30 Best UK Vegan Restaurants You Have To Visit If You're More Bean Than Beef

  • <p>One in eight Britons are now either <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30388227/vegan-celebrities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegan</a> or <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/longform/a37392/vegan-vegetarian-whats-the-difference/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian</a>, with the plant-based movement gaining strength every year as people become more conscious of the impact their diets have on the planet. The culinary scene in the UK has picked up the scent with an assortment of delicious eateries that satisfy all cravings, as well as offering incredible variety, from junk food to virtuous grain bowls. </p><p>Vegan restaurants in London and across the UK have come a long way since its hippy heydays – you can now get vegan whipped cream on your milkshake as well as fish and chips and juicy burgers so delicious that you’d be hard pressed to notice the difference between vegan and non-vegan options. With so many incredible food options for people <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/travel-food/a20905929/london-travel-shopping-art-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:visiting London" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">visiting London</a>, it’s time to bring together the best vegan restaurants in the UK. </p><p>If you're not hungry already, you will be once you've seen the array of menus including everything from loaded mushroom tacos at London's Farmacy to za'atar beetroot smash from Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds.<br></p><p>With outdoor dining increasingly becoming an option as <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35680621/coronavirus-lockdown-year-best-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lockdown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lockdown</a> restrictions ease this spring, these are the best vegan restaurants in the UK to book a table at: </p>
  • <p>If you've got a hearty appetite then Bubala is the one for you. A Middle Eastern restaurant founded by Marc Summers and Helen Graham in October 2019, this is a food hub that serves both a vegetarian and vegan menu. If we could eat here every night, we would. </p><p>With menus titled 'Bubala Knows Best', you'll be in good hands thanks to the expertise of head chef Graham. Tuck into vegan delights such as laffa bread, beetroot borani, (with pomegranate molasses and dill), the most mouthwatering oyster mushroom skewers (coated in tamar, coriander seed and maple), tasty fried aubergine in zhoug and date syrup and several more plates. </p><p>Guardian critic, Jay Rayner, recently said of Bubala: 'If you love vibrant Mediterranean dishes, Bubala will be your East End sweetheart.' And we couldn't agree more.</p><p>For more info, click <a href="https://bubala.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </p>
  • <p>A popular international pay-by-weight chain with delicious seasonal menus based just off Regents Street, with another location in Southwark. </p><p>Their dishes include mushroom polenta pizza and spicy kale kimchi, as well as fabulous vegan breakfasts with bircher muesli and golden turmeric lattes. </p><p>The interiors have a retro feel - think rounded sofas and rose-patterned wallpaper. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.tibits.co.uk/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here.</a></p>
  • <p>Slightly off the beaten path, to dine at The Full Nelson, you'll have to make a pilgrimage south of the river, but boy will it be worth it.</p><p>Not your usual healthy vegan fare, the Full Nelson is for junk food lovers who've given up meat and dairy but still crave their fix.</p><p>With finger-licking good (seitan) 'chicken' burgers and tater tots to boot, this place is the Five Guys of vegandom.</p><p>It's very small, so head there early and plan to have a drink at the bar until a table comes available.</p><p>Located in Deptford, you can reach it by Overground to New Cross, or DLR to Deptford Bridge. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://thefullnelsondeptford.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Satisfying your vegan tastebuds in the capital has never been so easy, thanks to the newly-opened Vurger Co restaurant in Shoreditch.</p><p>The extensive menu features the New York Melt and a Big Mex with jackfruit, Kentucky bites with BBQ sauce, as well as specials like ‘The Philly’ Cheesesteak for World Vegan Day. </p><p>Their long sharing tables, fully recyclable packaging and white subway tiles make them a firm Insta favourite. </p><p>Other highlights include homemade shakes (did someone say Oreo rum?), as well as a double chocolate cookie ice cream sandwich. </p><p>Warning: With an appetite like ours, you may have to be rolled out at the end.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.thevurgerco.