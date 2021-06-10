Fun Fact: Americans Spend Over $1 Billion Dollars on Fireworks Every Year
- 1/18
- 2/18
Thomas Jefferson was the main author of the Declaration of Independence.
- 3/18
John Hancock was the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence.
- 4/18
Independence Day should have been celebrated on July 2, 1776.
- 5/18
John Adams wrote a letter to his wife about how memorable Independence Day would be in American history.
- 6/18
The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print the Declaration.
- 7/18
An estimated 2.5 million people lived in the nation in July 1776.
- 8/18
Three presidents who signed the Declaration of Independence died on July 4.
- 9/18
The Liberty Bell rings 13 times every Independence Day to honor the 13 original states.
- 10/18
Independence Day was once celebrated on July 5.
- 11/18
The very first 4th of July fireworks show took place in Philadelphia in 1777.
- 12/18
U.S. soldiers got a special treat on the 4th of July in 1778.
- 13/18
Americans spend over $1 billion on fireworks every year.
- 14/18
4th of July sales have been a thing for a while.
- 15/18
There are 33 places in the United States with the word “liberty” in their names.
- 16/18
Calvin Coolidge was the only president born on the 4th of July.
- 17/18
It didn't become a federal holiday until 1870.
- 18/18
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were both signed in Philadelphia.