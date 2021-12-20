42 Virtual Gift Ideas That Are a Creative Way to Send Love From Miles Away

  • <p>Gift-giving is hard enough as it is, but it became nearly impossible last year with a pandemic thrown into the mix. We all got pretty creative though, and collectively discovered the wonderful world of virtual and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4733/gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:experience gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">experience gifts</a>. So just because you may be able to gather together this year, don't let all that extra inspiration fall to the wayside. Whatever the reason — whether you're spending the holidays away from family and friends, are worried about <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a37804770/holiday-shipping-delays-supply-chain-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shipping delays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shipping delays</a>, or simply have too much on your plate to dedicate a day to wrapping presents — browse through these c<strong>reative virtual gift ideas </strong>to find the perfect something for everyone on your Christmas list.</p><p>While <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34126610/best-gift-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift cards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift cards</a> are a fail-safe option, these digital gifts are far more unique, especially if you're shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g21073238/beer-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beer lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beer lovers</a> (a craft beer subscription), <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4708/wine-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine enthusiasts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wine enthusiasts</a> (a monthly wine subscription), or someone in need of overdue TLC (a box of self-care goodies). While subscriptions are by far the most popular type of virtual gift out there, this list also includes plenty of one-time picks that can be enjoyed all year, like year-long access to the U.S. National Parks or a piece of custom artwork. </p><p>If you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waited until the last minute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waited until the last minute</a> (shh, we won't tell), these gifts are your best bet because they can be delivered straight to their door within a few days time or, even better, instantly delivered online. No last-minute wrapping or trips to the post office needed. </p>
    1/43

    42 Virtual Gift Ideas That Are a Creative Way to Send Love From Miles Away

    Gift-giving is hard enough as it is, but it became nearly impossible last year with a pandemic thrown into the mix. We all got pretty creative though, and collectively discovered the wonderful world of virtual and experience gifts. So just because you may be able to gather together this year, don't let all that extra inspiration fall to the wayside. Whatever the reason — whether you're spending the holidays away from family and friends, are worried about shipping delays, or simply have too much on your plate to dedicate a day to wrapping presents — browse through these creative virtual gift ideas to find the perfect something for everyone on your Christmas list.

    While gift cards are a fail-safe option, these digital gifts are far more unique, especially if you're shopping for beer lovers (a craft beer subscription), wine enthusiasts (a monthly wine subscription), or someone in need of overdue TLC (a box of self-care goodies). While subscriptions are by far the most popular type of virtual gift out there, this list also includes plenty of one-time picks that can be enjoyed all year, like year-long access to the U.S. National Parks or a piece of custom artwork.

    If you waited until the last minute (shh, we won't tell), these gifts are your best bet because they can be delivered straight to their door within a few days time or, even better, instantly delivered online. No last-minute wrapping or trips to the post office needed.

  • <p><strong>MasterClass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because they're never too old to learn new tricks. With MasterClass, they will have access to the smarts of today’s top performers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and creators with on-demand videos and complementary assignments. There are hundreds of experts to choose from, everyone from Stephen Curry to Neil deGrasse Tyson.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/a32853206/masterclass-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is MasterClass Really Worth It?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is MasterClass Really Worth It?</a></p>
    2/43

    MasterClass All Access Pass

    MasterClass

    masterclass.com

    Shop Now

    Because they're never too old to learn new tricks. With MasterClass, they will have access to the smarts of today’s top performers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and creators with on-demand videos and complementary assignments. There are hundreds of experts to choose from, everyone from Stephen Curry to Neil deGrasse Tyson.

    RELATED: Is MasterClass Really Worth It?

  • <p><strong>NEST New York</strong></p><p>nestnewyork.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2F12-month-subscription-box-classic-candle-reed-diffuser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with a good candle, and Nest New York makes one of our all-time favorites. Their monthly candle and reed diffuser subscription is sure to make any candle-lover swoon.</p>
    3/43

    Candle & Reed Diffuser Subscription

    NEST New York

    nestnewyork.com

    Shop Now

    You can’t go wrong with a good candle, and Nest New York makes one of our all-time favorites. Their monthly candle and reed diffuser subscription is sure to make any candle-lover swoon.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>BloomsyBox</strong></p><p>bloomsybox.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomsybox.com%2Fproducts%2Fbloomsy-s-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send a colorful surprise their way each month with BloomsyBox. Each bouquet of 20 to 32 stems arrives within five days of being picked for maximum freshness. </p>
    4/43

    Bloomsy Original Box

    BloomsyBox

    bloomsybox.com

    Shop Now

    Send a colorful surprise their way each month with BloomsyBox. Each bouquet of 20 to 32 stems arrives within five days of being picked for maximum freshness.

  • <p><strong>TheraBox</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Ftherabox%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her everything she needs for a night of pampering, all thanks to this monthly subscription box. Along with a mood-boosting activity, it comes with up to eight wellness must-haves, including bath bombs and face masks, to encourage more "me-time."</p>
    5/43

    Self-Care Subscription Box

    TheraBox

    cratejoy.com

    Shop Now

    Give her everything she needs for a night of pampering, all thanks to this monthly subscription box. Along with a mood-boosting activity, it comes with up to eight wellness must-haves, including bath bombs and face masks, to encourage more "me-time."

  • <p><strong>Sock Fancy </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KSFD8LH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34211587%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if he's traded dress pants for joggers, there's always room for fancy footwear—and these bold patterned crew and no-show socks are a great place to start. Send a new pair straight to his door every month with this subscription.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g399/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts That Men Will Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gifts That Men Will Love</a></p>
    6/43

    Sock Subscription

    Sock Fancy

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Even if he's traded dress pants for joggers, there's always room for fancy footwear—and these bold patterned crew and no-show socks are a great place to start. Send a new pair straight to his door every month with this subscription.