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>It’s not just London that prides itself on virtuous vegan food. </p><p>They focus on warming stews like their Ethiopian lentil stew, coconut laksa and gochujang stew, as well as specials like soba noodle salad. And for dessert, it's definitely worth trying the spiced banana doughnuts. They also serve their own cold pressed juices for a quick hit of vitamins!</p><p>And even better, Suncraft works with bottled water company <a href="https://belu.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Belu</a> to donate a portion of the bill to WaterAid and grows their own herbs in a V-farm hydroponics system - so basically without any soil! </p><p>The restaurant's interiors are as bright as its name suggests with turquoise tiles, re-finished wood panel walls and cosy seating. </p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.suncraft.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B21fOQSBJFf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Around since the 1980s, every Soho worker knows about Mildred's. Whether you're looking for a spot of lunch or a candle lit dinner with friends, Mildred's is happy to oblige. </p><p>Focused on bringing vegan food from around the globe, they serve porcini arancini, mole frijoles, teriyaki chicken burgers, Sri Lankan curry and gochujang tofu. </p><p>For those with a sweet tooth, try their caramel cheesecake and spiced rum truffles.<br></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.mildreds.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here.</a></p>
  • <p>A Regency townhouse restaurant serving French cuisine, this vegan haven serves up some of the most delicious plant-based food we've had in London. </p><p>Having served vegan food boxes for months during lockdown, the restaurant is now up and running and serving diners on its terrace everything from Pink Palissade bowls (smoked tofu, avocado, kimchi, brown Thai rice etc) and a quesadilla verde, to a California Cheeseburger (with Beyond Meat patties) and Kabocha pumpkin-based salads).</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.gauthierhome.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNmoEMbJmnS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Set as a grungy retro book club straight out of Stranger Things, the interiors is just a taste of the amazing vegan food to come. </p><p>Based around the idea of a Veg Butcher, all of their ‘cuts’ are as close to the real thing as possible. </p><p>They serve a loaded vegan brunch with favourites including banana pancakes, muffins and a vegan fry-up. For lunch and dinner, they focus on substituting meat for vegan options liker the kimchi chicken wrap and vegan hot dogs. They also serve diner-style sweetcorn fritters, ice cream sundaes and stunning cakes. </p><p>Find more info, <a href="http://www.hydeparkbookclub.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>. </p>
  • <p>This millennial pink and black restaurant with handwritten neon signs across the walls feels like the food equivalent of a Glossier store. </p><p>Created by vegan chef, cookbook author and winner of the US Cupcake Wars Chloe Coscarelli and her friend and partner Samantha Wasser, this spot in London brings a little American charm to London. </p><p>But they've also also turned quintessential British favourites like <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a28910179/best-fish-and-chips-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fish 'n' chips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fish 'n' chips</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g29396701/best-sunday-roasts-in-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunday roasts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sunday roasts</a> into hearty vegan options. Don't miss the cupcake selection, we would recommend the raspberry tiramisu flavour. </p><p>Currently based in Covent Garden, Tower Bridge, O2 and Oxford Circus.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://eatbychloe.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Famed from its 'free-from' ethos, this west London health food spot has become a favorite among locals. </p><p>Free from dairy, refined sugars, meat and additives, this vegan-friendly restaurant shows you can enjoy food, protect the environment and have a good time, all in one place.</p><p>The restaurant features both a brunch menu and a main menu with dishes like loaded mushroom tacos and pad Thai as well as their signature vegan bowls - we love the macro bowl. </p><p>They also serve alchemy-inspired drinks like the three immortals hot chocolate, ancient coffee brew, heart chakra tea and sweet treats, including banana bread pudding. What's not to love.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://farmacylondon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Open in two locations in Edinburgh, this bright tropical sit-in and take-away café mixes industrial design with emerald green walls and palm trees. </p><p>As well as serving incredible food like the shackshuka, smoked tofu scramble, za’tar beetroot smash, vegan poke bowls and raw cheesecake, they also make sure that their restaurant is a plastic-free zone (yes for the turtles!).