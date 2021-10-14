These 17 Bath Gift Sets Will Make You Want to Live In Your Tub

  • <p class="body-dropcap">A <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g23321686/best-bubble-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bubble bath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bubble bath</a> is the literal definition of luxury, IMO. It’s the perfect time for some much-needed R&R from life...and a much-needed escape from roommates/family/partners (just me?). But not gonna lie, until recently, my tub life was super lacking in the fancy department—I’m talking one crusty bar of soap and a half-used bottle of bubble bath from high school (junior high? Birth?). That is, until I discovered the magic of bath gift sets, which very quickly took my non-IG-worthy tub to an actual spa scene with just a few hair, skin, and body products, complements of some #selfcare (i.e., gifting my very deserving self some goodies).</p><p>I’m also willing to bet that <strong>y</strong><strong>ou (or someone you care about) could use a major bath upgrade too</strong>, which is why I did all the hard research and found the best bath gift sets on the internet—including everything from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-care-kit-P446916%3FskuId%3D2263739%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap446916%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a kit for sensitive skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a kit for sensitive skin</a> to a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-head-to-toe-P459142%3FskuId%3D2429702%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap459142%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full set of mini hair products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">full set of mini hair products</a>. Ahead, the 17 best bath gift sets to add to your cart ASAP, whether they’re for your partner, your bestie, or, hey, just yourself.</p>
    1/18

    These 17 Bath Gift Sets Will Make You Want to Live In Your Tub

    A bubble bath is the literal definition of luxury, IMO. It’s the perfect time for some much-needed R&R from life...and a much-needed escape from roommates/family/partners (just me?). But not gonna lie, until recently, my tub life was super lacking in the fancy department—I’m talking one crusty bar of soap and a half-used bottle of bubble bath from high school (junior high? Birth?). That is, until I discovered the magic of bath gift sets, which very quickly took my non-IG-worthy tub to an actual spa scene with just a few hair, skin, and body products, complements of some #selfcare (i.e., gifting my very deserving self some goodies).

    I’m also willing to bet that you (or someone you care about) could use a major bath upgrade too, which is why I did all the hard research and found the best bath gift sets on the internet—including everything from a kit for sensitive skin to a full set of mini hair products. Ahead, the 17 best bath gift sets to add to your cart ASAP, whether they’re for your partner, your bestie, or, hey, just yourself.

  • <p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-head-to-toe-P459142&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath gift set will give your hair the staycation it needs. Drunk Elephant’s The Littles Hair + Body Kit<strong> includes their best-selling <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-cocomino-glossing-shampoo-P457202&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shampoo</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-cocomino-marula-cream-conditioner-P457203&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">conditioner</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-t-l-c-glycolic-body-lotion-P476671&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body lotion</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-t-l-c-happi-scalp-scrub-P457205&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scalp scrub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">scalp scrub</a>. </strong>Bonus: they’re vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free to boot.</p>
    2/18

    1) Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit

    Drunk Elephant

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    This bath gift set will give your hair the staycation it needs. Drunk Elephant’s The Littles Hair + Body Kit includes their best-selling shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and scalp scrub. Bonus: they’re vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free to boot.

  • <p><strong>Skinfix</strong></p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-care-kit-P446916&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Having sensitive skin + soaking in a tub of perfumey bath soaps and lotions = my worst nightmare. This bath gift set from Skinfix has got you covered on all bases: <strong>a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-targeted-body-balm-P442848%3FskuId%3D2215838%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442848%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body balm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body balm</a> spiked with colloidal oatmeal to tame any sensitivity, a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-foaming-oil-body-wash-P442847%3FskuId%3D2215861%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442847%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:foaming oil body wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">foaming oil body wash</a></strong> with colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera to both hydrate and soothe your skin, and a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-dermatitis-face-balm-P442843%3FskuId%3D2215846%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442843%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face balm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">face balm</a> made with shea butter and jojoba oil (two MVP moisturizers). You’ll wonder how you ever did anything without it. </p>
    3/18

