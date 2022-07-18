These Rustic Farmhouse Kitchens Will Inspire You to Renovate Immediately

  • <p>Thanks in very large part to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g4518/fun-facts-chip-and-joanna-gaines-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farmhouse style whisperer Joanna Gaines" class="link ">farmhouse style whisperer Joanna Gaines</a>, the <em>Fixer Upper </em>aesthetic is no mere fad. In fact, "farmhouse style" has become synonymous with "classic." <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g4759/modern-rustic-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rustic touches" class="link ">Rustic touches</a> like well-worn antiques, reclaimed and repurposed treasures, and crisp white shiplap walls are showing up in homes all over the United States—including those that are nowhere near the country range. And while you can easily pull off <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/how-to/g860/farmhouse-style-0809/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farmhouse style" class="link ">farmhouse style</a> in any room of the house, farmhouse kitchens—with their ruff-hewn open concept shelving, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1704/kitchen-paint-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vibrant painted cabinetry" class="link ">vibrant painted cabinetry</a>, apron or skirt-fronted sinks, and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/antiques/g3484/things-people-collect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collections" class="link ">collections</a> galore—are by far the most coveted type of this interior style. So how do you get one of your own? Do you have to move to a wide-open space and make a farm-sized investment to pull off that charming kitchen of your own? Absolutely not. The beauty of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g32026874/modern-farmhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farmhouse" class="link ">farmhouse</a> aesthetic is that it's simple—you can start small with a few <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/color/advice/g1379/warm-paint-colors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gallons of eye-catching paint" class="link ">gallons of eye-catching paint</a> and a well-loved vintage table and eventually work your way up to shiplapped <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1968/kitchen-backsplash-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backsplashes" class="link ">backsplashes</a> and exposed wood beams. Even better: It works well whether you live in a big-city condo, suburban track home, or small-town cabin—maybe too well. Explore our list of 34 farmhouse kitchen ideas to create the perfect kitchen that's filled with flair, function, and rustic vibes. Good luck getting party guests to hang out anywhere else after pulling together such a warm and welcoming space!<br></p>
    Thanks in very large part to farmhouse style whisperer Joanna Gaines, the Fixer Upper aesthetic is no mere fad. In fact, "farmhouse style" has become synonymous with "classic." Rustic touches like well-worn antiques, reclaimed and repurposed treasures, and crisp white shiplap walls are showing up in homes all over the United States—including those that are nowhere near the country range. And while you can easily pull off farmhouse style in any room of the house, farmhouse kitchens—with their ruff-hewn open concept shelving, vibrant painted cabinetry, apron or skirt-fronted sinks, and collections galore—are by far the most coveted type of this interior style. So how do you get one of your own? Do you have to move to a wide-open space and make a farm-sized investment to pull off that charming kitchen of your own? Absolutely not. The beauty of the farmhouse aesthetic is that it's simple—you can start small with a few gallons of eye-catching paint and a well-loved vintage table and eventually work your way up to shiplapped backsplashes and exposed wood beams. Even better: It works well whether you live in a big-city condo, suburban track home, or small-town cabin—maybe too well. Explore our list of 34 farmhouse kitchen ideas to create the perfect kitchen that's filled with flair, function, and rustic vibes. Good luck getting party guests to hang out anywhere else after pulling together such a warm and welcoming space!

    Duanne Simon
  • <p>The owners of this farmhouse kitchen added a<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkeyword.php%3Fkeyword%3Drolling%2Blibrary%2Bladder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:library ladder" class="link "> library ladder</a>, which makes the upper cabinets much more useful. </p>
    Library Ladder

    The owners of this farmhouse kitchen added a library ladder, which makes the upper cabinets much more useful.

    Ashley Harrison
  • <p>Who says <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fb%2FPaint%2FBlack%2FFlat-Matte%2FN-5yc1vZar2dZ1z10m12Z1z13htp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matte black" class="link ">matte black</a> is only for modern kitchens? This kitchen with exposed ceiling beams, open shelving, and bright white subway tiles proves otherwise.</p>
    Matte Black

    Who says matte black is only for modern kitchens? This kitchen with exposed ceiling beams, open shelving, and bright white subway tiles proves otherwise.