<br></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.hulajuicebar.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Behind the cobalt blue doors lies the UK’s first 100 per cent vegan restaurant. Set across two locations – one in Bristol, one in London - expect a full junk food menu with kebabs, burgers and vegan cheeses. </p><p>Their chequered ceiling and freakshake menu (pictured) may stand out, but this restaurant won’t let you tell the difference between the real deal and their vegan cheese, mock-meat and chocolate treats. </p><p>They also have vegan spray whipped cream, BBQ ribs, steak frites, burritos and eclairs. A true vegan junk food paradise!</p><p>Find more info, <a href="http://www.vxbristol.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2ZCTSlp9WH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Heralded as one of the city's finest vegetarian cafés for over 20 years, its owners have recently made the restaurant predominantly plant-based, using freshly and locally-sourced ingredients.</p><p>When visiting, try 'The Whole Bowl' - chipotle black beans, brown rice, mango salsa, guacamole and vegan 'cheesey' sauce – and Jerk Jackfruit- Caribbean sweet and spicy jerked jackfruit served with hard food, wraps and coconut sour cream.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.rootsandfruits.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>With a menu that traverses the Indian sub-continent, Sanskruti is a purely vegetarian and vegan restaurant that caters for all taste requirements – whether you like it mild like a cucumber or hot hot hot. </p><p>Our favourites? Tofu makhani, malai kofta, mushroom korma as well as Gujurati dishes like Kaju Karela, a fried gourd dish with jaggery, poppy seeds and spices.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://sanskrutirestaurant.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>A traditional Italian trattoria (yes there are wall frescoes and chequered red table cloths) that specialises in vegan food, this is not one to miss. They were even awarded winners of the Diners Choice Scottish Food Awards!</p><p> The menu changes a couple of times a year, but dishes include vegan scampi croquettes and seasonal pizza options like their ‘Autunno’ pizza with a pumpkin cream base. </p><p>With such a moreish menu, this is a steadfast favourite among locals. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.novapizza.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Selling 100 per cent vegan foods, this West Kensington eaterie sells everything from bean and tofu pancakes, raw asparagus spears and a vegan roast. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">For huge portions of mains and desserts, this is your place to go to. Try seitan stroganoff, spaghetti and meatballs, and medallions and mash. </span><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><br></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Desserts include tofu cheesecakes, raw chocolate tortes and vegan ice cream. Can you get any better?</span></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.222veggievegan.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Located in the centre of Liverpool, a moment's walk form the high street, you'll find the city's premier vegetarian/vegan restaurant. </p><p>With a bohemian atmosphere thanks to it also functioning as an independent art gallery and meeting place for liberal-thinking artists and millennials, the restaurant sits in the loft space of an old Victorian warehouse building. </p><p>It also boasts views across the city and offers a range of affordable fishes such as vegan hummus, homemade soups, tandoori mushrooms and burgers.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.eggcafe.co.uk/contact.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>The original outpost of this London classic is in Covent Garden's Neal's Yard, and now there's a shiny new larger restaurant in north London.</p><p>Food includes the mouth-watering Bombay Beach Burger with an Indian spiced patty, as well as their smoky BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich with slaw and kale chips. </p><p>They also do health food shots like the Sour Power with sea buckthorn, orange and pine pollen for an energising boost to your day.</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://wildfoodcafe.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>For something a little fancier, head to this upscale vegan restaurant which is perfect for a posh vegan date night. </p><p>In a beautiful, elegant setting with cream and grey walls and soft lighting, the atmosphere is perfect for a special occasion.</p><p>Dishes include celeriac profiteroles, savoury nutmeg custard and sweetcorn parfait for dessert. </p><p>If you are inspired by their incredible cuisine, they also offer vegan cookery courses.