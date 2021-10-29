Find Out What 18 Former Bravo ‘Real Housewives’ Are Up To Now

<p>Bravo has developed successful franchises of the <em>Real Housewives </em>across the country—from bustling NYC to glamorous Beverly Hills. The seven (soon to be eight!) different casts are made up of women with strong personalities, who don't always follow the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g31899425/real-housewives-bravo-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unspoken rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unspoken rules</a> required to stay on the show. Which is why even some <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g34014799/real-housewives-left-got-fired-bravo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fan favorites have quit (or been fired)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fan favorites have quit (or been fired)</a> over the years. </p><p>What happens when a Housewife parts ways with Bravo? We tracked down some of the most iconic former stars of the Bravo franchise to answer that very question for you. Find out what 18 former <em>Real Housewives</em> and doing now.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise: </strong>New York City </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"When people tell me I'm fake, I know they're just pulling my leg."</p><p>Aviva Drescher joined <em>The Real Housewives of New York City</em> in 2012 during a cast shake-up in which three new women joined the show. She was on the show for two seasons and is remembered for her feud with Carole Radziwill and the trip to St. Barths, but most of all for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIsz1PAjZho" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:throwing her prosthetic leg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">throwing her prosthetic leg</a> across Le Cirque on season 6's finale. </p>
<p>There are many reasons Aviva Drescher could have been dropped by Bravo, but her ex-husband, Harry Dubin, claims it was due to her travel anxiety. "She has anxiety. She couldn’t travel with the girls and she couldn’t do the things the production company wanted her to do. Therefore, they had to get rid of her," he said on <em><a href="https://shows.acast.com/behind-the-velvet-rope-withdavidyontef/episodes/rhonys-harry-dubin-the-man-the-myth-the-legend" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef</a>. </em>Either way, according to her Instagram she's currently <a href="https://www.instagram.com/avivadrescher/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:happily raising her kids in New York City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">happily raising her kids in New York City</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Orange County </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I love the bling, I love the jewelry, I love it all." </p><p>When Gretchen Rossi joined Orange County in season 4 in 2009, she was initially framed as a gold digger. But as the season unfolded, viewers saw a softer side of her as she cared for her cancer-stricken fiancée, Jeff. The <em>RHOC </em>star was on the show for four seasons, during which time we watched her butt heads with costars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, begin a relationship with the self-proclaimed Housewife Hunter, Slade Smiley, and, of course, get naked wasted. </p>
<p>Although many of the Housewives doubted their relationship, Gretchen and Slade Smiley are still together and are <a href="https://people.com/parents/gretchen-rossi-daughter-skylar-gray-first-photos-slade-smiley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:proud parents to their baby" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">proud parents to their baby</a>, Skylar Gray Smiley. The two have not taken a trip down the aisle yet, despite getting engaged on the show in 2013, but <a href="https://www.tvshowsace.com/2020/02/29/rhoc-alum-gretchen-rossi-opens-up-about-financial-woes-after-leaving-show-including-nearly-losing-her-home-to-foreclosure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they're still business partners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">they're still business partners</a>, operating a clothing line, CBD company, and hosting the podcast <em><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fknot-too-taboo%2Fid1497797374&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fg38104470%2Fbravo-housewives-then-now%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knot Too Taboo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knot Too Taboo</a></em>. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Beverly Hills </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"Know your friends, show your enemies the door." </p><p>Adrienne Maloof was one of the original cast members of <em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill</em><em>s </em>and entered the scene as a wealthy businesswoman and neighbor of costar Lisa Vanderpump, who seemingly had it all. She was on the show for three seasons before she <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/kateaurthur/adrienne-maloof-was-fired-from-the-real-housewives-of-beverl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:refused to attend the reunion taping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">refused to attend the reunion taping</a> in season 3 and was fired by Bravo. </p>
<p>After her departure from <em>Real Housewives, </em>Adrienne and her husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, got divorced. Adrienne moved on with a man 29 years her junior, Jacob Busch. The two have been <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7607043/Adrienne-Maloof-58-toyboy-Jacob-Busch-29-month-ex-remarried.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on and off since 2013" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on and off since 2013</a>. She's made a few cameos on the show over the years, but has <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/adrienne-maloof-why-i-wont-return-to-rhobh-full-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no plans to return full-time" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no plans to return full-time</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> New Jersey </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"We're old school, we believe in respect." </p><p>Kathy Wakile donned a satin dress and a spray tan when she joined the ranks of New Jersey's toughest Housewives in season 3. She stayed on as a full-time cast member until season 5, before she transitioned to a "friend of the Housewives" for seasons 6 and 7. <em>RHONJ </em>is famous for its familial ties, case in point: Kathy is the cousin-in-law of Housewives Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.</p>