    Lucy Rose Conklin
  • <p>Homeowner Kerri Hoyt-Pack combined <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fsb1%2Findustrial-kitchen-islands-carts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:industrial carts" class="link ">industrial carts</a> with sweet floral wallpaper. The result is so charming. </p>
    Blue Range

    Homeowner Kerri Hoyt-Pack combined industrial carts with sweet floral wallpaper. The result is so charming.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>This Indiana kitchen is filled with repurposing ideas. They found the sign in the back of their 1900's barn and built an island around it. The light fixtures are made out of<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fmarket%2Ffarm_funnel_light&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farming funnels" class="link "> farming funnels</a>. </p>
    Second Life

    This Indiana kitchen is filled with repurposing ideas. They found the sign in the back of their 1900's barn and built an island around it. The light fixtures are made out of farming funnels.

    GRIDLEY + GRAVES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • <p>No farmhouse kitchen is complete without a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fmarket%2Fstoneware_crock&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crock collection" class="link ">crock collection</a> on display. This homeowner had her open shelving custom made to accommodate the size of the pottery.</p>
    Pottery and Crocks

    No farmhouse kitchen is complete without a crock collection on display. This homeowner had her open shelving custom made to accommodate the size of the pottery.

    DUANNE SIMON
  • <p>Something <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DWoven%2BBaskets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:woven" class="link ">woven</a>, something blue, something old...or however the saying goes! This kitchen has it all. </p>
    Woven Baskets

    Something woven, something blue, something old...or however the saying goes! This kitchen has it all.

    MARTA XOCHILT PEREZ
  • <p> The shiplap walls and open shelving make this a wonderful example of a farmhouse kitchen. </p>
    Cabin Meets Farm

    The shiplap walls and open shelving make this a wonderful example of a farmhouse kitchen.

    TREVOR SMITH
  • <p>This <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/color/g1293/white-kitchens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white kitchen" class="link ">white kitchen</a> proves that color is overrated. </p>
    Bright and White

    This white kitchen proves that color is overrated.

    DAVID TSAY
  • <p>This kitchen is filled with rescued elements. The old metal awning is the perfect alternative to a stove hood. </p>
    Rescued

    This kitchen is filled with rescued elements. The old metal awning is the perfect alternative to a stove hood.

    JEAN ALLSOPP
  • <p>The only thing we love more than a collection of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dblue%2Band%2Bwhite%2Bpottery&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg4263%2Frustic-farmhouse-kitchen-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blue and white pottery" class="link ">blue and white pottery</a> is a freshly baked pie! </p>
    Blue and White

    The only thing we love more than a collection of blue and white pottery is a freshly baked pie!

    ALEC HEMER
  • <p>The beautiful Aga stove in British Racing Green is the star of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/a26028638/maryland-bungalow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeannette Fristoe's charming kitchen" class="link ">Jeannette Fristoe's charming kitchen</a>. But her antique stoneware crocks, wooden rolling pins, and silverware drawer certainly give it a run for its money. <br></p>
    Farmhouse Kitchen Stove in a Bold Color

    The beautiful Aga stove in British Racing Green is the star of Jeannette Fristoe's charming kitchen. But her antique stoneware crocks, wooden rolling pins, and silverware drawer certainly give it a run for its money.

    Rikki Snyder
  • <p>There's not a more classic color combo than black and white, and it works especially well for a farmhouse kitchen when you add tecture through woven baskets and greenery as well as patina via a silver collection. <br></p>
    Black and White Farmhouse Kitchen

    There's not a more classic color combo than black and white, and it works especially well for a farmhouse kitchen when you add tecture through woven baskets and greenery as well as patina via a silver collection.

    Rikki Snyder
  • <p>An antique apothecary cabinet gets a new life as a huge island that offers plenty of seating, workspace, and storage in this kitchen designed by designer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jorisvanapersstudio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joris Van Apers" class="link ">Joris Van Apers</a>. </p>
    Farmhouse Kitchen Repurposed Island

    An antique apothecary cabinet gets a new life as a huge island that offers plenty of seating, workspace, and storage in this kitchen designed by designer Joris Van Apers.

    Michael Paul/Living Inside
  • <p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/creatingflatmountainfarm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margaret Shutze" class="link ">Margaret Shutze</a>'s impressive 10-foot island is the heart of her kitchen. The marble countertops, white subway tiles, and cast-brass bin pulls all contribute to her "farm-chic" aesthetic. </p>
    Farmhouse Kitchen Marbled Island

    Margaret Shutze's impressive 10-foot island is the heart of her kitchen. The marble countertops, white subway tiles, and cast-brass bin pulls all contribute to her "farm-chic" aesthetic.