    2) Skinfix Eczema+ Care Kit

    Skinfix

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    Having sensitive skin + soaking in a tub of perfumey bath soaps and lotions = my worst nightmare. This bath gift set from Skinfix has got you covered on all bases: a body balm spiked with colloidal oatmeal to tame any sensitivity, a foaming oil body wash with colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera to both hydrate and soothe your skin, and a face balm made with shea butter and jojoba oil (two MVP moisturizers). You’ll wonder how you ever did anything without it.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>frank body</strong></p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fam-pm-babe-kit-pimprod2017317&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath gift set is the real MVP of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30566452/best-body-scrubs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body scrubs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body scrubs</a>.<strong> It includes a morning coffee scrub with vitamin E (an antioxidant that helps keep skin firm)</strong> and moisturizing almond oil, and a nighttime scrub with a mix of epsom salts, lavender oil, and chamomile. Sorry bb, but even your best <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a32686075/diy-body-scrub-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY body scrubs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY body scrubs</a> don’t stand a chance.</p>
    4/18

    3) Frank Body AM & PM Babe Kit

    frank body

    $34.95

    Shop Now

    This bath gift set is the real MVP of body scrubs. It includes a morning coffee scrub with vitamin E (an antioxidant that helps keep skin firm) and moisturizing almond oil, and a nighttime scrub with a mix of epsom salts, lavender oil, and chamomile. Sorry bb, but even your best DIY body scrubs don’t stand a chance.

  • <p><strong>Love Beauty And Planet</strong></p><p><strong>$27.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QFYGDCX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn’t want to smell like a bouquet of flowers and save the planet at the same time? This bath gift set includes three of Love, Beauty, and Planet’s <strong>silicone-free, paraben-free, and vegan/cruelty-free products: </strong>a shampoo and conditioner made to keep even color-treated hair vibrant, a body wash with hydrating coconut oil, and a body lotion made with Bulgarian rose petals that just smells so good.</p>
    5/18

    4) Love Beauty and Planet Everyday Gift Set

    Love Beauty And Planet

    $27.49

    Shop Now

    Who doesn’t want to smell like a bouquet of flowers and save the planet at the same time? This bath gift set includes three of Love, Beauty, and Planet’s silicone-free, paraben-free, and vegan/cruelty-free products: a shampoo and conditioner made to keep even color-treated hair vibrant, a body wash with hydrating coconut oil, and a body lotion made with Bulgarian rose petals that just smells so good.

  • <p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p><strong>$10.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004EDYQX6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bathtime means not skipping out on any pampering, including taking care of your lips and feet. <strong>Your cracked, post-summer heels will soak up Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream, </strong>which moisturizes <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26023764/why-your-skin-is-dry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dry skin</a> thanks to its many oils (coconut, olive, and soybean to name a few). Meanwhile, the vitamin E-rich beeswax keeps lips hydrated.</p>
    6/18

    5) Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit Gift Set

    Burt's Bees

    $10.78

    Shop Now

    Bathtime means not skipping out on any pampering, including taking care of your lips and feet. Your cracked, post-summer heels will soak up Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream, which moisturizes dry skin thanks to its many oils (coconut, olive, and soybean to name a few). Meanwhile, the vitamin E-rich beeswax keeps lips hydrated.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>L'Occitane</strong></p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0846KZ48V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sampler bath gift set is the perfect <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a32730466/spa-day-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home spa day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at-home spa day</a> kit. Yes, it’s a little pricier, but<strong> IMO it’s totally worth it <em>just</em> for the L’Occitane Shea butter </strong>which is ultra-nourishing because of its nutrient-filled base like vitamin A (promotes cell turnover) and vitamin E (which hydrates skin), giving you a double dose of skin saturation.</p>
    7/18

    6) L’Occitane Shea Butter Skin Saviors Discovery Kit

    L'Occitane

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    This sampler bath gift set is the perfect at-home spa day kit. Yes, it’s a little pricier, but IMO it’s totally worth it just for the L’Occitane Shea butter which is ultra-nourishing because of its nutrient-filled base like vitamin A (promotes cell turnover) and vitamin E (which hydrates skin), giving you a double dose of skin saturation.

