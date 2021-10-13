Everyone Will Want to Steal These Top-Tier White Elephant Gifts

    Everyone Will Want to Steal These Top-Tier White Elephant Gifts

    The holidays are nearly upon us, so we don't blame you if you wanna get a head start on your gift shopping. After all, shipping delays are a major thing this year, so the earlier the better! That being said, you're more than likely going to have one or two white elephant parties this seasonand, therefore, may need some help getting creative with what to buy. Thankfully for you, I've rounded up the best white elephant gifts that are bound to be the hit of the party.

    Of course, if you need a lil refresher on what a white elephant party is, here's the gist: Everyone buys a gift that's worth the same amount, and draws numbers to determine the order that they get to pick a random gift out of the group. Sounds easy, right? But there's a twist! You don't have to pick a new gift in the pile when it's your turn. If you've got your eye on a present that someone else has already opened, you can choose to steal their gift instead. Cue the drama, revenge, and suspense! In other words, expect even the closest of friends and family members to turn against each other in the blink of an eye and snatch gifts right from their loved ones. Gotta love the holiday spirit!

    Because there are so many kinds of gift ideas you can bring to one of these get-togethers, you might be wondering where to start. You can go the quirky, random, funny route or you can choose to bring something functional and nice—just depends on the theme and the group. If you need some ideas to get the ball rollin’, here are 67 white elephant gift ideas $40 and under that’ll liven up any holiday party.

    1) Sun, Star, Moon

    Papier

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    Got a friend who's super into horoscopes and tarot cards? They can write down allll their findings in this adorable custom journal!

    2) Crafting with Cat Hair: Cute Handicrafts to Make with Your Cat

    Quirk Books

    $8.04

    Shop Now

    This book is truly an iconic pick for anyone who owns a cat. After all, their home is prob covered with cat hair and it has to go somewhere!

    3) Alexa, Help Me Relax Candle

    Define Design 11

    amazon.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    Any Amazon-obsessed person (or just anyone with a sense of humor, TBH) is sure to get a kick out of this funny candle.

    4) Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes, 8.5 oz (240 g), Kosher, Natural, Handcrafted, Gourmet, Pyramid Crystals

    Maldon

    amazon.com

    $5.49

    Shop Now

    These fancy sea salt flakes can help anyone step up their cooking game.

    5) Earl Grey Gift

    Harney & Sons

    harney.com

    $35.95

    Shop Now

    For the tea lover, allow me to introduce this sampler of all differently types of Earl Grey tea.

    6) Herbal Retreat Tea Gift Box

    Tea Forte

    neimanmarcus.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Because one tea sampler set isn't enough, here's an herbal one that's sure to delight.

    7) Mayjolyn Japanese Tea Service Set Teal with White Plum-Flower Ceramic Tetsubin Teapot & 4 Teacups Tea Set With Stainless Steel Infuser & Rattan Handle Included in Gift Box

    Mayjolyn

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    8) We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

    WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    9) Helping Hand Ceramic Oil Burner

    SpiritHolisticUK

    $14.33

    Shop Now

    10) Pierced Constellation Hurricanes & Vases Collection

    West Elm

    $8.75

    Shop Now

    11) Celestial Libra Print Regular price $ 48.00

    valfre.com

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    12) Flavor Favorites Gloss Set

    Victoria's Secret

    $29.50

    Shop Now

    13) Angel Kisses Necklace

    frasiersterling.com

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    14) Dock Worker Recycled Beanie - Black

    The North Face

    nordstrom.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    A bad hair day can easily be turned into a good one—without barely putting in any effort, mind you—by throwing on a chic beanie. You'll be doing them a major solid with this gift!

    15) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

    INSMY

    amazon.com

    $20.99

    Shop Now

    Jamming out to music in the shower is a must—and this smol but mighty device will turn their cleansing experience into a whole party.

    16) Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

    Glow Recipe

    sephora.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    Treat their skin to a lil at-home facial with this refreshing skincare set.

    17) Electric Crepe Maker

    Chefman

    amazon.com

    $25.50

    Shop Now

    They won't have to spend their coin on buying crepes when they can easily make them at home, thanks to this delight!

    18) The Maestro Sun

    Prive Revaux

    priverevaux.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    A pair of green sunnies will bring some edge and color to any of their 'fits.

    19) Miami Coral Pink Large Statement Earrings Clay Jewelry

    1156East

    etsy.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Once you get them these eye-catching beauties, you're gonna be buying a pair for yourself!