    Aaron Colussi
  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g24849024/tennessee-fixer-upper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tennessee natives Seth and Chad Gilbert" class="link ">Tennessee natives Seth and Chad Gilbert</a> definitely know how to decorate without spending a fortune. They used reclaimed wood from their front porch to make the island, found the cabinets from a discarded display kitchen at a local shop, and bought the fridge for just $200 on eBay!</p>
    Make Old New Again

    Tennessee natives Seth and Chad Gilbert definitely know how to decorate without spending a fortune. They used reclaimed wood from their front porch to make the island, found the cabinets from a discarded display kitchen at a local shop, and bought the fridge for just $200 on eBay!

    BRIAN WOODCOCK
  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g22853062/old-world-antieks-rustic-farmhouse-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy and Brian Kleinwachter's entire Texas abode" class="link ">Amy and Brian Kleinwachter's entire Texas abode</a> is almost exclusively made from reclaimed items. Although you might not be able to find an exact replica of their lights, you can draw inspiration by hanging up your own statement piece.</p>
    Fabulous Fixtures

    Amy and Brian Kleinwachter's entire Texas abode is almost exclusively made from reclaimed items. Although you might not be able to find an exact replica of their lights, you can draw inspiration by hanging up your own statement piece.

    RYANN FORD
  • <p>Nothing says "farmhouse" like reclaimed barnwood, and what better way to use it than for a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/g4249/beautiful-kitchen-range-hoods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fancy range hood" class="link ">fancy range hood</a>? </p>
    Farmhouse Kitchen Barn Wood-Covered Hood

    Nothing says "farmhouse" like reclaimed barnwood, and what better way to use it than for a fancy range hood?

    Max Kim-Bee
  • <p>From the oversized farmhouse sink and dusty blue cabinets to the exposed ceiling beams and animal wall art, this kitchen's rustic vibe is complemented by an earthy palette of reds and browns. </p>
    Country Details

    From the oversized farmhouse sink and dusty blue cabinets to the exposed ceiling beams and animal wall art, this kitchen's rustic vibe is complemented by an earthy palette of reds and browns.

    Courtesy of HomeAway
  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g2601/reclaimed-georgia-log-cabin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Georgia cabin" class="link ">This Georgia cabin</a> makes wide use of salvaged materials, and it brings an acquired-over-time feel to this kitchen's features. With a black soapstone apron-front sink, teak countertops, and heart pine floors salvaged from 300-year-old beams in a South Carolina mill, this charming farmhouse kitchen has age and character.</p>
    Salvaged Materials

    This Georgia cabin makes wide use of salvaged materials, and it brings an acquired-over-time feel to this kitchen's features. With a black soapstone apron-front sink, teak countertops, and heart pine floors salvaged from 300-year-old beams in a South Carolina mill, this charming farmhouse kitchen has age and character.

    Jean Allsopp
  • <p>One of the easiest ways to incorporate <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g4096/ways-to-add-farmhouse-style-to-any-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farmhouse style" class="link ">farmhouse style</a> into your kitchen and throughout your home is to hang vintage signs that say things like "Grocery" or "Meat Market." You can find them on Etsy or at your local antique store. </p>
    Antique Signs

    One of the easiest ways to incorporate farmhouse style into your kitchen and throughout your home is to hang vintage signs that say things like "Grocery" or "Meat Market." You can find them on Etsy or at your local antique store.

    Laura Moss
  • <p>The wood column and range hood made from salvaged pine balance out the exquisite white features of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g3208/southern-georgia-farmhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this Georgia kitchen" class="link ">this Georgia kitchen</a>, which adds extra country charm with antique porch posts supporting the island, a chalkboard, and farm-fresh flowers in a pitcher. </p>
    Reclaimed Wood

    The wood column and range hood made from salvaged pine balance out the exquisite white features of this Georgia kitchen, which adds extra country charm with antique porch posts supporting the island, a chalkboard, and farm-fresh flowers in a pitcher.