  • <p><strong>$84.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lushusa.com/gifts/all-gift-sets/groovy-kind-of-lush/9999960207.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Raise your hand if you want your bathtub to look like the inside of a lava lamp. Lush’s nine (!) <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g22701156/best-bath-bombs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bath bombs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bath bombs</a> in this bath gift set give you a ton of ways to sink into your tub,<strong> including one to get you to sleep faster (hi, lavender oil) and another to help you relax</strong>, thanks to soothing jasmine and ylang ylang oils.</p>
    8/18

    7) Lush Groovy Kind Of Lush Gift Set

    $84.95

    Shop Now

    Raise your hand if you want your bathtub to look like the inside of a lava lamp. Lush’s nine (!) bath bombs in this bath gift set give you a ton of ways to sink into your tub, including one to get you to sleep faster (hi, lavender oil) and another to help you relax, thanks to soothing jasmine and ylang ylang oils.

  • <p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosbar.com%2Fhome-spa-kit-9120037352338&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Warm yourself up after a cold winter day with this full body bath set. Susanne Kaufmann’s Home Spa Kit takes you from <strong>relaxing in the bath (with the <a href="https://www.susannekaufmann.com/products/st-johns-wort-bath-calming" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St. John’s Worth Bath Salt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">St. John’s Worth Bath Salt</a>) to re-hydrating </strong>your—probably very pruney—skin (with the jojoba oil-packed <a href="https://www.susannekaufmann.com/products/firming-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resculpting Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Resculpting Oil</a>). </p>
    9/18

    8) Susanne Kaufmann Home Spa Kit

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    Warm yourself up after a cold winter day with this full body bath set. Susanne Kaufmann’s Home Spa Kit takes you from relaxing in the bath (with the St. John’s Worth Bath Salt) to re-hydrating your—probably very pruney—skin (with the jojoba oil-packed Resculpting Oil).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>spa luxetique</strong></p><p><strong>$36.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V2XJLN1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If lavender is your go-to relaxation scent, hi, welcome to your new fave bath gift set. Literally <strong>every product in this set is lavender scented,</strong> from the massage oil to the bubble bath. And your dry skin will thank you for slathering it in the nourishing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g5319/best-body-butters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body butter</a> this winter. Even better: It comes with a rly cute purple towel.</p>
    10/18

    9) Spa Luxetique Spa Gift Set

    spa luxetique

    $36.98

    Shop Now

    If lavender is your go-to relaxation scent, hi, welcome to your new fave bath gift set. Literally every product in this set is lavender scented, from the massage oil to the bubble bath. And your dry skin will thank you for slathering it in the nourishing body butter this winter. Even better: It comes with a rly cute purple towel.

  • <p><strong>LIHA</strong></p><p><strong>$127.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fliha%2Fbeauty%2Fbodycare%2Fgoddesses-queens-set%2F4394988608886340&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a30112068/essential-oils-for-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:essential oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">essential oil</a> trio in this bath gift set is highkey perfect for that friend who’s, like, <em>really</em> into meditation.<strong> No joke, these scents (geranium and frankincense) are great for mentally resetting</strong>. After your bubble bath, light the hibiscus-scented candle and ~set your intentions~. </p>
    11/18

    10) Liha Goddesses & Queens Set

    LIHA

    $127.00

    Shop Now

    The essential oil trio in this bath gift set is highkey perfect for that friend who’s, like, really into meditation. No joke, these scents (geranium and frankincense) are great for mentally resetting. After your bubble bath, light the hibiscus-scented candle and ~set your intentions~.

