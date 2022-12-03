17 Editor Fave Beauty Buys To Shop On Sale At Sephora's Gifts For All Event

  • <p class="body-dropcap">We understand that it can sometimes be challenging to set aside time to <em>finally</em> finish off your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37318130/best-luxury-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday shopping list" class="link ">holiday shopping list</a>, even with a bevy of exceptional seasonal markdowns in tow. To make it simple to find a thoughtful surprise that checks all the boxes for the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4421/beauty-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty lovers" class="link ">beauty lovers</a> in your life (or friends and family members just looking for a routine refresh), the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022" class="link ">Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022</a> has officially arrived. </p><p class="body-text">Now through December 11, Sephora is offering Beauty Insiders a one-time <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 percent off discount" class="link ">20 percent off discount</a> on their total purchases using the code <strong>GETGIFTING</strong> at checkout, from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4737/holiday-makeup-brush-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:professional-level brushes" class="link ">professional-level brushes</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare best-sellers" class="link ">skincare best-sellers</a>. Plus, shoppers can also save up to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fsephora-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 percent" class="link ">30 percent</a> on top-rated Sephora Collection items. If you're not already a Beauty Insider, we recommend <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fprofile%2FBeautyInsider&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:signing up now" class="link ">signing up now</a> to take advantage of all the retailer's exclusive price drops while they're still in stock.</p><p class="body-text">While there's a few weeks left to order your top beauty picks for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fpick-up-delivery-options&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timely Christmas or Hannukah delivery" class="link ">timely Christmas or Hannukah delivery</a> (order by 6am ET on December 20 to take advantage of Sephora's free shipping offer), you don't want to miss out on these limited-time discounts. To make the process of transitioning from checkout to gift wrap even more seamless, we've pulled together a few of our holy-grail favorite products from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BAZAAR's 2022 Skincare Awards" class="link "><em>BAZAAR's</em> 2022 Skincare Awards</a> and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iconic Beauty Products" class="link ">Iconic Beauty Products</a> short list that are practically guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face.</p><p class="body-text">And make sure to keep tabs on this page through next week, as we'll continue updating it with editor-approved <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 deals" class="link ">Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 deals</a> you can still shop.</p><hr>
    1/18

    17 Editor Fave Beauty Buys To Shop On Sale At Sephora's Gifts For All Event

    We understand that it can sometimes be challenging to set aside time to finally finish off your holiday shopping list, even with a bevy of exceptional seasonal markdowns in tow. To make it simple to find a thoughtful surprise that checks all the boxes for the beauty lovers in your life (or friends and family members just looking for a routine refresh), the Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 has officially arrived.

    Now through December 11, Sephora is offering Beauty Insiders a one-time 20 percent off discount on their total purchases using the code GETGIFTING at checkout, from professional-level brushes to skincare best-sellers. Plus, shoppers can also save up to 30 percent on top-rated Sephora Collection items. If you're not already a Beauty Insider, we recommend signing up now to take advantage of all the retailer's exclusive price drops while they're still in stock.

    While there's a few weeks left to order your top beauty picks for a timely Christmas or Hannukah delivery (order by 6am ET on December 20 to take advantage of Sephora's free shipping offer), you don't want to miss out on these limited-time discounts. To make the process of transitioning from checkout to gift wrap even more seamless, we've pulled together a few of our holy-grail favorite products from BAZAAR's 2022 Skincare Awards and Iconic Beauty Products short list that are practically guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face.

    And make sure to keep tabs on this page through next week, as we'll continue updating it with editor-approved Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 deals you can still shop.

    Image courtesy of YouTube
  • <p><strong>Oribe</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$125.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foribe-gold-lust-repair-restore-shampoo-P469097&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you missed Oribe's Cyber Week deals on its Gold Lust collection, splurge for the value size bottle of the brand's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cult-favorite shampoo" class="link ">cult-favorite shampoo</a> while it's on sale for 20 percent off. </p>
    2/18

    1) Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

    Oribe

    sephora.com

    $125.60

    Shop Now

    If you missed Oribe's Cyber Week deals on its Gold Lust collection, splurge for the value size bottle of the brand's cult-favorite shampoo while it's on sale for 20 percent off.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Rose Inc</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$47.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frose-inc-skin-enhancing-duo-luminous-skint-tint-foundation-brush-P481146&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>BAZAAR</em> beauty editors <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:swear by" class="link ">swear by</a> this buildable skin tint that uses encapsulated gel pigment beads to evenly disperse your shade of choice. </p>
    3/18