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.vanillablack.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>One of London’s long-standing vegan restaurants – with two locations, one in Soho and one in Euston - this has been open since 1999 and is focused on bringing Buddhist principles and Ayurveda to vegan cooking. </p><p>They only serve raw, fermented, or steamed food and you pay for your plate weight. The menu changes daily but one thing remains the same: there is no oil or added salt. </p><p>But you will find a diverse range of colourful stews, curries as well as wholesome jackfruit dishes.</p><p>For more info go, <a href="https://www.vantra.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Soho has an immeasurable number of good vegetarian places and here we are, adding one more. </p><p>In this beautiful modern setting with a slightly Ottolenghi vibe you can do bottomless brunches as well as sampling their seasonal menus. </p><p>Their signature rainbow salad includes cucumber, carrots, peppers, beetroot, kiwi, lemon zest, mint and pineapple, while other favourites include Aloo scotch eggs and tempeh kebabs. </p><p>Somewhere to go if you want a posh lunch date instead of your lunchbox regular.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://ethosfoods.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B4W251sHArl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Set across five London locations, this classic vegan chain has stayed true to its principles that meat substitutes aren’t needed – vegetables can sing for themselves. </p><p>The menu features artfully presented dishes focusing on colour and flavour, including some more international options like their moreish tagine and the green Thai curry. </p><p>They also have an incredible selection of brunch items and fabulous desserts – we've been known to go for the cheesecake alone!</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gaterestaurant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Another one of London’s long-standing vegan locations, coming from the Yugoslavian chef Peter Ilis of ‘Little Bay’ fame. </p><p>In pretty white-washed small cafes dotted around the South-East you can dine on vegan sausages and broccoli, cucumber and sweetcorn salad that are all piled high in huge dishes on heaving tables. </p><p>Their vegan moussaka and raw carrot cake are to die for. </p><p>Based across two locations in Brighton and two in London.</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.foodilic.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>One in eight Britons are now either <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30388227/vegan-celebrities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegan</a> or <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/longform/a37392/vegan-vegetarian-whats-the-difference/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian</a>, with the plant-based movement gaining strength every year as people become more conscious of the impact their diets have on the planet. The culinary scene in the UK has picked up the scent with an assortment of delicious eateries that satisfy all cravings, as well as offering incredible variety, from junk food to virtuous grain bowls. </p><p>Vegan restaurants in London and across the UK have come a long way since its hippy heydays – you can now get vegan whipped cream on your milkshake as well as fish and chips and juicy burgers so delicious that you’d be hard pressed to notice the difference between vegan and non-vegan options. With so many incredible food options for people <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/travel-food/a20905929/london-travel-shopping-art-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:visiting London" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">visiting London</a>, it’s time to bring together the best vegan restaurants in the UK. </p><p>If you're not hungry already, you will be once you've seen the array of menus including everything from loaded mushroom tacos at London's Farmacy to za'atar beetroot smash from Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds.<br></p><p>With outdoor dining increasingly becoming an option as <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35680621/coronavirus-lockdown-year-best-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lockdown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lockdown</a> restrictions ease this spring, these are the best vegan restaurants in the UK to book a table at: </p>
<p>If you've got a hearty appetite then Bubala is the one for you. A Middle Eastern restaurant founded by Marc Summers and Helen Graham in October 2019, this is a food hub that serves both a vegetarian and vegan menu. If we could eat here every night, we would. </p><p>With menus titled 'Bubala Knows Best', you'll be in good hands thanks to the expertise of head chef Graham. Tuck into vegan delights such as laffa bread, beetroot borani, (with pomegranate molasses and dill), the most mouthwatering oyster mushroom skewers (coated in tamar, coriander seed and maple), tasty fried aubergine in zhoug and date syrup and several more plates. </p><p>Guardian critic, Jay Rayner, recently said of Bubala: 'If you love vibrant Mediterranean dishes, Bubala will be your East End sweetheart.' And we couldn't agree more.</p><p>For more info, click <a href="https://bubala.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </p>
