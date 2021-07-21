18 leg workouts to sculpt, tone and strengthen

  • <p class="body-text">Doing leg workouts at home is one of the best things you can do for your overall fitness. Not only do your legs contain some of your largest muscle groups (think: quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves) but they also help to build a strong foundation for other full and upper body workouts. </p><p class="body-text">And, no – you don't need access to a gym to work your muscles thoroughly. Building strength is all about time under tension, slow controlled movements and progressive overload. Meaning, to build lower body muscle (and see a visible change) you need to keep pushing your muscles to work harder than they did before. </p><p class="body-text">Fortunately, this can be done at home by changing tempos (slowing reps down), increasing the number of repetitions you perform and working with home gym equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands. <br></p><h2 class="body-h2">Can you build leg muscle without weights or machines?</h2><p>As we said before, machines are not necessary to help you build lower-body muscle. But, do you need weights? Annoying answer: it depends. Using weights during resistance training workouts will help to push your muscles to fatigue more quickly and this is what promotes muscle growth. However, if you're working with nothing but your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/fitness-wellbeing/g32183508/best-yoga-mats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yoga mat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">yoga mat</a>, you can build leg muscle with bodyweight workouts, too. </p><h2 class="body-h2">The benefits of doing leg workouts at home </h2><p>The case for training your legs is plentiful – not least because of the benefits regular <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/fitness/strength-training/a706202/strength-training-for-beginners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strength training" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">strength training</a> can have. If you're still on the fence, clue up on why leg workouts could be just the thing your workout routine needs.</p><p>Doing leg workouts at home:</p><ul><li>builds lean muscle</li><li>increases strength </li><li>improves stability </li><li>helps protect against injury</li><li>can improve other full-body exercises</li></ul><p>Below, see 18 home leg workouts for anyone with or without equipment.</p>
    18 leg workouts to sculpt, tone and strengthen

    Doing leg workouts at home is one of the best things you can do for your overall fitness. Not only do your legs contain some of your largest muscle groups (think: quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves) but they also help to build a strong foundation for other full and upper body workouts.

    And, no – you don't need access to a gym to work your muscles thoroughly. Building strength is all about time under tension, slow controlled movements and progressive overload. Meaning, to build lower body muscle (and see a visible change) you need to keep pushing your muscles to work harder than they did before.

    Fortunately, this can be done at home by changing tempos (slowing reps down), increasing the number of repetitions you perform and working with home gym equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands.

    Can you build leg muscle without weights or machines?

    As we said before, machines are not necessary to help you build lower-body muscle. But, do you need weights? Annoying answer: it depends. Using weights during resistance training workouts will help to push your muscles to fatigue more quickly and this is what promotes muscle growth. However, if you're working with nothing but your yoga mat, you can build leg muscle with bodyweight workouts, too.

    The benefits of doing leg workouts at home

    The case for training your legs is plentiful – not least because of the benefits regular strength training can have. If you're still on the fence, clue up on why leg workouts could be just the thing your workout routine needs.

    Doing leg workouts at home:

    • builds lean muscle
    • increases strength
    • improves stability
    • helps protect against injury
    • can improve other full-body exercises

    Below, see 18 home leg workouts for anyone with or without equipment.

  • <p>Follow <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/jillian-michaels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jillian Michaels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jillian Michaels</a> as she takes you through this speedy lower body workout designed to get your heart rate up and muscles working. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>10 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>None</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uijPFuKIxo&ab_channel=Women%27sHealthUK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1) Jillian Michaels' 10 minute leg workout

    Follow Jillian Michaels as she takes you through this speedy lower body workout designed to get your heart rate up and muscles working.

    • How long? 10 minutes
    • Equipment: None

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>All you need for this speedy leg workout is a resistance band and to just keep going! The burn is worth it – we promise. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>10 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Mini <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/gym-wear/a31691972/best-resistance-bands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:resistance band" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">resistance band</a></li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dLqWnGiC0o&ab_channel=HeatherRobertson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2) 10 minute mini band leg workout

    All you need for this speedy leg workout is a resistance band and to just keep going! The burn is worth it – we promise.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>She's the queen of YouTube workouts and Blogilates, and Cassey Ho has a home leg workout to bring the burn. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>12 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/fitness/yoga/g25471397/best-yoga-mats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yoga mat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yoga mat</a> or soft surface</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vti3KctPe4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3) Blogilates 12 minute thigh and leg workout

    She's the queen of YouTube workouts and Blogilates, and Cassey Ho has a home leg workout to bring the burn.

