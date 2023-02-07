17 Chic One-Piece Swimsuits to Pack for Your Next Beach Vacation

  • <p>PSA for all the beach babes out there: One-pieces are all the rage. Sure, two-piece <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g28053/swimwear-designers-instagram-bikini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designer swimsuits" class="link ">designer swimsuits</a> like bikinis and tankinis have been among the most popular options on the market, but these one-and-done styles have a way of making us swoon. One-pieces are extremely flattering on every body type and make one hell of a statement in your poolside selfies—especially if you want a little more coverage on the beach. Plus, they offer comfort and all-around functionality (and who can say no to that?!). </p><p>As an added bonus, one-piece swimsuits can double as a chic <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g41727787/best-bodysuits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bodysuit" class="link ">bodysuit</a>. The moral of the story: One-piece swimsuits are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. There are an endless number of one-piece styles for you to try, but the question is, which is the right one for you? To save you some time and indecisiveness, we did you a favor and rounded up 17 of the best one-piece swimsuits. Grab these now and toss them into your <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g41910529/best-designer-luggage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designer luggage" class="link ">designer luggage</a> for your next sunny getaway.</p>
    PSA for all the beach babes out there: One-pieces are all the rage. Sure, two-piece designer swimsuits like bikinis and tankinis have been among the most popular options on the market, but these one-and-done styles have a way of making us swoon. One-pieces are extremely flattering on every body type and make one hell of a statement in your poolside selfies—especially if you want a little more coverage on the beach. Plus, they offer comfort and all-around functionality (and who can say no to that?!).

    As an added bonus, one-piece swimsuits can double as a chic bodysuit. The moral of the story: One-piece swimsuits are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. There are an endless number of one-piece styles for you to try, but the question is, which is the right one for you? To save you some time and indecisiveness, we did you a favor and rounded up 17 of the best one-piece swimsuits. Grab these now and toss them into your designer luggage for your next sunny getaway.

  • <p><strong>Topshop</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7329928&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen a one-piece with so many cute cutouts? Me neither. Take the tan-line game to a whole new level with this Topshop swimsuit. </p>
    Topshop Halter Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

    Have you ever seen a one-piece with so many cute cutouts? Me neither. Take the tan-line game to a whole new level with this Topshop swimsuit.

  • <p><strong>Miraclesuit®</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$172.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F4900102&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She is beauty, she is grace, she is the Illusionists Azura underwire one-piece swimsuit. For anyone who recently had a baby and is nervous about getting back into the water this summer, I encourage you to try this on. The mesh fabric is great for holding the tummy, and, not to mention, the one-shoulder style will always be en vogue.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> "I absolutely love this swimsuit! It keeps you nice and tucked in without making you look or feel like a stuffed sausage. I’m pretty busty and I love the underwire to give extra support. It’s sporty and sexy at the same time!"</em></p>
    Illusionists Azura Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

    She is beauty, she is grace, she is the Illusionists Azura underwire one-piece swimsuit. For anyone who recently had a baby and is nervous about getting back into the water this summer, I encourage you to try this on. The mesh fabric is great for holding the tummy, and, not to mention, the one-shoulder style will always be en vogue.

    What people are saying: "I absolutely love this swimsuit! It keeps you nice and tucked in without making you look or feel like a stuffed sausage. I’m pretty busty and I love the underwire to give extra support. It’s sporty and sexy at the same time!"

  • <p><strong>It’s Now Cool</strong></p><p>Revolve</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fits-now-cool-backless-one-piece-in-crimped-tangerine%2Fdp%2FITSR-WX146%2F%3Fd%3DF%26currency%3DUSD%26countrycode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAz9ieBhCIARIsACB0oGLwsGcbPqQ2xsvcDvSq63gfDIsv4saw0rLQayIJ--MQst6n81-w7fsaAvKVEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you say you’ve never wanted to explore the option of a low-back swimsuit, you are absolutely lying. This classic swimsuit from Revolve is the best and brightest of the season. </p>
    Backless One Piece

    If you say you’ve never wanted to explore the option of a low-back swimsuit, you are absolutely lying. This classic swimsuit from Revolve is the best and brightest of the season.

  • <p><strong>Versace</strong></p><p>versace.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.versace.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgreca-border-one-piece-swimsuit-1v390%2FABD01098-A232185_AM1_1_1V390__.html%3Flgw_code%3D16402-ABD01098-A232185_AM1_1_1V390__%26wt_mc%3Dus.shopping.google.link.shopping%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAz9ieBhCIARIsACB0oGL3tu-BpOs_1hQAgasTHvjuaWbj7JKjazZLE94t7U7t292uJ4fp2TsaAsg8EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I present to you: a designer one-piece. After all, there’s nothing wrong with a little luxury—even if you are in your backyard. </p>
    Greca Border One-Piece Swimsuit

    I present to you: a designer one-piece. After all, there’s nothing wrong with a little luxury—even if you are in your backyard.