<p>A popular international pay-by-weight chain with delicious seasonal menus based just off Regents Street, with another location in Southwark. </p><p>Their dishes include mushroom polenta pizza and spicy kale kimchi, as well as fabulous vegan breakfasts with bircher muesli and golden turmeric lattes. </p><p>The interiors have a retro feel - think rounded sofas and rose-patterned wallpaper. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.tibits.co.uk/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here.</a></p>
<p>Slightly off the beaten path, to dine at The Full Nelson, you'll have to make a pilgrimage south of the river, but boy will it be worth it.</p><p>Not your usual healthy vegan fare, the Full Nelson is for junk food lovers who've given up meat and dairy but still crave their fix.</p><p>With finger-licking good (seitan) 'chicken' burgers and tater tots to boot, this place is the Five Guys of vegandom.</p><p>It's very small, so head there early and plan to have a drink at the bar until a table comes available.</p><p>Located in Deptford, you can reach it by Overground to New Cross, or DLR to Deptford Bridge. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://thefullnelsondeptford.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Satisfying your vegan tastebuds in the capital has never been so easy, thanks to the newly-opened Vurger Co restaurant in Shoreditch.</p><p>The extensive menu features the New York Melt and a Big Mex with jackfruit, Kentucky bites with BBQ sauce, as well as specials like ‘The Philly’ Cheesesteak for World Vegan Day. </p><p>Their long sharing tables, fully recyclable packaging and white subway tiles make them a firm Insta favourite. </p><p>Other highlights include homemade shakes (did someone say Oreo rum?), as well as a double chocolate cookie ice cream sandwich. </p><p>Warning: With an appetite like ours, you may have to be rolled out at the end.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.thevurgerco.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>It’s not just London that prides itself on virtuous vegan food. </p><p>They focus on warming stews like their Ethiopian lentil stew, coconut laksa and gochujang stew, as well as specials like soba noodle salad. And for dessert, it's definitely worth trying the spiced banana doughnuts. They also serve their own cold pressed juices for a quick hit of vitamins!</p><p>And even better, Suncraft works with bottled water company <a href="https://belu.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Belu</a> to donate a portion of the bill to WaterAid and grows their own herbs in a V-farm hydroponics system - so basically without any soil! </p><p>The restaurant's interiors are as bright as its name suggests with turquoise tiles, re-finished wood panel walls and cosy seating. </p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.suncraft.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B21fOQSBJFf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Around since the 1980s, every Soho worker knows about Mildred's. Whether you're looking for a spot of lunch or a candle lit dinner with friends, Mildred's is happy to oblige. </p><p>Focused on bringing vegan food from around the globe, they serve porcini arancini, mole frijoles, teriyaki chicken burgers, Sri Lankan curry and gochujang tofu. </p><p>For those with a sweet tooth, try their caramel cheesecake and spiced rum truffles.<br></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.mildreds.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here.</a></p>
<p>A Regency townhouse restaurant serving French cuisine, this vegan haven serves up some of the most delicious plant-based food we've had in London. </p><p>Having served vegan food boxes for months during lockdown, the restaurant is now up and running and serving diners on its terrace everything from Pink Palissade bowls (smoked tofu, avocado, kimchi, brown Thai rice etc) and a quesadilla verde, to a California Cheeseburger (with Beyond Meat patties) and Kabocha pumpkin-based salads).</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.gauthierhome.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNmoEMbJmnS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Set as a grungy retro book club straight out of Stranger Things, the interiors is just a taste of the amazing vegan food to come. </p><p>Based around the idea of a Veg Butcher, all of their ‘cuts’ are as close to the real thing as possible. </p><p>They serve a loaded vegan brunch with favourites including banana pancakes, muffins and a vegan fry-up. For lunch and dinner, they focus on substituting meat for vegan options liker the kimchi chicken wrap and vegan hot dogs. They also serve diner-style sweetcorn fritters, ice cream sundaes and stunning cakes. </p><p>Find more info, <a href="http://www.hydeparkbookclub.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>. </p>
