The 17 Stephen King Books to Read Immediately If You Love 'The Outsider'

As one of the most prolific horror and suspense writers in the biz, Stephen King has enough books in his extensive oeuvre to last thriller readers quite some time. Those who really follow the genre have probably dipped their toes into his work, and even those who don't consider themselves King fans can hardly avoid coming across the characters who have become part of pop culture as a whole. You may have come to his work from one of the many horror film and TV adaptations that have come out of his books, including The Outsider series on HBO, Stanley Kubrick's iconic film The Shining, and of course, the creepy clown classic, It. And while you have probably heard of his most popular books, like Pet Sematary, The Stand, and 'Salem's Lot, some of his deeper cuts will also send shivers down your spine.

For those who like to read through an author's entire catalog, King's collection will give you plenty to check off the list. Or for readers who just need a new thriller book to give them a good scare, take a wander into King's impressive imagination. Here's a few we think make a great place to start. Just don't blame us if you end up having nightmares.