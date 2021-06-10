Fun Fact: Americans Spend Over $1 Billion Dollars on Fireworks Every Year

  • <p>Before you start to celebrate the holiday with our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/4th-of-july-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July ideas</a> and you fire up the grill for a meal made with our fantastic <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g1553/burger-recipes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burger recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">burger recipes</a> and other <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g2069/4th-of-july-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July recipes</a>, take a few minutes to check out these 4th of July facts you probably never knew. Brush up on your history trivia this holiday. As you set out to watch the fireworks this Independence Day, you'll impress your friends and family with your knowledge about July 4th. </p><p>These 4th of July trivia tidbits will shine a light on the true meaning behind the holiday and ignite your interest in American history. Prepare to be impressed — some of these facts were news to us too!</p>
    1/18

    Fun Fact: Americans Spend Over $1 Billion Dollars on Fireworks Every Year

    Before you start to celebrate the holiday with our 4th of July ideas and you fire up the grill for a meal made with our fantastic burger recipes and other 4th of July recipes, take a few minutes to check out these 4th of July facts you probably never knew. Brush up on your history trivia this holiday. As you set out to watch the fireworks this Independence Day, you'll impress your friends and family with your knowledge about July 4th.

    These 4th of July trivia tidbits will shine a light on the true meaning behind the holiday and ignite your interest in American history. Prepare to be impressed — some of these facts were news to us too!

  • <p>Four others were also on <a href="https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/drafting-the-declaration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the committee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the committee</a>: Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Robert Livingston.</p>
    2/18

    Thomas Jefferson was the main author of the Declaration of Independence.

    Four others were also on the committee: Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Robert Livingston.

  • <p>He made his mark in the center and it's the largest signature on the document, likely <span class="redactor-unlink">because he was President of Congress</span> at the time, according to the <a href="https://www.archives.gov/press/press-releases/2005/nr05-83.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:National Archives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">National Archives</a>. His bold signature is the reason <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g4395/fourth-of-july-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:people use the phrase" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">people use the phrase</a> "put your John Hancock" when referring to signing your name.</p>
    3/18

    John Hancock was the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence.

    He made his mark in the center and it's the largest signature on the document, likely because he was President of Congress at the time, according to the National Archives. His bold signature is the reason people use the phrase "put your John Hancock" when referring to signing your name.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Although the document was dated July 4, congress actually voted for independence from Great Britain <a href="https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-history" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two days prior on July 2, 1776" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two days prior on July 2, 1776</a>. It apparently wasn’t signed by everyone until August 2, 1776. </p>
    4/18

    Independence Day should have been celebrated on July 2, 1776.

    Although the document was dated July 4, congress actually voted for independence from Great Britain two days prior on July 2, 1776. It apparently wasn’t signed by everyone until August 2, 1776.

  • <p>He was obviously right — <a href="https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/04-02-02-0016" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in his letter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in his letter</a>, he said the day should be <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g21749867/4th-of-july-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrated with parades, bonfires and fireworks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrated with parades, bonfires and fireworks</a>. </p>
    5/18

    John Adams wrote a letter to his wife about how memorable Independence Day would be in American history.

    He was obviously right — in his letter, he said the day should be celebrated with parades, bonfires and fireworks.

  • <p>It came out in <a href="http://www.americanrevolutioncenter.org/collection/first-newspaper-printing-declaration" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the newspaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the newspaper</a> on July 6, 1776 for everyone to see, after a local printer named John Dunlap produced copies of the declaration's manuscript.</p>
    6/18

    The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print the Declaration.

    It came out in the newspaper on July 6, 1776 for everyone to see, after a local printer named John Dunlap produced copies of the declaration's manuscript.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>As of July 2017, about 325.7 million people live in the U.S., according to the <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045217" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:United States Census" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">United States Census</a>.</p>
    7/18

    An estimated 2.5 million people lived in the nation in July 1776.

    As of July 2017, about 325.7 million people live in the U.S., according to the United States Census.

  • <p>John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 — on the 50th <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g21987820/independence-day-through-the-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anniversary of the country's independence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anniversary of the country's independence</a>. James Monroe died five years later on July 4, 1831.</p>
    8/18

    Three presidents who signed the Declaration of Independence died on July 4.

    John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 — on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence. James Monroe died five years later on July 4, 1831.

  • <p>Descendants of people who signed the Declaration of Independence tap the bell, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. eastern time every 4th of July.</p>
    9/18

    The Liberty Bell rings 13 times every Independence Day to honor the 13 original states.

