18 leg workouts to sculpt, tone and strengthen

Doing leg workouts at home is one of the best things you can do for your overall fitness. Not only do your legs contain some of your largest muscle groups (think: quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves) but they also help to build a strong foundation for other full and upper body workouts.
And, no – you don't need access to a gym to work your muscles thoroughly. Building strength is all about time under tension, slow controlled movements and progressive overload. Meaning, to build lower body muscle (and see a visible change) you need to keep pushing your muscles to work harder than they did before.
Fortunately, this can be done at home by changing tempos (slowing reps down), increasing the number of repetitions you perform and working with home gym equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands.
Can you build leg muscle without weights or machines?
As we said before, machines are not necessary to help you build lower-body muscle. But, do you need weights? Annoying answer: it depends. Using weights during resistance training workouts will help to push your muscles to fatigue more quickly and this is what promotes muscle growth. However, if you're working with nothing but your yoga mat, you can build leg muscle with bodyweight workouts, too.
The benefits of doing leg workouts at home
The case for training your legs is plentiful – not least because of the benefits regular strength training can have. If you're still on the fence, clue up on why leg workouts could be just the thing your workout routine needs.
Doing leg workouts at home:
- builds lean muscle
- increases strength
- improves stability
- helps protect against injury
- can improve other full-body exercises
Below, see 18 home leg workouts for anyone with or without equipment.