<p>This millennial pink and black restaurant with handwritten neon signs across the walls feels like the food equivalent of a Glossier store. </p><p>Created by vegan chef, cookbook author and winner of the US Cupcake Wars Chloe Coscarelli and her friend and partner Samantha Wasser, this spot in London brings a little American charm to London. </p><p>But they've also also turned quintessential British favourites like <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a28910179/best-fish-and-chips-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fish 'n' chips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fish 'n' chips</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g29396701/best-sunday-roasts-in-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunday roasts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sunday roasts</a> into hearty vegan options. Don't miss the cupcake selection, we would recommend the raspberry tiramisu flavour. </p><p>Currently based in Covent Garden, Tower Bridge, O2 and Oxford Circus.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://eatbychloe.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Famed from its 'free-from' ethos, this west London health food spot has become a favorite among locals. </p><p>Free from dairy, refined sugars, meat and additives, this vegan-friendly restaurant shows you can enjoy food, protect the environment and have a good time, all in one place.</p><p>The restaurant features both a brunch menu and a main menu with dishes like loaded mushroom tacos and pad Thai as well as their signature vegan bowls - we love the macro bowl. </p><p>They also serve alchemy-inspired drinks like the three immortals hot chocolate, ancient coffee brew, heart chakra tea and sweet treats, including banana bread pudding. What's not to love.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://farmacylondon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Open in two locations in Edinburgh, this bright tropical sit-in and take-away café mixes industrial design with emerald green walls and palm trees. </p><p>As well as serving incredible food like the shackshuka, smoked tofu scramble, za’tar beetroot smash, vegan poke bowls and raw cheesecake, they also make sure that their restaurant is a plastic-free zone (yes for the turtles!).<br></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.hulajuicebar.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Behind the cobalt blue doors lies the UK’s first 100 per cent vegan restaurant. Set across two locations – one in Bristol, one in London - expect a full junk food menu with kebabs, burgers and vegan cheeses. </p><p>Their chequered ceiling and freakshake menu (pictured) may stand out, but this restaurant won’t let you tell the difference between the real deal and their vegan cheese, mock-meat and chocolate treats. </p><p>They also have vegan spray whipped cream, BBQ ribs, steak frites, burritos and eclairs. A true vegan junk food paradise!</p><p>Find more info, <a href="http://www.vxbristol.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2ZCTSlp9WH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Heralded as one of the city's finest vegetarian cafés for over 20 years, its owners have recently made the restaurant predominantly plant-based, using freshly and locally-sourced ingredients.</p><p>When visiting, try 'The Whole Bowl' - chipotle black beans, brown rice, mango salsa, guacamole and vegan 'cheesey' sauce – and Jerk Jackfruit- Caribbean sweet and spicy jerked jackfruit served with hard food, wraps and coconut sour cream.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.rootsandfruits.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>With a menu that traverses the Indian sub-continent, Sanskruti is a purely vegetarian and vegan restaurant that caters for all taste requirements – whether you like it mild like a cucumber or hot hot hot. </p><p>Our favourites? Tofu makhani, malai kofta, mushroom korma as well as Gujurati dishes like Kaju Karela, a fried gourd dish with jaggery, poppy seeds and spices.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://sanskrutirestaurant.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>A traditional Italian trattoria (yes there are wall frescoes and chequered red table cloths) that specialises in vegan food, this is not one to miss. They were even awarded winners of the Diners Choice Scottish Food Awards!</p><p> The menu changes a couple of times a year, but dishes include vegan scampi croquettes and seasonal pizza options like their ‘Autunno’ pizza with a pumpkin cream base. </p><p>With such a moreish menu, this is a steadfast favourite among locals. </p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.novapizza.