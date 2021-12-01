Gift Card Ideas They'll Actually Appreciate and Use This Christmas

    1/31

    Gift Card Ideas They'll Actually Appreciate and Use This Christmas

  • <p>summersalt.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Floop-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You may know Summersalt from their flattering swimwear line, but did you know that their website is chockfull of loungewear, activewear, and pajamas? </p>
    2/31

    Summersalt

    summersalt.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    You may know Summersalt from their flattering swimwear line, but did you know that their website is chockfull of loungewear, activewear, and pajamas?

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0719C5P56?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's Amazon's bestselling gift card for a reason. At Christmastime, you really can't get more festive than a pop-up box emblazoned with a cartoon tree!</p>
    3/31

    Amazon Gift Card in a Holiday Pop-Up Box

    Amazon

    amazon.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    It's Amazon's bestselling gift card for a reason. At Christmastime, you really can't get more festive than a pop-up box emblazoned with a cartoon tree!

  • <p><strong>Visa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$105.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSBQB1P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give them the gift of...well, everything! This snazzy card adds to the fun with a sparkly design.</p>
    4/31

    Visa Gift Card

    Visa

    amazon.com

    $105.95

    Shop Now

    Give them the gift of...well, everything! This snazzy card adds to the fun with a sparkly design.

  • <p><strong>Microsoft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F4CEHNK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thousands of glowing Amazon reviews can't be wrong. This gift card will put a smile on the face of any avid gamer on Christmas morning. </p>
    5/31

    Xbox Gift Card

    Microsoft

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Thousands of glowing Amazon reviews can't be wrong. This gift card will put a smile on the face of any avid gamer on Christmas morning.

  • <p><strong>Ulta Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CZ54L66?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her all the beauty products! An Ulta gift card is the stuff of any makeup lover's dreams.</p>
    6/31

    Ulta Beauty Gift Card

    Ulta Beauty

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Give her all the beauty products! An Ulta gift card is the stuff of any makeup lover's dreams.

  • <p><strong>The Cheesecake Factory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GS8BKZC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We don't want to play favorites, but the gift of cheesecake <em>might</em> just be the ultimate Christmas present. (You might say it takes the cake.)</p>
    7/31

    The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card

    The Cheesecake Factory

    amazon.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    We don't want to play favorites, but the gift of cheesecake might just be the ultimate Christmas present. (You might say it takes the cake.)

  • <p><strong>AMC Theatres</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HCRB4EA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The holiday season calls for a trip to the movies! Make it a little bit more fun with this gift card.</p>
    8/31

    AMC Theatre Gift Card

    AMC Theatres

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    The holiday season calls for a trip to the movies! Make it a little bit more fun with this gift card.

  • <p><strong>Jo-Ann Stores</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VF0MCCS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your recipient the crafty type? Then they'll love this gift card, which is good at any Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store.</p>
    9/31

    Jo-Ann Stores Gift Card

    Jo-Ann Stores

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Is your recipient the crafty type? Then they'll love this gift card, which is good at any Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store.

  • <p><strong>Valve</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HJBPZK8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We tapped our gamer resources with this one, and the verdict is: a Steam gift card is ideal for any and every gamer in your life—young and old!</p>
    10/31

    Steam Gift Card

    Valve

    amazon.com

    $89.97

    Shop Now

    We tapped our gamer resources with this one, and the verdict is: a Steam gift card is ideal for any and every gamer in your life—young and old!

  • <p><strong>Instacart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QV3FGTR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have a busy mom on your list? Look no further than this gift card for the beloved grocery delivery service. </p>
    11/31

    Instacart Gift Card

    Instacart

    amazon.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Have a busy mom on your list? Look no further than this gift card for the beloved grocery delivery service.

  • <p><strong>Uber</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Uber-Gift-Card-Email-Delivery/dp/B079YMX2J6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any city dweller will rejoice when they open this gift card on Christmas day. </p>
    12/31

    Uber Gift Card

    Uber

    Amazon

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Any city dweller will rejoice when they open this gift card on Christmas day.

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00X4TDS9E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gift card and greeting card combo is an easy way to elevate your recipient's experience. We're partial to the "Christmas puppy" design.</p>
    13/31

    Amazon Gift Card in a Greeting Card

    Amazon

    amazon.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    This gift card and greeting card combo is an easy way to elevate your recipient's experience. We're partial to the "Christmas puppy" design.

  • <p><strong>Petco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BXLVFAO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can't think of a more purr-fect gift for the pet lover in your life. They'll be able to stock up on supplies for all of their animals!</p>
    14/31

    Petco Gift Card

    Petco

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    We can't think of a more purr-fect gift for the pet lover in your life. They'll be able to stock up on supplies for all of their animals!

  • <p><strong>DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BXLTM0E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are few things more thrilling than a pair of new shoes. But a gift card to a shoe store—which offers them the opportunity to buy <em>multiple</em> pairs of shoes—might just be the biggest thrill of all.</p>
    15/31

    DSW Gift Card

    DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

    amazon.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    There are few things more thrilling than a pair of new shoes. But a gift card to a shoe store—which offers them the opportunity to buy multiple pairs of shoes—might just be the biggest thrill of all.

  • <p><strong>Lowe's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0078EPRVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the new homeowners in your life, there are few better gifts than this—trust. </p>
    16/31

    Lowe's Gift Card

    Lowe's

    amazon.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    For the new homeowners in your life, there are few better gifts than this—trust.

