25 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin That Won't Clog Your Pores

Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer with Moringa and PapayaFarmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer is basically a fresh face in a jar. Pollution is no match for this formula's moringa extracts, which are aided by the gentle exfoliating power of papaya enzymes. And there's no need for silicone to make your skin feel smooth and hydrated — that's what the four types of hyaluronic acid are for. $38 (Shop Now)Shani Darden Weightless Oil-Free MoisturizerThis lightweight cream is all about keeping pores from getting congested while providing ample hydration. Shani Darden Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer does that by infusing skin with plumping hyaluronic acid and softening algae extract, all the while omitting the kinds of ingredients that threaten to trigger excess oiliness. $48 (Shop Now)Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-CreamVersed understands there's a big difference between oily skin and dewy skin, and its Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream makes achieving the latter so much easier. This super-lightweight formula seemingly vanishes into skin, never leaving it slick; instead, it looks and feels refreshed, hydrated, and calm, thanks to ingredients like aloe and green tea. $15 (Shop Now)Scroll to continue with contentAdTata Harper Water-Lock MoisturizerTata Harper may have left pore-cloggers out of its lightweight Water-Lock Moisturizer, but it didn't skimp on some of the most effective and luxurious components. Its peptides, for example, prove you don't have to choose between smooth skin and grease-fighting ingredients. In addition to priming skin for any additional skin-care or makeup steps, it also addresses dullness so skin can get glowing ASAP. $68 (Shop Now)Burt's Bees Hydrating Stick with Aloe WaterYou gotta love an affordable, natural moisturizer — especially one in such a fun, convenient format. Burt's Bees Hydrating Stick's finger-free formula lets you keep your hands off your face while it instantly absorbs for fast-acting hydration. The mess-free, portable formula is soothing, easy to use, and best of all, moisturizing without heaviness. $13 (Shop Now)Korres Pomegranate Pore Blurring Gel MoisturizerAll too often, oily skin is accompanied by obvious pores, but Korres Pomegranate Pore Blurring Gel Moisturizer addresses both concerns. Gold-standard acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid ensures clearer skin, while pomegranate extract helps promotes the kind of glow that makes pores less noticeable. Antioxidants and hyaluronic acid keep skin protected and hydrated. $36 (Shop Now)Indie Lee Active Oil-Free MoisturizerFormulated to encourage balance, Indie Lee Active Oil-Free Moisturizer leaves out potentially pore-clogging oils and instead includes moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and rosewater. Its botanical extracts like that of mandarin and daisy also provide an antioxidant-rich dose of vitamin C. $60 (Shop Now)Belif Pore Cleaner MoisturizerRather than clog pores, this moisturizer actually cleans them out, thanks to its three-in-one formula comprised of moisturizer, toner, and essence. This stuff is ideal for oily to combo skin, but it's far from drying — rather, its watery texture imparts skin-quenching bliss. $32 (Shop Now)Tatcha The Water Cream MoisturizerTatcha's refreshing water-based cream is way more than just a pretty package. "I love the transformation when you apply this hydrating, oil-free water cream," says New York City dermatologist Melissa Doft. "It has ingredients that help decrease pore size, smooth skin texture, and make your skin glow." Those ingredients include Japanese botanicals like wild rose and leopard lily, which never leave skin feeling slick or greasy. $68 (Shop Now)Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water CreamThis cooling gel-cream has earned fan-favorite status thanks to its crisp aroma and pure-as-water feel on skin. On contact, the hyaluronic acid-based formula leaves behind a dewy glow that lasts long after application. Bonus: Its chic navy-and-gold packaging is a welcome addition to any medicine cabinet. $65 (Shop Now)Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating JellyClinique's award-hoarding Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is one of the most famous skin-care products — like, ever — and its clear, gel counterpart is bound to become just as iconic thanks to a formula that's ideal for skin that can't handle the heaviness of creamier products. Its "Clean Shield Technology" promises to lock in moisture for 24 hours while filtering out pollution and other ickiness, so skin feels both hydrated and clean. $28 (Shop Now)Cosrx Natural BHA Skin Returning EmulsionThis Korean emulsion does double duty to moisturize your skin and keep your pores clean, which honestly sounds like the perfect product for hot, sticky summer days in any city. $20 (Shop Now)Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Face