    20) World's Coolest Polaroid 600, Multi

    World's Coolest

    amazon.com

    $8.80

    Shop Now

    A miniature polaroid camera keychain?? Be prepared for this one to be stolen multiple times!

    21) Signature Cookie Assortment

    Levain Bakery

    levainbakery.com

    $27.00

    Shop Now

    You can't go wrong with New York City's finest cookies!

    22) The Card Holder - Light Yellow Croc

    JW Pei

    jwpei.com

    $24.90

    Shop Now

    Have them retire their bulky wallet for a sleek and handy cardholder where there's enough room for all their essential credit/ and debit cards and even some cash.

    23) Cuffing Season Candle

    Forvr Mood

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Once this is in their possession, you'll catch them burning this citrus-y dream for months.

    24) Lightsaber Chopsticks

    ChopSabers

    amazon.com

    $10.97

    Shop Now

    Eating noods just got a wholeee lot more fun.

    25) Fly Away

    Vai Vintage

    vaivintage.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Add some shine to their lewk with this sparkly anklet.

    26) Scalp Revival™ Stimulating Therapy Massager

    Briogeo

    sephora.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    They won't remember what life was like without this scalp massager because it's that good.

    27) Carter Everywhere Mug

    Fellow

    fellowproducts.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    It's time they level up and get a ~fahncy~ travel mug. This particular one (that's incredibly nice on the eyes) retains heat for 12 hours and keeps cold drinks cool for 24.

    28) Whole Coffee Beans

    Red Bay Coffee

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Speaking of drinks, this coffee bean set would go great with the mug and could be put together as a "coffee lover's package."

    29) Toilet Night Light

    BSASHF

    amazon.com

    $5.19

    Shop Now

    They won't ever have to worry about tripping on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night with this genius invention!

    30) Actually Curious Card Game: Curiosity Edition

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    A card game is honestly always so clutch to have chilling in a home. This one is a conversational-based one that will be so fun to play with friends. (Maybe pull her out during the white elephant party?)

    31) Movie Night Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set

    Urban Accents

    macys.com

    $30.99

    Shop Now

    The holiday season isn't the same without an assortment of flavored popcorn!

    32) Go Portable Travel Coffee Press

    Aeropress

    amazon.com

    $31.95

    Shop Now

    I mean espresso machines are nice, but also kind of outrageously expensive. Snag them this portable coffee maker that they can literally take anywhere with them. Plus, it's less than $40!

    33) Wool Dryer Balls

    WilPoem

    $11.95

    Shop Now

    You'll be helping with their laundry budget immensely when you grab 'em these dryer balls. And yes, they can be reused many times!

    34) Eucalyptus Diffuser

    Aromaology

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Their overall energy and aura will be transformed once they get their hands on this soothing and refreshing diffuser.

    35) Cordless Back Massager with Handheld Percussion - 482

    SNAILAX

    snailax.com

    $33.99

    Shop Now

    Um, so, who wouldn't freakin' love a handheld massager they can pull out any time they're feeling achy and sore?!

    36) Belly Button Lint Brush

    WydeNoggin

    Etsy

    $3.99

    Shop Now

    You already know they're probs not cleaning their belly button as much as they should. I said what I said.

    37) Pineapple Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

    InBooze

    Etsy

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Four words that are music to anybody's ears: Cocktail in a bag.

    38) 2-in-1 Kitchen Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder

    OMAIA

    amazon.com

    $17.97

    Shop Now

    I guarantee you'll catch them doing the dishes just for funsies once they have this contraption in their home!

    39) Chicken Nugget Pet

    NeatEats

    etsy.com

    $11.49

    Shop Now

    May I present to you a pet that'll bring them the utmost joy with little to no tending: Chicken Nugget Pet.

    40) The TikTok Challenge

    Laurence King Publishing

    amazon.com

    $14.39

    Shop Now

    Since you've already got a group together for the white elephant, this game would make the perfect gift so y'all can play it after the exchange. With 200 challenges for lip-synching, dancing, and more, you'll lose track of time playing this TikTok-inspired game just like you would scrolling on the app.

    41) 100% Chilled Eau De Perfume for Women

    Eau de Juice

    walmart.com

    $7.98

    Shop Now

    Everyone could use a little more chill in their life, which is why this cozy body mist with warm notes of musk and cedarwood and fruity notes of berries and orange blossom is a good gift for anyone who has no chill.

    42) Buns Of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish

    Truly

    ulta.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    This jar of whipped cream looks so good you could eat it—but don't! It's actually a butt polish that only looks like something you'd want to eat. If you want a gift that's equal parts practical and playful, this butt scrub is it.

    43) Sorry I Can’t. Mercury Is Retrograde Sweatshirt in Red

    Cosmopolitan

    cosmopolitan.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    A sweatshirt with the perfect excuse on it is a great gift for any of your astro-loving friends.

    44) Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

    Teaspressa

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    These might look like your average sugar cubes—scratch that, these don't even look like basic sugar cubes! These luxe little flavored sugar squares contain actual fruit and can transform your average glass of champagne or cup of tea into a fancy cocktail.

    45) Uncorked by Cosmopolitan Pinot Noir 2019

    Uncorked by Cosmopolitan

    wine.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    A bottle of red with notes of cherry, raspberry, and strawberry is a non-expensive but chic-looking white elephant gift that anyone would want to receive.

    46) Ear Cuff

    By Chari

    bychari.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    A dainty gold ear cuff for just $15? The jewelry lovers in the gift exchange will def want to snag this style.

    47) Whoosh! Screen Shine Go Screen Cleaner

    WHOOSH!

    target.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    It might seem random to you, but any neat-freak would want to steal a touchscreen smudge cleaner—if they don't already have one, that is.

    48) Cocktail Kit

    W&P Design

    amazon.com

    $21.20

    Shop Now

    This tiny tin box comes with all the goods: small-batch aromatic bitters, cane sugar, bar spoon, muddler, and linen coaster.

    49) The Pourigami Travel Coffee Dripper

    MIIR

    nordstrom.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    Any confusion they might have after opening this gift will shortly change to amazement when they realize it's a foldable, collapsible device for making drip coffee on-the-go.

    50) Infuse & Pour Holiday Alcohol Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Who has the time to take all the steps to make a fancy cocktail? Enter: this cocktail infusion kit. It comes with all the dried fruits and spices you need to make a batch, and all you gotta do is add some alcohol and leave it for a week to let it work its magic.

    51) Chill Pills Bath Bombs

    OUAI

    ulta.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    The label on this canister of bath bombs would be funny if you weren't so serious about needing some super-chill relaxation time. This is one gift everyone will fight over, so you might have to tell them to chill out.

    52) Sophia Golden Girls Socks

    Bioworld

    amazon.com

    $11.49

    Shop Now

    Anyone who says they don't want a pair of Golden Girls-themed socks is lying to your face so they can steal your white elephant gift before it freezes. You can choose from any of the main characters, but Sophia is obviously the best choice, IMHO.

    53) Radical 18K Gold Plated Choker Necklace

    BrowniePointsCompany

    etsy.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    Are you allowed to steal your own gift? Because if you bring this, you're gonna want to. This gold "radical" choker is absolutely gorgeous.

    54) Beginning Garden Essentials 12-Piece Seed Based Lollipop Set

    AMBORELLA ORGANICS

    nordstrom.com

    $27.00

    Shop Now

    Someone will definitely appreciate a colorful set of lollipops that comes with biodegradable sticks that you can plant to grow herbs and flowers afterward. It's the gift that keeps on giving!

    55) Boucle Scrunchies, FWBX

    Eternally in Amber

    eternallyinambershop.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Scrunchies are REALLY having a moment. They're the perfect throwback white elephant gift, plus, they are super functional and don’t leave hair dents.

    56) U-Turn Earrings

    CanDidArtAccessories

    etsy.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    No, you’re not required to get a gag gift (although some are funny). Everyone would want to be the lucky person to unwrap these super-cool U-shaped earrings.

    57) Maker Machine for Individual Belgian Waffle Bowls

    DASH

    $32.49

    Shop Now

    A. Mini. Waffle. Bowl. Maker. That’s it. That’s the caption.

    58) Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck (RP Minis)

    RP Minis

    amazon.com

    $10.39

    Shop Now

    The person who ends up with these might not know how to read 'em, but they can learn! And once they do, they can go around the room and get *real* deep with their friends.

    59) Dino Planter with Air Plant // Unique Plants // Indoor Plants

    BlackFloraCo

    etsy.com

    $17.50

    Shop Now

    A painted T. rex that fits an easy-to-care-for air plant on its back is a surprisingly chic and unique gift.

    60) Shoes, Shoes, Shoes Puzzle

    Cosmopolitan

    shop.cosmopolitan.com

    $22.50

    Shop Now

    All the accessory fans at the party will totally love a puzzle that features all these drool-worthy shoes.

    61) Cat Butt Magnets, Set of 6

    Kikkerland

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Hanging things on their fridge will be so much more fun with these magnetic cat butts. Trust me.

    62) Things They Don’t Teach You in School Party Trivia Game

    HYGGE GAMES

    $26.59

    Shop Now

    Everyone loves a good game of trivia! This game has tons of useless facts you’ll (hopefully) remember.

    63) The Best Damn Answers to Life’s Hardest Questions: A Flowchart Book

    By Tess Koman

    $8.27

    Shop Now

    Tess Koman’s debut book can answer all your burning questions—like, “Should I wear a bra?” and “Should I cancel my plans?”—all while making you laugh and say, “OMG, yep, that’s exactly what I should do.”

    64) WYSBAOSHU Winter Warm Men Women Indoor Shoe Couples House Slipper 1-Pink Bear M

    WYSBAOSHU

    amazon.com

    $10.98

    Shop Now

    65) Mermaid Tail Blanket

    LAGHCAT

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    There’s always one item that everyone steals in these gift exchanges, and you already know that a mermaid-tail throw blanket is totally THAT present.

    66) Shower Beer Holder

    Shakoolie

    amazon.com

    $14.97

    Shop Now

    They’ll stay in the shower even longer with a fun suction-cup beer holder, so they can drink and get themselves clean at the same time.

    67) Christmas Reindeer Snowflakes Sweater Pullover

    v28

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    It’s not a white elephant gift exchange without at least one Christmas sweater, and this classic line from Home Alone does just the trick.

    68) PopGrip with Swappable Top - Cristales

    PopSockets

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    A design with shimmery crystals on it will add a cool look to their phone with the convenience of a good grip.

    69) Color Changing Mood Plastic Shot Glass

    AAkron

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    These shot glasses change colors depending on the temperature of whatever alcohol is put inside them. Like a mood ring, but, you know, for adults.

    70) Cosmo's Fantasy Sex Games: Steamy Role-Playing Challenges For Next-Level Bedroom Fun

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    You can guarantee that this role-playing book will definitely turn heads when it's opened.

    71) Nail Polish, Quad: Tis The Season

    ZOYA

    amazon.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    If your friends never go without their nails painted, they need this gorge set of shimmery, bold polishes.

    72) PROSE-PONG Prosecco Pong Bachelorette Party Drinking Game

    Talking Tables

    amazon.com

    $14.49

    Shop Now

    Who wants to play beer pong out of Solo cups when you can be sophisticated and drink prosecco out of mini champagne coupes? The game even comes with little pink ping-pong balls!

    73) Double-Hinged Corkscrew, Mirage

    Blush

    amazon.com

    $10.57

    Shop Now

    Bringing a corkscrew to a white elephant gift exchange is never a bad idea. Plus, the colors on this one will definitely make it a hot-ticket item.

    74) Coffee/Cocktails Ding Ding Bell

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $8.49

    Shop Now

    Be careful of which person ends up with this bell, because they might ring it constantly—once for coffee and two times for cocktails.

    75) Cat Bingo

    Marcel George

    amazon.com

    $21.60

    Shop Now

    A *purrfect* present for a cat-loving crowd, this bingo game features 64 breeds from all over the world.

    76) Raining Men Clear Bubble Dome Umbrella

    Maad

    amazon.com

    $17.95

    Shop Now

    Whoever receives this white elephant gift will be singing “It’s raining men!” All. Night. Long. And it’ll come in handy when it actually does rain.

    77) Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With a Literary Twist

    By Tim Federle

    amazon.com

    $4.59

    Shop Now

    Whether or not you’re obsessed with the classics, everyone can appreciate the genius of these literary cocktail puns and recipes—and they’ll also love the fact that the book is in an adorable mini size.

  • <p><strong>Chloe and Madison</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IUO47OM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can your friend or relative tell the difference between a cab and a merlot? Or better yet, can they tell which region their wine is from? They’ll LOVE a glass that makes sure everyone’s aware of how much more they know than you.</p>
    78) Wine Snob Stemless Wine Glass

    Chloe and Madison

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    Can your friend or relative tell the difference between a cab and a merlot? Or better yet, can they tell which region their wine is from? They’ll LOVE a glass that makes sure everyone’s aware of how much more they know than you.

  • <p><strong>Lux Accessories</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KFVYX2Q/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give someone a pizza your heart with a golden slice of pepperoni they can wear around their neck at all times. You guys can even match!</p>
    79) Yellow Pizza Slice Chain Necklace

    Lux Accessories

    amazon.com

    $8.95

    Shop Now

    Give someone a pizza your heart with a golden slice of pepperoni they can wear around their neck at all times. You guys can even match!

<p><strong>Papier</strong></p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fsun-star-moon-34544&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Got a friend who's super into horoscopes and tarot cards? They can write down allll their findings in this adorable custom journal!</p>
<p><strong>Quirk Books</strong></p><p><strong>$8.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1594745250?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book is truly an iconic pick for anyone who owns a cat. After all, their home is prob covered with cat hair and it has to go <em>somewhere</em>!</p>
<p><strong>Define Design 11</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0848MBB1N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any Amazon-obsessed person (or just anyone with a sense of humor, TBH) is sure to get a kick out of this funny candle. </p>
<p><strong>Maldon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00017028M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fancy sea salt flakes can help anyone step up their cooking game.</p>
<p><strong>Harney & Sons</strong></p><p>harney.com</p><p><strong>$35.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harney.com%2Fproducts%2Fearl-grey-gift%3Fvariant%3D1339389804550%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw2P-KBhByEiwADBYWCjTEX7KSIe5X0sRqPxRdoenGqZ4AtC2-se_W05QpcFwgSwh8LdizoRoCO6sQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the tea lover, allow me to introduce this sampler of all differently types of Earl Grey tea.</p>
<p><strong>Tea Forte</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Ftea-forte-herbal-retreat-tea-gift-box-prod187640099&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because one tea sampler set isn't enough, here's an herbal one that's sure to delight.</p>
<p><strong>Mayjolyn</strong></p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LG4H42S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS</strong></p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092GM9NWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>SpiritHolisticUK</strong></p><p><strong>$14.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F744136588%2Fhelping-hand-ceramic-oil-burner-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p><strong>$8.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fconstellation-hurricanes-e760&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>valfre.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://valfre.com/collections/prints/products/celestial-libra-print" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Victoria's Secret</strong></p><p><strong>$29.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fbeauty%2Fbeauty-catalog%2Flip-flavor-favorites-gloss-set-1118022200&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>frasiersterling.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffrasiersterling.com%2Fcollections%2Fnecklaces%2Fproducts%2Fangel-kisses-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-north-face-dock-worker-recycled-beanie%2F5433646&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A bad hair day can easily be turned into a good one—without barely putting in any effort, mind you—by throwing on a chic beanie. You'll be doing them a major solid with this gift!</p>
<p><strong>INSMY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KRK3FZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jamming out to music in the shower is a must—and this smol but mighty device will turn their cleansing experience into a whole party. </p>
<p><strong>Glow Recipe</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fglow-recipe-fruit-babies-bestsellers-kit-P467621&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat their skin to a lil at-home facial with this refreshing skincare set.</p>
<p><strong>Chefman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073DLGMTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They won't have to spend their coin on buying crepes when they can easily make them at home, thanks to this delight!</p>
<p><strong>Prive Revaux </strong></p><p>priverevaux.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpriverevaux.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-maestro-sunglasses%3Fvariant%3D33086659297334%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjws4aKBhDPARIsAIWH0JUULkznrB3eimxLC9WLUgrP5ZAidoe5WLYMGYDO41qhTGWC_HWkQQYaAvwpEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A pair of green sunnies will bring some edge and color to any of their 'fits. </p>
<p><strong>1156East</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F739392770%2Fmiami-coral-pink-large-statement&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once you get them these eye-catching beauties, you're gonna be buying a pair for yourself!</p>
<p><strong>World's Coolest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DG5R9CQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A miniature polaroid camera keychain?? Be prepared for this one to be stolen multiple times!</p>
<p><strong>Levain Bakery</strong></p><p>levainbakery.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flevainbakery.com%2Fproducts%2Fsignature-cookie-assortment&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can't go wrong with New York City's finest cookies!</p>
<p><strong>JW Pei</strong></p><p>jwpei.com</p><p><strong>$24.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jwpei.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fthe-card-holder-light-yellow-croc&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have them retire their bulky wallet for a sleek and handy cardholder where there's enough room for all their essential credit<del><strong>/</strong></del> and debit cards and even some cash. </p>
<p><strong>Forvr Mood</strong></p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fforvr-mood-cuffing-season-candle-P473127&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once this is in their possession, you'll catch them burning this citrus-y dream for months.</p>
<p><strong>ChopSabers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01I4HBN9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Eating noods just got a wholeee lot more fun<strong><strong>.</strong></strong></p>
<p><strong>Vai Vintage</strong></p><p>vaivintage.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.vaivintage.com/shop/p/fjbdqrfxcdkemq9jdhva1tkaulubrm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add some shine to their lewk with this sparkly anklet.</p>
<p><strong>Briogeo</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fscalp-revival-scalp-massager-P429962&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They won't remember what life was like without this scalp massager because it's <em>that </em>good.</p>
<p><strong>Fellow </strong></p><p>fellowproducts.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffellowproducts.com%2Fproducts%2Fcarter-everywhere-mug%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjws4aKBhDPARIsAIWH0JUzxqEIHMMyzTYqams1_ZdfhCjAUSoEKW8AA60WfVzrLcp2qy1EcbIaAgjgEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's time they level up and get a ~fahncy~ travel mug. This particular one (that's incredibly nice on the eyes) retains heat for 12 hours and keeps cold drinks cool for 24.</p>
<p><strong>Red Bay Coffee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K889VYH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Speaking of drinks, this coffee bean set would go great with the mug and could be put together as a "coffee lover's package."</p>
<p><strong>BSASHF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YRXFXWR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They won't ever have to worry about tripping on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night with this genius invention!</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Factually-curious-card-game-curiosity-edition-M6898.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A card game is honestly always so clutch to have chilling in a home. This one is a conversational-based one that will be so fun to play with friends. (Maybe pull her out during the white elephant party?)</p>
<p><strong>Urban Accents</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Furban-accents-movie-night-gourmet-popcorn-gift-set%3FID%3D9634193&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The holiday season isn't the same without an assortment of flavored popcorn!</p>
<p><strong>Aeropress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YVL8SF3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I mean espresso machines are nice, but also kind of outrageously expensive. Snag them this portable coffee maker that they can literally take anywhere with them. Plus, it's less than $40!</p>
<p><strong>WilPoem</strong></p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LSVXCPY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll be helping with their laundry budget immensely when you grab 'em these dryer balls. And yes, they can be reused many times!</p>
<p><strong>Aromaology</strong></p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098028459%2Feucalyptus-diffuser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their overall energy and aura will be transformed once they get their hands on this soothing and refreshing diffuser.</p>
<p><strong>SNAILAX</strong></p><p>snailax.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snailax.com%2Fproducts%2Fhandheldcordless-massager-with-heat-482%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26variant%3D34663922335893%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjws4aKBhDPARIsAIWH0JXKDjTk1pgnH2xl4CbJAzbU8CJl8B85ElwTttNHDmfalag_ftAu4NcaApnPEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Um, so, who <em>wouldn't</em> freakin' love a handheld massager they can pull out any time they're feeling achy and sore?!</p>
<p><strong>WydeNoggin</strong></p><p>Etsy</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F486627593%2Fbelly-button-lint-brushgag%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dfunny%2Bgifts%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-14%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1%26bes%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You already know they're probs not cleaning their belly button as much as they should. I said what I said.</p>
<p><strong>InBooze</strong></p><p>Etsy</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F957753480%2Fpineapple-moscow-mule-cocktail-kit-by%3Fref%3Dshop_home_recs_16&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Four words that are music to anybody's ears: Cocktail in a bag.</p>
<p><strong>OMAIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NCTVTXP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I guarantee you'll catch them doing the dishes just for funsies once they have this contraption in their home!</p>
<p><strong>NeatEats</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F792628443%2Fchicken-nugget-pet-nugget-gift-chicken&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>May I present to you a pet that'll bring them the utmost joy with little to no tending: Chicken Nugget Pet. </p>
<p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1786279223?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since you've already got a group together for the white elephant, this game would make the perfect gift so y'all can play it after the exchange. With 200 challenges for lip-synching, dancing, and more, you'll lose track of time playing this TikTok-inspired game just like you would scrolling on the app.</p>
<p><strong>Eau de Juice</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F228904068&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone could use a little more chill in their life, which is why this cozy body mist with warm notes of musk and cedarwood and fruity notes of berries and orange blossom is a good gift for anyone who has no chill.</p>
<p><strong>Truly</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fbuns-of-glowry-tighten-glow-smoothing-butt-polish%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2004164&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jar of whipped cream looks so good you could eat it—but don't! It's actually a butt polish that only<em> looks</em> like something you'd want to eat. If you want a gift that's equal parts practical and playful, this butt scrub is it.</p>
<p><strong>Cosmopolitan</strong></p><p>cosmopolitan.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.cosmopolitan.com/sorry%20-i-cant-mercury-is-in-retrograde-sweatshirt-in-red.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sweatshirt with the perfect excuse on it is a great gift for any of your astro-loving friends. </p>
<p><strong>Teaspressa</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fminute-mimosa-sugar-cube-trio&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These might look like your average sugar cubes—scratch that, these don't even <em>look</em> like basic sugar cubes! These luxe little flavored sugar squares contain actual fruit and can transform your average glass of champagne or cup of tea into a fancy cocktail.</p>
<p><strong>Uncorked by Cosmopolitan</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Funcorked-by-cosmopolitan-pinot-noir-2019%2F680955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A bottle of red with notes of cherry, raspberry, and strawberry is a non-expensive but chic-looking white elephant gift that anyone would want to receive. </p>
<p><strong>By Chari</strong></p><p>bychari.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bychari.com/collections/all/products/gf-ear-cuff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A dainty gold ear cuff for just $15? The jewelry lovers in the gift exchange will def want to snag this style. </p>
<p><strong>WHOOSH!</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/whoosh-screen-shine-go-screen-cleaner/-/A-16836575" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It might seem random to you, but any neat-freak would want to steal a touchscreen smudge cleaner—if they don't already have one, that is.</p>
<p><strong>W&P Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/MAS-CARRYKIT-MG-Cocktail-Margarita-Cocktails-Approved/dp/B072WBC9DC?ref_=ast_sto_dp&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tiny tin box comes with all the goods: small-batch aromatic bitters, cane sugar, bar spoon, muddler, and linen coaster.</p>
<p><strong>MIIR</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmiir-the-pourigami-travel-coffee-dripper%2F5697210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any confusion they might have after opening this gift will shortly change to amazement when they realize it's a foldable, collapsible device for making drip coffee on-the-go.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Finfuse-pour-holiday-alcohol-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who has the time to take all the steps to make a fancy cocktail? Enter: this cocktail infusion kit. It comes with all the dried fruits and spices you need to make a batch, and all you gotta do is add some alcohol and leave it for a week to let it work its magic.</p>
<p><strong>OUAI</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fchill-pills-bath-bombs%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2015103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The label on this canister of bath bombs would be funny if you weren't so serious about needing some super-chill relaxation time. This is one gift everyone will fight over, so you might have to tell them to chill out.</p>
<p><strong>Bioworld</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GKZVT7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone who says they don't want a pair of <em>Golden Girls</em>-themed socks is lying to your face so they can steal your white elephant gift before it freezes. You can choose from any of the main characters, but Sophia is obviously the best choice, IMHO.</p>
<p><strong>BrowniePointsCompany</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F815424114%2Fradical-18k-gold-plated-choker-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you allowed to steal your own gift? Because if you bring this, you're gonna want to. This gold "radical" choker is absolutely gorgeous. </p>
<p><strong>AMBORELLA ORGANICS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Famborella-organics-beginning-garden-essentials-12-piece-seed-based-lollipop-set%2F5398872&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Someone will definitely appreciate a colorful set of lollipops that comes with biodegradable sticks that you can plant to grow herbs and flowers afterward. It's the gift that keeps on giving!</p>
<p><strong>Eternally in Amber</strong></p><p>eternallyinambershop.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.eternallyinambershop.com/product/boucle-scrunchies-fwbx/334?cs=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Scrunchies are REALLY having a moment. They're the perfect throwback white elephant gift, plus, they are super functional and don’t leave hair dents.</p>
<p><strong>CanDidArtAccessories</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F819515679%2Fbestseller-u-turn-earrings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No, you’re not required to get a gag gift (although some <em>are </em>funny). Everyone would want to be the lucky person to unwrap these super-cool U-shaped earrings.</p>
<p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p><strong>$32.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BTR2DGP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A. Mini. Waffle. Bowl. Maker. That’s it. That’s the caption.</p>
<p><strong>RP Minis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762492791?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The person who ends up with these might not know how to read 'em, but they can learn! And once they do, they can go around the room and get *real* deep with their friends.<br></p>
<p><strong>BlackFloraCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F649074758%2Fdino-planter-with-air-plant-unique&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A painted T. rex that fits an easy-to-care-for air plant on its back is a surprisingly chic and unique gift.</p>
<p><strong>Cosmopolitan</strong></p><p>shop.cosmopolitan.com</p><p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.cosmopolitan.com/shoe-puzzle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>All the accessory fans at the party will totally love a puzzle that features all these drool-worthy shoes.</p>
<p><strong>Kikkerland</strong></p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fkikkerland-reg-design-cat-butt-magnet-set-of-6%2F1043129607&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hanging things on their fridge will be so much more fun with these magnetic cat butts. Trust me. </p>
<p><strong>HYGGE GAMES</strong></p><p><strong>$26.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hygge-Games-Things-School-Limited/dp/B07MQP9GMT/ref=sr_1_8?dchild=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAt9z-BRBCEiwA_bWv-D7VA1FdReKamXZFfh-s936ZKfhgM1YWkVmH5Or7VZJ_tGfJUl6KIRoCkjYQAvD_BwE&hvadid=237352773804&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9004351&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=10580836666460248662&hvtargid=kwd-389467699416&hydadcr=2329_9913255&keywords=hygge+games&qid=1607964072&sr=8-8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone loves a good game of trivia! This game has tons of useless facts you’ll (hopefully) remember. </p>
<p><strong>By Tess Koman</strong></p><p><strong>$8.27</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F693065698%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg8272676%2Fbest-white-elephant-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tess Koman’s debut book can answer all your burning questions—like, “Should I wear a bra?” and “Should I cancel my plans?”—all while making you laugh and say, “OMG, yep, that’s exactly what I should do.”</p>
<p><strong>WYSBAOSHU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IEOCR90?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>LAGHCAT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ESZPIOA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There’s always one item that everyone steals in these gift exchanges, and you already know that a mermaid-tail throw blanket is totally THAT present.</p>
<p><strong>Shakoolie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7Y3NOZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They’ll stay in the shower even longer with a fun suction-cup beer holder, so they can drink and get themselves clean at the same time.</p>
<p><strong>v28</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B013JNS6TQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s not a white elephant gift exchange without at least one Christmas sweater, and this classic line from <em>Home Alone</em> does just the trick.</p>
<p><strong>PopSockets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P15YKST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A design with shimmery crystals on it will add a cool look to their phone with the convenience of a good grip.</p>
<p><strong>AAkron</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CTNDF9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These shot glasses change colors depending on the temperature of whatever alcohol is put inside them. Like a mood ring, but, you know, for adults. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CD3B2KY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can guarantee that this role-playing book will definitely turn heads when it's opened. </p>
<p><strong>ZOYA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076C22JSR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friends never go without their nails painted, they need this gorge set of shimmery, bold polishes.</p>
<p><strong>Talking Tables</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073ZM5TFB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who wants to play beer pong out of Solo cups when you can be sophisticated and drink prosecco out of mini champagne coupes? The game even comes with little pink ping-pong balls!</p>
<p><strong>Blush</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.57</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MZEDCFQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bringing a corkscrew to a white elephant gift exchange is never a bad idea. Plus, the colors on this one will definitely make it a hot-ticket item.</p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MGZKKYM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Be careful of which person ends up with this bell, because they might ring it constantly—once for coffee and two times for cocktails.</p>
<p><strong>Marcel George</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1780679033?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A *purrfect* present for a cat-loving crowd, this bingo game features 64 breeds from all over the world.</p>
<p><strong>Maad </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071XZ19T2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whoever receives this white elephant gift will be singing “It’s raining men!” All. Night. Long. And it’ll come in handy when it actually does rain.</p>
<p><strong>By Tim Federle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762448652?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether or not you’re obsessed with the classics, everyone can appreciate the genius of these literary cocktail puns and recipes—and they’ll also love the fact that the book is in an adorable mini size.</p>
<p><strong>Chloe and Madison</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IUO47OM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can your friend or relative tell the difference between a cab and a merlot? Or better yet, can they tell which region their wine is from? They’ll LOVE a glass that makes sure everyone’s aware of how much more they know than you.</p>
<p><strong>Lux Accessories</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KFVYX2Q/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.8272676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give someone a pizza your heart with a golden slice of pepperoni they can wear around their neck at all times. You guys can even match!</p>

If you need some white elephant gift ideas, here are 79 hilarious and affordable gifts $35 and under that everyone will be obsessed with at your holiday party.

Latest Stories