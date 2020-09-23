Tasty Salads You Can Make Using Apples, Squash, And Other Fall Produce
Anything summer can do, fall can do better.
Now that summer's over, baked goods, soups, and warm casseroles basically take over our meal planning. But these healthy, delish salads are here to balance out all the pumpkin-flavored goodness. They're stuffed with all the best fresh fall produce, from apples to squash to cranberries. Looking for more ways to use your apple haul? Check out this handy apple chart.