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Selling 100 per cent vegan foods, this West Kensington eaterie sells everything from bean and tofu pancakes, raw asparagus spears and a vegan roast. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">For huge portions of mains and desserts, this is your place to go to. Try seitan stroganoff, spaghetti and meatballs, and medallions and mash. </span><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><br></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Desserts include tofu cheesecakes, raw chocolate tortes and vegan ice cream. Can you get any better?</span></p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.222veggievegan.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Located in the centre of Liverpool, a moment's walk form the high street, you'll find the city's premier vegetarian/vegan restaurant. </p><p>With a bohemian atmosphere thanks to it also functioning as an independent art gallery and meeting place for liberal-thinking artists and millennials, the restaurant sits in the loft space of an old Victorian warehouse building. </p><p>It also boasts views across the city and offers a range of affordable fishes such as vegan hummus, homemade soups, tandoori mushrooms and burgers.</p><p>For more info, <a href="http://www.eggcafe.co.uk/contact.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>The original outpost of this London classic is in Covent Garden's Neal's Yard, and now there's a shiny new larger restaurant in north London.</p><p>Food includes the mouth-watering Bombay Beach Burger with an Indian spiced patty, as well as their smoky BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich with slaw and kale chips. </p><p>They also do health food shots like the Sour Power with sea buckthorn, orange and pine pollen for an energising boost to your day.</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://wildfoodcafe.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>For something a little fancier, head to this upscale vegan restaurant which is perfect for a posh vegan date night. </p><p>In a beautiful, elegant setting with cream and grey walls and soft lighting, the atmosphere is perfect for a special occasion.</p><p>Dishes include celeriac profiteroles, savoury nutmeg custard and sweetcorn parfait for dessert. </p><p>If you are inspired by their incredible cuisine, they also offer vegan cookery courses.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://www.vanillablack.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>One of London’s long-standing vegan restaurants – with two locations, one in Soho and one in Euston - this has been open since 1999 and is focused on bringing Buddhist principles and Ayurveda to vegan cooking. </p><p>They only serve raw, fermented, or steamed food and you pay for your plate weight. The menu changes daily but one thing remains the same: there is no oil or added salt. </p><p>But you will find a diverse range of colourful stews, curries as well as wholesome jackfruit dishes.</p><p>For more info go, <a href="https://www.vantra.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Soho has an immeasurable number of good vegetarian places and here we are, adding one more. </p><p>In this beautiful modern setting with a slightly Ottolenghi vibe you can do bottomless brunches as well as sampling their seasonal menus. </p><p>Their signature rainbow salad includes cucumber, carrots, peppers, beetroot, kiwi, lemon zest, mint and pineapple, while other favourites include Aloo scotch eggs and tempeh kebabs. </p><p>Somewhere to go if you want a posh lunch date instead of your lunchbox regular.</p><p>For more info, <a href="https://ethosfoods.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B4W251sHArl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Set across five London locations, this classic vegan chain has stayed true to its principles that meat substitutes aren’t needed – vegetables can sing for themselves. </p><p>The menu features artfully presented dishes focusing on colour and flavour, including some more international options like their moreish tagine and the green Thai curry. </p><p>They also have an incredible selection of brunch items and fabulous desserts – we've been known to go for the cheesecake alone!</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gaterestaurant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>
<p>Another one of London’s long-standing vegan locations, coming from the Yugoslavian chef Peter Ilis of ‘Little Bay’ fame. </p><p>In pretty white-washed small cafes dotted around the South-East you can dine on vegan sausages and broccoli, cucumber and sweetcorn salad that are all piled high in huge dishes on heaving tables. </p><p>Their vegan moussaka and raw carrot cake are to die for. </p><p>Based across two locations in Brighton and two in London.</p><p>Find more info, <a href="https://www.foodilic.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>.</p>

