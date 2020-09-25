17 Cats That Are Perfect For People In Apartments and Tiny Homes

So, you're looking to bring home a new furry friend, but your living space is too small for any large pets to run freely. Maybe adopting a small cat breed instead of a larger one is the best option for you. Weighing no more than 10 pounds, small cats can bring excitement to you and your family without needing too much space.



Some of these small cat breeds are pretty independent and like to spend time on their own, while others will be your new, favorite cuddle buddy. But, don't be fooled by their size. These cats are very fast and strong, so you might rethink any stereotypes about small size. Good luck leaving your cat alone, though, these small cat breeds are so cute you'll want to scoop them up in endless cuddles. Fingers crossed you find a kitty that will indulge you in all the snuggles.