    • How long? 12 minutes
    • Equipment: Yoga mat or soft surface

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Follow Aussie trainer Shona Vertue through this weighted lower body workout. It's short, so try to keep working for the whole time. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>12 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Step, towel (or glider), dumbbells, and a step</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG1qH6cHsU0&ab_channel=ShonaVertue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4) Shona Vertue 12 minute legs and glute quickie

    Follow Aussie trainer Shona Vertue through this weighted lower body workout. It's short, so try to keep working for the whole time.

    • How long? 12 minutes
    • Equipment: Step, towel (or glider), dumbbells, and a step

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>An accessible quads and hamstring routine from PT Ashley. You'll need a set of heavier and lighter weights to get the full effect. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>12 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>1 heavy and 1 light set of dumbbells</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEbrehQvDjg&ab_channel=FitBodyByAshley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5) 12 minute weighted leg workout

    An accessible quads and hamstring routine from PT Ashley. You'll need a set of heavier and lighter weights to get the full effect.

    • How long? 12 minutes
    • Equipment: 1 heavy and 1 light set of dumbbells

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>A classic Kayla Itsines workout to burn fat and build lean muscle. You won't need any equipment, just positive energy and the perseverance to stick it out to the end. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>14 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>None</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpaJxtE-RI0&t=60s&ab_channel=Women%27sHealthUK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6) Kayla Itsines' 14 minute lower body bodyweight workout

    A classic Kayla Itsines workout to burn fat and build lean muscle. You won't need any equipment, just positive energy and the perseverance to stick it out to the end.

    • How long? 14 minutes
    • Equipment: None

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Ciara Madden is without a doubt the queen of the IG workout scene and, fortunately for us, she shared one of her cult-followed lower body routines! You'll need a resistance band and some water close by – trust us!</p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>15 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/gym-wear/a31691972/best-resistance-bands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resistance band" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Resistance band</a></li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcWIJglsxpU&ab_channel=Women%27sHealthUK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7) Ciara Madden's resistance band lower body workout

    Ciara Madden is without a doubt the queen of the IG workout scene and, fortunately for us, she shared one of her cult-followed lower body routines! You'll need a resistance band and some water close by – trust us!

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Love <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/fitness/workouts/a34582084/barre/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barre" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barre</a> but not able to get to the studio? We've got you covered. Sculpt and lengthen with instructor Nicole through this strengthening Barre leg workout. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>15 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>A chair or solid surface, yoga mat</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4D4AX3HXDA&ab_channel=MoveWithNicole" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8) 15 minute Barre lower body workout

    Love Barre but not able to get to the studio? We've got you covered. Sculpt and lengthen with instructor Nicole through this strengthening Barre leg workout.

    • How long? 15 minutes
    • Equipment: A chair or solid surface, yoga mat

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>The perfect workout for when you've got no kit but a little more time, this 20 minute session will work your legs and glutes. Double win. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>20 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>None</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp39axsuFs8&ab_channel=FitnessBlender" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9) 20 minute bodyweight lower body workout

    The perfect workout for when you've got no kit but a little more time, this 20 minute session will work your legs and glutes. Double win.

    • How long? 20 minutes
    • Equipment: None

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Work your inner and outer thigh muscles with this no-kit session, lead by PT Joanna. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>25 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Yoga mat or soft surface</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91Cqgovjz7w&ab_channel=JoannaSohOfficial" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10) 25 minute no equipment thigh and leg workout

    Work your inner and outer thigh muscles with this no-kit session, lead by PT Joanna.