    RELATED: Gifts That Men Will Love

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p>winc.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2Fgifts%2Fgift-cards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are folks who like wine, and then there are those who truly <em>love</em> wine. If they fit in the latter group, then send them a Winc egift card to cover a one, two, or three-month subscription of wine. They handle the hard part a.k.a. picking between white, red, and rosé.</p>
    7/43

    Monthly Wine Subscription

    Winc

    winc.com

    Shop Now

    There are folks who like wine, and then there are those who truly love wine. If they fit in the latter group, then send them a Winc egift card to cover a one, two, or three-month subscription of wine. They handle the hard part a.k.a. picking between white, red, and rosé.

  • <p><strong>The Sill </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonstera-deliciosa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the right person (read: a plant parent!), nothing says "I love you" like new addition to their collection. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sill </a>has an impressive variety of houseplants to choose from, grown to the perfect size for safe shipping. If the thought of choosing a plant for them is daunting, you can't go wrong with the popular <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonstera-deliciosa%3Fvariant%3D30947933651049&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monstera" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monstera</a>. </p>
    8/43

    A Houseplant

    The Sill

    Shop Now

    For the right person (read: a plant parent!), nothing says "I love you" like new addition to their collection. The Sill has an impressive variety of houseplants to choose from, grown to the perfect size for safe shipping. If the thought of choosing a plant for them is daunting, you can't go wrong with the popular Monstera.

  • <p><strong>Blue Bottle Coffee </strong></p><p>bluebottlecoffee.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluebottlecoffee.com%2Fat-home%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A coffee subscription, like this one from Blue Bottle Coffee, is the best way to help them perfect their at-home brew. Customize the subscription to match their tastebuds, or choose from the classic three or six-month whole bean plan.</p>
    9/43

    Coffee Subscription

    Blue Bottle Coffee

    bluebottlecoffee.com

    Shop Now

    A coffee subscription, like this one from Blue Bottle Coffee, is the best way to help them perfect their at-home brew. Customize the subscription to match their tastebuds, or choose from the classic three or six-month whole bean plan.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Disney+</strong></p><p>disneyplus.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services out there. Give them an entire year of family-friendly movies and TV shows, including originals and classics from Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more. </p>
    10/43

    1 Year of Disney+

    Disney+

    disneyplus.com

    Shop Now

    Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services out there. Give them an entire year of family-friendly movies and TV shows, including originals and classics from Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more.

  • <p><strong>Scentbird </strong></p><p>scentbird.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scentbird.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since scent is so personal, let the gift recipient pick a fragrance that they actually like. Scentbird makes it possible for them to sample different options until they find their signature scent: Simply pick a three, six, or twelve-month gift subscription, and let them pick travel-size fragrances from top brands like Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Gucci. </p>
    11/43

    Fragrance Subscription

    Scentbird

    scentbird.com

    Shop Now

    Since scent is so personal, let the gift recipient pick a fragrance that they actually like. Scentbird makes it possible for them to sample different options until they find their signature scent: Simply pick a three, six, or twelve-month gift subscription, and let them pick travel-size fragrances from top brands like Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Gucci.

  • <p><strong>Fender Play™</strong></p><p>fender.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Flifestyle%2Fgifts-novelty%2Ffender-play-prepaid-cards%2F6206700005.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let Fender Play, an online guitar lesson subscription, give them the motivation they need to start playing. They can start with basic chords and then work their way to up full songs, all taught by world-class guitarists. </p>
    12/43

    Virtual Guitar Lessons

    Fender Play™

    fender.com

    Shop Now

    Let Fender Play, an online guitar lesson subscription, give them the motivation they need to start playing. They can start with basic chords and then work their way to up full songs, all taught by world-class guitarists.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>USGS</strong></p><p>usgs.gov</p><p><a href="https://store.usgs.gov/product/206946" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now more than ever, it's time to soak up the great outdoors. Once they have an Annual Pass, they can set their sights on more than 2,000 beautiful sites across the United States like the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park.</p>
    13/43

    National Parks Annual Pass

    USGS

    usgs.gov

    Shop Now

    Now more than ever, it's time to soak up the great outdoors. Once they have an Annual Pass, they can set their sights on more than 2,000 beautiful sites across the United States like the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park.

  • <p><strong>Book of the Month </strong></p><p>bookofthemonth.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bookofthemonth.com/gift/purchase/give" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if they're loyal to their Kindle or audiobooks, they'll appreciate discovering new book releases before anyone else with Book of the Month's monthly selection. All thanks to you, they'll get to choose between five soon-to-be-released reads each month.</p>
    14/43

    Book of the Month Membership

    Book of the Month

    bookofthemonth.com

    Shop Now

    Even if they're loyal to their Kindle or audiobooks, they'll appreciate discovering new book releases before anyone else with Book of the Month's monthly selection. All thanks to you, they'll get to choose between five soon-to-be-released reads each month.

  • <p><strong>Vinyl Me, Please</strong></p><p>vinylmeplease.com</p><p><a href="https://www.vinylmeplease.com/products/gift-membership" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vinyl has exploded in popularity over the past few years. If the music lover in your life has traded streaming for an analog experience, this membership is sure to wow them. They can choose from four themes—Essentials, Classics, Hip-Hop or Country—and there's always an option to swap the monthly record for a different one of their choosing, so they’ll always get something they really love.</p>
    15/43

    Vinyl Club Membership

    Vinyl Me, Please

    vinylmeplease.com

    Shop Now

    Vinyl has exploded in popularity over the past few years. If the music lover in your life has traded streaming for an analog experience, this membership is sure to wow them. They can choose from four themes—Essentials, Classics, Hip-Hop or Country—and there's always an option to swap the monthly record for a different one of their choosing, so they’ll always get something they really love.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Shine</strong></p><p>www.theshineapp.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshineapp.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of self-care with a yearlong membership to Shine Premium. Shine is an inclusive self-care toolkit that will help them deal with the day-to-day highs and lows, and find healing that will last a lifetime — using tools like guided meditations, journaling, and members-only workshops. </p>
    16/43

    1 Year of Shine Premium

    Shine

    www.theshineapp.com

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of self-care with a yearlong membership to Shine Premium. Shine is an inclusive self-care toolkit that will help them deal with the day-to-day highs and lows, and find healing that will last a lifetime — using tools like guided meditations, journaling, and members-only workshops.