    Descendants of people who signed the Declaration of Independence tap the bell, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. eastern time every 4th of July.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The holiday fell on a Sunday in 1779, so the country celebrated on <a href="http://gurukul.american.edu/heintze/fourth.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July 5th instead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July 5th instead</a>. </p>
    10/18

    Independence Day was once celebrated on July 5.

    The holiday fell on a Sunday in 1779, so the country celebrated on July 5th instead.

  • <p>Fireworks, canons and bells all went off to honor the 13 original states. <a href="http://gurukul.american.edu/heintze/fourth.htm#Beginning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Much like modern celebrations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Much like modern celebrations</a>, they even had a dinner and parade for the Declaration of Independence's first anniversary. </p>
    11/18

    The very first 4th of July fireworks show took place in Philadelphia in 1777.

    Fireworks, canons and bells all went off to honor the 13 original states. Much like modern celebrations, they even had a dinner and parade for the Declaration of Independence's first anniversary.

  • <p>George Washington helped the troops celebrate by allowing them a double ration of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4316/fourth-of-july-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rum</a>, <a href="https://www.livescience.com/51427-july-4-celebrations.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to Live Science" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to Live Science</a>.</p>
    12/18

    U.S. soldiers got a special treat on the 4th of July in 1778.

    George Washington helped the troops celebrate by allowing them a double ration of rum, according to Live Science.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>According to the <a href="http://www.americanpyro.com/assets/docs/FactsandFigures/Fireworks%20Revenue%20REV%206.22by%20Industry%20Segment%201998-17.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Pyrotechnics Association" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Pyrotechnics Association</a>, the numbers continue to go up every year. The biggest celebration is the <a href="https://www.macys.com/social/fireworks/about-the-show/the-fireworks/?cm_sp=imp-_-fireworks-_-lp_fireworksbythenumbers_findoutmore" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show</a>, which takes over 8,000 hours to prepare!</p>
    13/18

    Americans spend over $1 billion on fireworks every year.

    According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the numbers continue to go up every year. The biggest celebration is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show, which takes over 8,000 hours to prepare!

  • <p>According to <a href="https://www.livescience.com/51427-july-4-celebrations.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Live Science" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Live Science</a>, it was seen as unpatriotic if you kept your business open on Independence Day before the Civil War. But after, restaurants and stores starting <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/news/a44880/july-4th-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:having sales" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">having sales</a> on red, white and blue merchandise and they've continued to ever since. </p>
    14/18

    4th of July sales have been a thing for a while.

    According to Live Science, it was seen as unpatriotic if you kept your business open on Independence Day before the Civil War. But after, restaurants and stores starting having sales on red, white and blue merchandise and they've continued to ever since.

  • <p>According to the <a href="https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2016/cb16-ff13.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. Census" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U.S. Census</a>, four of them are counties — Georgia, Florida, Montana and Texas have a Liberty County.</p>
    15/18

    There are 33 places in the United States with the word “liberty” in their names.

    According to the U.S. Census, four of them are counties — Georgia, Florida, Montana and Texas have a Liberty County.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>That probably helped his presidential campaign, right? </p>
    16/18

    Calvin Coolidge was the only president born on the 4th of July.

    That probably helped his presidential campaign, right?

  • <p>It took nearly 100 years for it to be recognized as such, but <a href="https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/fourth-of-july/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when it finally happened" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">when it finally happened</a> it was up in the ranks with Christmas and a few other holidays.</p>
    17/18

    It didn't become a federal holiday until 1870.

    It took nearly 100 years for it to be recognized as such, but when it finally happened it was up in the ranks with Christmas and a few other holidays.

  • <p><a href="https://constitutioncenter.org/learn/educational-resources/constitution-faqs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Constitution" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Constitution</a> was signed in September of 1787, a little over 11 years after the Declaration of Independence. While both are important to U.S. history, they are totally separate documents with different meanings.<br></p>
    18/18

    The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were both signed in Philadelphia.

    The Constitution was signed in September of 1787, a little over 11 years after the Declaration of Independence. While both are important to U.S. history, they are totally separate documents with different meanings.