    2) Skin Enhancing Duo: Luminous Skint Tint & Foundation Brush

    Rose Inc

    sephora.com

    $47.20

    Shop Now

    BAZAAR beauty editors swear by this buildable skin tint that uses encapsulated gel pigment beads to evenly disperse your shade of choice.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Fresh</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$55.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoy-face-cleanser-P7880&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh's cult-favorite Soy Face Cleanser is a must-have for more than 8,000 Beauty Insiders for good reason: not only does it remove dirt, oil, and makeup, but its soy protein, aloe vera, and cucumber formula is <em>super</em> gentle on all skin types.</p>
    4/18

    3) Soy Face Cleanser

    Fresh

    sephora.com

    $55.20

    Shop Now

    Fresh's cult-favorite Soy Face Cleanser is a must-have for more than 8,000 Beauty Insiders for good reason: not only does it remove dirt, oil, and makeup, but its soy protein, aloe vera, and cucumber formula is super gentle on all skin types.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$70.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Falpha-beta-peel-extra-strength-daily-peel-P269122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The friend or family member who loves to exfoliate as much as <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a40709260/gwyneth-paltrow-nighttime-skincare-routine-goop-sleep-milk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> will make good use of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's super-size box of daily peel pads. </p>
    5/18

    4) Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

    Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

    sephora.com

    $70.40

    Shop Now

    The friend or family member who loves to exfoliate as much as Gwyneth Paltrow will make good use of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's super-size box of daily peel pads.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shades of this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39738389/hermes-beauty-lip-oil-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:editor-approved lip oil" class="link ">editor-approved lip oil</a> are moving quickly, which is why we suggest snapping up a tube (or two!) for a friend or family member while it's still in stock. </p>
    6/18

    5) Lip Glow Oil

    Dior

    sephora.com

    $30.40

    Shop Now

    Shades of this editor-approved lip oil are moving quickly, which is why we suggest snapping up a tube (or two!) for a friend or family member while it's still in stock.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$256.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-barbara-sturm-hyaluronic-serum-P447212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dr. Barbara Sturm's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prestige skin essentials" class="link ">prestige skin essentials</a> are a mainstay among celebrities like Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and more, and frequently top our list of favorites. This plumping <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a25573129/hyaluronic-acid-for-skin-benefits-uses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic serum" class="link ">hyaluronic serum</a> from the brand is a must-have in any skincare lover's rotation (the mini size is already sold out).</p>
    7/18

    6) Hyaluronic Serum

    Dr. Barbara Sturm

    sephora.com

    $256.00

    Shop Now

    Dr. Barbara Sturm's prestige skin essentials are a mainstay among celebrities like Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and more, and frequently top our list of favorites. This plumping hyaluronic serum from the brand is a must-have in any skincare lover's rotation (the mini size is already sold out).

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$399.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdyson-airwrap-styler-P437979&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This viral (and often sold out) hair tool needs no introduction, which is just one of the many reasons we highly recommend adding it to your Sephora shopping cart while it's on sale. The upgraded version of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/a40342856/new-dyson-airwrap-complete-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson's Airwrap Multistyler" class="link ">Dyson's Airwrap Multistyler</a> can curl your hair clockwise and counterclockwise with the same attachment, minimize pesky flyaways, and leave you with a salon-quality blowout all with minimum effort.</p>
    8/18

    7) Airwrap Multistyler Complete

    Dyson

    sephora.com

    $399.20

    Shop Now

    This viral (and often sold out) hair tool needs no introduction, which is just one of the many reasons we highly recommend adding it to your Sephora shopping cart while it's on sale. The upgraded version of Dyson's Airwrap Multistyler can curl your hair clockwise and counterclockwise with the same attachment, minimize pesky flyaways, and leave you with a salon-quality blowout all with minimum effort.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Lancôme</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$21.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flancome-lash-idole-lash-lifting-volumizing-mascara-P467208&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since we're firm believers that one can never have too many mascaras, we suggest picking up a tube of this lifting and volumizing version from Lancôme that uses a curved brush for a clump-free finish.</p>
    9/18

    8) Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

    Lancôme

    sephora.com

    $21.60

    Shop Now

    Since we're firm believers that one can never have too many mascaras, we suggest picking up a tube of this lifting and volumizing version from Lancôme that uses a curved brush for a clump-free finish.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$51.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-tango-multivitamin-eye-cream-P429515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs cucumber slices when you can brighten dark under-eyes with this coveted peptide and vitamin C-infused cream from Drunk Elephant? Especially when it's 20 percent off.</p>
    10/18