  • <p><strong>LIVE BY BEING</strong></p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MVSLQWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath salt gift set is perfect for your inner athlete—or literally anyone who wants to give their <strong>sore muscles a deep soak in a tub full of luxe salts.</strong> The set comes with minty, woody, and floral salt scents that will turn your bathroom into a literal perfumery. </p>
    12/18

    11) Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

    LIVE BY BEING

    $56.00

    Shop Now

    This bath salt gift set is perfect for your inner athlete—or literally anyone who wants to give their sore muscles a deep soak in a tub full of luxe salts. The set comes with minty, woody, and floral salt scents that will turn your bathroom into a literal perfumery.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Elemis</strong></p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-marine-moisture-essentials-set%2F12764486.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to get the full spa + facial experience,<strong> try this Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essentials Set. </strong>This trio includes a soothing cleansing balm, moisturizing facial cream, and an <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32187025/best-under-eye-masks-patches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eye mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eye mask</a>, all of which will help soften, hydrate, and plump your face to leave it feeling calm and refreshed.</p>
    13/18

    12) Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essentials 3 Piece

    Elemis

    $110.00

    Shop Now

    If you want to get the full spa + facial experience, try this Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essentials Set. This trio includes a soothing cleansing balm, moisturizing facial cream, and an eye mask, all of which will help soften, hydrate, and plump your face to leave it feeling calm and refreshed.

  • <p><strong>MOROCCANOILR</strong></p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmoroccanoil-everyday-escape-full-size-set%2F5954693&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This duo combines Moroccan Oil’s cult-favorite <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmoroccanoil-treatment-P412090&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair treatment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair treatment</a> and new <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30368127/best-natural-body-wash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body wash</a><strong> that’ll leave your hair and skin feeling like a soft, smooth, glistening dew drop</strong> after just a few uses, all thanks to the hero ingredient argan oil. Are these the only two products you need this winter? I mean...</p>
    14/18

    13) Moroccanoil Everyday Escape Full Size Set

    MOROCCANOILR

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    This duo combines Moroccan Oil’s cult-favorite hair treatment and new body wash that’ll leave your hair and skin feeling like a soft, smooth, glistening dew drop after just a few uses, all thanks to the hero ingredient argan oil. Are these the only two products you need this winter? I mean...

  • <p><strong>Origins</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Forigins-spread-cheer-ultimate-hydrating-body-cream-set-usd-53-value%2F6439843&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>‘Tis the season for holiday-themed everything. This bath gift set from Origins should def be on your wishlist. <strong>It includes a whipped body cream, a hydrating grapefruit-scented body souffle,</strong> and an intensely <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g37873838/best-body-lotions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hydrating body lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hydrating body lotion</a> that uses shea butter to combat dryness. </p>
    15/18

    14) Origins Spread Cheer Ultimate Hydrating Body Cream Set

    Origins

    nordstrom.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    ‘Tis the season for holiday-themed everything. This bath gift set from Origins should def be on your wishlist. It includes a whipped body cream, a hydrating grapefruit-scented body souffle, and an intensely hydrating body lotion that uses shea butter to combat dryness.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdoahappydance.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-feel-good-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This CBD bath set will get you to your happy place with more than 500 mg of CBD that’ll leave you feeling ~lighter~ while also providing the full spa experience with <strong>major doses of moisturizing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a27305882/coconut-oil-benefits-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut oil</a> in every product. </strong>And take it from me: The grapefruit-scented bath bomb is clutch after a long day. </p>
    16/18

    15) Happy Dance The Feel-Good Bundle

    $56.00

    Shop Now

    This CBD bath set will get you to your happy place with more than 500 mg of CBD that’ll leave you feeling ~lighter~ while also providing the full spa experience with major doses of moisturizing coconut oil in every product. And take it from me: The grapefruit-scented bath bomb is clutch after a long day.