    Max Kim-Bee
  • <p>The owners of this Tennessee cabin used reclaimed materials for their kitchen's eclectic but cozy feel. Their stools are covered with repurposed old shirts from Goodwill, while their salvaged sink is revamped with a pleated skirt and decorative legs made from old balusters. The sconces come from <a href="https://www.habitat.org/restores" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Habitat for Humanity ReStore" class="link ">Habitat for Humanity ReStore</a>, with piping added to mimic the shelving below. </p>
    Repurposed Items

    The owners of this Tennessee cabin used reclaimed materials for their kitchen's eclectic but cozy feel. Their stools are covered with repurposed old shirts from Goodwill, while their salvaged sink is revamped with a pleated skirt and decorative legs made from old balusters. The sconces come from Habitat for Humanity ReStore, with piping added to mimic the shelving below.

  • <p>The all-white kitchen in <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g2939/mandy-reeves-white-tennessee-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this rustic Tennessee home" class="link ">this rustic Tennessee home</a> stays cozy with shiplap paneling that "keeps things from feeling sterile," the owner says. Honey-hued wooden accents like the barstools and cutting boards add some warmth to the space. </p>
    White Shiplap

    The all-white kitchen in this rustic Tennessee home stays cozy with shiplap paneling that "keeps things from feeling sterile," the owner says. Honey-hued wooden accents like the barstools and cutting boards add some warmth to the space.

    Lincoln Barbour
  • <p>A gorgeous 19th-century <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Turkish-Runner-Rugs/s?k=Turkish+Runner+Rugs&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4263%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Turkish runner" class="link ">Turkish runner</a> adds a burst of color to this white galley kitchen inside a rustic Connecticut cottage. Exposed shelving adds to the kitchen's country style, and the owner painted the cabinetry slightly darker than the walls for extra dimension. </p>
    Decorative Rug

    A gorgeous 19th-century Turkish runner adds a burst of color to this white galley kitchen inside a rustic Connecticut cottage. Exposed shelving adds to the kitchen's country style, and the owner painted the cabinetry slightly darker than the walls for extra dimension.

    John Gruen
  • <p>Fans of reclaimed wood, here's a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g3988/kitchen-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new kitchen trend" class="link ">new kitchen trend</a> you'll want to keep your eyes on: pecky cypress, seen here on the island and hood. This grainy type of wood is known for its long pocketing and striations. Orb lights also help soften a kitchen with lots of straight lines and sharp edges. </p>
    Pecky Cypress

    Fans of reclaimed wood, here's a new kitchen trend you'll want to keep your eyes on: pecky cypress, seen here on the island and hood. This grainy type of wood is known for its long pocketing and striations. Orb lights also help soften a kitchen with lots of straight lines and sharp edges.

    Jean Allsopp
  • <p>Rustic wood looks even more lovely against crisp white walls and dishes. The owner of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/color/g4279/beautiful-white-rooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this northern California home" class="link ">this northern California home</a> used Douglas fir for the shelving and redwood for the farm table. Exposed shelving and hanging pots are classic features of a country kitchen. </p>
    Exposed Shelving

    Rustic wood looks even more lovely against crisp white walls and dishes. The owner of this northern California home used Douglas fir for the shelving and redwood for the farm table. Exposed shelving and hanging pots are classic features of a country kitchen.

    Björn Wallander
  • <p>This couple embraced the history of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g3778/upstate-new-york-farmhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their 18th-century farmhouse" class="link ">their 18th-century farmhouse</a> by filling it with antiques, and in the kitchen, that translates to a vintage porcelain double farm sink and a display of gorgeous antique dishes. Other small touches, like the faded checkered rug and storage baskets under the sink, add to the rustic style. </p>
    Vintage Sink

    This couple embraced the history of their 18th-century farmhouse by filling it with antiques, and in the kitchen, that translates to a vintage porcelain double farm sink and a display of gorgeous antique dishes. Other small touches, like the faded checkered rug and storage baskets under the sink, add to the rustic style.

    David A. Land
  • <p>A much-needed renovation replaced wallpaper and dark cabinets with an open, welcoming space that utilizes a mix of materials, from aged zinc on the countertops and hood to reclaimed wood on the island and walls. The owner of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g4055/texas-farmhouse-renovation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this 100-year-old Texas farmhouse" class="link ">this 100-year-old Texas farmhouse</a> has modern appliances hidden away inside the island, and the antique filing cabinet by the stove adds even more country charm. </p>
    Old Country Charm

    A much-needed renovation replaced wallpaper and dark cabinets with an open, welcoming space that utilizes a mix of materials, from aged zinc on the countertops and hood to reclaimed wood on the island and walls. The owner of this 100-year-old Texas farmhouse has modern appliances hidden away inside the island, and the antique filing cabinet by the stove adds even more country charm.

