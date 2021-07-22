16 Organizing Tips From People Who Do It for a Living

The Canadian Press
GSTAAD, Switzerland — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was beaten in an upset loss at the Swiss Open Thursday. Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic topped the No. 10-ranked Shapovalov 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 by in the second round in Gstaad. It was the first career meeting between the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Kopriva, No. 249 in the ATP rankings. It's a disappointing result for the Canadian, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this month. Shapovalov said the loss in En