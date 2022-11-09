This $17 "Open When" Notecard Set Is the Most Romantic Gift You Can Buy Online

    Managing a long-distance relationship can be tough. But there are a lot of ways to keep the fire burning from afar, and one of the best is by sending your sweetie a creative and romantic gift to make them feel oh-so-special.

    The best long-distance relationship gifts — whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife or husband — will make you two feel connected, even when the WiFi goes out and you can't FaceTime. That could mean sending them a super personalized item that was made just for them, gifting them an experience you can share together once you're back in each other's arms or finding something small that will completely surprise them during a random day.

    You'd be shocked to learn how many gifts out there have been made specifically long-distance relationship gifts, and trust us, they are really cool. We've included a bunch of those, as well as just some general great gifts for couples, top-sellers for women and fun ideas for men that they will be able to use even after they are reunited with their one true one (a.k.a you!).

    So scroll through and find the perfect gift for your LDR lover.

  Massager Necklace

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$69.00

Shop Now

Call it wearable tech if you want, but this sterling silver — and fully functional — jewel absolutely says "I'm there in spirit" in the world's sexiest way.
  Streaming Subscription

Disney+

disneyplus.com

$79.99

Shop Now

Give your long-distance love a streaming subscription full of movies and shows you can watch together with a Watch Party. For $79.99 a year, Disney+ has everything you two could want to stream, from popular Marvel movies to classic TV shows.
  Personalized Song Plaque

VEELU

amazon.com

$11.99

Shop Now

This personalized acrylic plaque will commemorate your favorite song, Spotify style. You'll select the tune that means the most to you two, and once they get the frame, they'll be able to scan to the code and have it play right then and there.
  "Why I Miss You" Fill-in-the-Love Book

Knock Knock

amazon.com

$9.35

Shop Now

This small gift makes a big impact: Inside, fill in 100 prompts with your deepest, silliest or steamiest thoughts about your partner.
  LUGULAKE Video Greeting Card

LUGULAKE

amazon.com

$59.99

Shop Now

As soon as they open the card, they will be greeted by a video loop of either your favorite photos, a personalized message from you or whatever, you'd like to send their way!
  "Open When" Notecard and Envelope Set

Peonyandlaces

etsy.com

$17.00

Shop Now

Each of these envelopes comes printed with a number of "occasions" (e.g., you're lonely, you need a hug, you can't sleep). Fill out the complementary notecards to make this deeply meaningful gift complete.
  Hoya Heart

plants

thesill.com

$48.00

Shop Now

The tiny heart-shaped succulent is better than flowers because it will last way long, even if they don't have a green thumb. It won't change its shape, so it'll stay a heart forever. Aww!
  Digital Custom Long Distance Map Print

LolomaStudio

etsy.com

$39.00

Shop Now

A bittersweet, but also super romantic reminder of your reality: a custom map that pinpoints your two locations, complete with latitude/longitude addresses and a flight path looped in a heart shape. (The seller sends a digital file; you'll need to have it printed and framed locally.)
  Message In A Bottle Capsule Letters

MESSAGE PILL CO.

$23.99

Shop Now

The doctor is in, and they're prescribing romantic messages in a bottle for a LDR. Each note comes in a capsule pill form and can be taken as needed.
  Secret Message Leather Bracelet

PorterandHazel

etsy.com

$19.00

Shop Now

On the outside, this may seem like a standard leather bracelet, but it's engraved with a special message that only your partner's eyes can see. Go sweet or spicy, as long as it doesn't go over 70 characters.
  Long Distance Lamps

FriendshipLamps

etsy.com

$96.00

Shop Now

Every time you're thinking of your love, simply tap your lamp, and no matter where they are, as long as they are connected to the app, their lamp will also light up.
  Couples Card Game

OUR MOMENTS

amazon.com

$19.95

Shop Now

Even if you feel like you've talked about everything under the sun, the questions on these cards will change you to have insightful conversations about your hopes, fears and best-kept secrets.
  "You Are My Favorite Notification" Candle

MoncioniFragranceLab

etsy.com

$11.99

Shop Now

They'll get a real kick out of this one. You can pick from a bunch of different scents, although By the Fireplace sounds perfect.
  Long-Distance Bracelet Set

BOND TOUCH

amazon.com

$117.30

Shop Now

This set of two waterproof silicone bracelets lets you send love even when you're far apart. Download the app to connect the bracelets, and whenever you touch your own bracelet, your partner's will light up and vibrate.
  Long Distance Touch Bracelets Set of 2

ZYWFAYUO

amazon.com

$89.99

Shop Now
  License Plate Sign

JustPlateCrazy

etsy.com

$39.99

Shop Now

This unique license plate sign will add some love, wherever they choose to hang it. The sign is customized with a license plate with the state you each live in, along with your initials.
  100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Enno Vatti

amazon.com

$27.99

Shop Now

Instead of spending the first hour of your FaceTime movie date aimlessly scrolling through Netflix, use this scratch-off poster to pick your nightly watch. Pick one of the 100 movies at random or go for one that matches your mood (like Monsters Inc. when you need a feel-good laugh).
  "See You Soon" Keychain Set

AshleyBeeCollective

etsy.com

$26.00

Shop Now

A keychain set is the perfect way to remind your love that you're thinking of them all day long. This cute set is two sides of one heart with your initials and a "See You Soon" engraving for a daily reminder.
  Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$100.00

Shop Now

Considered to be the modern day love note, this wifi-powered bamboo box displays sweet messages from your sweetheart, no matter how far they may be. After you invite them to install the Lovebox app, they can send messages as often as they'd like.
  Personalized Pocket Hug Coin

GoldcrestDesignsUK

etsy.com

$12.00

Shop Now

They can tuck this silver coin inside their coat pocket, wallet, or purse for the moments when they need to know that you're there. Customize it with your initials for an extra-sweet touch.
  Morse Code Bracelet Set

etsy.com

$18.70

Shop Now

These sweet morse code bracelets are a great way of sending your love a private message. The beads correspond to your personalized morse code message, so they can wear your message daily.
  Personalized Wallet Card

RCHgifts

etsy.com

$10.00

Shop Now

Hide this brushed metal token of affection, which can be engraved with a personal message, in their wallet to add an extra element of surprise.
  Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

CLEVERFY

amazon.com

$15.99

Shop Now
  Parisian Love Lock & Key

Olive & Cocoa

oliveandcocoa.com

$44.00

Shop Now

Inspired by Paris' Pont des Arts bridge, where couples once attached padlocks bearing their initials, this vintage-inspired working lock-and-key set effectively tells your far-flung fellow he officially has your heart.
  Pinky Promise Initial Ring Set

Vinnie Mattei

uncommongoods.com

$72.00

Shop Now

Keep your promises to your long distance love with this pinky promise ring set. Personalized with your initials, it's a great way to gift your sweetie a reminder they can wear.
  "Hug This Pillow" Pillow Cover

YFYMG

amazon.com

$11.99

Shop Now

When you can't be there to give him a loving squeeze IRL, this pillow will do the trick — or at least make them feel a little bit better. If they don't have a throw pillow to spare, send along a 18" x 18" or 20" x 20" pillow insert.
  Love Across States 3D Art

uncommongoods.com

$36.00

Shop Now

This 3D heart map will let your partner proudly display your love on their walls. Made of paper and card stock inside of a wooden frame, it can be personalized with a 3D heart connected to a state of your choosing.
  Personalized "Under The Same Sky" Dog Tag Necklace

georgiedesigns

etsy.com

$48.00

Shop Now

When you can't be with them during life's highs and lows, they'll find comfort in the message behind this personalized necklace: you're "always under the same stars."
  Shearling Wool Clogs

Parachute Home

parachutehome.com

$99.00

Shop Now

Keep your love cozy while you FaceTime or Zoom in these shearling wool clogs by Parachute. Their feet will just sink in to these ultra-comfy slippers, perfect for relaxing and catching up after a long day at work.
  Etched Skyline Wine Glass

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$24.00

Shop Now

If you have your sights on a new city, toast to your next chapter (even if it's months away) with these stemless wine glasses, featuring your future home's sweeping skyline.
  The Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$29.00

Shop Now

Host a virtual cocktail night with your long-distance love using this specialty craft cocktail kit. It includes vodka, herbed sage syrup, crispy blood orange slices and Meyer lemon ginger ale so you can whip up something delicious.
  State Dish Towel

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Send your S.O. a dish towel that represents your home state, so they can think of you every time they step foot in the kitchen. You can also give 'em one in theirs to represent your two-state romance.
  Geode Crystal Tea Light Holder

Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$28.00

Shop Now

Legend has it that Saint Valentine (yep, the one behind Valentine's Day) wore an amethyst ring carved with Cupid's image. Take inspiration from this romantic story by gifting your always-and-forever valentine a beautiful tea light holder with exposed purple crystals.
  Pine Tar Wonder Soap

Grandpa's

amazon.com

$7.99

Shop Now

He'll love the fresh, outdoorsy scent — and the sentiment behind it when you include a note with this puntastic, old-timey saying: "I pine for you and balsam too."
  "You Are Loved" Etched Wine Bottle

Manos Wine

manoswine.com

$39.95

Shop Now

Add more heart to your virtual wine night with this bottle of red, etched and hand-painted with a bold reminder of your love.