  • <p><strong>Skims</strong></p><p>skims.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fglitter-swim-monokini-sienna&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a40880059/skims-shaping-swim-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skims" class="link ">Skims</a>’ one-piece is the perfect amount of shimmer for your Instagram beach selfies. Available in a wide range of sizes, this swimsuit features a scoop neckline and flattering hip action. Run, don’t walk. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>"One word: HOTTTTT. It’s soooo sexy fits amazing shows my curves amazing super comfy I just love it. I have a long torso so I sized up and it’s not bad. It’s not super snug but it fits well and does the job!" </em></p>
    Glitter Swim Monokini

    Skims’ one-piece is the perfect amount of shimmer for your Instagram beach selfies. Available in a wide range of sizes, this swimsuit features a scoop neckline and flattering hip action. Run, don’t walk.

    What people are saying: "One word: HOTTTTT. It’s soooo sexy fits amazing shows my curves amazing super comfy I just love it. I have a long torso so I sized up and it’s not bad. It’s not super snug but it fits well and does the job!"

  • <p><strong>Rebdolls </strong></p><p>rebdolls.com</p><p><strong>$15.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://rebdolls.com/collections/swimsuits/products/happy-hour-tie-front-keyhole-swimsuit-black?_pos=81&_fid=77ebad300&_ss=c&variant=39821446250569" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling all of my curvy girls who love a little bit of cheeky action—this Rebdolls swimsuit is perfect for the ultimate girls’ vacation. It’s stylish and accentuates your curves in all the perfect places. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> "Love this suit. Extremely flattering and well-made. 200 lbs, 5’7” I got the Large- fits perfectly."</em></p>
    Happy Hour Tie Front Keyhole Swimsuit

    Calling all of my curvy girls who love a little bit of cheeky action—this Rebdolls swimsuit is perfect for the ultimate girls’ vacation. It’s stylish and accentuates your curves in all the perfect places.

    What people are saying: "Love this suit. Extremely flattering and well-made. 200 lbs, 5’7” I got the Large- fits perfectly."

  • <p><strong>Hunza G</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$205.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fcontent%2Fdeeplink%2Fwomens%2Fproduct%2FHUNG-WX105&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trust, the Nancy one-piece is made for you to be the beach goddess you were born to be. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>"Super flattering bathing suit. Love the material, you can tell it’s high quality, and the fact that it’s one size fits all. Highly recommend for when you need a break from bikinis."</em></p>
    Nancy One Piece

    Trust, the Nancy one-piece is made for you to be the beach goddess you were born to be.

    What people are saying: "Super flattering bathing suit. Love the material, you can tell it’s high quality, and the fact that it’s one size fits all. Highly recommend for when you need a break from bikinis."

  • <p><strong>Tropic of C</strong></p><p>tropicofc.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftropicofc.com%2Fproducts%2Fmia-one-piece-in-black-terra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This classic style gives you business in the front and a party in the back. The fabric gives this swimsuit a matte look, which provides UV protection for your bod. Therefore, it allows you to be the sun goddess you always dreamt of being. </p>
    Mia One-Piece

    This classic style gives you business in the front and a party in the back. The fabric gives this swimsuit a matte look, which provides UV protection for your bod. Therefore, it allows you to be the sun goddess you always dreamt of being.

  • <p><strong>Solid & Striped</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$124.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fsolid-and-striped-the-lynn-striped-one-piece-swimsuit-prod174270470&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Solid and Striped is a brand known for its globally sourced products, and it’s no secret that this swimsuit is great for relaxation and sport mode. Plus, the coverage gives you the perfect amount of flirtiness without giving away too much.</p>
    The Lynn Striped One-Piece Swimsuit

    Solid and Striped is a brand known for its globally sourced products, and it’s no secret that this swimsuit is great for relaxation and sport mode. Plus, the coverage gives you the perfect amount of flirtiness without giving away too much.

  • <p><strong>Wet Leopard Swimwear</strong></p><p>wetleopard.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://wetleopard.com/product/the-original-cap-underwire-one-piece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An eco-friendly one-piece with UV protection is just what you need for shielding your skin on your next vacation. The best feature of this long-sleeve one-piece is the built-in bra. For those of us with a larger chest, it holds the girls in place, allowing us to feel comfortable and confident while we imitate Pamela Anderson doing a slow beach run. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> “Small, woman-owned brand. It was perfect for my big boobs! (I like to swim, sail, and wakeboard, and it can go from fun to Baywatch uncut with one wipe out!)” —Danielle James, Beauty Director, <a href="http://elle.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ELLE.com" class="link ">ELLE.com</a></em></p>
    The Original Cap Underwire One-Piece

    An eco-friendly one-piece with UV protection is just what you need for shielding your skin on your next vacation. The best feature of this long-sleeve one-piece is the built-in bra. For those of us with a larger chest, it holds the girls in place, allowing us to feel comfortable and confident while we imitate Pamela Anderson doing a slow beach run.

