst Bouquet

    Floom Collection

    floom.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Floom bouquets are as special to your valentine as the florists who assemble them. This online delivery service handpicks some of the best local artisans to create its arrangements, like this sweet bohemian mix of apricot, deep-red, and soft-pink petals.

    9/19

    The Darcy

    UrbanStems

    urbanstems.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    Set a romantic tone with an arrangement heavy on moody florals.

    10/19

    Pink Paradise

    BloomsyBox

    bloomsybox.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    BloomsyBox's nontraditional bouquets, like this tropical arrangement, are a thoughtful alternative to roses and carnations. To really show you care, you can keep their home supplied with fresh, seasonal blooms by gifting a monthly subscription.

    11/19

    Grand Amour

    Ode à la Rose

    odealarose.com

    $392.00

    Shop Now

    They'll be speechless when a bouquet of one hundred red roses arrives at their door. What's Valentine's Day if not the perfect time for a grand gesture?

    12/19

    Arrive in Style Bouquet

    Teleflora

    teleflora.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Here's a budget-friendly bouquet that mixes roses, white lilies, and alstroemeria to charming effect. It's also the ideal size for placement on their desk or nightstand—where they'll look at it every day.

    13/19

    Red Bromeliad Guzmania

    Bloomscape

    bloomscape.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    Bouquets last only so long, but a festive and low-maintenance plant will remind them you care long after V-Day ends.

    14/19

    Laruce x La Fleur Bouquet

    La Fleur

    lafleurbouquets.com

    $299.00

    Shop Now

    Give the beauty lover in your life a little something extra this V-Day. La Fleur's everlasting rose bouquet comes with a set of vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes by Laruce they'll want to unwrap immediately.

    15/19

    Petite Orange Orchid

    The Sill

    thesill.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    The pet lover in your life will place this orchid front and center on their tablescape. Not only is it a cheery pop of color, it's also safe if their cat, dog, or other furry friend investigates.

    16/19

    Euro Hatbox

    1-800 Flowers

    1800flowers.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Roses, carnations, and Peruvian lilies are beautiful no matter the container, but the dove gray hatbox is an elegant touch.

    17/19

    Mini Mini Valentine

    Pop Up Florist

    popupflorist.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Send these teeny-tiny dried bouquets to all your galentines. Each comes with a bar of Mast chocolate and a touch of lace.

    18/19

    Simply the Best Bouquet

    Farmgirl Flowers

    farmgirlflowers.com

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    Minimalist valentines will want something simple. You'll have exactly what they (wished they) asked for with this crisp cream bouquet.

    19/19

    Deliciously Decadent 24 Red Roses, 12 Drizzled Strawberries, and Rosé Wine

    Harry and David

    harryanddavid.com

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    You don't need to overthink your arrangement. A bundle with all the classics—roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, and rosé—is sure to please.