  • <p><strong>Craft Beer Club</strong></p><p>craftbeerclub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraftbeerclub.com%2Fbeer-club%2Fcraft-beer-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get the craft brewery experience right at home with this monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly sampling of 12 or 24 different craft beers. Take the tasting approach, or just crack 'em open whenever the craving hits. <br></p>
    17/43

    Monthly Beer Subscription

    Craft Beer Club

    craftbeerclub.com

    Shop Now

    Get the craft brewery experience right at home with this monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly sampling of 12 or 24 different craft beers. Take the tasting approach, or just crack 'em open whenever the craving hits.

  • <p><strong>Stubhub</strong></p><p>stubhub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.com%2Fgift-cards%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give them the gift of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a StubHub gift card. It's just as exciting as getting them physical tickets to a concert or event, but this way they can pick the act themselves and a date that works for their schedule.</p>
    18/43

    Stubhub Gift Card

    Stubhub

    stubhub.com

    Shop Now

    Give them the gift of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a StubHub gift card. It's just as exciting as getting them physical tickets to a concert or event, but this way they can pick the act themselves and a date that works for their schedule.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>FabFitFun</strong></p><p>fabfitfun.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffabfitfun.com%2Fgift%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>FabFitFun is one of the original subscription box services. Give her a gift card for a quarterly subscription, or pay for a few boxes upfront (they cost $49.99 each). At the start of every season, she'll receive a box packed with three to $200 worth of products that showcase the latest in beauty, fashion, and home, all based on her preferences. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts to Buy Her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Gifts to Buy Her </a></p>
    19/43

    FabFitFun Subscription Box

    FabFitFun

    fabfitfun.com

    Shop Now

    FabFitFun is one of the original subscription box services. Give her a gift card for a quarterly subscription, or pay for a few boxes upfront (they cost $49.99 each). At the start of every season, she'll receive a box packed with three to $200 worth of products that showcase the latest in beauty, fashion, and home, all based on her preferences.

    RELATED: The Best Gifts to Buy Her

  • <p><strong>In Good Taste</strong></p><p>ingoodtaste.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fingoodtaste.com%2Fpages%2Fvirtual-tastings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A virtual wine tasting makes a fun activity for friends and family who aren't able to gather in person—especially if you've got a burgeoning sommelier in the group! </p>
    20/43

    Virtual Wine Tasting

    In Good Taste

    ingoodtaste.com

    Shop Now

    A virtual wine tasting makes a fun activity for friends and family who aren't able to gather in person—especially if you've got a burgeoning sommelier in the group!

  • <p><strong>Classpass</strong></p><p>classpass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fclasspass.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're back to the gym, you can gift them their favorite classes with a ClassPass gift card. Who knows, you might even give them a boost of motivation to try something new. </p>
    21/43

    Classpass Gift Card

    Classpass

    classpass.com

    Shop Now

    If they're back to the gym, you can gift them their favorite classes with a ClassPass gift card. Who knows, you might even give them a boost of motivation to try something new.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Tiny Pies</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Ftiny-pies%2Ftiny-pie-gift-box-4-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter where they live, they can experience the joy (and sugar-high) that these mini pies from Tiny Pies bring. This box of four pies, which are made and shipped in Austin, Texas, highlights their most popular flavors: pecan, apple, cheery, and Texas Two Step (pecan and chocolate brownie). </p>
    22/43

    Single Serve Pie Gift Box

    Tiny Pies

    goldbelly.com

    Shop Now

    No matter where they live, they can experience the joy (and sugar-high) that these mini pies from Tiny Pies bring. This box of four pies, which are made and shipped in Austin, Texas, highlights their most popular flavors: pecan, apple, cheery, and Texas Two Step (pecan and chocolate brownie).

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=19419898011&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34211587%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With Amazon's new Explore program, they can travel anywhere in the world without leaving their home. Perfect for a travel enthusiast who hasn't gotten out there in a couple years, they'll get a personal video call experience (think: walking tours, history lessons, sightseeing) led by a local host. </p>
    23/43

    Amazon Explore Gift Card

    Amazon

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    With Amazon's new Explore program, they can travel anywhere in the world without leaving their home. Perfect for a travel enthusiast who hasn't gotten out there in a couple years, they'll get a personal video call experience (think: walking tours, history lessons, sightseeing) led by a local host.

  • <p><strong>Blue Apron</strong></p><p>blueapron.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send them a box with all the makings of a delicious, home-cooked meal. They're able to tailor the subscription plan to their preferred serving size, dietary restrictions, and shipping frequency. If you're lucky, they might celebrate by cooking for you! </p>
    24/43

    Blue Apron Subscription

    Blue Apron

    blueapron.com

    Shop Now

    Send them a box with all the makings of a delicious, home-cooked meal. They're able to tailor the subscription plan to their preferred serving size, dietary restrictions, and shipping frequency. If you're lucky, they might celebrate by cooking for you!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Ancestry </strong></p><p>ancestry.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ancestry.com%2Fc%2Fgift-selection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An Ancestry membership is the perfect gift for anyone who's curious to learn more about their family tree. There are different tiers to choose from (U.S., worldwide, and All-Access—which includes military records) and you can give either a six-month or yearlong subscription, depending how far into the past you think they'll want to go. </p>
    25/43

    Ancestry Membership

    Ancestry

    ancestry.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    An Ancestry membership is the perfect gift for anyone who's curious to learn more about their family tree. There are different tiers to choose from (U.S., worldwide, and All-Access—which includes military records) and you can give either a six-month or yearlong subscription, depending how far into the past you think they'll want to go.