  • <p><strong>E-Gift</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fgift-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beautiful bedding is one of those luxuries people don't think to splurge on themselves. Give them a nudge (and the best sleep of their lives) with this e-gift card.</p>
    17/31

    Brooklinen Gift Card

    E-Gift

    brooklinen.com

    Shop Now

    Beautiful bedding is one of those luxuries people don't think to splurge on themselves. Give them a nudge (and the best sleep of their lives) with this e-gift card.

  • <p><strong>Barnes & Noble</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Barnes-Noble-Gift-Card-50/dp/B08JV9BS26?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is there any better feeling than curling up with a brand new book next to the fire while it's cold outside? Definitely not. </p>
    18/31

    Barnes & Noble Gift Card

    Barnes & Noble

    Amazon

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Is there any better feeling than curling up with a brand new book next to the fire while it's cold outside? Definitely not.

  • <p><strong>Starbucks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NVUDIZ0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because a cup of coffee (or eight) is always a good gift idea. You could also get a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Starbucks-Gift-Cards-Multipack-10/dp/B00FTGTM5E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pack of 4 $10 gift cards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pack of 4 $10 gift cards</a> that are great for small gifts for neighbors, mail carriers, and teachers!</p>
    19/31

    Starbucks Gift Card

    Starbucks

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Because a cup of coffee (or eight) is always a good gift idea. You could also get a pack of 4 $10 gift cards that are great for small gifts for neighbors, mail carriers, and teachers!

  • <p><strong>everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fgiftcards-100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everlane makes timeless clothing ethically. Shop their stylish duffel bags, cashmere sweaters, and more with this gift card.</p>
    20/31

    Everlane Gift Card

    everlane

    everlane.com

    Shop Now

    Everlane makes timeless clothing ethically. Shop their stylish duffel bags, cashmere sweaters, and more with this gift card.

  • <p><strong>Walmart</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F251968833&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If Santa forgot a certain something, this gift card to Walmart will cover the bases.</p>
    21/31

    Feliz Navidad Walmart Gift Card

    Walmart

    walmart.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    If Santa forgot a certain something, this gift card to Walmart will cover the bases.

  • <p><strong>DoorDash</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0817GS36X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give them the gift of any meal of their choice! They can splurge on a feast or spread it out over a few warm dinners, delivered right to their door. </p>
    22/31

    DoorDash Gift Card

    DoorDash

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Give them the gift of any meal of their choice! They can splurge on a feast or spread it out over a few warm dinners, delivered right to their door.

  • <p><strong>Visa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5TMK8I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It looks great and is great because they can purchase whatever they want with it! </p>
    23/31

    $50 Visa Gift Card

    Visa

    amazon.com

    $54.95

    Shop Now

    It looks great and is great because they can purchase whatever they want with it!

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fgiftcards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's the closest you can get to handmade and heartfelt in the form of a gift card.</p>
    24/31

    Etsy Gift Card

    etsy.com

    Shop Now

    It's the closest you can get to handmade and heartfelt in the form of a gift card.

  • <p><strong>SEPHORA COLLECTION</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgift-card-P370325&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feed her beauty obsession with this gift card that's great for all things pretty <em>and</em> practical.</p>
    25/31

    Sephora Gift Card

    SEPHORA COLLECTION

    sephora.com

    Shop Now

    Feed her beauty obsession with this gift card that's great for all things pretty and practical.

  • <p><strong>Spotify</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G3LBDDS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The fact that you're paying for Premium for a few months is certain to be music to their ears.</p>
    26/31

    Spotify Gift Card

    Spotify

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    The fact that you're paying for Premium for a few months is certain to be music to their ears.

  • <p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p>winc.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2Fgifts%2Fgift-cards%2Foptions&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25632110%2Fgift-card-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Recipients can redeem this gift card for a personalized wine delivery. We'll cheers to that!</p>
    27/31

    Winc Gift Card

    Winc

    winc.com

    Shop Now

    Recipients can redeem this gift card for a personalized wine delivery. We'll cheers to that!

  • <p><strong>Whole Foods Market</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015WTJC9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between food and drinks, the holidays can get expensive! Offset some of those costs with a convenient certificate to the nearby grocery store.</p>
    28/31

    Whole Foods Market $100 Gift Card

    Whole Foods Market

    amazon.com

    100.00

    Shop Now

    Between food and drinks, the holidays can get expensive! Offset some of those costs with a convenient certificate to the nearby grocery store.

  • <p><strong>Southwest Airlines</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GU300HO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best gift for travel lovers? Another opportunity to see the world. </p>
    29/31

    Southwest Airlines Gift Card

    Southwest Airlines

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    The best gift for travel lovers? Another opportunity to see the world.

  • <p><strong>Netflix</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00YD560HA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We all have that family member who's too stubborn to splurge on a Netflix membership. A gift card will get him or her up and running (or rather, streaming) in no time.</p>
    30/31

    Netflix Gift Card

    Netflix

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    We all have that family member who's too stubborn to splurge on a Netflix membership. A gift card will get him or her up and running (or rather, streaming) in no time.

  • <p><strong>airbnb</strong></p><p>Amazon </p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Airbnb-2021-Gift-Cards-Delivery/dp/B093Z1F4QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25632110%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The gift of a little time away—what could be better? If you're gifting for a couple, this is a great way to treat them to some alone time without being exclusive, like getting a gift card to a restaurant. </p>
    31/31

    airbnb Gift Card

    airbnb

    Amazon

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    The gift of a little time away—what could be better? If you're gifting for a couple, this is a great way to treat them to some alone time without being exclusive, like getting a gift card to a restaurant.

These best gift card ideas can be purchased at the last minute and allow recipients to tailor items to their own tastes for that extra thoughtful touch.