  • <p><strong>Patchology</strong></p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsunday-funday-kit-pimprod2022919&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To upgrade your spa day, a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g34740301/best-sheet-masks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheet mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheet mask</a> is definitely necessary IMO. This Sunday Funday set from Patchology has<strong> a sheet mask for every mask-able part of your body: your face, eyes, and feet.</strong> Plus, it’s super easy to take with you on a fun trip if you don’t want to carry many products with you. </p>
    17/18

    16) Patchology Sunday Funday Kit

    Patchology

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    To upgrade your spa day, a sheet mask is definitely necessary IMO. This Sunday Funday set from Patchology has a sheet mask for every mask-able part of your body: your face, eyes, and feet. Plus, it’s super easy to take with you on a fun trip if you don’t want to carry many products with you.

  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-cleanse-exfoliate-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cutest way to be eco-friendly (other than being an expert in <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a36318597/what-is-blue-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blue beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blue beauty</a>, ofc) is by <strong>purchasing a biodegradable bar that looks as good as it moisturizes. </strong>This Glossier bath gift set includes their <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-daily-oil-wash&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Oil Wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Daily Oil Wash</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-exfoliating-bar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Exfoliating Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Exfoliating Bar</a> full of ingredients like sesame oil, grapeseed oil, and neroli that clean and soften skin. Remember, exfoliation is a great way to the remove dead skin cells that may be making your skin dull. </p>
    18/18

    17) Glossier Body Hero Cleanse + Exfoliate Duo

    Glossier

    $27.00

    Shop Now

    The cutest way to be eco-friendly (other than being an expert in blue beauty, ofc) is by purchasing a biodegradable bar that looks as good as it moisturizes. This Glossier bath gift set includes their Daily Oil Wash and Exfoliating Bar full of ingredients like sesame oil, grapeseed oil, and neroli that clean and soften skin. Remember, exfoliation is a great way to the remove dead skin cells that may be making your skin dull.