  • <p><strong>Silk + Sonder</strong></p><p>silkandsonder.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.silkandsonder.com%2Fproducts%2Fquarterly-3-month-subscription-new&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're new to journaling and planning, then consider Silk + Sonder's subscription service. Every month, they'll send them a hand-curated booklet full of journaling prompts, planning pages, intention setting activities, and more. </p>
    26/43

    3-Month Journal Subscription

    Silk + Sonder

    silkandsonder.com

    Shop Now

    If they're new to journaling and planning, then consider Silk + Sonder's subscription service. Every month, they'll send them a hand-curated booklet full of journaling prompts, planning pages, intention setting activities, and more.

  • <p><strong>TheCraftyBakester</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1066735891%2Fvirtual-pretzel-making-class-baking&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have any extended family who you won't be able to see in person this season, spend a virtual evening together learning to bake something new. Who doesn't love pretzels?!</p>
    27/43

    Virtual Pretzel Making Class

    TheCraftyBakester

    etsy.com

    Shop Now

    If you have any extended family who you won't be able to see in person this season, spend a virtual evening together learning to bake something new. Who doesn't love pretzels?!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Happily</strong></p><p>thehappily.co</p><p><a href="https://thehappily.co/gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let Happily spice things up with a box full of all the makings for a fun, out-of-the-ordinary date night. Each box comes with all the supplies for a new activity (cake pop decorating, for example), so they can retire their dinner and a movie combo ... for one night, at least. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Christmas Gifts for Couples" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unique Christmas Gifts for Couples </a></p>
    28/43

    Datebox Subscription

    Happily

    thehappily.co

    Shop Now

    Let Happily spice things up with a box full of all the makings for a fun, out-of-the-ordinary date night. Each box comes with all the supplies for a new activity (cake pop decorating, for example), so they can retire their dinner and a movie combo ... for one night, at least.

    RELATED: Unique Christmas Gifts for Couples

  • <p><strong>Milk Bar</strong></p><p>milkbarstore.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2Fproducts%2Fholiday-cookie-party&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ditch the traditional butter cookie tins this year for something a bit more inspired—like the Holiday Cookie Party tin from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milk Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Milk Bar</a>. It comes with six of their limited-edition peppermint pretzel snap cookies and six assorted cookies in their most famous flavors, like birthday cake and corn. Yum! </p>
    29/43

    The Holiday Cookie Party

    Milk Bar

    milkbarstore.com

    Shop Now

    Ditch the traditional butter cookie tins this year for something a bit more inspired—like the Holiday Cookie Party tin from Milk Bar. It comes with six of their limited-edition peppermint pretzel snap cookies and six assorted cookies in their most famous flavors, like birthday cake and corn. Yum!

  • <p><strong>ArtroomExpo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F769196457%2Fcustom-one-line-couple-portrait-drawing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you missed every shipping deadline for holiday delivery but still want to get a unique and thoughtful gift, turn to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FArtroomExpo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artroom Expo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Artroom Expo</a> Etsy shop. They create custom works of art which are sent to you or the gift recipient via a downloadable link for DIY printing and framing. The best part is that they're able to turn around most orders within a week. </p>
    30/43

    Custom Couple Portrait Line Drawing

    ArtroomExpo

    etsy.com

    Shop Now

    If you missed every shipping deadline for holiday delivery but still want to get a unique and thoughtful gift, turn to the Artroom Expo Etsy shop. They create custom works of art which are sent to you or the gift recipient via a downloadable link for DIY printing and framing. The best part is that they're able to turn around most orders within a week.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Havenly</strong></p><p>havenly.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenly.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they're remodeling their home, just moved into a new place, or simply want to refresh a stale room, a Havenly gift package will connect them with an interior designer who can help make their design dreams room a reality. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a31752323/havenly-interior-design-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Asked Real Havenly Users About the Pros and Cons of the Interior Design Site" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">We Asked Real Havenly Users About the Pros and Cons of the Interior Design Site</a></p>
    31/43

    Interior Designer Consultation

    Havenly

    havenly.com

    Shop Now

    Whether they're remodeling their home, just moved into a new place, or simply want to refresh a stale room, a Havenly gift package will connect them with an interior designer who can help make their design dreams room a reality.

    RELATED: We Asked Real Havenly Users About the Pros and Cons of the Interior Design Site

  • <p><strong>Craftsy</strong></p><p>craftsy.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.craftsy.com%2Fjoin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Found: the perfect membership for the craft-lover in your life. With Craftsy (formerly known as Bluprint), they can learn how to make just about anything money can buy—embroidery, sewing, knitting, baking, you name it—with their own two hands. You can gift a monthly membership for $7.99 or an annual membership for $80. </p>
    32/43

    Craftsy Membership

    Craftsy

    craftsy.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    Found: the perfect membership for the craft-lover in your life. With Craftsy (formerly known as Bluprint), they can learn how to make just about anything money can buy—embroidery, sewing, knitting, baking, you name it—with their own two hands. You can gift a monthly membership for $7.99 or an annual membership for $80.

