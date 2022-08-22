20 Hair Growth Shampoos That Actually Work

  • <p>It can feel completely devastating to realize your hair is thinning or falling out. Too many of us experience this, and it can happen to anyone–for a myriad of reasons. Unfortunately, there can be a lot of shame around the issue, making it harder to get information about how to treat hair loss. If you want to <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g26130380/best-hair-growth-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:re-grow" class="link ">re-grow</a> patchy sections, add density to <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/a38603963/rosemary-oil-for-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thin hair" class="link ">thin hair</a>, or you simply want to take preventative measures, hair growth shampoos can actually help.</p><p>Depending on what's causing your hair loss, consulting with a doctor, trichologist, or dermatologist is always a good first step. Here, we've consulted some of the best minds to find out which are <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g37292767/best-drugstore-shampoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best shampoos" class="link ">the best shampoos</a> that can improve hair growth and density. Ahead, shop 20 of the best hair growth shampoos available.<br></p>
    20 Hair Growth Shampoos That Actually Work

    It can feel completely devastating to realize your hair is thinning or falling out. Too many of us experience this, and it can happen to anyone–for a myriad of reasons. Unfortunately, there can be a lot of shame around the issue, making it harder to get information about how to treat hair loss. If you want to re-grow patchy sections, add density to thin hair, or you simply want to take preventative measures, hair growth shampoos can actually help.

    Depending on what's causing your hair loss, consulting with a doctor, trichologist, or dermatologist is always a good first step. Here, we've consulted some of the best minds to find out which are the best shampoos that can improve hair growth and density. Ahead, shop 20 of the best hair growth shampoos available.

  • <p><strong>Honeydew</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p>This is Amazon’s top seller in hair regrowth shampoos. The natural biotin shampoo boasts four and a half stars and more than 12,000 reviews. Consumers claim the product works like magic, helping to improve hair loss from both genetics and surgery.</p>
    1) Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth B-Complex Formula

    Honeydew

    This is Amazon’s top seller in hair regrowth shampoos. The natural biotin shampoo boasts four and a half stars and more than 12,000 reviews. Consumers claim the product works like magic, helping to improve hair loss from both genetics and surgery.

  • <p><strong>Pure Biology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p>Filled with active ingredients like biotin and keratin, the shampoo aims to promote the body’s abilities for hair growth. The formula stimulates the cells responsible for hair follicle development.</p>
    2) Growth Stimulating & Anti Hair Loss Shampoo

    Pure Biology

    Filled with active ingredients like biotin and keratin, the shampoo aims to promote the body’s abilities for hair growth. The formula stimulates the cells responsible for hair follicle development.

  • <p><strong>SheaMoisture</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p>This shampoo cleanses the scalp without drying it out like other formulas with harsh chemicals. You’ll get a thorough cleanse without compromising moisture. Plus, the conditioner nourishes hair, leaving a silky smooth feeling behind post-shower.</p>
    3) Strengthen, Grow & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Set

    SheaMoisture

    This shampoo cleanses the scalp without drying it out like other formulas with harsh chemicals. You’ll get a thorough cleanse without compromising moisture. Plus, the conditioner nourishes hair, leaving a silky smooth feeling behind post-shower.

  • <p><strong>Nioxin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.31</strong></p><p>“Nioxin cleanser is good for general hair thinning,” says Schweiger. Plus, nine out of ten people note a thickening of their hair when using the full Nioxin treatment system.</p>
    4) System 4 Hair Care Kit

    Nioxin

    “Nioxin cleanser is good for general hair thinning,” says Schweiger. Plus, nine out of ten people note a thickening of their hair when using the full Nioxin treatment system.

  • <p><strong>Briogeo</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p>This 98 percent naturally-derived cleanser contains ginseng and ginger, both of which increase blood flow to the scalp to encourage growth.</p>
    5) Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

    Briogeo

    This 98 percent naturally-derived cleanser contains ginseng and ginger, both of which increase blood flow to the scalp to encourage growth.

  • <p><strong>Matrix Biolage</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>With 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, reviewers have found something like a magic potion in this shampoo. “I tried this shampoo and the conditioner gel and voila, it was evident the follicles were thickened and my hair felt cleaner,” reads one review. Key ingredients include biotin and zinc which work to strengthen hair. </p>
    6) Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo

    Matrix Biolage

    With 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, reviewers have found something like a magic potion in this shampoo. “I tried this shampoo and the conditioner gel and voila, it was evident the follicles were thickened and my hair felt cleaner,” reads one review. Key ingredients include biotin and zinc which work to strengthen hair.

  • <p><strong>NISIM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p>Stunted strands are no match for this sulfate-free formula that taps amino acids, glycerin, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to get hair growing just as the name suggests, fast. </p>
    7) F.A.S.T Fortified Amino Scalp Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner

    NISIM

    Stunted strands are no match for this sulfate-free formula that taps amino acids, glycerin, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to get hair growing just as the name suggests, fast.