<p class="body-dropcap">A <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g23321686/best-bubble-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bubble bath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bubble bath</a> is the literal definition of luxury, IMO. It’s the perfect time for some much-needed R&R from life...and a much-needed escape from roommates/family/partners (just me?). But not gonna lie, until recently, my tub life was super lacking in the fancy department—I’m talking one crusty bar of soap and a half-used bottle of bubble bath from high school (junior high? Birth?). That is, until I discovered the magic of bath gift sets, which very quickly took my non-IG-worthy tub to an actual spa scene with just a few hair, skin, and body products, complements of some #selfcare (i.e., gifting my very deserving self some goodies).</p><p>I’m also willing to bet that <strong>y</strong><strong>ou (or someone you care about) could use a major bath upgrade too</strong>, which is why I did all the hard research and found the best bath gift sets on the internet—including everything from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-care-kit-P446916%3FskuId%3D2263739%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap446916%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a kit for sensitive skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a kit for sensitive skin</a> to a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-head-to-toe-P459142%3FskuId%3D2429702%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap459142%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full set of mini hair products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">full set of mini hair products</a>. Ahead, the 17 best bath gift sets to add to your cart ASAP, whether they’re for your partner, your bestie, or, hey, just yourself.</p>
<p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-head-to-toe-P459142&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath gift set will give your hair the staycation it needs. Drunk Elephant’s The Littles Hair + Body Kit<strong> includes their best-selling <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-cocomino-glossing-shampoo-P457202&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shampoo</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-cocomino-marula-cream-conditioner-P457203&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">conditioner</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-t-l-c-glycolic-body-lotion-P476671&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body lotion</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-t-l-c-happi-scalp-scrub-P457205&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scalp scrub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">scalp scrub</a>. </strong>Bonus: they’re vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free to boot.</p>
<p><strong>Skinfix</strong></p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-care-kit-P446916&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Having sensitive skin + soaking in a tub of perfumey bath soaps and lotions = my worst nightmare. This bath gift set from Skinfix has got you covered on all bases: <strong>a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-targeted-body-balm-P442848%3FskuId%3D2215838%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442848%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body balm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body balm</a> spiked with colloidal oatmeal to tame any sensitivity, a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-foaming-oil-body-wash-P442847%3FskuId%3D2215861%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442847%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:foaming oil body wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">foaming oil body wash</a></strong> with colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera to both hydrate and soothe your skin, and a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Feczema-dermatitis-face-balm-P442843%3FskuId%3D2215846%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap442843%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face balm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">face balm</a> made with shea butter and jojoba oil (two MVP moisturizers). You’ll wonder how you ever did anything without it. </p>
<p><strong>frank body</strong></p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fam-pm-babe-kit-pimprod2017317&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath gift set is the real MVP of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30566452/best-body-scrubs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body scrubs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body scrubs</a>.<strong> It includes a morning coffee scrub with vitamin E (an antioxidant that helps keep skin firm)</strong> and moisturizing almond oil, and a nighttime scrub with a mix of epsom salts, lavender oil, and chamomile. Sorry bb, but even your best <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a32686075/diy-body-scrub-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY body scrubs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY body scrubs</a> don’t stand a chance.</p>
<p><strong>Love Beauty And Planet</strong></p><p><strong>$27.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QFYGDCX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn’t want to smell like a bouquet of flowers and save the planet at the same time? This bath gift set includes three of Love, Beauty, and Planet’s <strong>silicone-free, paraben-free, and vegan/cruelty-free products: </strong>a shampoo and conditioner made to keep even color-treated hair vibrant, a body wash with hydrating coconut oil, and a body lotion made with Bulgarian rose petals that just smells so good.</p>
<p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p><strong>$10.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004EDYQX6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bathtime means not skipping out on any pampering, including taking care of your lips and feet. <strong>Your cracked, post-summer heels will soak up Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream, </strong>which moisturizes <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26023764/why-your-skin-is-dry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dry skin</a> thanks to its many oils (coconut, olive, and soybean to name a few). Meanwhile, the vitamin E-rich beeswax keeps lips hydrated.</p>
<p><strong>L'Occitane</strong></p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0846KZ48V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sampler bath gift set is the perfect <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a32730466/spa-day-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home spa day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at-home spa day</a> kit. Yes, it’s a little pricier, but<strong> IMO it’s totally worth it <em>just</em> for the L’Occitane Shea butter </strong>which is ultra-nourishing because of its nutrient-filled base like vitamin A (promotes cell turnover) and vitamin E (which hydrates skin), giving you a double dose of skin saturation.</p>
<p><strong>$84.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lushusa.com/gifts/all-gift-sets/groovy-kind-of-lush/9999960207.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Raise your hand if you want your bathtub to look like the inside of a lava lamp. Lush’s nine (!) <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g22701156/best-bath-bombs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bath bombs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bath bombs</a> in this bath gift set give you a ton of ways to sink into your tub,<strong> including one to get you to sleep faster (hi, lavender oil) and another to help you relax</strong>, thanks to soothing jasmine and ylang ylang oils.</p>