    9) C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream

    Drunk Elephant

    sephora.com

    $51.20

    Shop Now

    Who needs cucumber slices when you can brighten dark under-eyes with this coveted peptide and vitamin C-infused cream from Drunk Elephant? Especially when it's 20 percent off.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frare-beauty-by-selena-gomez-soft-pinch-liquid-blush-P97989778&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And speaking of beloved celebs, gift the Selena Gomez super fan in your life this popular <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g41283428/best-cream-blushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush" class="link ">blush</a> from her Rare Beauty line that leaves behind a natural-looking flush—all they'll need are a couple dabs of product to make their cheeks pop.</p>
    11/18

    10) Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

    Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

    sephora.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    And speaking of beloved celebs, gift the Selena Gomez super fan in your life this popular blush from her Rare Beauty line that leaves behind a natural-looking flush—all they'll need are a couple dabs of product to make their cheeks pop.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Augustinus Bader</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$236.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Faugustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-with-tfc8-face-moisturizer-P470509&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now's your chance to snag an ultra giftworthy set of Augustinus Bader's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic" class="link ">iconic</a> Rich Cream for a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare lover" class="link ">skincare lover</a> in need of extra hydration this season. </p>
    12/18

    11) The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer

    Augustinus Bader

    sephora.com

    $236.00

    Shop Now

    Now's your chance to snag an ultra giftworthy set of Augustinus Bader's iconic Rich Cream for a skincare lover in need of extra hydration this season.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Eadem </strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$54.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmilk-marvel-dark-spot-serum-P475932&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38604861/best-beauty-products-of-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beauty tastemakers" class="link ">Beauty tastemakers</a> counted this buzzy brightening serum from Eadem as one of the best products of 2021, since its formulated especially for melanin-rich skin to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g3773/best-dark-spot-correctors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fight stubborn dark spots" class="link ">fight stubborn dark spots</a>. </p>
    13/18

    12) Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum

    Eadem

    sephora.com

    $54.40

    Shop Now

    Beauty tastemakers counted this buzzy brightening serum from Eadem as one of the best products of 2021, since its formulated especially for melanin-rich skin to fight stubborn dark spots.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Christophe Robin</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$37.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpurifying-scalp-scrub-with-sea-salt-P401452&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help them <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/take-the-edge-off/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decompress" class="link ">decompress</a> while treating themselves to a cleansing scrub with this purifying staple from Christophe Robin that's ideal for oily and sensitive <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/g41044626/best-hair-scalp-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scalps" class="link ">scalps</a>.</p>
    14/18

    13) Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt

    Christophe Robin

    sephora.com

    $37.10

    Shop Now

    Help them decompress while treating themselves to a cleansing scrub with this purifying staple from Christophe Robin that's ideal for oily and sensitive scalps.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Jillian Dempsey</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$156.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgold-sculpting-bar-P449156&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A number of artists reach for Jillian Dempsey's vibrating and 24-Karat Gold Sculpting Bar for complexion prep ahead of the red carpet, which is why we don't blame you if you decide to keep the beloved sculpting tool all for yourself.</p>
    15/18

    14) Gold Sculpting Bar

    Jillian Dempsey

    sephora.com

    $156.00

    Shop Now

    A number of artists reach for Jillian Dempsey's vibrating and 24-Karat Gold Sculpting Bar for complexion prep ahead of the red carpet, which is why we don't blame you if you decide to keep the beloved sculpting tool all for yourself.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$340.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-mer-the-concentrate-P461949&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 500 Sephora customers agree: this top-rated serum from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a41003935/la-mer-micropeel-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Mer" class="link ">La Mer</a> is the antidote to dry, irritated skin, especially in colder months. It uses lime tea concentrate, along with a stabilizing ferment, and its coveted Miracle Broth to soothe the complexion and reduce visible signs of irritation.</p>
    16/18

    15) The Concentrate Serum

    La Mer

    sephora.com

    $340.00

    Shop Now

    Over 500 Sephora customers agree: this top-rated serum from La Mer is the antidote to dry, irritated skin, especially in colder months. It uses lime tea concentrate, along with a stabilizing ferment, and its coveted Miracle Broth to soothe the complexion and reduce visible signs of irritation.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Westman Atelier</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$38.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwestman-atelier-lit-up-highlight-stick-P468430&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a38912919/take-the-edge-off-gucci-westman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Westman Atelier's" class="link ">Westman Atelier's</a> <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g28399624/organic-natural-makeup-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean makeup" class="link ">clean makeup</a> best-sellers are another frequent go-to for our editors, especially its luminous Lit Up Highlight Stick that's easy to apply and available in three shade options.</p>
    17/18

