Fun Fact: Americans Spend Over $1 Billion Dollars on Fireworks Every Year

The Canadian Press

Montreal's Bell Centre is famous for its electric atmosphere during NHL games, a vibe that gets ratcheted up even more when the Canadiens are in the playoffs. For more than a few players on Montreal's roster, however, it's something they have yet to experience. Montreal spent the 2020 playoff season playing out of a controlled environment in Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bell Centre was closed off to fans this season with the novel coronavirus still spreading across Canada. A lon