    Victoria Pearson
  • <p>Use eye-catching patterned tiles for contrast in a small, monochromatic kitchen for added character, a perfect project if you're considering a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/g3426/blogger-summer-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer renovation" class="link ">summer renovation</a>. </p>
    Bold Tile

    Use eye-catching patterned tiles for contrast in a small, monochromatic kitchen for added character, a perfect project if you're considering a summer renovation.

    Courtesy of Nesting With Grace
  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g3769/california-farmhouse-maya-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inside a California farmhouse" class="link ">Inside a California farmhouse</a>, this vintage-inspired stove in the shade "Lemonade" pairs perfectly with the classic, mossy-green tile and brightens up this sun-drenched space even more. </p>
    Retro Appliances

    Inside a California farmhouse, this vintage-inspired stove in the shade "Lemonade" pairs perfectly with the classic, mossy-green tile and brightens up this sun-drenched space even more.

    Dominique Verrillon
  • <p>When a home's been in the family for 75 years, you can count on it having a fascinating mix of furniture and decor. In <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g3447/butterbean-studios-california-farmhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this 19th-century California farmhouse" class="link ">this 19th-century California farmhouse</a>'s kitchen, the marble top table comes from the owner's great-grandfather's workshop, and all the mismatched chairs were brought in from the barn. </p>
    Family History

    When a home's been in the family for 75 years, you can count on it having a fascinating mix of furniture and decor. In this 19th-century California farmhouse's kitchen, the marble top table comes from the owner's great-grandfather's workshop, and all the mismatched chairs were brought in from the barn.

    Courtesy of David Tsay
  • <p>The owner of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g3447/butterbean-studios-california-farmhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this California home" class="link ">this California home</a> bakes with her daughters every week, and they store their canned jams, baking supplies, and darling cups in this dusty yellow cabinet, which is decorated with farmhouse antiques. </p>
    Baking Cupboard

    The owner of this California home bakes with her daughters every week, and they store their canned jams, baking supplies, and darling cups in this dusty yellow cabinet, which is decorated with farmhouse antiques.

    David Tsay
  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g4072/1800s-farmhouse-makeover-virginia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This 1820s Virginia farmhouse" class="link ">This 1820s Virginia farmhouse</a> was recently restored, and while it embodies the utilitarian values of its new owners, its country style remains intact, evident from the exposed brick, vintage refrigerator, and exposed shelving. The couple made the kitchen table by hand, and instead of a dishwasher, they wash their dishes by hand and hang them from metal draining cups. </p>
    Handmade Touches

    This 1820s Virginia farmhouse was recently restored, and while it embodies the utilitarian values of its new owners, its country style remains intact, evident from the exposed brick, vintage refrigerator, and exposed shelving. The couple made the kitchen table by hand, and instead of a dishwasher, they wash their dishes by hand and hang them from metal draining cups.

    Helen Norman
  • <p>In the kitchen of this Tennessee home, traditional country features—blue splatterware, white ceramic walls, an apron-front sink—are offset by pale blue iron barstools from Mexico and an industrial bar cart. The metal pig (and former weather vane) adds all kinds of character on its own. </p>
    Modern Country

    In the kitchen of this Tennessee home, traditional country features—blue splatterware, white ceramic walls, an apron-front sink—are offset by pale blue iron barstools from Mexico and an industrial bar cart. The metal pig (and former weather vane) adds all kinds of character on its own.

    Jean Allsopp
  40+ Easy & Inspiring Updates for Every Room of Your Home

countryliving.com

$9.99

Shop Now

It's the small touches that can freshen up a room. Now you can get dozens of easy makeover ideas you can finish in a weekend with Country Living's new digital guide!
    40+ Easy & Inspiring Updates for Every Room of Your Home

    countryliving.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    It’s the small touches that can freshen up a room. Now you can get dozens of easy makeover ideas you can finish in a weekend with Country Living's new digital guide!