    16) Lit Up Highlight Stick

    Westman Atelier

    sephora.com

    $38.40

    Shop Now

    Westman Atelier's clean makeup best-sellers are another frequent go-to for our editors, especially its luminous Lit Up Highlight Stick that's easy to apply and available in three shade options.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Guerlain</strong></p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fabeille-royale-anti-aging-double-r-facial-serum-P501236&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beauty lover that's transitioning to a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a28352553/clean-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleaner skincare routine" class="link ">cleaner skincare routine</a> will appreciate receiving this luxe and naturally-derived anti-aging serum. We love using to even skin's texture and minimize fine lines.</p>
    18/18

    17) Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Double R Advanced Serum

    Guerlain

    $180.00

    Shop Now

    The beauty lover that's transitioning to a cleaner skincare routine will appreciate receiving this luxe and naturally-derived anti-aging serum. We love using to even skin's texture and minimize fine lines.

    Sephora
<p class="body-dropcap">We understand that it can sometimes be challenging to set aside time to <em>finally</em> finish off your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37318130/best-luxury-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday shopping list" class="link ">holiday shopping list</a>, even with a bevy of exceptional seasonal markdowns in tow. To make it simple to find a thoughtful surprise that checks all the boxes for the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4421/beauty-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty lovers" class="link ">beauty lovers</a> in your life (or friends and family members just looking for a routine refresh), the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022" class="link ">Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022</a> has officially arrived. </p><p class="body-text">Now through December 11, Sephora is offering Beauty Insiders a one-time <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 percent off discount" class="link ">20 percent off discount</a> on their total purchases using the code <strong>GETGIFTING</strong> at checkout, from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4737/holiday-makeup-brush-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:professional-level brushes" class="link ">professional-level brushes</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare best-sellers" class="link ">skincare best-sellers</a>. Plus, shoppers can also save up to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fsephora-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 percent" class="link ">30 percent</a> on top-rated Sephora Collection items. If you're not already a Beauty Insider, we recommend <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fprofile%2FBeautyInsider&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:signing up now" class="link ">signing up now</a> to take advantage of all the retailer's exclusive price drops while they're still in stock.</p><p class="body-text">While there's a few weeks left to order your top beauty picks for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fpick-up-delivery-options&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timely Christmas or Hannukah delivery" class="link ">timely Christmas or Hannukah delivery</a> (order by 6am ET on December 20 to take advantage of Sephora's free shipping offer), you don't want to miss out on these limited-time discounts. To make the process of transitioning from checkout to gift wrap even more seamless, we've pulled together a few of our holy-grail favorite products from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BAZAAR's 2022 Skincare Awards" class="link "><em>BAZAAR's</em> 2022 Skincare Awards</a> and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iconic Beauty Products" class="link ">Iconic Beauty Products</a> short list that are practically guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face.</p><p class="body-text">And make sure to keep tabs on this page through next week, as we'll continue updating it with editor-approved <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbeauty%2Fholiday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 deals" class="link ">Sephora Gifts for All Event 2022 deals</a> you can still shop.</p><hr>
<p><strong>Oribe</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$125.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foribe-gold-lust-repair-restore-shampoo-P469097&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you missed Oribe's Cyber Week deals on its Gold Lust collection, splurge for the value size bottle of the brand's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cult-favorite shampoo" class="link ">cult-favorite shampoo</a> while it's on sale for 20 percent off. </p>
<p><strong>Rose Inc</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$47.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frose-inc-skin-enhancing-duo-luminous-skint-tint-foundation-brush-P481146&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>BAZAAR</em> beauty editors <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:swear by" class="link ">swear by</a> this buildable skin tint that uses encapsulated gel pigment beads to evenly disperse your shade of choice. </p>
<p><strong>Fresh</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$55.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoy-face-cleanser-P7880&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh's cult-favorite Soy Face Cleanser is a must-have for more than 8,000 Beauty Insiders for good reason: not only does it remove dirt, oil, and makeup, but its soy protein, aloe vera, and cucumber formula is <em>super</em> gentle on all skin types.</p>
<p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$70.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Falpha-beta-peel-extra-strength-daily-peel-P269122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The friend or family member who loves to exfoliate as much as <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a40709260/gwyneth-paltrow-nighttime-skincare-routine-goop-sleep-milk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> will make good use of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's super-size box of daily peel pads. </p>
<p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shades of this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39738389/hermes-beauty-lip-oil-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:editor-approved lip oil" class="link ">editor-approved lip oil</a> are moving quickly, which is why we suggest snapping up a tube (or two!) for a friend or family member while it's still in stock. </p>