    What people are saying: “Small, woman-owned brand. It was perfect for my big boobs! (I like to swim, sail, and wakeboard, and it can go from fun to Baywatch uncut with one wipe out!)” —Danielle James, Beauty Director, ELLE.com

  • <p><strong>Isa Boulder</strong></p><p>isaboulder.com</p><p><strong>$280.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://isaboulder.com/collections/one-piece/products/nina-satin-one-piece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sleek one-piece wouldn’t be complete without its signature ruching and underwire cups. The design flattens the tummy and features adjustable side strings. Isa Boulder’s Nina Satin one-piece is a fan favorite year-round. </p>
    Nina Satin One-Piece

    This sleek one-piece wouldn’t be complete without its signature ruching and underwire cups. The design flattens the tummy and features adjustable side strings. Isa Boulder’s Nina Satin one-piece is a fan favorite year-round.

  • <p><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong></p><p>frankiesbikinis.com</p><p><strong>$126.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffrankiesbikinis.com%2Fproducts%2Fgemma-wrap-one-piece-swimsuit-knockout-pink%3Fvariant%3D40267905466437&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Live your Cassie Howard dreams with this hot pink number. You know what they say, the more straps, the sexier the swimsuit. The strappy one-piece is always a go-to vacation ‘fit. Many shoppers are obsessed with this Gemma Wrap swimsuit for the sole reason that it lets them stand out in the sexiest way possible. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> "Great quality material. Gorgeous fit. Worth every penny!"</em></p>
    Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

    Live your Cassie Howard dreams with this hot pink number. You know what they say, the more straps, the sexier the swimsuit. The strappy one-piece is always a go-to vacation ‘fit. Many shoppers are obsessed with this Gemma Wrap swimsuit for the sole reason that it lets them stand out in the sexiest way possible.

    What people are saying: "Great quality material. Gorgeous fit. Worth every penny!"

  • <p><strong>Lisa Marie Fernandez </strong></p><p>lisamariefernandez.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://lisamariefernandez.com/products/yasmin-navy-seersucker-drawstring-maillot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one-piece is probably the most functional and Instagram-worthy of them all. The rope belt snatches your waist to help you highlight and show off those gorgeous curves. </p>
    The Yasmin Drawstring Maillot

    This one-piece is probably the most functional and Instagram-worthy of them all. The rope belt snatches your waist to help you highlight and show off those gorgeous curves.

  • <p><strong>Anemos</strong></p><p>anemosswim.com</p><p><strong>$265.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fanemosswim.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-balconette-underwire-one-piece%3F_pos%3D1%26_fid%3D21255763b%26_ss%3Dc&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Imagine wearing a bathing suit top on the beach that resembles a corset. Not many bathing suits provide the support you need to hold your girls up right. Lucky for us, this will.</p>
    The Balconette Underwire One-Piece

    Imagine wearing a bathing suit top on the beach that resembles a corset. Not many bathing suits provide the support you need to hold your girls up right. Lucky for us, this will.

  • <p><strong>Oseree</strong></p><p>oseree.com</p><p><strong>230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://oseree.com/collections/ss23-collection/products/copy-of-ss23-python-two-piece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you aren’t much of a swimmer and plan to stand by the pool with a drink in your hand instead, this is the swimsuit for you. </p>
    Python Cut Out Maillot

    If you aren’t much of a swimmer and plan to stand by the pool with a drink in your hand instead, this is the swimsuit for you.

  • <p><strong>Araks</strong></p><p>araks.com</p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.araks.com%2Fcollections%2Fswim%2Fproducts%2Fheidi-one-piece-black%3Fvariant%3D39750637584464&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to go for a minimalist (but bold) look this summer, you need to add the Heidi to your swimsuit collection. The cutouts will highlight your body in all the right places. </p>
    Heidi One Piece Black

    If you want to go for a minimalist (but bold) look this summer, you need to add the Heidi to your swimsuit collection. The cutouts will highlight your body in all the right places.

  • <p><strong>Gooseberry</strong></p><p>gooseberryintimates.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgooseberryintimates.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all-swimwear%2Fproducts%2Fso-chic-one-piece-royal-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42686652%2Fbest-one-piece-swimsuits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say hello to the plunging swimsuit of your dreams. Gooseberry did something right when it made this suit for the most elegant look on the beach. You can also pair this swimsuit with a pair of jeans for the ultimate girls’ night out. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>"This swimsuit is amazing quality. It is lined thickly and accentuates a tiny waist perfectly. I have more of an athletic build. 5’5, 130, 34B & muscular. I am usually in between a and medium or small, and the small was PERFECT. the bottom coverage is also amazing. Not too skimpy. This is the most flattering, quality one-piece I own. I feel so sexy in this. Can’t wait to wear this gorgeous bright blue color in Cancun!!"</em></p>
    One Piece

    Say hello to the plunging swimsuit of your dreams. Gooseberry did something right when it made this suit for the most elegant look on the beach. You can also pair this swimsuit with a pair of jeans for the ultimate girls’ night out.

    What people are saying: "This swimsuit is amazing quality. It is lined thickly and accentuates a tiny waist perfectly. I have more of an athletic build. 5’5, 130, 34B & muscular. I am usually in between a and medium or small, and the small was PERFECT. the bottom coverage is also amazing. Not too skimpy. This is the most flattering, quality one-piece I own. I feel so sexy in this. Can’t wait to wear this gorgeous bright blue color in Cancun!!"

