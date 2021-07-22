16 Organizing Tips From People Who Do It for a Living

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Wins have been hard to come by this year for Raptors Uprising GC after making history by finishing the regular season 16-0 last year. At 5-15, the NBA 2K League esports team is bottom of the Eastern Conference as it prepares for a two-game series Friday with the fifth-place 76ers GC (9-7). The Raptors looked to be finding a rhythm earlier this month when they won three of four. But that run ended with a pair of losses to Celtics Crossover Gaming on Wednesday. Still the team remains opt