  • <p><strong>Cameo</strong></p><p>cameo.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cameo.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've heard of Cameo — but have you gifted a Cameo? Make your BFF a custom video from their favorite viral star or childhood hero for a moment they won't forget. While you're at it, you can even book a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cameo.com%2Fcameo-calls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:virtual call with Santa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">virtual call with Santa</a> to surprise the little ones!</p>
    33/43

    Cameo Video

    Cameo

    cameo.com

    Shop Now

    You've heard of Cameo — but have you gifted a Cameo? Make your BFF a custom video from their favorite viral star or childhood hero for a moment they won't forget. While you're at it, you can even book a virtual call with Santa to surprise the little ones!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Popcorn Factory </strong></p><p>thepopcornfactory.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepopcornfactory.com%2Fholiday-popcorn-ball-decorating-kit-tpf-67377&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's more fun than family baking? As a matter of fact, all the ingredients in this popcorn ball decorating kit come ready made, so there's no actual baking involved! Perfect for everyone from little kids to folks who don't know their way around the kitchen. </p>
    34/43

    Popcorn Ball Decorating Kit

    The Popcorn Factory

    thepopcornfactory.com

    Shop Now

    What's more fun than family baking? As a matter of fact, all the ingredients in this popcorn ball decorating kit come ready made, so there's no actual baking involved! Perfect for everyone from little kids to folks who don't know their way around the kitchen.

  • <p><strong>GrubHub</strong></p><p>grubhub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.grubhub.com%2Fgiftcards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you just don't know what to get them, you can't go wrong with a food delivery gift card. It also makes a great gift for folks you don't know on the deepest personal level. </p>
    35/43

    Food Delivery Gift Card

    GrubHub

    grubhub.com

    Shop Now

    If you just don't know what to get them, you can't go wrong with a food delivery gift card. It also makes a great gift for folks you don't know on the deepest personal level.

  • <p><strong>Murray's Cheese</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fclassic-cheese-of-the-month&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their next wine and cheese night is on you. At the start of every month, a selection of three to four cheeses are shipped overnight, so they arrive fresh and ready to be enjoyed. </p>
    36/43

    Classic Cheese of the Month Club

    Murray's Cheese

    Shop Now

    Their next wine and cheese night is on you. At the start of every month, a selection of three to four cheeses are shipped overnight, so they arrive fresh and ready to be enjoyed.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>KniftyKnittings</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F966262239%2Fbeanie-knitting-kit-beginner-knitting&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone could use a wintertime craft. If they didn't get into knitting during lockdown, help them get started now with this intro kit designed for knitting a cozy beanie. And if you need a present for a group, this is a fun project for everyone to do together. </p>
    37/43

    Beanie Knitting Kit

    KniftyKnittings

    etsy.com

    Shop Now

    Everyone could use a wintertime craft. If they didn't get into knitting during lockdown, help them get started now with this intro kit designed for knitting a cozy beanie. And if you need a present for a group, this is a fun project for everyone to do together.

  • <p><strong>Rosetta Stone</strong></p><p>rosettastone.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosettastone.com%2Fgift%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they've been saying for years, "I'd love to be able to speak <u><em>insert language here</em></u>," or are planning a big vacation to a foreign country, a Rosetta Stone Membership is the perfect way to kickstart their journey. The software we all remember from As Seen On TV ads has been reinvented for the digital age, complete with a proprietary TruAccent® speech engine to fine-tune pronunciation, and ability to access the program on multiple devices. </p>
    38/43

    Rosetta Stone Membership

    Rosetta Stone

    rosettastone.com

    Shop Now

    If they've been saying for years, "I'd love to be able to speak insert language here," or are planning a big vacation to a foreign country, a Rosetta Stone Membership is the perfect way to kickstart their journey. The software we all remember from As Seen On TV ads has been reinvented for the digital age, complete with a proprietary TruAccent® speech engine to fine-tune pronunciation, and ability to access the program on multiple devices.

  • <p><strong>Stitch Fix</strong></p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stitchfix.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your favorite fashionista's dreams of a personal shopper a reality with a Stitch Fix membership. The subscription service sends new outfits to their door each month, based on style preferences and price range. On the flip side, it's also great for the fashion troubled who aren't a fan of shopping for themselves.</p>
    39/43

    A Style Gift Card

    Stitch Fix

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Make your favorite fashionista's dreams of a personal shopper a reality with a Stitch Fix membership. The subscription service sends new outfits to their door each month, based on style preferences and price range. On the flip side, it's also great for the fashion troubled who aren't a fan of shopping for themselves.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Alice's Table</strong></p><p>alicestable.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falicestable.com%2Fexperiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alice's Table hosts a range of virtual classes that teach the art of making centerpieces, wreaths, seasonal floral arrangements, charcuterie boards and more. After purchasing the ticket, a box full of materials and fresh blooms will magically arrive at their door just in time for class.</p>
    40/43

    Floral Arranging and Decorating Workshop

    Alice's Table

    alicestable.com

    Shop Now

    Alice's Table hosts a range of virtual classes that teach the art of making centerpieces, wreaths, seasonal floral arrangements, charcuterie boards and more. After purchasing the ticket, a box full of materials and fresh blooms will magically arrive at their door just in time for class.

  • <p><strong>Postable</strong></p><p>postable.com</p><p><a href="https://www.postable.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, the best way to show how much you care is with a simple greeting card. <a href="https://www.postable.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Postable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Postable</a> makes sending physical cards easier than ever—the full-service shop will print out a card with your custom message, address it, and mail it for you. </p>
    41/43

    Send A Card

    Postable

    postable.com

    Shop Now

    Sometimes, the best way to show how much you care is with a simple greeting card. Postable makes sending physical cards easier than ever—the full-service shop will print out a card with your custom message, address it, and mail it for you.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Ffeatured%2Funcommon-experiences%2Funcommon-experiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the other options on this list didn't tickle your fancy, that's where <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Ffeatured%2Funcommon-experiences%2Funcommon-experiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Experiences" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Experiences</a> comes in! They offer everything from cooking classes to crafting workshops to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Ffloral-fizz-diy-bath-bomb-workshop-and-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY bath bomb kits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY bath bomb kits</a>. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4733/gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts That Double as Experiences" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gifts That Double as Experiences</a></p>
    42/43

    Uncommon Experiences

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    Shop Now

    If the other options on this list didn't tickle your fancy, that's where Uncommon Experiences comes in! They offer everything from cooking classes to crafting workshops to DIY bath bomb kits.

