17 Of The Most Beautiful Love Poems For Valentine’s Day And Wedding Readings
1) 'A Glimpse' by Walt Whitman
2) 'The Notebook' by Nicholas Sparks
3) 'Love Is Friendship Set On Fire' by Laura Hendricks
4) 'Love Is More Thicker Than Forget' by E.E Cummings
5) 'Most Importantly Love' by Rupi Kaur
6) 'Yours And Mine' by Alice Fulton
7) 'Immortal Beloved' by Ludwig van Beethoven
8) 'A Broken Appointment' by Thomas Hardy
9) 'Sonnet: I Thank You' by Henry Timrod
10) 'Love And Friendship' by Emily Bronté
11) 'The Imperfect Enjoyment' by John Wilmot Earl of Rochester
12) The day is gone, and all its sweets are gone! By John Keats
13) 'Love Letter (Clouds)' by Sarah Manguso
14) 'I Carry Your Heart with Me' by E.E. Cummings
15) 'She Walks in Beauty' by Lord Byron
16) 'A History of Love' by Diane Ackerman
17) 'Les Misérables' by Victor Hugo