  • <p><strong>Bellisso</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>As the name suggests, this duo is packed with biotin, alongside hydrolyzed keratin, to block DHT, the primary culprit of weak hair. Safe for sensitive scalps, you can expect to see shinier, thicker strands after a month of use. <br></p>
    8) Biotin Shampoo and Treatment Conditioner

    Bellisso

    As the name suggests, this duo is packed with biotin, alongside hydrolyzed keratin, to block DHT, the primary culprit of weak hair. Safe for sensitive scalps, you can expect to see shinier, thicker strands after a month of use.

  • <p><strong>Strong HairPro Hair Care</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Technically a scalp serum, but we'll let it slide. The formula works to strengthen the hair from the root and avoid breakage. It also targets DHT buildup, which is the primary cause of alopecia.</p>
    9) Deep Scalp Hair Therapy and Follicle Stimulation Tonic

    Strong HairPro Hair Care

    Technically a scalp serum, but we'll let it slide. The formula works to strengthen the hair from the root and avoid breakage. It also targets DHT buildup, which is the primary cause of alopecia.

  • <p><strong>Ultrax Labs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p>The caffeine compounds in this formula work to reduce hair loss by stimulating hair follicles to grow hair. Think of it as a cup of coffee for your scalp and strands.</p>
    10) Hair Surge Caffeine Hair Recovery Stimulating Shampoo

    Ultrax Labs

    The caffeine compounds in this formula work to reduce hair loss by stimulating hair follicles to grow hair. Think of it as a cup of coffee for your scalp and strands.

  • <p><strong>Keranique</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.97</strong></p><p>As a preventative option before hair breaks and sheds, try this nutrient-rich cleansing treatment. The formula contains a keratin complex that strengthens hair to avoid breakage or loss due to heat or damaging products.</p>
    11) Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

    Keranique

    As a preventative option before hair breaks and sheds, try this nutrient-rich cleansing treatment. The formula contains a keratin complex that strengthens hair to avoid breakage or loss due to heat or damaging products.

  • <p><strong>Pura D'or</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>Fight hair thinning the natural way. Biotin, pumpkin seed, and black cumin work to increase the volume of your hair and strengthen weak strands. The formula is also gentle enough for everyday use.</p>
    12) Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo

    Pura D'or

    Fight hair thinning the natural way. Biotin, pumpkin seed, and black cumin work to increase the volume of your hair and strengthen weak strands. The formula is also gentle enough for everyday use.

  • <p><strong>Kérastase</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>Key ingredients creatine and taurine work to strengthen the fibers of the hair and moisturize your scalp simultaneously. You're getting two key hair loss fighters in one potent shampoo. </p>
    13) Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo

    Kérastase

    Key ingredients creatine and taurine work to strengthen the fibers of the hair and moisturize your scalp simultaneously. You're getting two key hair loss fighters in one potent shampoo.

  • <p><strong>Davines</strong></p><p>davines.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p>Hair growth is all about the scalp. Davines's shampoo replenishes moisture in the area and encourages the development of new hair follicles. The brand also has a gentle <a href="https://us.davines.com/collections/conditioner/products/nourishing-vegetarian-miracle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link ">conditioner</a> that is recommended to use after you shampoo. <br></p>
    14) NaturalTech Nourishing Shampoo

    Davines

    Hair growth is all about the scalp. Davines's shampoo replenishes moisture in the area and encourages the development of new hair follicles. The brand also has a gentle conditioner that is recommended to use after you shampoo.

  • <p><strong>Andalou Naturals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p>Argan, apple, and grape stem cells promote growth by increasing the cellular turnover of the scalp and nourishing the hair shaft.</p>
    15) Argan Stem Cell Age Defying Shampoo

    Andalou Naturals

    Argan, apple, and grape stem cells promote growth by increasing the cellular turnover of the scalp and nourishing the hair shaft.

  • <p><strong>Carol's Daughter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Strong hair makes for long hair. Invest in a fortifying shampoo, like this one from Carol's Daughter, to strengthen strands and nourish heat-damaged hair. Ideal for 4c hair types, the cleanser removes dirt and product build-up without stripping hair of its natural oils. </p>
    16) Goddess Fortifying Shampoo

    Carol's Daughter

    Strong hair makes for long hair. Invest in a fortifying shampoo, like this one from Carol's Daughter, to strengthen strands and nourish heat-damaged hair. Ideal for 4c hair types, the cleanser removes dirt and product build-up without stripping hair of its natural oils.

  • <p><strong>OGX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.80</strong></p><p>Found in your local drugstore aisle, OGX’s Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen shampoo is here to rebuild and repair the structure of your follicles. Plus, it’s sulfate-free, so it won’t cause any further damage to already brittle strands.</p>
    17) Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

    OGX

    Found in your local drugstore aisle, OGX’s Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen shampoo is here to rebuild and repair the structure of your follicles. Plus, it’s sulfate-free, so it won’t cause any further damage to already brittle strands.