CreamHaving oily skin doesn't mean you have to use only extra-light gels. This Clarifying Face Cream by celebrity-loved Dr. Barbara Sturm packs breakout-fighting features into a richer moisturizing formula. Specifically, its zinc keeps sebum under control so you won't look greasy or spotty, and some of the most interestingly named botanicals we've seen in an ingredient list — balloon vine and viper’s bugloss, anyone? — ensure an ideal moisture balance. $215 (Shop Now)Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice MoisturizerBorn from the massive success of the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, this daytime moisturizer also relies on the star power of juicy, skin-quenching watermelon extract to keep skin dewy. The oil-free formula feels cool upon application and smells like a freshly cut melon to boot. $39 (Shop Now)Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel CrèmeBright, glowy skin is always in, and this vitamin C-spiked gel moisturizer packs a skin-brightening punch with not one, but three different forms of the vitamin. Not to mention, the formula claims to impart all-day hydration — and truly delivers. $46 (Shop Now)Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Extra-Dry SkinAbundant in hyaluronic acid, this gel-cream cools upon contact, hydrates within seconds, and keeps even the driest skin — because yes, even breakout-prone skin can be dry — moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, just like water itself, it's fragrance- and oil-free, so there's very little risk of irritation. No wonder it won an Allure Readers' Choice Award. $25 (Shop Now)Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel CreamWe were pleasantly surprised by the skin-quenching power contained within this little tube of unassuming moisturizer. In fact, it keeps skin dewy without any semblance of greasiness. Plus, sensitive skin types can rest assured that this stuff is as gentle as they come (i.e. free of fragrance and infused with calming plant extracts). $11 (Shop Now)Tonymoly The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery CreamIt's not just the non-heavy texture of this K-beauty gel-cream that makes it ideal for oily skin. It's also made with fermented green tea extract that forms a thin, hydration-locking layer that won't suffocate your pores thanks to lemon seed oil — an antibacterial and antifungal powerhouse. Skin feels soothed, not sticky. $25 (Shop Now)L'Occitane Aqua Réotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching GelNot only does this moisturizer look like a thirst-quenching glass of H2O, but it's actually infused with some of the most coveted water on the planet, from Réotier, France. There, the calcium content is so high, the area has become an attraction for tourists looking to dip their toes in the stuff. Luckily, you don't have to buy a plane ticket to get a little dose of the legendary water on your skin. L'Occitane has bottled it up into a palm-size jar. $30 (Shop Now)Boscia Cactus Water MoisturizerThis creation from Boscia looks a bit like Flubber, if Flubber were a chic shade of mint green. Goopy as it may appear, the formula absorbs as quickly as water in a desert. And yes, it does contain actual cactus water, which is reportedly good for your skin whether you drink the stuff or apply it topically. $38 (Shop Now)Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water CreamIf you're able to tear your eyes from this pink-and-silver packaging, you'll notice that the name of this stuff seems to promise some serious hydration. Thanks to an infusion of glacier water from Alaska, plus a proprietary blend of peptides, it makes good on those promises. $39 (Shop Now)Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion CreamA moisturizer that took years to develop, this moisturizer is surprisingly lightweight for how hydrating it is. The silky cream sinks right into your skin, flooding it with lovely rose-scented micro-droplets of moisture. Alpine rose extract is the main antioxidant that addresses dullness, while the plumping effects of the emollients are instantaneous as well as long-term. $200 (Shop Now)CeraVe Facial Moisturizing LotionCeraVe is beloved by dermatologists and skin-care enthusiasts alike for its sheer simplicity. The AM blend is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that sinks in quickly and easily, and looks out for your visage with a bonus SPF 30. Done and done. $19 (Shop Now)Belif True Cream Aqua BombThis ideal summer moisturizer is gel-based for lightweight, oil-free hydration. Aqua Bomb, as its name would suggest, is a burst of cooling, refreshing moisture that also protects skin and keeps it feeling bouncy and elastic. $38 (Shop Now)Neutrogena Oil-Free MoistureWhen in doubt, go to the drugstore to nab this classic. It's no-frills, but it doesn't need to do any fancy tricks to impress. It hydrates skin all day with a lightweight, nourishing formula. Plus, it comes in four different varieties, so no matter your skin concerns, there's an option for you. $12 (Shop Now)