18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More
- 1/19
18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards MoreLaylaBird / Getty Images
- 2/19
It Helps You Build Credit©Shutterstock.com
- 3/19
You Might Be Able To Get a Sign-On Bonus©Shutterstock.com
- 4/19
It Protects You From Fraud©Shutterstock.com
- 5/19
They Make It Easy To Track Your SpendingAleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images
- 6/19
It Protects You From Dishonest VendorsBraunS / Getty Images
- 7/19
You Get Extra Time To PayAnchiy / Getty Images
- 8/19
It Can Provide You With Rental Car Insuranceskynesher / Getty Images
- 9/19
You Can Rack Up Reward PointsSFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com
- 10/19
You Can Get Cash Back on PurchasesRonBailey / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 11/19
You Can Earn Frequent Flyer Miles Without Getting On a Planehaveseen / Shutterstock.com
- 12/19
It Can Protect Your Travel PlansPinkypills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 13/19
You Can Get Free Checked Bagssimonkr / Getty Images
- 14/19
You Can Earn Hotel Loyalty Pointsmartin-dm / Getty Images
- 15/19
Your Purchases Are Protectedpixdeluxe / Getty Images
- 16/19
You Can Save on InterestBlend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images
- 17/19
It's Less Likely You'll Be Stuck Paying FeesAstarot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 18/19
They Can Save You Money at Your Favorite RetailersEva-Katalin / Getty Images
- 19/19
You Can Save Money on TakeoutSouth_agency / Getty Images