  • <p><strong>Dream Girls</strong></p><p>dghair.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>Ideal for natural hair textures, this hair cleanser won’t strip your delicate strands of nutrients but rather replenish dry hair with a blend of stimulating peppermint oil and moisturizing pro-vitamin B5. Follow shampooing with the brand’s revival treatment.</p>
    18) Renewing Shampoo

    Dream Girls

    Ideal for natural hair textures, this hair cleanser won’t strip your delicate strands of nutrients but rather replenish dry hair with a blend of stimulating peppermint oil and moisturizing pro-vitamin B5. Follow shampooing with the brand’s revival treatment.

  • <p><strong>Nizoral</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.19</strong></p><p>Targeted for dandruff, this highly Amazon reviewed 4.5 out of 5 stars with 10,340 reviews) shampoo works to eliminate the dead cells and buildup on your scalp that cause dandruff and additional damage. Use this shampoo twice a week for optimal results in between your regular shampoo and conditioner routine.</p>
    19) Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

    Nizoral

    Targeted for dandruff, this highly Amazon reviewed 4.5 out of 5 stars with 10,340 reviews) shampoo works to eliminate the dead cells and buildup on your scalp that cause dandruff and additional damage. Use this shampoo twice a week for optimal results in between your regular shampoo and conditioner routine.

  • <p><strong>Urban Hydration</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p>Product build-up is a sure way to slow down hair growth. Combat a dirty scalp with this shampoo that contains micellar water, aloe vera, and cucumber to gently clean your scalp and hair without stripping either of its natural oils. Great for sensitive scalps, say goodbye to dandruff, hair loss, and irritation with this formula which provides hydration and promotes growth. </p>
    20) Moisturize & Grow Aloe Vera & Cucumber Clarifying Micellar Shampoo

    Urban Hydration

    Product build-up is a sure way to slow down hair growth. Combat a dirty scalp with this shampoo that contains micellar water, aloe vera, and cucumber to gently clean your scalp and hair without stripping either of its natural oils. Great for sensitive scalps, say goodbye to dandruff, hair loss, and irritation with this formula which provides hydration and promotes growth.

  • <p>Dr. Eric Schweiger of <a href="https://www.schweigerderm.com/michele-farber-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC" class="link ">Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/ronrobinsoncosmeticchemist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ron Robinson" class="link ">Ron Robinson</a>, <a href="https://beautystat.com/?_atid=jN5QG8susKbL84kbPAuyxKbq4EiCE3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BeautyStat" class="link ">BeautyStat</a> CEO and cosmetic chemist</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/kktconsultants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Krupa Koestline" class="link ">Krupa Koestline</a>, cosmetic chemist and founder of <a href="https://www.kktconsultants.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KKT Consultants" class="link ">KKT Consultants</a></p><p>Dr. Wiliam Yates, board-certified hair loss expert and surgeon</p><p><a href="https://www.schweigerderm.com/providers/nava-greenfield-md-fd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Nava Greenfield" class="link ">Dr. Nava Greenfield</a> of Schweiger Dermatology Group</p>
    21) Meet The Experts

    Dr. Eric Schweiger of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC

    Ron Robinson, BeautyStat CEO and cosmetic chemist

    Krupa Koestline, cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants

    Dr. Wiliam Yates, board-certified hair loss expert and surgeon

    Dr. Nava Greenfield of Schweiger Dermatology Group

  • <p> Hair loss is more common than you think and can happen to anyone. According to Dr. Eric Schweiger of <a href="https://www.schweigerderm.com/michele-farber-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC" class="link ">Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC</a>, causes range from “androgenetic, or hormone-related hair loss, stress-related hair loss, also called telogen effluvium, and dandruff. Medications, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, excess styling, and autoimmune disorders can also cause hair loss and thinning.” </p>
    22)

    What causes hair loss?

    Hair loss is more common than you think and can happen to anyone. According to Dr. Eric Schweiger of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC, causes range from “androgenetic, or hormone-related hair loss, stress-related hair loss, also called telogen effluvium, and dandruff. Medications, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, excess styling, and autoimmune disorders can also cause hair loss and thinning.”

  • <p>“Hair growth-promoting shampoos are specifically designed with follicle-stimulating actives and antioxidants while maintaining optimal scalp health,” says Koestline. Whereas traditional shampoos are formulated for different hair types and focus more on the hair itself and not the scalp. And remember, hair growth is a slow process, and everyone is different. <a href="https://www.schweigerderm.com/providers/nava-greenfield-md-fd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Nava Greenfield" class="link ">Dr. Nava Greenfield</a> of Schweiger Dermatology Group recommends that you try a product out for three to four months before determining whether it is effective. “Take before and after photos since the change may be too gradual to notice,” Greenfield adds.</p>
    27)

    What's the difference between regular shampoo and a hair growth shampoo?

    “Hair growth-promoting shampoos are specifically designed with follicle-stimulating actives and antioxidants while maintaining optimal scalp health,” says Koestline. Whereas traditional shampoos are formulated for different hair types and focus more on the hair itself and not the scalp. And remember, hair growth is a slow process, and everyone is different. Dr. Nava Greenfield of Schweiger Dermatology Group recommends that you try a product out for three to four months before determining whether it is effective. “Take before and after photos since the change may be too gradual to notice,” Greenfield adds.

