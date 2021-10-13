Everyone Will Want to Steal These Top-Tier White Elephant Gifts
1) Sun, Star, Moon
2) Crafting with Cat Hair: Cute Handicrafts to Make with Your Cat
3) Alexa, Help Me Relax Candle
4) Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes, 8.5 oz (240 g), Kosher, Natural, Handcrafted, Gourmet, Pyramid Crystals
5) Earl Grey Gift
6) Herbal Retreat Tea Gift Box
7) Mayjolyn Japanese Tea Service Set Teal with White Plum-Flower Ceramic Tetsubin Teapot & 4 Teacups Tea Set With Stainless Steel Infuser & Rattan Handle Included in Gift Box
8) We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
9) Helping Hand Ceramic Oil Burner
10) Pierced Constellation Hurricanes & Vases Collection
11) Celestial Libra Print Regular price $ 48.00
12) Flavor Favorites Gloss Set
13) Angel Kisses Necklace
14) Dock Worker Recycled Beanie - Black
15) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
16) Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
17) Electric Crepe Maker
18) The Maestro Sun
19) Miami Coral Pink Large Statement Earrings Clay Jewelry
20) World's Coolest Polaroid 600, Multi
21) Signature Cookie Assortment
22) The Card Holder - Light Yellow Croc
23) Cuffing Season Candle
24) Lightsaber Chopsticks
25) Fly Away
26) Scalp Revival™ Stimulating Therapy Massager
27) Carter Everywhere Mug
28) Whole Coffee Beans
29) Toilet Night Light
30) Actually Curious Card Game: Curiosity Edition
31) Movie Night Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set
32) Go Portable Travel Coffee Press
33) Wool Dryer Balls
34) Eucalyptus Diffuser
35) Cordless Back Massager with Handheld Percussion - 482
36) Belly Button Lint Brush
37) Pineapple Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit
38) 2-in-1 Kitchen Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder
39) Chicken Nugget Pet
40) The TikTok Challenge
41) 100% Chilled Eau De Perfume for Women
42) Buns Of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish
43) Sorry I Can’t. Mercury Is Retrograde Sweatshirt in Red
44) Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
45) Uncorked by Cosmopolitan Pinot Noir 2019
46) Ear Cuff
47) Whoosh! Screen Shine Go Screen Cleaner
48) Cocktail Kit
49) The Pourigami Travel Coffee Dripper
50) Infuse & Pour Holiday Alcohol Kit
51) Chill Pills Bath Bombs
52) Sophia Golden Girls Socks
53) Radical 18K Gold Plated Choker Necklace
54) Beginning Garden Essentials 12-Piece Seed Based Lollipop Set
55) Boucle Scrunchies, FWBX
56) U-Turn Earrings
57) Maker Machine for Individual Belgian Waffle Bowls
58) Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck (RP Minis)
59) Dino Planter with Air Plant // Unique Plants // Indoor Plants
60) Shoes, Shoes, Shoes Puzzle
61) Cat Butt Magnets, Set of 6
62) Things They Don’t Teach You in School Party Trivia Game
63) The Best Damn Answers to Life’s Hardest Questions: A Flowchart Book
64) WYSBAOSHU Winter Warm Men Women Indoor Shoe Couples House Slipper 1-Pink Bear M
65) Mermaid Tail Blanket
66) Shower Beer Holder
67) Christmas Reindeer Snowflakes Sweater Pullover
68) PopGrip with Swappable Top - Cristales
69) Color Changing Mood Plastic Shot Glass
70) Cosmo's Fantasy Sex Games: Steamy Role-Playing Challenges For Next-Level Bedroom Fun
71) Nail Polish, Quad: Tis The Season
72) PROSE-PONG Prosecco Pong Bachelorette Party Drinking Game
73) Double-Hinged Corkscrew, Mirage
74) Coffee/Cocktails Ding Ding Bell
75) Cat Bingo
76) Raining Men Clear Bubble Dome Umbrella
77) Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With a Literary Twist
78) Wine Snob Stemless Wine Glass
79) Yellow Pizza Slice Chain Necklace