    • How long? 25 minutes
    • Equipment: Yoga mat or soft surface

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Just shy of 30 minutes you can fit this workout in on your lunch break and still squeeze in some cardio afterwards. Get in.</p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>25 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment:</strong> None</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWXX8YrqaHA&ab_channel=RachelAust" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11) 25 minute no equipment thigh and glute workout

    Just shy of 30 minutes you can fit this workout in on your lunch break and still squeeze in some cardio afterwards. Get in.

    • How long? 25 minutes
    • Equipment: None

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Let's take all those <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/fitness/workouts/a708012/kettlebell-exercises/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kettlebell exercises" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kettlebell exercises</a> you've learned and channel them into a kettlebell HIIT workout, shall we? Follow along for an advanced weighted session. <strong><br></strong></p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>25 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Kettlebell </li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbrQtf4nlmY&t=817s&ab_channel=DANIELPTFITNESS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    12) 25 minute kettlebell leg workout

    Let's take all those kettlebell exercises you've learned and channel them into a kettlebell HIIT workout, shall we? Follow along for an advanced weighted session.

    • How long? 25 minutes
    • Equipment: Kettlebell

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Sculpt your lower body with PT Alberta and this strengthening no-kit leg workout. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>30 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>None</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogs5GlQGavs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    13) 30 minute glute, hip and leg workout

    Sculpt your lower body with PT Alberta and this strengthening no-kit leg workout.

    • How long? 30 minutes
    • Equipment: None

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>With over 1 million subscribers, we're in no doubt Lily's workouts are incredibly popular. This leg workout will work your quads, glutes and hamstrings for max sculpting. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>30 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Chair, resistance band, dumbbells</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-25LSqhSTY&ab_channel=LillySabri" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    14) Lily Sabri's 30 minute leg sculpting workout

    With over 1 million subscribers, we're in no doubt Lily's workouts are incredibly popular. This leg workout will work your quads, glutes and hamstrings for max sculpting.

    • How long? 30 minutes
    • Equipment: Chair, resistance band, dumbbells

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>This weighted leg workout from PT Emily engages the largest muscles in your body for a challenging 30-minute sweat. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>30 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Heavy weight, chair, resistance band</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUPxmNW6oyE&ab_channel=EmilyRicketts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15) Emily Ricketts 30 minute home leg workout

    This weighted leg workout from PT Emily engages the largest muscles in your body for a challenging 30-minute sweat.

    • How long? 30 minutes
    • Equipment: Heavy weight, chair, resistance band

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Popular personal-trainer Alice Liveing's leg workouts are slow, controlled and perfect for beginners. If you don't have weights, fill up a couple of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/gym-wear/g29666691/best-water-bottle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">water bottles</a> instead. </p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>40 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Dumbbells</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADkA_k7EXMQ&t=772s&ab_channel=Women%27sHealthUK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    16) Alice Liveing's lower body and core strength workout

    Popular personal-trainer Alice Liveing's leg workouts are slow, controlled and perfect for beginners. If you don't have weights, fill up a couple of water bottles instead.

    • How long? 40 minutes
    • Equipment: Dumbbells

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Not every leg workout needs to be strength training based, something Shona Vertue can show you with this lower body and core strengthening flow. We love to 'Om' it. </p><p><strong>How long? </strong>45 minutes</p><p><strong>Equipment: </strong>Yoga mat, block<strong><br></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQJyuQigZYM&ab_channel=ShonaVertue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17) 45 minute yoga leg workout with Shona Vertue

    Not every leg workout needs to be strength training based, something Shona Vertue can show you with this lower body and core strengthening flow. We love to 'Om' it.

    How long? 45 minutes

    Equipment: Yoga mat, block

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Grab your dumbbells and get stuck into this longer leg workout. We suggest bopping along to the tunes to distract you from the sweat.</p><ul><li><strong>How long? </strong>45 minutes</li><li><strong>Equipment: </strong>Dumbbells</li></ul><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_-v1fYJGO8&ab_channel=CarolineGirvan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18) 45 minute dumbbell leg workout

    Grab your dumbbells and get stuck into this longer leg workout. We suggest bopping along to the tunes to distract you from the sweat.

    • How long? 45 minutes
    • Equipment: Dumbbells

    See the original post on Youtube

From 10 minutes to 45 minutes, there's something for every schedule