    RELATED: Gifts That Double as Experiences

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Good Housekeeping </strong></p><p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://join.goodhousekeeping.com/pubs/HR/GHK/GHK1_Plans.jsp?cds_mag_code=GHK&cds_page_id=249773&cds_tracking_code=edit_productreview_virtualgiftideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget about yourself! Consider an annual access to the GH+ membership club, which includes money-saving deals, invite-only virtual events, exclusive content, and more of <em>Good Housekeeping</em>'s expertise. It also comes with an annual subscription to the print magazine, so you can get the best of both worlds. </p>
    43/43

    GH+ Subscription

    Good Housekeeping

    goodhousekeeping.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Don't forget about yourself! Consider an annual access to the GH+ membership club, which includes money-saving deals, invite-only virtual events, exclusive content, and more of Good Housekeeping's expertise. It also comes with an annual subscription to the print magazine, so you can get the best of both worlds.

<p>Gift-giving is hard enough as it is, but it became nearly impossible last year with a pandemic thrown into the mix. We all got pretty creative though, and collectively discovered the wonderful world of virtual and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4733/gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:experience gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">experience gifts</a>. So just because you may be able to gather together this year, don't let all that extra inspiration fall to the wayside. Whatever the reason — whether you're spending the holidays away from family and friends, are worried about <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a37804770/holiday-shipping-delays-supply-chain-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shipping delays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shipping delays</a>, or simply have too much on your plate to dedicate a day to wrapping presents — browse through these c<strong>reative virtual gift ideas </strong>to find the perfect something for everyone on your Christmas list.</p><p>While <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34126610/best-gift-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift cards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift cards</a> are a fail-safe option, these digital gifts are far more unique, especially if you're shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g21073238/beer-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beer lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beer lovers</a> (a craft beer subscription), <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4708/wine-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine enthusiasts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wine enthusiasts</a> (a monthly wine subscription), or someone in need of overdue TLC (a box of self-care goodies). While subscriptions are by far the most popular type of virtual gift out there, this list also includes plenty of one-time picks that can be enjoyed all year, like year-long access to the U.S. National Parks or a piece of custom artwork. </p><p>If you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waited until the last minute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waited until the last minute</a> (shh, we won't tell), these gifts are your best bet because they can be delivered straight to their door within a few days time or, even better, instantly delivered online. No last-minute wrapping or trips to the post office needed. </p>
<p><strong>MasterClass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because they're never too old to learn new tricks. With MasterClass, they will have access to the smarts of today’s top performers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and creators with on-demand videos and complementary assignments. There are hundreds of experts to choose from, everyone from Stephen Curry to Neil deGrasse Tyson.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/a32853206/masterclass-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is MasterClass Really Worth It?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is MasterClass Really Worth It?</a></p>
<p><strong>NEST New York</strong></p><p>nestnewyork.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2F12-month-subscription-box-classic-candle-reed-diffuser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with a good candle, and Nest New York makes one of our all-time favorites. Their monthly candle and reed diffuser subscription is sure to make any candle-lover swoon.</p>
<p><strong>BloomsyBox</strong></p><p>bloomsybox.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomsybox.com%2Fproducts%2Fbloomsy-s-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send a colorful surprise their way each month with BloomsyBox. Each bouquet of 20 to 32 stems arrives within five days of being picked for maximum freshness. </p>
<p><strong>TheraBox</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Ftherabox%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her everything she needs for a night of pampering, all thanks to this monthly subscription box. Along with a mood-boosting activity, it comes with up to eight wellness must-haves, including bath bombs and face masks, to encourage more "me-time."</p>
<p><strong>Sock Fancy </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KSFD8LH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34211587%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if he's traded dress pants for joggers, there's always room for fancy footwear—and these bold patterned crew and no-show socks are a great place to start. Send a new pair straight to his door every month with this subscription.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g399/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts That Men Will Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gifts That Men Will Love</a></p>
<p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p>winc.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2Fgifts%2Fgift-cards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are folks who like wine, and then there are those who truly <em>love</em> wine. If they fit in the latter group, then send them a Winc egift card to cover a one, two, or three-month subscription of wine. They handle the hard part a.k.a. picking between white, red, and rosé.</p>
<p><strong>The Sill </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonstera-deliciosa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the right person (read: a plant parent!), nothing says "I love you" like new addition to their collection. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sill </a>has an impressive variety of houseplants to choose from, grown to the perfect size for safe shipping. If the thought of choosing a plant for them is daunting, you can't go wrong with the popular <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonstera-deliciosa%3Fvariant%3D30947933651049&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monstera" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monstera</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Blue Bottle Coffee </strong></p><p>bluebottlecoffee.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluebottlecoffee.com%2Fat-home%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A coffee subscription, like this one from Blue Bottle Coffee, is the best way to help them perfect their at-home brew. Customize the subscription to match their tastebuds, or choose from the classic three or six-month whole bean plan.</p>
<p><strong>Disney+</strong></p><p>disneyplus.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services out there. Give them an entire year of family-friendly movies and TV shows, including originals and classics from Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more. </p>
<p><strong>Scentbird </strong></p><p>scentbird.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scentbird.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since scent is so personal, let the gift recipient pick a fragrance that they actually like. Scentbird makes it possible for them to sample different options until they find their signature scent: Simply pick a three, six, or twelve-month gift subscription, and let them pick travel-size fragrances from top brands like Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Gucci. </p>
