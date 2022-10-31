Looking for a Gift for a Beauty Lover? These 27 Makeup Sets Make it Easy

  • <p class="body-dropcap">In addition to featuring pigmented color payoff, long-lasting formulas, and lots of love on TikTok, the best makeup gift sets provide an easy way to surprise and delight any beauty enthusiast. From two-piece eye essentials to complete, artist-ready collections, there are plenty of options available from top brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fbeauty%2Fproducts%2FY4001051-diorshow-set-limited-edition-gift-set-lash-primer-serum-and-mascara&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg7919%2Fbest-makeup-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior" class="link ">Dior</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpillow-talk-lip-kit-92-value%2F6922757&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg7919%2Fbest-makeup-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlotte Tilbury" class="link ">Charlotte Tilbury</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frare-beauty-by-selena-gomez-brow-harmony-shape-fill-duo-P475604&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg7919%2Fbest-makeup-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rare Beauty" class="link ">Rare Beauty</a>, and more that are worthy of any rotation. </p><p class="body-text">Plus, many of these options even contain a mix of best-selling travel- and full-size items a friend or family member can use at home and on-the-go (some with their own <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g39689995/the-best-makeup-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carrying pouches" class="link ">carrying pouches</a> and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4737/holiday-makeup-brush-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brushes" class="link ">brushes</a>). To help you narrow down the perfect gift, we've rounded up 27 of the best makeup gift sets, bundles, and kits any beauty enthusiast—or minimalist—can appreciate.</p><p class="body-tip"><strong>Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our top picks of the best <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4421/beauty-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty" class="link ">beauty</a>, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare" class="link ">skincare</a>, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g40657613/the-best-perfume-gift-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfume sets" class="link ">perfume sets</a>, along with must-have <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37318130/best-luxury-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury" class="link ">luxury</a> and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g41792505/best-beauty-advent-calendars-for-holiday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty Advent calendars" class="link ">beauty Advent calendars</a> to shop now ahead of the holiday rush. </strong></p>
    Anna Efetova - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Charlotte Tilbury </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p>It doesn’t get more iconic than gifting Charlotte Tilbury’s classic Pillow Talk makeup shade—especially when it's on sale. <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a40518371/charlotte-tilbury-pillow-talk-nordstrom-anniversary-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We've raved about" class="link ">We've raved about</a> this exclusive bundle from the brand, which includes liner and two lipstick options to complete your look. </p>
    Pillow Talk Lip Kit

    Charlotte Tilbury

    nordstrom.com

    $59.00

    It doesn’t get more iconic than gifting Charlotte Tilbury’s classic Pillow Talk makeup shade—especially when it's on sale. We've raved about this exclusive bundle from the brand, which includes liner and two lipstick options to complete your look.

    Nordstrom
  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p>This simple but impactful limited-edition set from Dior features the brand's culty Diorshow Mascara (which this writer is a fan of), plus a lash primer to maximize their volume and length.</p>
    Diorshow Set - Limited-Edition

    Dior

    dior.com

    $59.00

    This simple but impactful limited-edition set from Dior features the brand's culty Diorshow Mascara (which this writer is a fan of), plus a lash primer to maximize their volume and length.

    Dior
  • <p><strong>Saie</strong></p><p>saiehello.com</p><p><strong>$82.00</strong></p><p>Saie's game-changing concealer is one of our <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a39971913/saie-hydrabeam-concealer-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorites" class="link ">favorites</a>, and this handy bundle contains the top-rated product along with the brand's your-skin-but-better Slip Tint and Airset Setting Powder. </p>
    Brightening + Blurring Trio

    Saie

    saiehello.com

    $82.00

    Saie's game-changing concealer is one of our favorites, and this handy bundle contains the top-rated product along with the brand's your-skin-but-better Slip Tint and Airset Setting Powder.

    Saie
  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>Saks Fifth Avenue</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p>This four-piece bundle contains mascara, an eyeliner pen, compact eyeshadow quad of shimmer and matte shades, plus a mini lipstick that's are the perfect size for post-drink touch ups.</p>
    Date Look 4-Piece Set

    Tom Ford

    Saks Fifth Avenue

    $175.00

    This four-piece bundle contains mascara, an eyeliner pen, compact eyeshadow quad of shimmer and matte shades, plus a mini lipstick that's are the perfect size for post-drink touch ups.

    Saks Fifth Avenue - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Yves Saint Laurent</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p>They'll have four red lipstick shades to choose from with this Rouge Pur Couture gift set from YSL Beauty, which nicely includes a branded lip-shaped case to hold them in. </p>
    Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set

    Yves Saint Laurent

    nordstrom.com

    $50.00

    They'll have four red lipstick shades to choose from with this Rouge Pur Couture gift set from YSL Beauty, which nicely includes a branded lip-shaped case to hold them in.

    Nordstrom
  • <p><strong>Victoria Beckham Beauty </strong></p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p>If they prefer wearing a no-makeup makeup look, consider gifting them with this minimal set from Victoria Beckham Beauty. It includes a priming moisturizer, neutral eyeshadow brick, and "Bitten" lip tint for a practically effortless, everyday polish.</p>
    The VBB Edit

    Victoria Beckham Beauty

    $250.00

    If they prefer wearing a no-makeup makeup look, consider gifting them with this minimal set from Victoria Beckham Beauty. It includes a priming moisturizer, neutral eyeshadow brick, and "Bitten" lip tint for a practically effortless, everyday polish.

    Net-A-Porter - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Patrick Ta </strong></p><p>patrickta.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>The friend who loves to glow all year round will get plenty of use out of this dewy lip and body bundle from celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. </p>
    Major Glow On the Go Duo

    Patrick Ta

    patrickta.com

    $35.00

    The friend who loves to glow all year round will get plenty of use out of this dewy lip and body bundle from celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta.

    Patrick Ta - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Merit</strong></p><p>You can snag the full collection from buzzy emerging brand Merit Beauty—which includes essentials like a complexion stick, tinted lip oil, highlighter, mascara, brow pomade, and even a brush—for $30 off its original price.</p>
    Five Minute Morning Collection

    Merit

    You can snag the full collection from buzzy emerging brand Merit Beauty—which includes essentials like a complexion stick, tinted lip oil, highlighter, mascara, brow pomade, and even a brush—for $30 off its original price.

    Merit Beauty - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p>Here's a two-piece, waterproof <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4414/best-eyebrow-pencils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyebrow" class="link ">eyebrow</a> set from Rare Beauty that's ideal for both Selena Gomez fans and makeup enthusiasts alike. </p>
    Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo

    Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

    sephora.com

    $24.00

    Here's a two-piece, waterproof eyebrow set from Rare Beauty that's ideal for both Selena Gomez fans and makeup enthusiasts alike.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Christian Louboutin </strong></p><p><strong>$270.00</strong></p><p>Upgrade a friend or family member's signature red lip with this three-piece set of lipsticks from Christian Louboutin Beauty. The trio not only features a number of finishes, including Silky Satin, Velvet Matte and Sheer Voile, but they can even be worn as a necklace.</p>
    Rouge Louboutin Lip Colour Collection

    Christian Louboutin

    $270.00

    Upgrade a friend or family member's signature red lip with this three-piece set of lipsticks from Christian Louboutin Beauty. The trio not only features a number of finishes, including Silky Satin, Velvet Matte and Sheer Voile, but they can even be worn as a necklace.

    Nordstrom
  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p> <p>This makeup set makes it easy to play up your eyes, as it features Glossier's liquid eyeliner, lengthening <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a37761310/maybelline-new-york-great-lash-icon-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mascara" class="link ">mascara</a>, and an individual shade of their Skywash eyeshadow.</p>
    The Eye Color Set

    Glossier

    $48.00

    This makeup set makes it easy to play up your eyes, as it features Glossier's liquid eyeliner, lengthening mascara, and an individual shade of their Skywash eyeshadow.

    Glossier - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>NARS</strong></p><p>narscosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$59.50</strong></p><p>To help a friend get a natural-looking flush of color or well defined cheekbones, consider gifting this three-piece set that features the classic Nars Laguna bronzer and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/make-up-nails/a28840761/nars-multiple-harpers-bazaar-photo-shoot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orgasm" class="link ">Orgasm</a> blush.</p>
    The Iconic Blush & Bronzer Bundle

    NARS

    narscosmetics.com

    $59.50

    To help a friend get a natural-looking flush of color or well defined cheekbones, consider gifting this three-piece set that features the classic Nars Laguna bronzer and Orgasm blush.

    NARS
  • <p><strong>Danessa Myricks Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p>This long-wearing rosy bundle from makeup pro Danessa Myricks can be used on their eyes, cheeks, and lips for a monochromatic look that stays put for up to 24 hours. </p>
    Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment Rose Dream Set

    Danessa Myricks Beauty

    sephora.com

    $30.00

    This long-wearing rosy bundle from makeup pro Danessa Myricks can be used on their eyes, cheeks, and lips for a monochromatic look that stays put for up to 24 hours.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Jones Road</strong></p><p>jonesroadbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$82.00</strong></p><p>Anyone who prefers keeping their makeup look simple will appreciate this expertly curated set from makeup legend <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a38191146/bobbi-brown-jones-road-store-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bobbi Brown" class="link ">Bobbi Brown</a> that includes staples for the perfect no-makeup makeup look.</p>
    The Bobbi Kit 2.0

    Jones Road

    jonesroadbeauty.com

    $82.00

    Anyone who prefers keeping their makeup look simple will appreciate this expertly curated set from makeup legend Bobbi Brown that includes staples for the perfect no-makeup makeup look.

    Jones Road
  • <p><strong>Fenty Beauty</strong></p><p>fentybeauty.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p>The Venn diagram of beauty lovers and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a37157758/rihanna-fenty-perfume-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna fans" class="link ">Rihanna fans</a> is practically a circle, so get those who fall into both categories this set of three Fenty Beauty gloss shades from its Cream, Heat, and Lip Luminizer collections.</p>
    Glossy Posse Volume 5.0

    Fenty Beauty

    fentybeauty.com

    $38.00

    The Venn diagram of beauty lovers and Rihanna fans is practically a circle, so get those who fall into both categories this set of three Fenty Beauty gloss shades from its Cream, Heat, and Lip Luminizer collections.

    Fenty Beauty
  • <p><strong>Pat McGrath Labs</strong></p><p>patmcgrath.com</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p>The aspiring makeup artist in your family will have everything needed to perfect their favorite TikTok looks with this professional-level eye and face bundle from Pat McGrath Labs. Inside they'll find the brand's MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana eyeshadow palette, Divine Blush and Glow palettes, Skin Fetish blush and highlighter, and more. </p>
    Celestial Nirvana Everything Kit

    Pat McGrath Labs

    patmcgrath.com

    $345.00

    The aspiring makeup artist in your family will have everything needed to perfect their favorite TikTok looks with this professional-level eye and face bundle from Pat McGrath Labs. Inside they'll find the brand's MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana eyeshadow palette, Divine Blush and Glow palettes, Skin Fetish blush and highlighter, and more.

    Pat McGrath Labs
  • <p><strong>Westman Atelier</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$173.00</strong></p><p>Here's a trio of clean beauty products from Westman Atelier that's inspired by actress <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a40709260/gwyneth-paltrow-nighttime-skincare-routine-goop-sleep-milk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow's" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow's</a> go-to barely-there makeup look. </p>
    The GP Edition Makeup Set

    Westman Atelier

    nordstrom.com

    $173.00

    Here's a trio of clean beauty products from Westman Atelier that's inspired by actress Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to barely-there makeup look.

    Nordstrom
  • <p><strong>Tarte Cosmetics</strong></p><p>tartecosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p>For the person who only swears by eyeliner and mascara, this best-sellers set from Tarte includes full-size versions of its Tartelette and Maneater mascaras, along with the brand's dual-ended gel and liquid liner.</p>
    Lengthen, Lift & Define Best-Sellers Eye Set

    Tarte Cosmetics

    tartecosmetics.com

    $40.00

    For the person who only swears by eyeliner and mascara, this best-sellers set from Tarte includes full-size versions of its Tartelette and Maneater mascaras, along with the brand's dual-ended gel and liquid liner.

    Tarte Cosmetics
  • <p><strong>MAC Cosmetics</strong></p><p>maccosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p>The MAC devotee will be thrilled to receive this set of pigmented liquid lipsticks that feature moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and other emollients to prevent flaking. </p>
    Kiss It Twice Powder Kiss Liquid Duo

    MAC Cosmetics

    maccosmetics.com

    $44.00

    The MAC devotee will be thrilled to receive this set of pigmented liquid lipsticks that feature moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and other emollients to prevent flaking.

    MAC Cosmetics
  • <p><strong>D'Lashes</strong></p><p>thirteenlune.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Here's a thoughtful gift for the avid falsie wearer; in addition to three pairs of lashes in different styles, this versatile set also contains a pair of angled tweezers and adhesive liner for precise placement. </p>
    Lash It Kit

    D'Lashes

    thirteenlune.com

    $45.00

    Here's a thoughtful gift for the avid falsie wearer; in addition to three pairs of lashes in different styles, this versatile set also contains a pair of angled tweezers and adhesive liner for precise placement.

    Thirteen Lune
  • <p><strong>Kosas</strong></p><p>Credo Beauty</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>This makeup set from Kosas contains a mix of makeup staples, like lip gloss and volumizing mascara, plus body-care products like the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a31116680/are-you-misusing-hyaluronic-acid/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic-based" class="link ">hyaluronic-based</a> balm and culty AHA deodorant (which happens to be <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g28570084/best-aluminum-free-deodorants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of our favorites" class="link ">one of our favorites</a>).</p>
    Clean Start Set

    Kosas

    Credo Beauty

    $29.00

    This makeup set from Kosas contains a mix of makeup staples, like lip gloss and volumizing mascara, plus body-care products like the hyaluronic-based balm and culty AHA deodorant (which happens to be one of our favorites).

    Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Nudestix</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p>Help a friend take their beauty show on the road with this practically mess-free set that makes on-the-go application a breeze. As an added bonus, the set also includes a handy sharpener to keep their essentials ready for their next use.</p>
    Sunset Nudes (3-Piece Set)

    Nudestix

    sephora.com

    $27.00

    Help a friend take their beauty show on the road with this practically mess-free set that makes on-the-go application a breeze. As an added bonus, the set also includes a handy sharpener to keep their essentials ready for their next use.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Alleyoop</strong></p><p>meetalleyoop.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p> <p>And speaking of ere's another <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g39654189/travel-size-beauty-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel-ready" class="link ">travel-ready</a> makeup kit that contains a dual-ended brush, retro-inspired four-in-one touch-up pen, and cream shadow stick that will barely take up space in their purse or carry-on.</p>
    Ready in 5 Set

    Alleyoop

    meetalleyoop.com

    $59.00

    And speaking of ere's another travel-ready makeup kit that contains a dual-ended brush, retro-inspired four-in-one touch-up pen, and cream shadow stick that will barely take up space in their purse or carry-on.

    Alleyoop
  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p>We recommend moving quickly to snap up this popular skin tint and brush duo from Chanel for your favorite beauty lover before it's out of stock.</p>
    Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint

    Chanel

    ulta.com

    $65.00

    We recommend moving quickly to snap up this popular skin tint and brush duo from Chanel for your favorite beauty lover before it's out of stock.

    Ulta
  • <p><strong>Hourglass</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>For the makeup minimalist, a few swipes of this volumizing lash and lip duo from Hourglass makes it easy to add a little extra polish (without doing too much) in under five minutes.</p>
    Eyes and Lips Duo

    Hourglass

    nordstrom.com

    $48.00

    For the makeup minimalist, a few swipes of this volumizing lash and lip duo from Hourglass makes it easy to add a little extra polish (without doing too much) in under five minutes.

    Nordstrom - Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Ami Colé</strong></p><p>amicole.com</p><p>Help them keep their lips moisturized while adding a hint of color with this trio of Ami Colé's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38604861/best-beauty-products-of-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coveted" class="link ">coveted</a> <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39738389/hermes-beauty-lip-oil-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lip oils" class="link ">lip oils</a> and branded carrying pouch. </p>
    Lip Treatment Oil Trio

    Ami Colé

    amicole.com

    Help them keep their lips moisturized while adding a hint of color with this trio of Ami Colé's coveted lip oils and branded carrying pouch.

    Ami Colé
  • <p><strong>Rose Inc</strong></p><p>roseinc.com</p><p><strong>$96.00</strong></p><p>This eco-conscious makeup set features refillable versions of some of Rose Inc's top-sellers, like its Cream Blush Cheek and Lip color plus two tubes of the brand's satin finish lipstick.</p>
    The Refillable Color Set

    Rose Inc

    roseinc.com

    $96.00

    This eco-conscious makeup set features refillable versions of some of Rose Inc's top-sellers, like its Cream Blush Cheek and Lip color plus two tubes of the brand's satin finish lipstick.

    Rose Inc
