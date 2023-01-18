The 17 Best Perfume Oils for Just Enough Scent

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Finding your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38284762/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best perfume" class="link ">best perfume</a> is a journey, and more and more of us are discovering that the "signature scent" may be giving way to a fragrance wardrobe. But if collecting dozens of delicate bottles isn't conducive to your space (or your bank account), there's another option: perfume oils. Not only do perfume oils tend to be less expensive, they also often come in petite rollerball packaging, making them much more convenient to keep on hand or in your bag for touch-ups. Many people also prefer to use oils, as their targeted application makes it easy to control how much scent you're actually wearing. </p><p>However, there are a couple of things to know about perfume oils: The scent tends not to last as long as traditional eau de toilettes or eau de parfums, so that convenient packaging is also necessary for reapplication purposes. Another thing to note: Because the fragrances are suspended in a carrier oil as opposed to alcohol, they expire faster than <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39717358/in-defense-old-lady-perfume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:traditional fragrances" class="link ">traditional fragrances</a>. The good news is that these 17 scents are so obsession-worthy, you'll easily use them up before that happens. Read on for the best perfume oils to add to your collection. </p>
  • <p><strong>kai</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F3479138&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gardenia-forward scent <a href="https://kaifragrance.com/pages/devotees" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boasts a long list of celebrity fans" class="link ">boasts a long list of celebrity fans</a>, including Jennifer Garner and Cher. </p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I'm a transplanted Hawaiian and often miss home. This scent took me right back to Hawaii. It is a light scent and works with your own body chemistry.”<em> —NalaniMS</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Costa Brazil</strong></p><p>bluemercury.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluemercury.com%2Fproducts%2Fcosta-brazil-aroma-in-oil-aroma-em-oleo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This perfume oil has a grounding, earthy quality inspired by Breu, natural resin found in the Amazon rainforest.</p><p><strong> What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I feel like I have been craving a smell like this my whole life! It’s supposed to emulate the smell of the Amazon at dawn. And although I’ve never been there to experience that, this scent has me fantasizing about it constantly.” <em>—thebrittanyverse</em></p>
  • <p><strong>By / Rosie Jane</strong></p><p>byrosiejane.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbyrosiejane.com%2Fproducts%2Fdulce-perfume-oil&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With vanilla, nude musk, and Hinoki wood, Dulce is an elevated take on your favorite '90s sweet scents.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“This is my favorite vanilla scent! The Hinoki wood and musk notes support and complement the vanilla, but still let it take center stage. It's a sweet, warm scent that smells delicious without being too sugary. Like all the other by Rosie Jane perfume oils I've tried, this one lasts throughout the day.” <em>—Juliana W.</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Lake & Skye</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2F11-11-fragrance-oil-rollerball-pimprod2009909&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're drawn to barely there perfumes, 11 11 should be on your radar. It's inspired by the color white—just go with it—and the musky blend adds a special something to your natural scent.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I would give this 10 stars if I could. The scent is so unique and hard to describe. It smells so effortless, kind of like you just naturally smell amazing. Definitely a 'your skin but better' scent.” <em>—Ash</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Child Perfume </strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$54.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fchild-perfume-mini-rollerball-perfume&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>According to lore, celebrities—and famous men, in particular—are drawn to this relatively under-the-radar scent (and according to reviews, they may be onto something).</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I read how so many A-listers wear it and that it drives men wild. The hype is true. People will literally stop you and ask what you're wearing.” <em>—paulaweiser</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Apothia</strong></p><p>apothia.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://apothia.com/collections/perfumes/products/apothia-if-roll-on-pure-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A crisp blend of white florals and bright citrus, IF is an IYKYK kind of fragrance.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“This roll-on stays on all day and smells like you just got out of a shower. Really touches all senses and make you feel fresh and clean!” <em>—Kimberly</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>byredo.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.byredo.com/us_en/mojaveghost-roll-on-perfumed-oil-7-5ml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's true: You can snag the woody Mohave Ghost—and all of Byredo's covetable fragrances—in convenient oil formats.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I fell in love with this fragrance over the summer, but it is transitioning nicely into the autumn and winter months. This is a unisex fragrance (well, aren't they all?), which suits my tastes—not too floral, mediated with some more earthy or woody notes. This scent lasts a long time on my skin.”</p>