<p><strong>Fender Play™</strong></p><p>fender.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Flifestyle%2Fgifts-novelty%2Ffender-play-prepaid-cards%2F6206700005.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let Fender Play, an online guitar lesson subscription, give them the motivation they need to start playing. They can start with basic chords and then work their way to up full songs, all taught by world-class guitarists. </p>
<p><strong>USGS</strong></p><p>usgs.gov</p><p><a href="https://store.usgs.gov/product/206946" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now more than ever, it's time to soak up the great outdoors. Once they have an Annual Pass, they can set their sights on more than 2,000 beautiful sites across the United States like the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park.</p>
<p><strong>Book of the Month </strong></p><p>bookofthemonth.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bookofthemonth.com/gift/purchase/give" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if they're loyal to their Kindle or audiobooks, they'll appreciate discovering new book releases before anyone else with Book of the Month's monthly selection. All thanks to you, they'll get to choose between five soon-to-be-released reads each month.</p>
<p><strong>Vinyl Me, Please</strong></p><p>vinylmeplease.com</p><p><a href="https://www.vinylmeplease.com/products/gift-membership" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vinyl has exploded in popularity over the past few years. If the music lover in your life has traded streaming for an analog experience, this membership is sure to wow them. They can choose from four themes—Essentials, Classics, Hip-Hop or Country—and there's always an option to swap the monthly record for a different one of their choosing, so they’ll always get something they really love.</p>
<p><strong>Shine</strong></p><p>www.theshineapp.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshineapp.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of self-care with a yearlong membership to Shine Premium. Shine is an inclusive self-care toolkit that will help them deal with the day-to-day highs and lows, and find healing that will last a lifetime — using tools like guided meditations, journaling, and members-only workshops. </p>
<p><strong>Craft Beer Club</strong></p><p>craftbeerclub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraftbeerclub.com%2Fbeer-club%2Fcraft-beer-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get the craft brewery experience right at home with this monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly sampling of 12 or 24 different craft beers. Take the tasting approach, or just crack 'em open whenever the craving hits. <br></p>
<p><strong>Stubhub</strong></p><p>stubhub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.com%2Fgift-cards%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give them the gift of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a StubHub gift card. It's just as exciting as getting them physical tickets to a concert or event, but this way they can pick the act themselves and a date that works for their schedule.</p>
<p><strong>FabFitFun</strong></p><p>fabfitfun.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffabfitfun.com%2Fgift%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>FabFitFun is one of the original subscription box services. Give her a gift card for a quarterly subscription, or pay for a few boxes upfront (they cost $49.99 each). At the start of every season, she'll receive a box packed with three to $200 worth of products that showcase the latest in beauty, fashion, and home, all based on her preferences. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts to Buy Her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Gifts to Buy Her </a></p>
<p><strong>In Good Taste</strong></p><p>ingoodtaste.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fingoodtaste.com%2Fpages%2Fvirtual-tastings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A virtual wine tasting makes a fun activity for friends and family who aren't able to gather in person—especially if you've got a burgeoning sommelier in the group! </p>
<p><strong>Classpass</strong></p><p>classpass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fclasspass.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're back to the gym, you can gift them their favorite classes with a ClassPass gift card. Who knows, you might even give them a boost of motivation to try something new. </p>
<p><strong>Tiny Pies</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Ftiny-pies%2Ftiny-pie-gift-box-4-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter where they live, they can experience the joy (and sugar-high) that these mini pies from Tiny Pies bring. This box of four pies, which are made and shipped in Austin, Texas, highlights their most popular flavors: pecan, apple, cheery, and Texas Two Step (pecan and chocolate brownie). </p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=19419898011&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34211587%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With Amazon's new Explore program, they can travel anywhere in the world without leaving their home. Perfect for a travel enthusiast who hasn't gotten out there in a couple years, they'll get a personal video call experience (think: walking tours, history lessons, sightseeing) led by a local host. </p>
<p><strong>Blue Apron</strong></p><p>blueapron.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send them a box with all the makings of a delicious, home-cooked meal. They're able to tailor the subscription plan to their preferred serving size, dietary restrictions, and shipping frequency. If you're lucky, they might celebrate by cooking for you! </p>
<p><strong>Ancestry </strong></p><p>ancestry.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ancestry.com%2Fc%2Fgift-selection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An Ancestry membership is the perfect gift for anyone who's curious to learn more about their family tree. There are different tiers to choose from (U.S., worldwide, and All-Access—which includes military records) and you can give either a six-month or yearlong subscription, depending how far into the past you think they'll want to go. </p>
<p><strong>Silk + Sonder</strong></p><p>silkandsonder.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.silkandsonder.com%2Fproducts%2Fquarterly-3-month-subscription-new&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're new to journaling and planning, then consider Silk + Sonder's subscription service. Every month, they'll send them a hand-curated booklet full of journaling prompts, planning pages, intention setting activities, and more. </p>
<p><strong>TheCraftyBakester</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1066735891%2Fvirtual-pretzel-making-class-baking&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have any extended family who you won't be able to see in person this season, spend a virtual evening together learning to bake something new. Who doesn't love pretzels?!</p>
<p><strong>Happily</strong></p><p>thehappily.co</p><p><a href="https://thehappily.co/gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let Happily spice things up with a box full of all the makings for a fun, out-of-the-ordinary date night. Each box comes with all the supplies for a new activity (cake pop decorating, for example), so they can retire their dinner and a movie combo ... for one night, at least. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Christmas Gifts for Couples" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unique Christmas Gifts for Couples </a></p>
<p><strong>Milk Bar</strong></p><p>milkbarstore.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2Fproducts%2Fholiday-cookie-party&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ditch the traditional butter cookie tins this year for something a bit more inspired—like the Holiday Cookie Party tin from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milk Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Milk Bar</a>. It comes with six of their limited-edition peppermint pretzel snap cookies and six assorted cookies in their most famous flavors, like birthday cake and corn. Yum! </p>