<p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$256.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-barbara-sturm-hyaluronic-serum-P447212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dr. Barbara Sturm's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prestige skin essentials" class="link ">prestige skin essentials</a> are a mainstay among celebrities like Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and more, and frequently top our list of favorites. This plumping <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a25573129/hyaluronic-acid-for-skin-benefits-uses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic serum" class="link ">hyaluronic serum</a> from the brand is a must-have in any skincare lover's rotation (the mini size is already sold out).</p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$399.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdyson-airwrap-styler-P437979&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This viral (and often sold out) hair tool needs no introduction, which is just one of the many reasons we highly recommend adding it to your Sephora shopping cart while it's on sale. The upgraded version of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/a40342856/new-dyson-airwrap-complete-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson's Airwrap Multistyler" class="link ">Dyson's Airwrap Multistyler</a> can curl your hair clockwise and counterclockwise with the same attachment, minimize pesky flyaways, and leave you with a salon-quality blowout all with minimum effort.</p>
<p><strong>Lancôme</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$21.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flancome-lash-idole-lash-lifting-volumizing-mascara-P467208&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since we're firm believers that one can never have too many mascaras, we suggest picking up a tube of this lifting and volumizing version from Lancôme that uses a curved brush for a clump-free finish.</p>
<p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$51.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-tango-multivitamin-eye-cream-P429515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs cucumber slices when you can brighten dark under-eyes with this coveted peptide and vitamin C-infused cream from Drunk Elephant? Especially when it's 20 percent off.</p>
<p><strong>Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frare-beauty-by-selena-gomez-soft-pinch-liquid-blush-P97989778&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And speaking of beloved celebs, gift the Selena Gomez super fan in your life this popular <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g41283428/best-cream-blushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush" class="link ">blush</a> from her Rare Beauty line that leaves behind a natural-looking flush—all they'll need are a couple dabs of product to make their cheeks pop.</p>
<p><strong>Augustinus Bader</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$236.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Faugustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-with-tfc8-face-moisturizer-P470509&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now's your chance to snag an ultra giftworthy set of Augustinus Bader's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a40921095/most-iconic-beauty-products-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic" class="link ">iconic</a> Rich Cream for a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare lover" class="link ">skincare lover</a> in need of extra hydration this season. </p>
<p><strong>Eadem </strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$54.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmilk-marvel-dark-spot-serum-P475932&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38604861/best-beauty-products-of-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beauty tastemakers" class="link ">Beauty tastemakers</a> counted this buzzy brightening serum from Eadem as one of the best products of 2021, since its formulated especially for melanin-rich skin to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g3773/best-dark-spot-correctors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fight stubborn dark spots" class="link ">fight stubborn dark spots</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Christophe Robin</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$37.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpurifying-scalp-scrub-with-sea-salt-P401452&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help them <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/take-the-edge-off/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decompress" class="link ">decompress</a> while treating themselves to a cleansing scrub with this purifying staple from Christophe Robin that's ideal for oily and sensitive <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/g41044626/best-hair-scalp-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scalps" class="link ">scalps</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Jillian Dempsey</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$156.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgold-sculpting-bar-P449156&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A number of artists reach for Jillian Dempsey's vibrating and 24-Karat Gold Sculpting Bar for complexion prep ahead of the red carpet, which is why we don't blame you if you decide to keep the beloved sculpting tool all for yourself.</p>
<p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$340.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-mer-the-concentrate-P461949&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 500 Sephora customers agree: this top-rated serum from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a41003935/la-mer-micropeel-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Mer" class="link ">La Mer</a> is the antidote to dry, irritated skin, especially in colder months. It uses lime tea concentrate, along with a stabilizing ferment, and its coveted Miracle Broth to soothe the complexion and reduce visible signs of irritation.</p>
<p><strong>Westman Atelier</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$38.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwestman-atelier-lit-up-highlight-stick-P468430&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a38912919/take-the-edge-off-gucci-westman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Westman Atelier's" class="link ">Westman Atelier's</a> <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g28399624/organic-natural-makeup-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean makeup" class="link ">clean makeup</a> best-sellers are another frequent go-to for our editors, especially its luminous Lit Up Highlight Stick that's easy to apply and available in three shade options.</p>
<p><strong>Guerlain</strong></p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fabeille-royale-anti-aging-double-r-facial-serum-P501236&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg42136358%2Fbest-sephora-gifts-for-all-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beauty lover that's transitioning to a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a28352553/clean-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleaner skincare routine" class="link ">cleaner skincare routine</a> will appreciate receiving this luxe and naturally-derived anti-aging serum. We love using to even skin's texture and minimize fine lines.</p>

Here's our list of the best Sephora Gifts for All deals worth shopping, featuring BAZAAR's Most Iconic Beauty Products of the Year and Skincare Awards faves.

Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his