  • <p><strong>NEST New York</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fnest-madagascar-vanilla-perfume-oil-P470232&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the vanilla lovers, this oil is made with preciously harvested Madagascar vanilla and a hint of sweet coconut.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“This smells exactly like coconut and vanilla but in a unique way and it’s sooo good. I put this on a few hours before bad and woke up and could still smell it. It’s strong and lasts very long on me. Love it!”<em> —ashlynnepaigee</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Le Labo</strong></p><p>lelabo.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lelabofragrances.com/santal-33-775.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Santal 33 devotees can breathe a sigh of relief that their beloved genderless fragrance is offered in a safflower-oil roll-on, perfect for travel and reapplication. </p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“Santal is sexy and classy with a strong sandalwood note. I smelled it on a young lady at brunch who was sitting next to me and had to ask her what it was. I wrote it in my notes in my phone so I could go get it—it was that serious. The roller is perfect because it’s an oil and stays on.” <em>—Rashidat</em></p>
  • <p><strong>MALIN+GOETZ</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F4601489&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The brand's best-selling Dark Rum candle, with its deep amber and leather notes, also comes in a perfume oil.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“If anyone asks what you're wearing: lie. Say you don't know what they're talking about and that you just naturally smell that good.” <em>—pixiemac</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Maison Louis Marie</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fantidris-cassis-perfume-oil-P431158&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From a centuries-old perfumerie, this scent has a white rose base that gets fruity zip from bergamot and black current.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I bought this based on reviews alone. For some reason I didn't realize how small the bottle was going to be, but the oil has such amazing staying power. So much better than just a typical perfume that fades after a while. Its floral and sweet, but not too much of either. It feels more sophisticated to me.” —<em>eibba</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Violette_FR</strong></p><p>violettefr.com</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.violettefr.com/products/avec-amour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like the French line it comes from, Avec Amour has a certain <em>je ne sais quoi</em>. In this case, we just happen to know that it's amber, santal, musk, and ylang-ylang.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I love it. This is my third bottle and I never want to run out.” —<em>Claire W.</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Summer Fridays</strong></p><p>summerfridays.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://summerfridays.com/products/fragrance-roller-ball-trio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The three scents—Coconut Wave, Soft Vanilla, and Crisp Citrus—can be worn on their own or layered together in any combination. </p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“All three scents smell amazing. They work wonderfully paired together an on their own. Summer Fridays always knows how to make an incredible vanilla scent, especially.” —Kristin</p>
  • <p><strong>Bathing Culture</strong></p><p>bathingculture.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bathingculture.com/products/cathedral-grove-perfume-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of Bathing Culture's body wash were thrilled when the brand introduced a perfume oil featuring their signature forest-inspired scent.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>"Since my first encounter with the cathedral grove scent I wanted a perfume and they delivered!! I’m on my third bottle!"<em>—Beth H.</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Rahua</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QRXZ8W9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.42464991%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oil is great on its own for the Palo Santo enthusiasts, or it can be layered with other earthy scents.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“This perfume smells exactly as it should, but similar to burning Palo Santo, it very subtle. It's light enough that I can wear it with other perfumes, and still only smell it if you get close (exactly how a perfume should be).” <em>—Roy R.</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Uma</strong></p><p>umaoils.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umaoils.com%2Fproducts%2Fuma-pure-love-perfume-oil&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unlike most perfume oils that come in rollerballs, this jasmine-forward oil is dabbed onto skin straight from the bottle.</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“This is very unique and extremely intriguingly sexy, long lasting scent. A little goes a very long way and lasts all day…very beautiful lingering aroma. I get so many compliments.” <em>—Manuela</em></p>
  • <p><strong>LUMIRA</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Flumira-persian-rose-perfume-oil-10ml%2F12916572.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg42464991%2Fbest-perfume-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs a good rose scent, and this one is elevated with amber, soft musk, and patchouli which keep it from being one note (so to speak).</p><p><strong>What the Reviewers Are Saying:</strong></p><p>“I own a lot of fragrances but this is my favorite of all time. Was great to stock up at a good price.” <em>—Scott G.</em></p>
