30 Best UK Vegan Restaurants You Have To Visit If You're More Bean Than Beef
- 1/24
30 Best UK Vegan Restaurants You Have To Visit If You're More Bean Than Beef
- 2/24
1) Bubala
- 3/24
2) Tibits, London
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/24
3) The Full Nelson, London
- 5/24
4) Vurger Co, London
- 6/24
5) Suncraft, Bristol
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/24
6) Mildred's, Soho, London
- 8/24
7) Gauthier Soho, London
- 9/24
8) Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/24
9) By Chloé, London
- 11/24
10) Farmacy, London
- 12/24
11) Hula Juice Bar, Edinburgh
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/24
12) Vx, Bristol
- 14/24
13) Roots and Fruits, Leeds
- 15/24
14) Sanskruti, Liverpool and Manchester
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/24
15) Nova Pizza, Edinburgh
- 17/24
16) 222 Vegan Cuisine, London
- 18/24
17) The Egg Cafe, Liverpool
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/24
18) Wild Food Cafe, London
- 20/24
19) Vanilla Black, London
- 21/24
20) Vantra Loungevity, London
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/24
21) Ethos, London
- 23/24
22) The Gate, London
- 24/24
23) Foodilic, London