<p class="body-dropcap">Of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g5142/valentines-day-gift-guide-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:many gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">many gifts</a> you can give (or get) for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38747160/valentines-day-gift-ideas-for-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day</a>, flowers aren't the most out-of-the-box option. Still, love letters are that much sweeter when they're delivered with a vibrant bouquet. This year, all the best Valentine's Day flowers are a few clicks away: Send mini carnation arrangements to your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38381697/best-valentine-day-gifts-for-friends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:closest friends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">closest friends</a>, dozens of classic roses to a loved one, or follow Cher Horowitz's lead and queue up an overflowing bouquet just for yourself. Traditional pink, red, and cream blooms are in heavy rotation, as are orchids and planter gifts they can appreciate long after the holiday. No matter who you're crushing on in 2022, the upcoming 18 bouquets and plants are love at first sight.</p>
<p><strong>UrbanStems</strong></p><p>urbanstems.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fflowers%2Fthe-love-spell%2FFLRL-K-01869.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an enchanting bouquet that branches out from standard red roses and pink carnations. Jewel-tone blooms of ranunculus, lilies, and snapdragons convey just as much passion, with a modern twist.</p>
<p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-day-off%3Fvariant%3D39326534172777&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Valentine's Day 2022 falls on a Monday, but you can still bring your special someone a dose of weekend energy. The equation: Pair The Sill's limited-edition bouquet with a spa certificate or an indulgent <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g36720282/best-self-care-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-care gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">self-care gift</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Venus Et Fleur</strong></p><p>venusetfleur.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.venusetfleur.com%2Fproducts%2Fmini-heart-set%3Fvariant%3D39858640977964&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, the best valentines do come in heart-shaped packages, like Venus Et Fleur's sentimental rose bundles. Choose between five thematic shades for a gift they can enjoy for a full year.</p>
<p><strong>Bouqs</strong></p><p>bouqs.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fvalentines-day%2Fpink-lavender-rose-scabiosa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bouqs carries an array of elegant arrangements that will arrive on time and hit for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fvalentines-day-under-50&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:less than $100" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">less than $100</a>. Opt for a signature rose and eucalyptus bouquet, and you'll see it front and center on your valentine's tablescape. </p>
<p><strong>FLOWERBX</strong></p><p>flowerbx.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flowerbx.com%2Fus%2Fscarlet-double-tulip&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Red roses are plenty romantic, but you can capture the same effect with other blooms. Case in point: This striking arrangement of deep-red tulips.</p>
<p><strong>FTD</strong></p><p>ftd.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ftd.com%2Fproduct%2Frunaway-with-me-bouquet-apotheke-white-vetiver-candle-prd-fv012cnd&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flowers and a cozy candle—a Valentine's Day delivery with double the impact. </p>
<p><strong>Floom Collection</strong></p><p>floom.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.floom.com%2Fus%2Fshop%2Ffloom-collection-us-476964%2Fstarburst&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Floom bouquets are as special to your valentine as the florists who assemble them. This online delivery service handpicks some of the best local artisans to create its arrangements, like this sweet bohemian mix of apricot, deep-red, and soft-pink petals. </p>
<p><strong>UrbanStems</strong></p><p>urbanstems.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fflowers%2Fthe-darcy%2FFLRL-B-01833.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Set a romantic tone with an arrangement heavy on moody florals. </p>
<p><strong>BloomsyBox</strong></p><p>bloomsybox.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomsybox.com%2Fp%2Fpink-tropical-bouquet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>BloomsyBox's nontraditional bouquets, like this tropical arrangement, are a thoughtful alternative to roses and carnations. To really show you care, you can keep their home supplied with fresh, seasonal blooms by gifting a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomsybox.com%2Fp%2Fflower-subscription-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:monthly subscription" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">monthly subscription</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Ode à la Rose</strong></p><p>odealarose.com</p><p><strong>$392.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.odealarose.com%2Fproduct%2F100-red-roses-40542&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll be speechless when a bouquet of one hundred red roses arrives at their door. What's Valentine's Day if not the perfect time for a grand gesture?</p>
<p><strong>Teleflora</strong></p><p>teleflora.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teleflora.com%2Fbouquet%2Farrive-in-style%3FprodID%3DP_T55-2A%26skuId%3DT55-2A&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a budget-friendly bouquet that mixes roses, white lilies, and alstroemeria to charming effect. It's also the ideal size for placement on their desk or nightstand—where they'll look at it every day.</p>
<p><strong>Bloomscape</strong></p><p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fred-bromeliad-guzmania%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bouquets last only so long, but a festive and low-maintenance plant will remind them you care long after V-Day ends.</p>
<p><strong>La Fleur</strong></p><p>lafleurbouquets.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lafleurbouquets.com/collections/laruce-x-la-fleur-bouquets-collaboration/products/copy-of-laruce-x-la-fleur-bouquets-blush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the beauty lover in your life a little something extra this V-Day. La Fleur's everlasting rose bouquet comes with a set of vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes by Laruce they'll want to unwrap immediately.</p>
<p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpetite-orange-orchid%3Fvariant%3D39531276173417&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38145217/best-pet-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pet lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pet lover</a> in your life will place this orchid front and center on their tablescape. Not only is it a cheery pop of color, it's also safe if their cat, dog, or other furry friend investigates.</p>
<p><strong>1-800 Flowers</strong></p><p>1800flowers.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800flowers.com%2Feuro-hatbox-192268&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roses, carnations, and Peruvian lilies are beautiful no matter the container, but the dove gray hatbox is an elegant touch.</p>
<p><strong>Pop Up Florist</strong></p><p>popupflorist.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://popupflorist.com/collections/valentines-day/products/mini-mini-valentine-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send these teeny-tiny dried bouquets to all your galentines. Each comes with a bar of Mast chocolate and a touch of lace.</p>
<p><strong>Farmgirl Flowers</strong></p><p>farmgirlflowers.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://farmgirlflowers.com/simply-the-best" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Minimalist valentines will want something simple. You'll have exactly what they (wished they) asked for with this crisp cream bouquet. </p>
<p><strong>Harry and David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fflowers-plants%2Froses%2Fred-roses-strawberries-wine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38944048%2Fbest-valentines-day-flowers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't need to overthink your arrangement. A bundle with all the classics—roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, and rosé—is sure to please.</p>