<p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosbar.com%2Fhome-spa-kit-9120037352338&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Warm yourself up after a cold winter day with this full body bath set. Susanne Kaufmann’s Home Spa Kit takes you from <strong>relaxing in the bath (with the <a href="https://www.susannekaufmann.com/products/st-johns-wort-bath-calming" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St. John’s Worth Bath Salt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">St. John’s Worth Bath Salt</a>) to re-hydrating </strong>your—probably very pruney—skin (with the jojoba oil-packed <a href="https://www.susannekaufmann.com/products/firming-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resculpting Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Resculpting Oil</a>). </p>
<p><strong>spa luxetique</strong></p><p><strong>$36.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V2XJLN1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If lavender is your go-to relaxation scent, hi, welcome to your new fave bath gift set. Literally <strong>every product in this set is lavender scented,</strong> from the massage oil to the bubble bath. And your dry skin will thank you for slathering it in the nourishing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g5319/best-body-butters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body butter</a> this winter. Even better: It comes with a rly cute purple towel.</p>
<p><strong>LIHA</strong></p><p><strong>$127.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fliha%2Fbeauty%2Fbodycare%2Fgoddesses-queens-set%2F4394988608886340&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a30112068/essential-oils-for-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:essential oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">essential oil</a> trio in this bath gift set is highkey perfect for that friend who’s, like, <em>really</em> into meditation.<strong> No joke, these scents (geranium and frankincense) are great for mentally resetting</strong>. After your bubble bath, light the hibiscus-scented candle and ~set your intentions~. </p>
<p><strong>LIVE BY BEING</strong></p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MVSLQWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37950341%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bath salt gift set is perfect for your inner athlete—or literally anyone who wants to give their <strong>sore muscles a deep soak in a tub full of luxe salts.</strong> The set comes with minty, woody, and floral salt scents that will turn your bathroom into a literal perfumery. </p>
<p><strong>Elemis</strong></p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-marine-moisture-essentials-set%2F12764486.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to get the full spa + facial experience,<strong> try this Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essentials Set. </strong>This trio includes a soothing cleansing balm, moisturizing facial cream, and an <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32187025/best-under-eye-masks-patches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eye mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eye mask</a>, all of which will help soften, hydrate, and plump your face to leave it feeling calm and refreshed.</p>
<p><strong>MOROCCANOILR</strong></p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmoroccanoil-everyday-escape-full-size-set%2F5954693&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This duo combines Moroccan Oil’s cult-favorite <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmoroccanoil-treatment-P412090&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair treatment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair treatment</a> and new <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30368127/best-natural-body-wash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">body wash</a><strong> that’ll leave your hair and skin feeling like a soft, smooth, glistening dew drop</strong> after just a few uses, all thanks to the hero ingredient argan oil. Are these the only two products you need this winter? I mean...</p>
<p><strong>Origins</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Forigins-spread-cheer-ultimate-hydrating-body-cream-set-usd-53-value%2F6439843&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>‘Tis the season for holiday-themed everything. This bath gift set from Origins should def be on your wishlist. <strong>It includes a whipped body cream, a hydrating grapefruit-scented body souffle,</strong> and an intensely <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g37873838/best-body-lotions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hydrating body lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hydrating body lotion</a> that uses shea butter to combat dryness. </p>
<p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdoahappydance.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-feel-good-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This CBD bath set will get you to your happy place with more than 500 mg of CBD that’ll leave you feeling ~lighter~ while also providing the full spa experience with <strong>major doses of moisturizing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a27305882/coconut-oil-benefits-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut oil</a> in every product. </strong>And take it from me: The grapefruit-scented bath bomb is clutch after a long day. </p>
<p><strong>Patchology</strong></p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsunday-funday-kit-pimprod2022919&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To upgrade your spa day, a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g34740301/best-sheet-masks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheet mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheet mask</a> is definitely necessary IMO. This Sunday Funday set from Patchology has<strong> a sheet mask for every mask-able part of your body: your face, eyes, and feet.</strong> Plus, it’s super easy to take with you on a fun trip if you don’t want to carry many products with you. </p>
<p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-cleanse-exfoliate-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cutest way to be eco-friendly (other than being an expert in <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a36318597/what-is-blue-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blue beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blue beauty</a>, ofc) is by <strong>purchasing a biodegradable bar that looks as good as it moisturizes. </strong>This Glossier bath gift set includes their <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-daily-oil-wash&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Oil Wash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Daily Oil Wash</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbody-hero-exfoliating-bar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg37950341%2Fbest-bath-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Exfoliating Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Exfoliating Bar</a> full of ingredients like sesame oil, grapeseed oil, and neroli that clean and soften skin. Remember, exfoliation is a great way to the remove dead skin cells that may be making your skin dull. </p>

Looking for the perfect gift for a friend or yourself? Check out these 17 bath gift sets for 2021, including kits for sensitive skin, dry skin, and hair care.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories