18 bedroom ideas to achieve a country-inspired look at home

  A country bedroom can be somewhat difficult to define; country design schemes can run the gamut from rustic farmhouse, to quaint cottagecore, to grand country estate. But there are a few hallmarks of a country-inspired bedroom no matter what style you favour – namely a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, some nature-inspired colours or patterns, and a use of natural materials such as wood, cotton, or linen. 

We've looked to the best bedroom brands and retailers, from John Lewis & Partners to OKA, Dreams, Rockett St George, and Colefax and Fowler to name just a few, to find the best country-inspired bedroom ideas and design schemes. 

Browse useful colour combinations and pattern ideas, the best beds and bedroom accessories to buy, and clever paint techniques and wall treatments in 18 of our favourite bedroom ideas to fall in love with...
    A country bedroom can be somewhat difficult to define; country design schemes can run the gamut from rustic farmhouse, to quaint cottagecore, to grand country estate. But there are a few hallmarks of a country-inspired bedroom no matter what style you favour – namely a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, some nature-inspired colours or patterns, and a use of natural materials such as wood, cotton, or linen.

    We've looked to the best bedroom brands and retailers, from John Lewis & Partners to OKA, Dreams, Rockett St George, and Colefax and Fowler to name just a few, to find the best country-inspired bedroom ideas and design schemes.

    Browse useful colour combinations and pattern ideas, the best beds and bedroom accessories to buy, and clever paint techniques and wall treatments in 18 of our favourite bedroom ideas to fall in love with...

<p>A country bedroom can be somewhat difficult to define; country design schemes can run the gamut from rustic farmhouse, to quaint <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a38311077/cottagecore-aesthetic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cottagecore" class="link ">cottagecore</a>, to grand <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a38517041/english-stately-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:country estate" class="link ">country estate</a>. But there are a few hallmarks of a country-inspired bedroom no matter what style you favour – namely a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, some nature-inspired colours or patterns, and a use of natural materials such as wood, cotton, or linen. </p><p>We've looked to the best bedroom brands and retailers, from <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis & Partners" class="link ">John Lewis & Partners</a> to <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OKA" class="link ">OKA</a>, <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dreams" class="link ">Dreams</a>, <a href="https://www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rockett St George" class="link ">Rockett St George</a>, and <a href="https://www.colefax.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colefax and Fowler" class="link ">Colefax and Fowler</a> to name just a few, to find the best country-inspired bedroom ideas and design schemes. </p><p>Browse useful <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/g37384959/colour-combinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:colour combinations" class="link ">colour combinations</a> and pattern ideas, the best <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a38813903/country-living-beds-collection-dreams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beds" class="link ">beds</a> and bedroom accessories to buy, and clever <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a39043216/paint-homebase/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paint" class="link ">paint</a> techniques and wall treatments in 18 of our favourite bedroom ideas to fall in love with...</p>
<p>Belying a common design assumption that canopy beds are for traditional settings only. This version from Rockett St George forgoes heavy curtains or voile covering, leaving an exposed iron frame as the focal point in this imposing country bedroom. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk/king-size-four-poster-iron-canopy-bed-in-black.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Iron Canopy Bed at Rockett St George" class="link ">Black Iron Canopy Bed at Rockett St George</a></p>
<p>This bedside scheme has a refined colour palette of just 3 shades – deep red, cream, and brown – whilst all of the visual interest comes from layers of pattern, texture, and playful accessories. We love the unexpected details here, especially the wall-mounted straw hats, and the pairing of ikat and rattan. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk/product/roa-lampshade-35cm-a17498-1-34-1262-74" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roa Lampshade" class="link ">Roa Lampshade</a>, <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk/product/calabash-rattan-table-lamp-a16261-2-32-1173-10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calabash Rattan Table Lamp" class="link ">Calabash Rattan Table Lamp</a>, <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk/product/radnor-wood-bedside-table-rbt004gyl-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Radnor Wood Bedside Table" class="link ">Radnor Wood Bedside Table</a>, and <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk/product/areca-cushion-cover-a13557-1-11-1041-40" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Areca Cushion Cover" class="link ">Areca Cushion Cover</a>, all OKA</p>
<p>This John Lewis bedroom scheme is a treat to look at, with layer upon layer of botanical print and soft colours. This is a great example of how to use pale grey – frequently reserved for minimalist bedrooms – in a more maximalist way. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-bobbin-bed-frame-double-grey/p6063573" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bobbin Bed Frame at John Lewis & Partners" class="link ">Bobbin Bed Frame at John Lewis & Partners </a></p>
<p>A classic choice of bedroom colour; pale blue is a calming shade that can encourage relaxation and restful sleep. We love the clever paint effect of matching the colour on the walls to the door, skirting board and window frame. </p><p>Pictured:<a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31568/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Gum at Paint & Paper Library" class="link "> Blue Gum at Paint & Paper Library</a></p>
<p>This bedroom takes its design cues from the country cottage playbook, from the wrought iron bed and wood panelled walls, to the mismatched accessories and textured wool carpet. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/salcombe-wool-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Salcombe Wool Carpet at Carpetright" class="link ">Country Living Salcombe Wool Carpet at Carpetright </a></p>
<p>This serene bedroom has strong Scandinavian influences in the pale wood walls, white-on-white colour palette, and accents of nature. If you want to create something similar, make sure you use lots of textiles and soft furnishings to soften and add warmth. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.thewhitecompany.com/uk/Melbury-Linen-Bed/p/melbury-bed-linen?swatch=Natural+Linen+Union" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melbury Linen Bed at The White Company" class="link ">Melbury Linen Bed at The White Company</a></p>
<p>Green is one of our favourite colours to use in a bedroom – especially this sophisticated and nature-inspired sage. You might naturally steer away from using browns alongside your greens for fear of labouring the theme, but this textured light brown works wonderfully well. Some clean, bright whites would fit in happily, too. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.pigletinbed.com/collections/bundles/products/sage-green-bedtime-bundle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sage Green Bedtime Bundle at Piglet in Bed" class="link ">Sage Green Bedtime Bundle at Piglet in Bed</a></p>
<p>Materials used – and celebrated – in their natural form is a common design feature of country homes and bedrooms. Here exposed brick, natural rattan, and raw wood are paired with soft and tactile accents (the velvet bedspread, berber rug, and pampas grass.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk/king-size-roll-top-woven-cane-bed.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roll Top Woven Cane Bed at Rockett St George" class="link ">Roll Top Woven Cane Bed at Rockett St George</a><br></p>
<p>There is nothing quite like being woken of a morning by natural light streaming in through your windows. We love this light and airy bedroom, featuring our Country Living Thirlmere upholstered bed, nestled under a set of skylights. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk/country-living-thirlmere-divan-bed-and-headboard/p/361-02370" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Thirlmere Bed at Dreams" class="link ">Country Living Thirlmere Bed at Dreams</a></p>
<p>Whilst this playful 'Crane Fonda' wallpaper from Divine Savages is a statement in itself, the rest of this bedroom design scheme fully commits to a bold Art Deco theme – from the herringbone floor to the bamboo canopy bed and pink velvet bench. Another great paint effect here, with the dusty pink tones of the wallpaper matched in the painted ceiling. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://divinesavages.com/products/crane-fonda-soft-copper?_pos=17&_sid=ab3c52bfc&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crane Fonda 'Soft Copper' Wallpaper at Divine Savages" class="link ">Crane Fonda 'Soft Copper' Wallpaper at Divine Savages</a><br></p>
<p>This cornflower blue bedlinen with sweet ruffled Oxford border from The White Company belongs in a country-inspired home. We love the woven seagrass detailing in the rug, bedside table and pendant light, too. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.thewhitecompany.com/uk/Kara-Hemp-Fine-Stripe-Bed-Linen/p/kara-hemp-fine-stripe-bed-linen?swatch=White%2FBlue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kara Hemp Fine-Stripe Bed Linen at The White Company" class="link ">Kara Hemp Fine-Stripe Bed Linen at The White Company</a></p>
<p>Accenting with black is a great design trick if you've found yourself with a lot of pastels or softer colours in your bedroom accessories or bedlinen. This striking black headboard adds a bit of depth and prevents the overall design scheme from appearing too chalky. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.oka.com/uk/product/sheringham-king-velvet-headboard-a16449-2-18-1067-10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheringham King Velvet Headboard at OKA" class="link ">Sheringham King Velvet Headboard at OKA</a></p>
<p>This cheery rose motif wallpaper from our Country Living collection at Homebase adds instant country cottage notes. The styling in this bedroom fully embraces the theme, with dusty pink and green accents, and matching fresh flowers. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/country-living-country-rose-pink-wallpaper/12945379.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Country Rose Pink Wallpaper at Homebase" class="link ">Country Living Country Rose Pink Wallpaper at Homebase</a></p>
<p>This bedroom is a masterclass in introducing cool, contemporary tones in a traditional setting, mixing silvery greys and fresh whites with more traditional features like the panelled wall, feature fireplace, and curved headboard. This is ideal for those who need total calm in their environment to get a good night's sleep. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dunelm.com/product/dorma-purity-silver-silbury-100-cotton-duvet-cover-and-pillowcase-set-1000181193?defaultSkuId=30712752" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dorma Purity Silbury Duvet and Pillowcase at Dunelm" class="link ">Dorma Purity Silbury Duvet and Pillowcase at Dunelm</a></p>
<p>This design provides a comprehensive country bedroom checklist: floral bedlinen, accents of sage green, light wood, plenty of texture, and elements from nature. Replicating the same in your own home won't steer you far wrong. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dunelm.com/product/meadow-ditsy-floral-red-100-cotton-reversible-duvet-cover-and-pillowcase-set-1000187550?defaultSkuId=30726117" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meadow Ditsy Floral Duvet Cover at Dunelm" class="link ">Meadow Ditsy Floral Duvet Cover at Dunelm</a></p>
<p>Fully embracing the country estate theme here, with a riot of mismatched pattern across furniture and soft furnishings. The key to successfully mixing prints in this way is to choose complimentary base colours – here, the silvery grey on the bed complements the pale pink of the curtains, and the soft cream of the chair.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://designs.colefax.com/Design/F4606-01?Bypass=True" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Constance Fabric by Colefax and Fowler" class="link ">Constance Fabric by Colefax and Fowler </a></p>
<p>You might not naturally add bold red velvet to a farmhouse setting, but as you can see here, it fits beautifully. Although counterintuitive, deep red is a great option if the wood in your home is very dark, because the richness of both are complementary. It's important to add lighter elements however, like the pale walls and pink bedlinen. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.furniturevillage.co.uk/mandarin-bed-frame/ZFRSP000000000047519.html?dwvar_ZFRSP000000000047519_color=malta-burnt-orange-velvet-woak&dwvar_ZFRSP000000000047519_size=5ft" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandarin Bed Frame at Furniture Village" class="link ">Mandarin Bed Frame at Furniture Village</a></p>
<p>If you don't love the idea of following a theme or going big on colour and pattern, a nod to the countryside can be as subtle as adding a quaint duck motif, here printed on cotton bedding from our collection at Homebase. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/country-living-ducks-printed-bedding-set-king/12891589.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Ducks Printed Bedding Set at Homebase" class="link ">Country Living Ducks Printed Bedding Set at Homebase</a></p>