<p>After leaving the show, Kathy has been enjoying a life without drama. She now works as a <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/kathy-wakile-now-working-as-teacher-after-rhonj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teacher at the Remington Culinary Training Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">teacher at the Remington Culinary Training Center</a> in Memphis and released a cookbook, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ILYKFFW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38104470%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts That Keep Life Real Sweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts That Keep Life Real Sweet</a>. </em>The former reality star is <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgO3H2MDwO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:active on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">active on Instagram</a>, sharing her life with her husband, Richard, and her two children.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Orange County </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"Whoever said blondes have more fun hasn't met me." </p><p>Heather Dubrow popped the champs and joined the ladies of <em>Orange County</em> in season 8. The former actress, mother of four, and wife of renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow, was outnumbered by a sea of California blondes, but proved she could hold her own during the four seasons she was on the show. </p>
<p>Since leaving the show, the Dubrows <em>finally</em> finished their mansion (fans didn't get to see the reveal on Bravo, but the couple <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaSLY9ull88" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a tour online" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared a tour online</a>). Heather's also stayed busy in the public eye with her podcast <em><a href="https://www.podcastone.com/heather-dubrows-world" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heather Dubrow's World" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heather Dubrow's World</a></em>. She and Terry run the skincare company, <a href="https://www.shophq.com/b/beauty/consult-beaute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Consult Beaute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Consult Beaute</a>, and launched the capsule collection <a href="https://www.shophq.com/v/heathers-closet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heather's Closet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heather's Closet</a> in 2019.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> New York City </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"A Jew and an Asian walk into a bar... then they had me!" </p><p>Although she was a one-season-and-done wife, Jules Wainstein made a big impression on the Housewives in season 8. The native New Yorker and mother of two was introduced to the show through her friend, Dorinda Medley. Among her most memorable storylines was her honesty about her struggle with an eating disorder, injuring her vagina, and feeling unsupported by her husband.</p>
<p>Soon after filming wrapped, Jules discovered her husband, Michael, was having an affair and the two entered into a bitter divorce battle in 2016. After relocating to Florida, Jules was <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/rhony-jules-wainstein-arrest-battery-ex-husband-michael-wainstein" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arrested for domestic battery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arrested for domestic battery</a> for an alleged assault on her ex-husband in 2020.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Atlanta </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"People call me a gold digger, but they just want what I have." </p><p>After joining the original cast of <em>RHOA, </em>Kim Zolciak became a fan favorite and a fixture in the drama for five seasons. Her <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL5bXXapj80" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feud with costar Nene Leakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">feud with costar Nene Leakes</a> was the focal point of many an episode and who could forget when Nene told Kim to "close your legs to married men."</p>
<p>Kim's mid-season walkout in season 5 has gone down in <em>Housewives </em>infamy. After reportedly having a blow up with producers, the reality star refused to film, thus ending her time as a Housewife. Don't worry about Kim though, she's married to NFL star Kroy Biermann, has her own reality series on Bravo, <em><a href="https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don't Be Tardy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Don't Be Tardy</a>, </em>and recently launched her own <a href="https://people.com/style/kim-zolciak-biermann-launches-sustainable-swimwear-line-salty-k/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathing suit company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bathing suit company</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> New York City </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I'm stronger than anything in my way. Holla!" </p><p>What would <em>RHONY</em> be without Heather Thomson's catchphrase, "Holla!?" The businesswoman and founder of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yummie.com%2Fcollections%2Fshapewear&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fg38104470%2Fbravo-housewives-then-now%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yummie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yummie</a> shapewear, joined the cast in season 5 and was on the show for three seasons before leaving. </p>
<p>Speaking to <em><a href="https://realityblurb.com/2018/11/21/heather-thomson-discuses-the-scary-and-upsetting-experiences-that-led-her-to-quit-rhony-talks-warning-sign-she-saw-with-luann-and-texts-from-bethenny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In Touch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">In Touch</a></em><em>, </em>Heather said her decision to leave was based on the "ridiculous antics<em>" </em>and hard partying ways of her costars. "I would wake up in the morning and be like, ‘Whoa, that was crazy.’ There was this erratic behavior where I couldn’t even relate,” she shared. After leaving the show, Heather stepped down from Yummie and started building a health company<em>, </em><a href="https://www.heatherthomson.com/nutritionary" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nutritionary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nutritionary</a><em>. </em></p>
<p><strong>Franchise: </strong>Atlanta </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I'm living my dreams not above my means." </p><p>Eva Marcille appeared on season 10 of <em>The</em> <em>Real Housewives of Atlanta</em> as a friend of Nene Leakes and by season 11 she joined as a full-time cast member. No stranger to reality television (she won season 3 of <em>America's Next Top Model</em>), Eva's journey as a Housewife included documenting the pregnancy of her third child (who could forget <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/pictures/pregnant-eva-marcilles-flower-baby-shower-with-rhoa-cast-pics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her flower child baby shower" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her flower child baby shower</a>?) and <em>a lot</em> of drama surrounding her financial situation. </p>
<p> In June 2020, after concluding season 12 of <em>RHOA</em>, Eva surprised fans by announcing that she was leaving the show<em>. </em>The mother of three announced her departure on the <em><a href="https://people.com/tv/eva-marcille-leaving-real-housewives-of-atlanta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ricky Smiley Morning Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ricky Smiley Morning Show</a>, </em>saying, "I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo." The former Housewife hasn't revealed what she's planning to do next, but she shared <a href="https://people.com/tv/eva-marcille-leaving-real-housewives-of-atlanta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in a statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in a statement</a> that, "I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."</p>
<p><strong>Franchise: </strong>Dallas</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I'm not a trophy wife. I'm a lifetime achievement award."</p><p>Since season 1, Cary Deuber offered a breath of fresh air and a sarcastic relief on <em>The Real Housewives of Dallas. </em>While her costars were known to throw subtly veiled insults, the nursing assistant (who worked with her plastic surgeon husband) always kept it real, but <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/the-real-housewives-of-dallas-season-4-cast-cary-deuber-friend" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chose to be demoted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chose to be demoted</a> to a "friend of the Housewives" in the show's fourth season. </p>
<p>Cary's still hanging around the Dallas social circuit, and was consistently wrapped up in the drama of <em>RHOD's </em>season 4, despite not being a full-time cast member. Oh, yeah, and she still loves her Birkin bags. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Orange County</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"God is my savior, my husband is my king, and my body? It's sinful."</p><p>Alexis Bellino joined <em>The Real Housewives of Orange County </em>in season 5, describing herself as a devoted Christian, wife, and mother of three. During her three seasons on the show, she and her husband, Jim, were constantly making waves with her costars for their ambiguous financial situation. Alexis was fired after season 8, along with Gretchen Rossi.</p>
<p><em>RHOC </em>viewers were able to catch up with Alexis when she made a cameo on the most recent season<em>. </em>In the episode, she got lunch with Housewife Emily Simpson and revealed that she and Jim got divorced and she's dating a new man named Drew Bohn. The couple appeared on <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/kate-chastain-comments-alexis-bellino-boyfriend-andy-bohn-below-deck-recap#:~:text=The%20Real%20Housewives%20of%20Orange%20County%20alum%20Alexis%20Bellino%20climbed,and%20several%20of%20their%20friends.&text=When%20Alexis%20saw%20what%20Kate,her%20comments%20as%20a%20compliment." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:season 7 of Bravo's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">season 7 of Bravo's </a><em><a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/kate-chastain-comments-alexis-bellino-boyfriend-andy-bohn-below-deck-recap#:~:text=The%20Real%20Housewives%20of%20Orange%20County%20alum%20Alexis%20Bellino%20climbed,and%20several%20of%20their%20friends.&text=When%20Alexis%20saw%20what%20Kate,her%20comments%20as%20a%20compliment." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Below Deck" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Below Deck</a> </em>to celebrate her divorce being finalized.</p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> New York City</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I'm not a housewife, but I am real."</p><p>After being on <em>The Real Housewives of New York</em> for the first three seasons, the celebrity chef and businesswoman traded her apple for her own spin-off series, <em>Bethenny Ever After. </em>She returned to <em>RHONY </em>in season 7, after getting a divorce and building a multi-million dollar brand. She was a fan favorite until she left after season 11.</p>
<p>The former reality star is currently in a long-term relationship with Paul Bernon and is focusing on her daughter, Bryn. She's also <a href="https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/bethenny-frankel-the-big-shot-real-housewives-new-york-city-1203509885/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heading to HBO Max" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heading to HBO Max</a> to star in a new show, <em>The</em> <em>Big Shot With Bethenny. </em></p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Potomac </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I'm a ball and gala girl. It's my legacy and my calling."</p><p>Even though she was only on the first season of <em>The Real Housewives of Potomac</em>, the OG cast member was quite memorable, especially for her relationship with boyfriend Andrew. However, she was fired from being a full-time Housewife after one season.</p>
<p>Katie hasn't gone far and has been a "friend of the Housewives" for the past couple of seasons. Not only did she cause panic when she left the <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-potomac/season-4/episode-18/videos/katie-rost-reappears-after-her-cayman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast's trip in the Cayman islands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast's trip in the Cayman islands</a> without telling anyone, but she also shared a lot of information about <em>RHOP</em> cast member Ashley Darby's husband, Michael, after he was <a href="https://people.com/tv/rhop-reunion-michael-darby-more-sexual-misconduct-claims/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:accused of sexually harassing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">accused of sexually harassing</a> a camera man. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Beverly Hills</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"It may look like I have it all, but I want more." </p><p>One of the original cast members of <em>Beverly Hills</em>, Taylor Armstrong was known for the lavish, over-the-top birthday parties she threw for her daughter. Her husband tragically committed suicide during season 2 and she left the show afterward. However, she's made a few cameos in recent seasons. </p>
<p>After the death of her husband, Russell Armstrong, Taylor released her memoir, <em>Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within</em>. After leaving the show, the former reality star married attorney John Bluher in 2014. "I definitely believe the universe put John in my path for a reason. We were meant to be," she told <em><a href="https://people.com/tv/taylor-armstrong-marries-john-bluher/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a></em>. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> New York City </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"I may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but I'm pretty." </p><p>The former model and mother of two joined the cast of <em>RHONY</em> in season 6 and remained a cast member for two seasons. The reality star quit the show after her husband, Josh Taekman, was exposed in the <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/josh-taekman-apologizes-after-ashley-madison-leak" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Madison data breach scandal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ashley Madison data breach scandal</a> in 2015. </p>
<p>Kristen and Josh addressed the scandal and decided to stay together. Opening up to <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/kristen-taekman-where-is-she-now" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bravo's The Daily Dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bravo's <em>The Daily Dish</em></a> in 2019, the former Housewife shared that the couple are "stronger for it." In addition to focusing on her marriage and raising her children, Kristen is still modeling at 42 years old and runs the blog <a href="https://lastnightslook.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Last Night's Look" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Last Night's Look</em></a>. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise:</strong> Orange County</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"Now that I'm in the O.C., it's a whole new ball game."</p><p>Meghan King arrived in season 10 as the new girl who had recently married MLB star Jimmy Edmonds. Throughout her three seasons, viewers witnessed her journey with IVF, her pregnancy, and her detective skills uncovering the truth about <a href="https://people.com/tv/brooks-ayers-on-faking-cancer-documents-and-real-housewives-controversy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks Ayers' cancer scam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks Ayers' cancer scam</a>. </p>
<p>Meghan and Jim welcomed twin sons after the birth of their daughter, Aspen, in 2016. The reality star then discovered her husband <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/1051459/meghan-king-edmonds-jokes-about-being-pregnant-amid-husband-jim-s-cheating-scandal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:allegedly had an affair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">allegedly had an affair</a> while she was pregnant. The couple's <a href="https://www.eonline.com/uk/news/1156945/meghan-king-edmonds-and-jim-edmonds-divorce-heats-up-over-prenup-payout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:divorce proceedings are still ongoing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">divorce proceedings are still ongoing</a>, but in the meantime the former housewife has <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/rhoc-season-14-recap-meghan-king-edmonds-cameo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made a few appearances" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">made a few appearances</a> on her old show. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise: </strong>Beverly Hills</p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"In my world, money doesn't talk, it swears."</p><p>Carlton Gebbia was the most unique housewife on the Beverly Hills franchise. While most of the cast members enjoy shopping and lunching at Villa Blanca, the British-born Wiccan who had a <a href="https://people.com/tv/rhobh-carlton-gebbias-fifty-shades-of-grey-playroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:private sex room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">private sex room</a> in her home certainly stood out. Carlton joined the cast in season four, but <a href="https://people.com/tv/rhobhs-joyce-giraud-and-carlton-gebbia-fired/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was fired" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">was fired</a> after the season ended.</p>
<p>Carlton hit a bit of a rough patch after being let go from Bravo. The former housewife divorced her husband David in 2016, just two years after they appeared on the show. A year later, she was sued for <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/carlton-gebbia-being-sued-by-her-housekeeper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:allegedly attacking her maid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">allegedly attacking her maid</a>, which she denies. </p>
<p><strong>Franchise: </strong>New Jersey </p><p><strong>Famous Tagline: </strong>"If you're gonna mess with my family, you’re messing with me."</p><p>Caroline Manzo appeared on the first season of <em>The Real Housewives of New Jersey,</em> along with her sister, Dina Manzo—because, again, those familial ties are hard to break in Jersey. Caroline remained a full-time cast member for five seasons before leaving the show in 2013. </p>
<p>The fan favorite received her own Bravo spin-off series, <em>Manzo'd With Children</em>. The show premiered in 2014 and lasted for three seasons. Recently, she said that she'd be willing to return to the world of reality TV and expressed interest in rejoining <em>RHONJ—</em>but only as a <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/03/03/caroline-manzo-open-returning-rhonj-face-off-teresa-giudice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full-time cast member" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">full-time cast member</a>. </p>