<p>Before you start to celebrate the holiday with our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/4th-of-july-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July ideas</a> and you fire up the grill for a meal made with our fantastic <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g1553/burger-recipes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burger recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">burger recipes</a> and other <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g2069/4th-of-july-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July recipes</a>, take a few minutes to check out these 4th of July facts you probably never knew. Brush up on your history trivia this holiday. As you set out to watch the fireworks this Independence Day, you'll impress your friends and family with your knowledge about July 4th. </p><p>These 4th of July trivia tidbits will shine a light on the true meaning behind the holiday and ignite your interest in American history. Prepare to be impressed — some of these facts were news to us too!</p>
<p>Four others were also on <a href="https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/drafting-the-declaration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the committee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the committee</a>: Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Robert Livingston.</p>
<p>He made his mark in the center and it's the largest signature on the document, likely <span class="redactor-unlink">because he was President of Congress</span> at the time, according to the <a href="https://www.archives.gov/press/press-releases/2005/nr05-83.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:National Archives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">National Archives</a>. His bold signature is the reason <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g4395/fourth-of-july-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:people use the phrase" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">people use the phrase</a> "put your John Hancock" when referring to signing your name.</p>
<p>Although the document was dated July 4, congress actually voted for independence from Great Britain <a href="https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-history" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two days prior on July 2, 1776" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two days prior on July 2, 1776</a>. It apparently wasn’t signed by everyone until August 2, 1776. </p>
<p>He was obviously right — <a href="https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/04-02-02-0016" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in his letter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in his letter</a>, he said the day should be <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g21749867/4th-of-july-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrated with parades, bonfires and fireworks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrated with parades, bonfires and fireworks</a>. </p>
<p>It came out in <a href="http://www.americanrevolutioncenter.org/collection/first-newspaper-printing-declaration" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the newspaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the newspaper</a> on July 6, 1776 for everyone to see, after a local printer named John Dunlap produced copies of the declaration's manuscript.</p>
<p>As of July 2017, about 325.7 million people live in the U.S., according to the <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045217" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:United States Census" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">United States Census</a>.</p>
<p>John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 — on the 50th <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g21987820/independence-day-through-the-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anniversary of the country's independence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anniversary of the country's independence</a>. James Monroe died five years later on July 4, 1831.</p>
<p>Descendants of people who signed the Declaration of Independence tap the bell, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. eastern time every 4th of July.</p>
<p>The holiday fell on a Sunday in 1779, so the country celebrated on <a href="http://gurukul.american.edu/heintze/fourth.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July 5th instead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July 5th instead</a>. </p>
<p>Fireworks, canons and bells all went off to honor the 13 original states. <a href="http://gurukul.american.edu/heintze/fourth.htm#Beginning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Much like modern celebrations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Much like modern celebrations</a>, they even had a dinner and parade for the Declaration of Independence's first anniversary. </p>
<p>George Washington helped the troops celebrate by allowing them a double ration of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4316/fourth-of-july-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rum</a>, <a href="https://www.livescience.com/51427-july-4-celebrations.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to Live Science" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to Live Science</a>.</p>
<p>According to the <a href="http://www.americanpyro.com/assets/docs/FactsandFigures/Fireworks%20Revenue%20REV%206.22by%20Industry%20Segment%201998-17.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Pyrotechnics Association" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Pyrotechnics Association</a>, the numbers continue to go up every year. The biggest celebration is the <a href="https://www.macys.com/social/fireworks/about-the-show/the-fireworks/?cm_sp=imp-_-fireworks-_-lp_fireworksbythenumbers_findoutmore" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show</a>, which takes over 8,000 hours to prepare!</p>
<p>According to <a href="https://www.livescience.com/51427-july-4-celebrations.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Live Science" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Live Science</a>, it was seen as unpatriotic if you kept your business open on Independence Day before the Civil War. But after, restaurants and stores starting <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/news/a44880/july-4th-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:having sales" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">having sales</a> on red, white and blue merchandise and they've continued to ever since. </p>
<p>According to the <a href="https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2016/cb16-ff13.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. Census" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U.S. Census</a>, four of them are counties — Georgia, Florida, Montana and Texas have a Liberty County.</p>
<p>That probably helped his presidential campaign, right? </p>
<p>It took nearly 100 years for it to be recognized as such, but <a href="https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/fourth-of-july/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when it finally happened" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">when it finally happened</a> it was up in the ranks with Christmas and a few other holidays.</p>
<p><a href="https://constitutioncenter.org/learn/educational-resources/constitution-faqs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Constitution" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Constitution</a> was signed in September of 1787, a little over 11 years after the Declaration of Independence. While both are important to U.S. history, they are totally separate documents with different meanings.<br></p>

The 4th of July also didn't become a federal holiday until the late 1800s!

Latest Stories