<p><strong>ArtroomExpo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F769196457%2Fcustom-one-line-couple-portrait-drawing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you missed every shipping deadline for holiday delivery but still want to get a unique and thoughtful gift, turn to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FArtroomExpo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artroom Expo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Artroom Expo</a> Etsy shop. They create custom works of art which are sent to you or the gift recipient via a downloadable link for DIY printing and framing. The best part is that they're able to turn around most orders within a week. </p>
<p><strong>Havenly</strong></p><p>havenly.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenly.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they're remodeling their home, just moved into a new place, or simply want to refresh a stale room, a Havenly gift package will connect them with an interior designer who can help make their design dreams room a reality. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a31752323/havenly-interior-design-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Asked Real Havenly Users About the Pros and Cons of the Interior Design Site" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">We Asked Real Havenly Users About the Pros and Cons of the Interior Design Site</a></p>
<p><strong>Craftsy</strong></p><p>craftsy.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.craftsy.com%2Fjoin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Found: the perfect membership for the craft-lover in your life. With Craftsy (formerly known as Bluprint), they can learn how to make just about anything money can buy—embroidery, sewing, knitting, baking, you name it—with their own two hands. You can gift a monthly membership for $7.99 or an annual membership for $80. </p>
<p><strong>Cameo</strong></p><p>cameo.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cameo.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've heard of Cameo — but have you gifted a Cameo? Make your BFF a custom video from their favorite viral star or childhood hero for a moment they won't forget. While you're at it, you can even book a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cameo.com%2Fcameo-calls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:virtual call with Santa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">virtual call with Santa</a> to surprise the little ones!</p>
<p><strong>The Popcorn Factory </strong></p><p>thepopcornfactory.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepopcornfactory.com%2Fholiday-popcorn-ball-decorating-kit-tpf-67377&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's more fun than family baking? As a matter of fact, all the ingredients in this popcorn ball decorating kit come ready made, so there's no actual baking involved! Perfect for everyone from little kids to folks who don't know their way around the kitchen. </p>
<p><strong>GrubHub</strong></p><p>grubhub.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.grubhub.com%2Fgiftcards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you just don't know what to get them, you can't go wrong with a food delivery gift card. It also makes a great gift for folks you don't know on the deepest personal level. </p>
<p><strong>Murray's Cheese</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fclassic-cheese-of-the-month&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their next wine and cheese night is on you. At the start of every month, a selection of three to four cheeses are shipped overnight, so they arrive fresh and ready to be enjoyed. </p>
<p><strong>KniftyKnittings</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F966262239%2Fbeanie-knitting-kit-beginner-knitting&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone could use a wintertime craft. If they didn't get into knitting during lockdown, help them get started now with this intro kit designed for knitting a cozy beanie. And if you need a present for a group, this is a fun project for everyone to do together. </p>
<p><strong>Rosetta Stone</strong></p><p>rosettastone.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosettastone.com%2Fgift%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they've been saying for years, "I'd love to be able to speak <u><em>insert language here</em></u>," or are planning a big vacation to a foreign country, a Rosetta Stone Membership is the perfect way to kickstart their journey. The software we all remember from As Seen On TV ads has been reinvented for the digital age, complete with a proprietary TruAccent® speech engine to fine-tune pronunciation, and ability to access the program on multiple devices. </p>
<p><strong>Stitch Fix</strong></p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stitchfix.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your favorite fashionista's dreams of a personal shopper a reality with a Stitch Fix membership. The subscription service sends new outfits to their door each month, based on style preferences and price range. On the flip side, it's also great for the fashion troubled who aren't a fan of shopping for themselves.</p>
<p><strong>Alice's Table</strong></p><p>alicestable.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falicestable.com%2Fexperiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alice's Table hosts a range of virtual classes that teach the art of making centerpieces, wreaths, seasonal floral arrangements, charcuterie boards and more. After purchasing the ticket, a box full of materials and fresh blooms will magically arrive at their door just in time for class.</p>
<p><strong>Postable</strong></p><p>postable.com</p><p><a href="https://www.postable.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, the best way to show how much you care is with a simple greeting card. <a href="https://www.postable.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Postable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Postable</a> makes sending physical cards easier than ever—the full-service shop will print out a card with your custom message, address it, and mail it for you. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Ffeatured%2Funcommon-experiences%2Funcommon-experiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the other options on this list didn't tickle your fancy, that's where <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Ffeatured%2Funcommon-experiences%2Funcommon-experiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Experiences" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Experiences</a> comes in! They offer everything from cooking classes to crafting workshops to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Ffloral-fizz-diy-bath-bomb-workshop-and-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg34211587%2Fbest-digital-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY bath bomb kits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY bath bomb kits</a>. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4733/gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts That Double as Experiences" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gifts That Double as Experiences</a></p>
<p><strong>Good Housekeeping </strong></p><p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://join.goodhousekeeping.com/pubs/HR/GHK/GHK1_Plans.jsp?cds_mag_code=GHK&cds_page_id=249773&cds_tracking_code=edit_productreview_virtualgiftideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget about yourself! Consider an annual access to the GH+ membership club, which includes money-saving deals, invite-only virtual events, exclusive content, and more of <em>Good Housekeeping</em>'s expertise. It also comes with an annual subscription to the print magazine, so you can get the best of both worlds. </p>

Go creative with these virtual gift ideas for him, her, or anyone on your list. These digital gifts include subscriptions, egift cards, and other picks that go straight to their door (or inbox!).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories