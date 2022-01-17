17 Of The Most Beautiful Love Poems For Valentine’s Day And Wedding Readings

  • <p>How much do we enjoy a love poem? Let us count the ways.</p><p>Love poems and sonnets that plumb the depths of emotion have the power to change perspectives, move us to tears and express thoughts where our own words fell short.</p><p>Some love poems have been revered for centuries, penned by the likes of Walt Whitman, Williams Shakespeare and E.E Cummings. Others are known verbatim around the world thanks to films like The Notebook and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35175530/sex-and-the-city-new-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sex and the City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sex and the City</a>. Whether you’re into your traditional or modern love poems, it’s safe to say that it's near impossible to describe how it feels to be head over heels for someone, and yet some of the world's most famous poets have achieved this impressive task.</p><p>Ahead of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g30591699/valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine’s Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine’s Day</a>, we’ve rounded up the most heartfelt love poems that’ll have you feeling warm and fuzzy inside:</p>
    17 Of The Most Beautiful Love Poems For Valentine’s Day And Wedding Readings

    How much do we enjoy a love poem? Let us count the ways.

    Love poems and sonnets that plumb the depths of emotion have the power to change perspectives, move us to tears and express thoughts where our own words fell short.

    Some love poems have been revered for centuries, penned by the likes of Walt Whitman, Williams Shakespeare and E.E Cummings. Others are known verbatim around the world thanks to films like The Notebook and Sex and the City. Whether you’re into your traditional or modern love poems, it’s safe to say that it's near impossible to describe how it feels to be head over heels for someone, and yet some of the world's most famous poets have achieved this impressive task.

    Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up the most heartfelt love poems that’ll have you feeling warm and fuzzy inside:

  • <p>A glimpse through an interstice caught,</p><p>Of a crowd of workmen and drivers in a bar-room around the stove late of a winter night, and I unremark’d seated in a corner,</p><p>Of a youth who loves me and whom I love, silently approaching and seating himself near, that he may hold me by the hand…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/50478/a-glimpse" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    1) 'A Glimpse' by Walt Whitman

    A glimpse through an interstice caught,

    Of a crowd of workmen and drivers in a bar-room around the stove late of a winter night, and I unremark’d seated in a corner,

    Of a youth who loves me and whom I love, silently approaching and seating himself near, that he may hold me by the hand…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Poets often describe love as an emotion that we can’t control, one that overwhelms logic and common sense. That’s what it was like for me. I didn’t plan on falling in love with you, and I doubt if you planned on falling in love with me. But once we met, it was clear that neither of us could control what was happening to us...</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.thewedplanners.co.uk/blog-content//wedding-reading-from-the-notebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    2) 'The Notebook' by Nicholas Sparks

    Poets often describe love as an emotion that we can’t control, one that overwhelms logic and common sense. That’s what it was like for me. I didn’t plan on falling in love with you, and I doubt if you planned on falling in love with me. But once we met, it was clear that neither of us could control what was happening to us...

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Love is friendship caught fire; it is quiet, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection, and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love is content with the present, hopes for the future, and does not brood over the past…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.lovemydress.net/blog/wedding-readings/love-is-friendship-caught-fire-by-laura-hendricks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    3) 'Love Is Friendship Set On Fire' by Laura Hendricks

    Love is friendship caught fire; it is quiet, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection, and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love is content with the present, hopes for the future, and does not brood over the past…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Love is more thicker than forget<br>more thinner than recall<br>more seldom than a wave is wet<br>more frequent than to fail</p><p>It is most mad and moonly<br>and less it shall unbe<br>than all the sea which only<br>is deeper than the sea…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/poems/22224/love-is-more-thicker-than-forget" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    4) 'Love Is More Thicker Than Forget' by E.E Cummings

    Love is more thicker than forget
    more thinner than recall
    more seldom than a wave is wet
    more frequent than to fail

    It is most mad and moonly
    and less it shall unbe
    than all the sea which only
    is deeper than the sea…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Most importantly love<br>like it's the only thing you know how<br>at the end of the day all this<br>means nothing<br>this page<br>where you're sitting<br>your degree<br>your job<br>the money<br>nothing even matters…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://onefabday.com/ceremony-reading-most-importantly-love-rupi-kaur/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong> </p>
    5) 'Most Importantly Love' by Rupi Kaur

    Most importantly love
    like it's the only thing you know how
    at the end of the day all this
    means nothing
    this page
    where you're sitting
    your degree
    your job
    the money
    nothing even matters…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Through your lens the sequoia swallowed me <br>like a dryad. The camera flashed & forgot.<br>I, on the other hand, must practice my absent-<br>mindedness, memory being awkward as a touch <br>that goes unloved…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/49241/yours-mine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong> </p>
    6) 'Yours And Mine' by Alice Fulton

    Through your lens the sequoia swallowed me
    like a dryad. The camera flashed & forgot.
    I, on the other hand, must practice my absent-
    mindedness, memory being awkward as a touch
    that goes unloved…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>What longing in tears for you — You — my Life — my All — farewell. Oh, go on loving me — never doubt the faithfullest heart. Of your beloved. </p><p>Ever thine.<br>Ever mine.<br>Ever ours. </p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://lettersofnote.com/2011/06/10/immortal-beloved/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    7) 'Immortal Beloved' by Ludwig van Beethoven

    What longing in tears for you — You — my Life — my All — farewell. Oh, go on loving me — never doubt the faithfullest heart. Of your beloved.

    Ever thine.
    Ever mine.
    Ever ours.

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>You did not come,<br>And marching Time drew on, and wore me numb,—<br>Yet less for loss of your dear presence there<br>Than that I thus found lacking in your make<br>That high compassion which can overbear<br>Reluctance for pure lovingkindness’ sake<br>Grieved I, when, as the hope-hour stroked its sum,<br>You did not come.</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/50365/a-broken-appointment" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    8) 'A Broken Appointment' by Thomas Hardy

    You did not come,
    And marching Time drew on, and wore me numb,—
    Yet less for loss of your dear presence there
    Than that I thus found lacking in your make
    That high compassion which can overbear
    Reluctance for pure lovingkindness’ sake
    Grieved I, when, as the hope-hour stroked its sum,
    You did not come.

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>I thank you, kind and best beloved friend,<br>With the same thanks one murmurs to a sister,<br>When, for some gentle favor, he hath kissed her,<br>Less for the gifts than for the love you send,<br>Less for the flowers, than what the flowers convey;<br>If I, indeed, divine their meaning truly,<br>And not unto myself ascribe, unduly,<br>Things which you neither meant nor wished to say,</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/48893/sonnet-i-thank-you" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    9) 'Sonnet: I Thank You' by Henry Timrod

    I thank you, kind and best beloved friend,
    With the same thanks one murmurs to a sister,
    When, for some gentle favor, he hath kissed her,
    Less for the gifts than for the love you send,
    Less for the flowers, than what the flowers convey;
    If I, indeed, divine their meaning truly,
    And not unto myself ascribe, unduly,
    Things which you neither meant nor wished to say,

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Love is like the wild rose-briar,<br>Friendship like the holly-tree—<br>The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms<br>But which will bloom most constantly?</p><p>The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,<br>Its summer blossoms scent the air;<br>Yet wait till winter comes again<br>And who will call the wild-briar fair?</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/50537/love-and-friendship" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    10) 'Love And Friendship' by Emily Bronté

    Love is like the wild rose-briar,
    Friendship like the holly-tree—
    The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms
    But which will bloom most constantly?

    The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,
    Its summer blossoms scent the air;
    Yet wait till winter comes again
    And who will call the wild-briar fair?

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Naked she lay, clasped in my longing arms,<br>I filled with love, and she all over charms;<br>Both equally inspired with eager fire,<br>Melting through kindness, flaming in desire.<br>With arms, legs, lips close clinging to embrace,<br>She clips me to her breast, and sucks me to her face.<br>Her nimble tongue, love’s lesser lightning, played<br>Within my mouth, and to my thoughts conveyed<br>Swift orders that I should prepare to throw<br>The all-dissolving thunderbolt below.</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/50452/the-imperfect-enjoyment" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    11) 'The Imperfect Enjoyment' by John Wilmot Earl of Rochester

    Naked she lay, clasped in my longing arms,
    I filled with love, and she all over charms;
    Both equally inspired with eager fire,
    Melting through kindness, flaming in desire.
    With arms, legs, lips close clinging to embrace,
    She clips me to her breast, and sucks me to her face.
    Her nimble tongue, love’s lesser lightning, played
    Within my mouth, and to my thoughts conveyed
    Swift orders that I should prepare to throw
    The all-dissolving thunderbolt below.

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>The day is gone, and all its sweets are gone!<br>Sweet voice, sweet lips, soft hand, and softer breast,<br>Warm breath, light whisper, tender semi-tone,<br>Bright eyes, accomplish’d shape, and lang’rous waist!<br>Faded the flower and all its budded charms,<br>Faded the sight of beauty from my eyes…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/50452/the-imperfect-enjoyment" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    12) The day is gone, and all its sweets are gone! By John Keats

    The day is gone, and all its sweets are gone!
    Sweet voice, sweet lips, soft hand, and softer breast,
    Warm breath, light whisper, tender semi-tone,
    Bright eyes, accomplish’d shape, and lang’rous waist!
    Faded the flower and all its budded charms,
    Faded the sight of beauty from my eyes…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>I didn’t fall in love. I fell through it:</p><p>Came out the other side moments later, hands full of matter, waking up from the dream of a bullet tearing through the middle of my body.</p><p>I no longer understand anything for longer than a long moment, or the time it takes to receive the shot.</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/49212/love-letter-clouds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    13) 'Love Letter (Clouds)' by Sarah Manguso

    I didn’t fall in love. I fell through it:

    Came out the other side moments later, hands full of matter, waking up from the dream of a bullet tearing through the middle of my body.

    I no longer understand anything for longer than a long moment, or the time it takes to receive the shot.

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)</p><p>I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) I want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)</p><p>and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/poems/49493/i-carry-your-heart-with-mei-carry-it-in" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    14) 'I Carry Your Heart with Me' by E.E. Cummings

    I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)

    I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) I want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)

    and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>She walks in beauty, like the night<br>Of cloudless climes and starry skies;<br>And all that’s best of dark and bright<br>Meet in her aspect and her eyes:<br>Thus mellowed to that tender light<br>Which heaven to gaudy day denies…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43844/she-walks-in-beauty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    15) 'She Walks in Beauty' by Lord Byron

    She walks in beauty, like the night
    Of cloudless climes and starry skies;
    And all that’s best of dark and bright
    Meet in her aspect and her eyes:
    Thus mellowed to that tender light
    Which heaven to gaudy day denies…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>Love. What a small word we use for an idea so immense and powerful it has altered the flow of history, calmed monsters, kindled works of art, cheered the forlorn, turned tough guys to mush, consoled the enslaved, driven strong women mad, glorified the humble, fuelled national scandals, bankrupted robber barons, and made mincemeat of kings. How can love's spaciousness be conveyed in the narrow confines of one syllable?...</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://todays-weddings.com/planning/readings/other-readings/a-history-of-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    16) 'A History of Love' by Diane Ackerman

    Love. What a small word we use for an idea so immense and powerful it has altered the flow of history, calmed monsters, kindled works of art, cheered the forlorn, turned tough guys to mush, consoled the enslaved, driven strong women mad, glorified the humble, fuelled national scandals, bankrupted robber barons, and made mincemeat of kings. How can love's spaciousness be conveyed in the narrow confines of one syllable?...

    Read the rest of the poem here.

  • <p>You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness. We pardon to the extent that we love. Love is knowing that even when you are alone, you will never be lonely again. And great happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved. Loved for ourselves. And even loved in spite of ourselves…</p><p><strong>Read the rest of the poem <a href="https://www.lovemydress.net/blog/wedding-readings/extract-from-les-miserables-by-victor-hugo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    17) 'Les Misérables' by Victor Hugo

    You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness. We pardon to the extent that we love. Love is knowing that even when you are alone, you will never be lonely again. And great happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved. Loved for ourselves. And even loved in spite of ourselves…

    Read the rest of the poem here.

